Vanilla Crepes

891 Ratings
  • 5 680
  • 4 158
  • 3 32
  • 2 12
  • 1 9

When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.

By lelainem10

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 crepes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the milk, egg yolks and vanilla. Stir in the flour, sugar, salt and melted butter until well blended.

  • Heat a crepe pan over medium heat until hot. Coat with vegetable oil or cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter into the pan and tip to spread the batter to the edges. When bubbles form on the top and the edges are dry, flip over and cook until lightly browned on the other side and edges are golden. Repeat with remaining batter.

  • Fill crepes with your favorite fruit, cream, caramel or even ice cream or cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 66.4mg; sodium 146mg. Full Nutrition
