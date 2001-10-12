Candied Christmas Cookies

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Fruity and delicious!

By Laria Tabul

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl, cream together eggs, butter and brown sugar. Mix baking soda with the milk and add to mixture. Stir in orange juice and bourbon. In a small bowl, lightly toss candied fruits with a small amount of flour until fruits separate easily. Add to mixture. Add flour, dates and pecans. Stir until well blended. Drop by teaspoons about 2 inches apart onto cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 33.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022