Simple Scratch Cake

I made the cake in a bundt pan and it tasted very good and was a big hit with the family.
First of all this cake took 50 minutes to cook instead of the 20-25 mins. it says in the directions. Second there was way too much batter for two nine inch cake pans...I ended up with dome shaped cakes that over-flowed in the oven. The cake also ended up with a crisp outer crust... we like it like that but if you are looking for super soft/moist cake this is not it. However I liked the homemade flavor of the batter. It tasted a little like southern sweet buttermilk cornbread. I would never have thought to combine the condensed sweet milk and sour cream and vinegar but even in batter form it was tasty! With buttercream frosting and a lemon filling this cake turned out like what I imagine was made in the early settler days homestyle and delicious.
This was the "Very Best Tasting" in a long time 4 familes loved it and Laughter hit the roof!!! Like someone said it took about 50-55 minutes for each pan(and since)there was so much batter I put it in 3 9inch pans(almost)run over but rose above pans-1 inch.So I had a 7 1/2 inch -3 layer cake!! It covered up a plate and most were sharing with someone else!! "Better cut recipe in half" wonderful taste "Very Huge in Appearance"!!!
This cake took 50 minutes in a 13x9 pan and cake had a high dome was very crusty and tough. I bake and decorate a lot of cakes and am always looking for a new cake recipe. This cake was a waste of expensive ingredients. It was a bland and tough cake. I hate to give bad reviews but I was VERY DISAPPOINTED. I salvaged my efforts and ingredients by cutting off the hard edges cutting up the cake sprinkling on some triple sec and layering with pudding to make a palatable dessert.
It says to cook it 20 minutes or so. It took much longer
This was good! Just what we were looking for. I was worried about the time but it took exaclty 26 minutes. I was also scared of overflow from other reviews but that didn't happen. I used 1 bunt and two bread pans perfect! I loved the chewy crust we ate it hot from the oven. maybe be a bit chewier once it cools but we like it warm with a bit of butter almost like a sweet bread. mmm
OMG! Best cake ever! I made it into cupcakes and the family devoured them in minutes - without frosting! Excellent taste and consistency. A new family favorite! Not overly sweet either - despite the amount of "sweet" stuff. Don't let the sour cream or vinegar scare you.
I made cupcakes - 3 dozen. 20-25 minutes in oven worked well. Delicious.
I wish that I had read the reviews before I wasted all the ingredients to make this cake. As another one said it took almost an hour to cook. It looks like cornbread and has no taste. Very tough and rubbery. Won't cook this again.