The Best Ugly Turkey

This is by far the easiest best tasting Turkey you will ever make. If you mess this up I would love to find out how.

Recipe by S Randles

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Rinse the turkey inside and out and pat dry with paper towels. Rub olive oil and salt all over the bird. Place the apple pieces inside of the cavity. Place the turkey breast side down in a large roasting pan.

  • Roast for 3 hours in the preheated oven. Remove from the oven and carefully turn the bird so the breast side is facing up. Return to the oven and cook until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the thigh has reached 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Allow the turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.

Tips

Learn more about how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving in our How to Cook a Turkey article!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
807 calories; protein 91.5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 45.3g; cholesterol 304.6mg; sodium 1454.1mg. Full Nutrition
