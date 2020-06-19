Simple Scratch Cake

Rating: 2.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5

A simple cake from scratch.

By mcrpunk

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 9-inch cake pans or a 9x12 inch baking dish.

  • Sift the flour and baking soda together in a bowl, and set aside.

  • Place the eggs, sugar, sour cream, sweetened condensed milk, and vinegar in a large bowl, and beat to combine. Stir in the flour mixture, about 1 cup at a time, mixing between additions to avoid lumps. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pans or baking dishes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack. When the cake is completely cool, run a paring knife between the cake and the edge of the pan. Hold the cake pan on its side and gently tap the sides of the pan against the counter to loosen it. Cover the cake pan with a plate or cooling rack, and invert it to tip the cake out of the pan and onto the plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
737 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 127g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 135mg; sodium 443.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

marilyn5401
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2009
I made the cake in a bundt pan and it tasted very good and was a big hit with the family. Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

HomerCooks
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2009
First of all this cake took 50 minutes to cook instead of the 20-25 mins. it says in the directions. Second there was way too much batter for two nine inch cake pans...I ended up with dome shaped cakes that over-flowed in the oven. The cake also ended up with a crisp outer crust... we like it like that but if you are looking for super soft/moist cake this is not it. However I liked the homemade flavor of the batter. It tasted a little like southern sweet buttermilk cornbread. I would never have thought to combine the condensed sweet milk and sour cream and vinegar but even in batter form it was tasty! With buttercream frosting and a lemon filling this cake turned out like what I imagine was made in the early settler days homestyle and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(23)
JIM-49
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
This was the "Very Best Tasting" in a long time 4 familes loved it and Laughter hit the roof!!! Like someone said it took about 50-55 minutes for each pan(and since)there was so much batter I put it in 3 9inch pans(almost)run over but rose above pans-1 inch.So I had a 7 1/2 inch -3 layer cake!! It covered up a plate and most were sharing with someone else!! "Better cut recipe in half" wonderful taste "Very Huge in Appearance"!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Karen
Rating: 1 stars
04/20/2009
This cake took 50 minutes in a 13x9 pan and cake had a high dome was very crusty and tough. I bake and decorate a lot of cakes and am always looking for a new cake recipe. This cake was a waste of expensive ingredients. It was a bland and tough cake. I hate to give bad reviews but I was VERY DISAPPOINTED. I salvaged my efforts and ingredients by cutting off the hard edges cutting up the cake sprinkling on some triple sec and layering with pudding to make a palatable dessert. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Diana Meador
Rating: 2 stars
05/06/2009
It says to cook it 20 minutes or so. It took much longer Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tirzah Evangelista
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2010
This was good! Just what we were looking for. I was worried about the time but it took exaclty 26 minutes. I was also scared of overflow from other reviews but that didn't happen. I used 1 bunt and two bread pans perfect! I loved the chewy crust we ate it hot from the oven. maybe be a bit chewier once it cools but we like it warm with a bit of butter almost like a sweet bread. mmm Read More
Helpful
(2)
POPPYJH1
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
OMG! Best cake ever! I made it into cupcakes and the family devoured them in minutes - without frosting! Excellent taste and consistency. A new family favorite! Not overly sweet either - despite the amount of "sweet" stuff. Don't let the sour cream or vinegar scare you. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tereza
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2019
I made cupcakes - 3 dozen. 20-25 minutes in oven worked well. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Celia
Rating: 1 stars
04/27/2013
I wish that I had read the reviews before I wasted all the ingredients to make this cake. As another one said it took almost an hour to cook. It looks like cornbread and has no taste. Very tough and rubbery. Won't cook this again. Read More
