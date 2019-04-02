Best Football Dip Ever

Rating: 4.41 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too -- but this stuff doesn't last long. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!

By DICE40OUNCE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring to crumble, until no longer pink. Drain off grease.

  • Spread the cream cheese in an even layer in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish. Spread a layer of salsa over the cream cheese, then cover with a layer of ground beef. Top with slices of processed cheese and cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 991.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (103)

Most helpful positive review

Keirston
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2007
This was good. I just added the cream cheese mixture from the Quick and Easy Taco Dip Recipe (which included mixing 8 oz cream cheese 1/3 salsa or more based on your tasting and 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning together) then I put my ground beef on top (I also added a couple of tablespoons of taco seasoning to my ground beef)and I topped it with shredded cheddar cheese. I covered it with aluminum foil and baked for about 20 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(95)

Most helpful critical review

BHam
Rating: 2 stars
04/27/2010
This by far was not the best football dip in my opinion. It was a good base to start with but it would definitely need some work. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
kkleena
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2008
I made this for our tailgating party and it was gone in minutes! I did follow the sugestion to use taco seasoning on the meat and a little in the cream cheese too... Read More
Helpful
(81)
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2007
Of course have made Velvetta dip before but have never added cream cheese. The cream cheese is what made this dip tasty and got lots of compliments. With my hamburger I added some chopped onion then added black olives to the dip. Will definitely make this again during the holiday season. Read More
Helpful
(69)
Amanda B
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2008
I've been making this for years and I make it often. So easy and so good! I mix the salsa in with the cooked ground beef mixture to soften the veggies just a bit and pour the whole thing over the cream cheese. I also use mexican blend shredded cheese instead of the cheese slices. I serve it hot from the oven with shredded lettuce sour cream and taco sauce along with the tortilla chips. THE BEST!!! Read More
Helpful
(60)
Kerry Brayton
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2008
Use a can of chili w/ no beans instead of the ground beef. easier to prepare and tastes really good too. Read More
Helpful
(30)
betty1332
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2008
This is absoultely incredible!! I made it for tailgating on Dec. 30 and have been requested to make 3 more times since then, and of course, for the Super Bowl! The only thing I did differently was use 2 8-oz packages of cream cheese, and I took another reviewer's advice and added a couple Tbsps of taco seasoning to the beef. Absolutely addicting, the name says it all, thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Mary Ann
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2007
Really is the best dip for football games or any social gathering. Set it down infront of 5 of my friends and was gone in less than 10 minutes. Barely got any for myself. If looking for an easy tasty dip that everyone will like this is the recipe you want! Read More
Helpful
(13)
cah62801
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2008
I make this dip and add one can of Cream of Mushroom soup and 1/2 lb of breakfast sausage. This is by far our favorite dip! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Renee0309
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2007
I took this dip to a work party and there was very little left! So quick and easy! I was asked to bring it to our potluck lunch for work too! Read More
Helpful
(11)
