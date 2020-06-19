Cranberry Parfaits

I found a recipe for lime parfaits online. This recipe has gotten me a lot of praise. I was racking my brain for a Thanksgiving dessert and tried several different ways to create a variation of the lime parfait. I tried pomegranate and cranberry juice first, both 100%. They were too wet. So, I had a light in my head go off and thought I should try cranberry sauce instead. It worked so well! I even added it to the real whipped cream I whipped up and it was delicious.

By susieqsb

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 parfaits
Directions

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the sugar and cook until bubbling, about 1 minute. Add the graham cracker crumbs; stir until the color deepens, about 3 minutes. Turn out onto a plate to cool.

  • Combine the condensed milk and cranberry sauce in a mixing bowl, blend together with a hand mixer until the mixture thickens. Place the whipping cream in a separate bowl and beat with an electric mixer until firm peaks form; fold into the cranberry mixture.

  • Layer 1/4 cup of the cranberry mixture into each of six (8 ounce) wine goblets or glasses; top each with 1 tablespoon of the crumbs. Repeat layering. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, up to 4 hours.

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 75.5g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 158.5mg. Full Nutrition
