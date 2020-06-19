Simple Scratch Cake

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars I made the cake in a bundt pan and it tasted very good and was a big hit with the family. Helpful (27)

Rating: 3 stars First of all this cake took 50 minutes to cook instead of the 20-25 mins. it says in the directions. Second there was way too much batter for two nine inch cake pans...I ended up with dome shaped cakes that over-flowed in the oven. The cake also ended up with a crisp outer crust... we like it like that but if you are looking for super soft/moist cake this is not it. However I liked the homemade flavor of the batter. It tasted a little like southern sweet buttermilk cornbread. I would never have thought to combine the condensed sweet milk and sour cream and vinegar but even in batter form it was tasty! With buttercream frosting and a lemon filling this cake turned out like what I imagine was made in the early settler days homestyle and delicious. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This was the "Very Best Tasting" in a long time 4 familes loved it and Laughter hit the roof!!! Like someone said it took about 50-55 minutes for each pan(and since)there was so much batter I put it in 3 9inch pans(almost)run over but rose above pans-1 inch.So I had a 7 1/2 inch -3 layer cake!! It covered up a plate and most were sharing with someone else!! "Better cut recipe in half" wonderful taste "Very Huge in Appearance"!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 1 stars This cake took 50 minutes in a 13x9 pan and cake had a high dome was very crusty and tough. I bake and decorate a lot of cakes and am always looking for a new cake recipe. This cake was a waste of expensive ingredients. It was a bland and tough cake. I hate to give bad reviews but I was VERY DISAPPOINTED. I salvaged my efforts and ingredients by cutting off the hard edges cutting up the cake sprinkling on some triple sec and layering with pudding to make a palatable dessert. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars It says to cook it 20 minutes or so. It took much longer Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was good! Just what we were looking for. I was worried about the time but it took exaclty 26 minutes. I was also scared of overflow from other reviews but that didn't happen. I used 1 bunt and two bread pans perfect! I loved the chewy crust we ate it hot from the oven. maybe be a bit chewier once it cools but we like it warm with a bit of butter almost like a sweet bread. mmm Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! Best cake ever! I made it into cupcakes and the family devoured them in minutes - without frosting! Excellent taste and consistency. A new family favorite! Not overly sweet either - despite the amount of "sweet" stuff. Don't let the sour cream or vinegar scare you. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made cupcakes - 3 dozen. 20-25 minutes in oven worked well. Delicious. Helpful (1)