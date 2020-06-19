Cranberry Parfaits

I found a recipe for lime parfaits online. This recipe has gotten me a lot of praise. I was racking my brain for a Thanksgiving dessert and tried several different ways to create a variation of the lime parfait. I tried pomegranate and cranberry juice first, both 100%. They were too wet. So, I had a light in my head go off and thought I should try cranberry sauce instead. It worked so well! I even added it to the real whipped cream I whipped up and it was delicious.
The best part of this recipe, was the graham cracker crumbles. There is something a miss in the recipe. I did just as the recipe stated, and I can't tell you the visual was rather gross and the taste was equally the same. 1 can of sweetened condensed milk & 1/2 cup of cranberry sauce does NOT thicken at all. And then add the whipped cream into the mix...it's not appetizing to look at and the taste is just of condensed milk. It was runny and flat. I even kept it in the frig 5 hours and didn't thicken up at all. So I made a 2nd batch the same thing. Sooo on the 3rd attempt and I added an entire can of cranberry sauce to the condensed milk, and 1 1/2 cups of whipped cream and it held better shape....tasted better...but as written...it was rather distasteful. The only thing that was flavorful was the graham cracker crumbles. I will NOT be making again. Sorry. No one in my house liked it. 5 stars for the crumble, zero stars for the cranberry mixture.
