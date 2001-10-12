Candied Christmas Cookies
Fruity and delicious!
these are great cookies. they taste fabulous, and they get ready very quickly. all of the kids i gave them to loved them.Read More
These cookies taste okay. I made them for a holiday party and very few were eaten. I believe it is because they are not a very pretty Christmas cookie and therefore do not look appealing compared to other Christmas cookies I prepared. I would not make them again.Read More
Yes, I will make it again. I will mix my batter into the fruit more thoroughly next time. It has a nice flavor, but I had more batter on one side than the other. Took a plate to my neighbor for review, and got a 10.
