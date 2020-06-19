Pisco Sour
Pisco is a style of brandy common to Peru and Chile which has a bit of a tequila flavor. The egg white gives this tangy drink a smooth, full body. Don't forget the bitters, they're the secret ingredient!
I'm Chilean, too. Of course, I'm biased and find Pisco sour much better than Tequila. However, I do not agree with those that recommend confectioner sugar to regular sugar. Would you suggest the same for a Margarita? Pisco sour is traditionally served like a Margarita with the ring of sugar on the rim. Regarding the eggs white issue . . . This is a drink that has been used to celebrate the Holidays in Chile, especially Independence Day for at least 3 centuries and the egg whites have not been an issue. People might get sick of alcohol intoxication but not egg white in the mix. I have not tried the Peruvian version. Perhaps, the Peruvian version uses too many egg whites in the mix. When prepared well, you don't even know that the egg whites are there. I am diabetic so I prepare mine separately by substituting the sugar in the mix for Equal (Aspartame) or Nutrasweet (same as Equal). Other sugar substitutes are horrible so the only ones that do it for me are the above-mentioned. However, I do keep the ring of sugar and slice of lemon on the rim. When you prepare it, just follow the recipe and do not use more than one egg white. You'll love it but drink in moderation because you can get quite drunk with 2 or more glasses of it. Pisco has a high content of alcohol, as much or more than Tequila. If you are in Chile, try "Agua Ardiente" (Scorching Water) which is almost pure alcohol. Again, moderation . . .Read More
Living in Chile a few years, I feel qualified to say that you should definitely swap out the white sugar for powdered (confectioner's) sugar. It makes the mix much smoother. Another option that I prefer is to mix the pisco and lemon first, then add powdered sugar to taste. My husband likes a stronger pisco taste, while I like a bit more sugar. Excellent substitute for wine before dinner.Read More
This is awesome. Hard to tell if there is even alcohol in it!
Sublime attitude adjustment, and not a moment too soon. Perfectly balanced, with a pleasingly bitter finish. Sort of like a David Sedaris essay.
I'm living in Chile and this is the way they do it! I agree with an earlier review that suggested mixing the powdered sugar and pisco first... but all in all this is a very good recipe! Don't skimp on the Pisco! A good Chilean version of Alto de Carmen or Mistral will make a delicious version.
Used the ENTIRE bottle of pisco to make a pitcher (three batches in the blender). Just as frothy, tart and tangy as my Peruvian friend makes.
Also forgot to mention, for all those people who feel raw eggs are unsafe: just use pasteurised eggs, you'll be fine.
This is a great drink. I would recommend using superfine sugar instead of granulated or confectioner's sugar. No granulated sugar because it will not properly dissolve in the drink and no confectionar's sugar because it is not pure sugar (I think corn starch is in it.) Coat the glass with granulated sugar. Enjoy.
Very yummy, but I am glad I did not know there was an egg white in it before I drank it. It might have given me pause.
a peruvian friend served it to me, and the smell of raw eggs as you drink this is so stong, I couldn't handle it.
This is the perfect drink to go with grilled shrimp kebabs. Works great for a crowd as well.
delicious and refreshing. the perfect drink for a warm evening on the porch.
Two mistakes, first you do not use LEMONS (yellow) it is always Limes (green), in S. America however they confuse the two words and they call the green ones lemons, when we know them as limes, so for us in America, you use LIMES always, fresh ones at that. Also, I find just using a simple syrup instead of sugar is better as it is fully blended already. You can also do it without a blender, just shake it vigorously in a cocktail shaker to mix the egg up well and it does work that way also. If you buy pasteurized Eggs, you will not have to worry about any bacteria also from the eggs.
Made the recipe exactly as written - but my Peruvian husband added a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. Really good drink!!
tangy and delicious, these are great!
Excellent recipe! I had to change the aromatic bitters for pumpkin pie spice bc I didn't have it but it came out great :)
Delicious and refreshing. The perfect balance of sweet, tart, and icy. I want to plan a whole party around it.
Excellent! Just like when we were in Chile!!! Rim the glass with powdered sugar; it makes it exceptional!!
I made this for a family summer visit to Whidbey Island - it was easy and everyone loved it. Many Pisco Sours were consumed!!
We just got back from South America, and in Peru they used simple syrup instead of sugar, also frothed the egg white with some water in the blender. They were excellent.
It’s delicious!
Very, very similar to the Pisco Sours I had in peru, and much better than the $13 "house pisco sour" I had at an upscale Peruvian restaurant recently. Love it! We used fresh squeezed lime in place of the lemon juice.
I made this exactly per recipe and it was definitely not even close to the pisco sour at the local Peruvian restaurant. I used a decent Pisco (Pisco Porton) and the only question was how much bitters to add. I started with a dash. After the first taste it as obvious that this attempt was sub-par. I split the blender into 5 glasses and experimented with various amounts of additional lime juice and bitters. I could not get it to taste anything like the restaurant version.
