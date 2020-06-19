Pisco Sour

4.6
23 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Pisco is a style of brandy common to Peru and Chile which has a bit of a tequila flavor. The egg white gives this tangy drink a smooth, full body. Don't forget the bitters, they're the secret ingredient!

Recipe by DORITA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ice cubes, pisco, lemon juice, sugar, egg white, and bitters in the bowl of a blender. Blend on high speed until finely pureed. Pour into two glasses and garnish with an additional dash of bitters.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 14.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022