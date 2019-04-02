The Best Ugly Turkey

I discovered this "trick" about 7 years ago and will never go back! It is the juiciest and best tasting bird you will ever have. Not to mention the easiest. No laboring over a hot oven basting the turkey over and over again. If I am not hosting, I am a bit pushy and insist on the host doing it this way. I have people calling me asking how they can get their turkey so moist.
It does get "ugly" from being turned over, but it also is quite good. Putting fruit in chicken, turkey is always good. I used 2T kosher salt, 1T freshly ground black pepper, 1T poultry seasoning & 1/2T sage. Put 1T in & the rest on.
I am rating this for the method of baking breast side down. I have my own method of seasoning that I use, so I can't rate this on taste. I only cook "breast side down" for an hour to hour and a half, as it keeps the breast looking nicer. I also put my seasonings in butter and place pieces of the seasoned butter on top of my stuffing, so when it's upside down, it's melting into the meat and my turkey always turns out moist and very flavorful. I also separate the skin on the breast and rub my butter mixed with seasonings underneath. I never use measurements, but perhaps I will this year, so I can post it on this site.
I made this for Christmas 08. It was awesome. I added a secret ingrediant (about 10 ounes of caffeine free citris soda (7-up). I also cooked it in a turkey roaster instead of the oven. It was great and the gravy I made from the drippings was incredible!
My turkey turned out great- very moist and not dry ,especially the breast meat. The real trick is to turn the bird over without tearing up the turkey or burning yourself. Be careful when you do that. I had a 14 lb bird and that is probably the largest I would do this way.
The turkey was beautiful! I'm not sure why people say it looks ugly. It was very moist and flavorful. We did a few things might have helped keep it pretty: 1) We cooked for about 2.5 hrs before flipping 2) Turning was a two person process - one person used the handles of big spoons (inserted into both cavities sort of like a rotisserie) to hold the bird up and the other person flipped it.
Awesome! This was the first turkey I ever prepared, I had a 9-10 punt bird, and it worked really well and tasted exceptionally good. No additional seasoning, I made it exactly as stated, only that I covered it with a sheet of tin foil for a little while to avoid over-browning. I will be making this again.
This was my 1st time making a turkey, and it was perfect! Even my too-hot oven couldn't ruin it! I used stuffing, not just an apple, but otherwise followed the recipe, and it was ugly and delicious! I'm not afraid to cook turkeys anymore!
Made this tonight for Easter and YUM!! I didn't put anything on the turkey skin because we have to be careful about salt and I used 2 large apples to completely stuff the bird. I covered it with foil until the last 30 min, then took the foil off so the skin would brown up. It wasn't ugly at all! Everyone also liked a little extra scoop of cooked apple on their plates. Sadly, no turkey left-overs for me tomorrow.
Great way to make a turkey. Super Moist, super delicious. I swear the best way to make a turkey is to make it in a roaster. I bought an electric roaster, and it always makes it great; this made it even better. The name of this fits perfectly because the turkey comes out incredibly ugly; it fell apart during cooking, doesn't stay in tact, and don't even think about carving it like a normal turkey. But, on the flip side, it all just fell apart, fell off the bone, and when I just had the breast fall off, I was able to slice it and it worked perfectly. Will continue to make it this way in the future.
JSTWINKLE5
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2009
Like the title says, it was great, tender. but it fell apart when I turned it upside right to cut. Didn't bother anyone that it was ugly as I cut the meat and put on a platter to serve. Everyone loved it. I'll do it again.
very easy to do and might i recommend you tie two strings around either end of the bird so you have something to grab onto to flip the bird. once flipped cut and remove strings. i also used cranberries instead of an apple, but have used the apple in the past. great easy recipe for first timers! will do this one again this year.
I have tried different methods of fixing a turkey throughout the years without much sucess. It's either too dry, not done enough, no flavor - but this recipe turned out great. I turned the turkey over after roasting on the breast for about 2 hours so that it wouldn't fall apart.
This was my first time roasting a turkey for the whole family and this recipe was amazing! The turkey was moist and I was free to spend time with everyone, instead of basting it every 20 minutes. You may call it ugly, but the taste is just beautiful!
I almost didn't try this but boy am I glad I did! I only left it upside down for an hour, since it was only 9 1/2 pounds, and the breast was NOT dry, for the first time! Thanks so much! It wasn't even that ugly?
I made this turkey for a dinner party. It was the BEST turkey. I have never made a good turkey the times I tried before this recipe. The only thing I did different is I coated the turkey in a combination of garlic, olive oil, and italian seasoning. I followed the cooking instructions to the letter.My inlaws really enjoyed eating it.
I thought the turkey was good, not outstanding..the breast meat close to the top was still a little dry..I think I'd stick some butter under the breast next time. It wasn't too ugly and I carved it in the kitchen anyway.
Without a doubt this was the best turkey I ever made...and I've been making turkey for many years...it's what I make for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, so several times a year. I didn't use the oil called for in the recipe because I was making a butter basted turkey, I did use Cortland apples, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning to taste, and I added some cranberries and a bit of melted butter to the apple mixture...it was incredibly tender and delicious. I will be roasting future birds exactly like this...upside-down , ugly, and freaking delicious!
Wasn't sure to cook this turkey covered or uncovered. I cooked it upside down and covered for 3 hours, breast up and covered for 1/2 hour and uncovered for the last 1/2 hour to brown it up. Very juicy and delicious.
I have my own seasoning that I use, so my review is only for the upside down cooking method. This was the most tender, juiciest turkey I've ever had! I didn't bother flipping the turkey, I let it cook upside down the whole time. I will do all my turkeys like this from now on. Thank you for this awesome secret method!
Had a 24lb turkey so I doubled everything excluding the salt. Kept that at 2 T so the turkey drippings wouldn't be so salty. I did stuff it with a cornbread stuffing which I will opt out next time and use the apples. Baked for 4 hours, flipped, then baked for another 2 1/2 hrs. By that time the pop up timer already popped out so I didn't bother getting a crispy skin. Pretty ugly but it beats brining. I'll have to play around with the times and flipping with different weight turkeys. Very moist breasts so it was all worth it.
