Warm Jalapeno Cheese Dip

Rating: 3.71 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

For flavorful warm jalapeno cheese dip, use pepper Jack. A little flour keeps the dip smooth, the evaporated milk makes it creamy, and the turmeric gives it appealing bright color.

By Ben S.

Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave milk in a 1-quart Pyrex measuring cup until steamy. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and turmeric until smooth, then whisk in milk until creamy and thick. Whisk in cheese. (Dip can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.) When ready to serve, return cheese sauce to saucepan; stir in salsa and lemon juice, and slowly rewarm. Adjust seasonings, including salt and pepper to taste, and serve.

Tips

Copyright 2006 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 144.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

SHANNYN79
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2006
YUMMY! I'm always looking for new dip to serve with tortilla shells & this one is my new favorite. It's smooth & creamy with a great zippy flavor! YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(22)

KAMKNAUSS
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2007
The cheese dip served in Mexican Restaurants consists of Land O Lakes processed american cheese (can be found at Wal-mart's deli and there is no sub) and half-and-half. That is it. Oh, and grate the cheese instead of cubing. It melts nicely. I have searched and searched for this as well. Yummy, usually I add jalapenos or a can of green chiles. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Reviews:
Katie Bremer
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2006
was craving cheese dip and i'm so glad i found this recipe! using evaporated milk and flour hadn't occurred to me. I added canned green chiles and not so much salsa due to what I had on hand. I think I used too much tumeric so next time I'll tone that down to my tastes. This is wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(17)
June
Rating: 1 stars
09/10/2006
I am looking for the cheese dip served in Mexican restaurants throughout the southeast. This is NOT IT. The texture was funny (I could "feel" the flour) and the spice totally overpowered the cheese. Maybe I would have been less disappointed if I wasn't trying to find a particular result. Read More
Helpful
(15)
GFWMOMOF2
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2010
I loved this dip and so did my husband I did change the salsa to a fresh cup of pico de galo (available in grocery store already chopped) and added chopped jalepeno peppers for extra spice.I also used sharp cheddar and monterey jack mixture instead of pepper jack since I added my own peppers. Great recipe!!!!! a must have in your box!!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
SHANDO6116
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2007
This is an excellent dip! My husband likes his dips a little spicier so I just added some jalapeno seeds in with the flour and tumeric and it came out perfect. Will definately make this again. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Matt Grifo
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2008
This is MUCH better than jarred queso I used Cabot pepper jack and a medium salsa and the heat and seasoning levels were great! To top it all off if you can make a simple cheese sauce you can make this dip! Read More
Helpful
(9)
LILYANNE746
Rating: 1 stars
08/14/2007
I was also not impressed with this recipe and felt it tasted too floury (even after giving it plenty of time to cook off the flour taste). I also felt it was too spicy and not "cheesy" enough. Read More
Helpful
(7)
BTJP
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2007
Followed recipe but the cheese still was not melted smooth. Could be the brand of cheese I used. Anyway my husband made this on a couple of times and he loves it and kicks up the heat by adding more hot sauce. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
