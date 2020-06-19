I'm Chilean, too. Of course, I'm biased and find Pisco sour much better than Tequila. However, I do not agree with those that recommend confectioner sugar to regular sugar. Would you suggest the same for a Margarita? Pisco sour is traditionally served like a Margarita with the ring of sugar on the rim. Regarding the eggs white issue . . . This is a drink that has been used to celebrate the Holidays in Chile, especially Independence Day for at least 3 centuries and the egg whites have not been an issue. People might get sick of alcohol intoxication but not egg white in the mix. I have not tried the Peruvian version. Perhaps, the Peruvian version uses too many egg whites in the mix. When prepared well, you don't even know that the egg whites are there. I am diabetic so I prepare mine separately by substituting the sugar in the mix for Equal (Aspartame) or Nutrasweet (same as Equal). Other sugar substitutes are horrible so the only ones that do it for me are the above-mentioned. However, I do keep the ring of sugar and slice of lemon on the rim. When you prepare it, just follow the recipe and do not use more than one egg white. You'll love it but drink in moderation because you can get quite drunk with 2 or more glasses of it. Pisco has a high content of alcohol, as much or more than Tequila. If you are in Chile, try "Agua Ardiente" (Scorching Water) which is almost pure alcohol. Again, moderation . . .

