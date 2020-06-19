Cranberry Dip

1 of 266

Rating: 5 stars First of all, I have to say, hey - cooking requires common sense, along with measuring cups and spoons, ingredients, etc. Let's not be soooo picky and simply ENJOY what people care to share with us! We must remember the reason for the season - and for the entire year while we're at it. This won rave reviews at my family party yesterday - and I made it just as it was stated. Perhaps I'll tweek it next time, but my husband and I always make a new recipe as it's written the first time - then we add/subtract to suit our tastes and needs. Merry Christmas, one and all!! Helpful (318)

Rating: 5 stars I would start by ignoring any reviewers that did not follow the directions and gave it less than 5 stars. The recipe clearly says to pour the sauce over the cream cheese so make sure you do that. The sauce is great as a dip with the cream cheese or you can use it as a relish. Great recipe as-is! Helpful (134)

Rating: 4 stars I have to agree with Willow if you completely change a recipe how can you rate it??? I followed the directions except I didn't have apricot jam so I used Peach jam that was on hand. I followed the directions and POURED the mixture over room temperature cream cheese. Severed it with crackers and it was a hit. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a great addition to a Christmastime appetizer buffet simple to make and pleasing to the eye. Easy and delicious just what I'm looking forward when things are so busy. I'm also puzzled by reviewers who add their own twist or don't carefully read a recipe and then proceed to give a recipe a lower rating because of their mistake! Indeed the recipe "did not state when to add the cream cheese " however it DID say "...pour dip over the block of cream cheese on a serving dish." At any rate the recipe is a keeper as written - guests scarf it up! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars Really good, easy to do on the stove, takes about 10-15 minutes. 3/4 C sugar works well. I spread the softened cream cheese on a pie plate and pour mix over, more colorful than stirring it all together. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I have always loved cranberry sauce and never thought to do this. I'll use orange marmalade which is a wonderful complement to the cranberries. Super! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars This is GREAT as a grilled cheese sandwich!!! Put between bread outside buttered and grill (pan fry). Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars I took this to a Christmas party last night with pretzels to dip it in and got some rave reviews. However I had made some changes to the recipe (due to time and lack of ingredients) and thought I would probably change some things in the future. I used dried cranberries not fresh. I candied the cranberries and sugar in a pot on the stove rather than in the oven. I added the jam to the pot and then once that was mixed together I added the cream cheese (the recipe didn't state when to add the cream cheese). It really changed the consistency and flavor of the cream cheese big time and I ended up adding another 4 oz of it to give it a bit more of that flavor. I think in the future I would still do the cranberries the same (but use probably 1/4 cup sugar) but let the mixture cool before adding the cream cheese. Helpful (34)