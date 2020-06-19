Vanilla Crepes

Y-U-M-M-Y! I love this recipe. It is so easy to make. Definately a crowd pleaser. I got lots of oooh's and aaah's. I used the recipe portions as listed. I did add 3 whole eggs as others recommended. Also, added a little more milk to thin out. I added a little at a time to desired consistency. For me - it was kind of like a medium/heavy cream consistency. Everything else the same. It was a little lumpy but did not affect the outcome at all. I used a 9" skillet over medium heat. About every three I would spray with PAM. I poured a small amount in pan then moved around so that mix would spread all along the bottom. I would wait until ends would curl up a little. Turning them with a spatula was very awkward for me. Since the pan had PAM - I was able to pick the edge up with my finger and actually turn it over with my hands. Almost like a super thin tortilla. Very fast and easy. For the filling someone recommended a very simple receipe - I doubled it and this is what it was 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners sugar & 2 teaspoons of vanilla. I actually popped the cream cheese in the microwave for about 1 minute. Then added the sugar and vanilla. I also added a little heavy cream to make it easier to stir. It was a little thicker than cake frosting. It was very easy to put the filling on the crepe. For the top - I cut about 1 1/2 lbs of fresh strawberries. I placed them in a bow and sprinkled with regular white sugar about 1 tablespoon. Mixed them and let t