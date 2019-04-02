Best Football Dip Ever

1 of 103

Rating: 5 stars This was good. I just added the cream cheese mixture from the Quick and Easy Taco Dip Recipe (which included mixing 8 oz cream cheese 1/3 salsa or more based on your tasting and 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning together) then I put my ground beef on top (I also added a couple of tablespoons of taco seasoning to my ground beef)and I topped it with shredded cheddar cheese. I covered it with aluminum foil and baked for about 20 minutes. Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for our tailgating party and it was gone in minutes! I did follow the sugestion to use taco seasoning on the meat and a little in the cream cheese too... Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars Of course have made Velvetta dip before but have never added cream cheese. The cream cheese is what made this dip tasty and got lots of compliments. With my hamburger I added some chopped onion then added black olives to the dip. Will definitely make this again during the holiday season. Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for years and I make it often. So easy and so good! I mix the salsa in with the cooked ground beef mixture to soften the veggies just a bit and pour the whole thing over the cream cheese. I also use mexican blend shredded cheese instead of the cheese slices. I serve it hot from the oven with shredded lettuce sour cream and taco sauce along with the tortilla chips. THE BEST!!! Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars Use a can of chili w/ no beans instead of the ground beef. easier to prepare and tastes really good too. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is absoultely incredible!! I made it for tailgating on Dec. 30 and have been requested to make 3 more times since then, and of course, for the Super Bowl! The only thing I did differently was use 2 8-oz packages of cream cheese, and I took another reviewer's advice and added a couple Tbsps of taco seasoning to the beef. Absolutely addicting, the name says it all, thanks!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Really is the best dip for football games or any social gathering. Set it down infront of 5 of my friends and was gone in less than 10 minutes. Barely got any for myself. If looking for an easy tasty dip that everyone will like this is the recipe you want! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I make this dip and add one can of Cream of Mushroom soup and 1/2 lb of breakfast sausage. This is by far our favorite dip! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I took this dip to a work party and there was very little left! So quick and easy! I was asked to bring it to our potluck lunch for work too! Helpful (11)