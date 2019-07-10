Warm Jalapeno Cheese Dip

1 of 22

Rating: 3 stars The cheese dip served in Mexican Restaurants consists of Land O Lakes processed american cheese (can be found at Wal-mart's deli and there is no sub) and half-and-half. That is it. Oh, and grate the cheese instead of cubing. It melts nicely. I have searched and searched for this as well. Yummy, usually I add jalapenos or a can of green chiles. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY! I'm always looking for new dip to serve with tortilla shells & this one is my new favorite. It's smooth & creamy with a great zippy flavor! YUMMY! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars was craving cheese dip and i'm so glad i found this recipe! using evaporated milk and flour hadn't occurred to me. I added canned green chiles and not so much salsa due to what I had on hand. I think I used too much tumeric so next time I'll tone that down to my tastes. This is wonderful! Helpful (17)

Rating: 1 stars I am looking for the cheese dip served in Mexican restaurants throughout the southeast. This is NOT IT. The texture was funny (I could "feel" the flour) and the spice totally overpowered the cheese. Maybe I would have been less disappointed if I wasn't trying to find a particular result. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I loved this dip and so did my husband I did change the salsa to a fresh cup of pico de galo (available in grocery store already chopped) and added chopped jalepeno peppers for extra spice.I also used sharp cheddar and monterey jack mixture instead of pepper jack since I added my own peppers. Great recipe!!!!! a must have in your box!!!!!!!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent dip! My husband likes his dips a little spicier so I just added some jalapeno seeds in with the flour and tumeric and it came out perfect. Will definately make this again. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This is MUCH better than jarred queso I used Cabot pepper jack and a medium salsa and the heat and seasoning levels were great! To top it all off if you can make a simple cheese sauce you can make this dip! Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars I was also not impressed with this recipe and felt it tasted too floury (even after giving it plenty of time to cook off the flour taste). I also felt it was too spicy and not "cheesy" enough. Helpful (7)