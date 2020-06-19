Vanilla Crepes

When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
Perfect! I make this every weekend! I use 3 whole eggs. Tips: Sift your flour or use a sieve when the batter is done. This will take out the flour chunks for a smoother consistency. Also measure the flour by using a spoon to pour it into the cup. If you scoop a measuring cup, it packs the flour and you get a doughy crepe. Find the right temp! When you first pour the batter, it shouldn't wrinkle too much when spreading, or your pan is too hot. No dalmation spotted crepes! Technique! Pour your batter on a very lightly greased pan (short spray of Pam is fine) You know you're ready to flip it when the edges begin to curl, the middle batter isn't glossy and wet looking, and you can shake the pan to move the crepe. Use a large thin spatula, flip, and cook another 15 seconds. Pick up the pan and slide the crepe onto a plate. When you're ready to make another crepe, don't set your pan on the burner for more than a few seconds, or it gets too hot. 1/3 c. for a 9" skillet is perfect. I serve mine with strawberry compote and cottage cheese. Yum! LOW FAT: You can sub the butter for margarine, the sugar for a zero calorie sweetener (Truvia or Splenda taste best), and even replace yolks with egg whites or Egg Beaters.
These are the greasiest crepes I have ever tasted!!! Next time I think that I'll try 1 Tbls of butter instead of five. Had to pat each one of them with paper towels to make them less greasy than the bacon I cooked. Definitely 2 cups of milk. The vanilla was a nice touch.
Well, I took the advice of others right off the bat. I added a little more milk and less butter and vanilla. They turned out perfectly. I might try creaming the egg yolks next time to see if I like that texture better. We made some awsome cream cheese filling for them. 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 4 tbs butter, and 1 tbs hazelnut syrup. Some pecans added to the crepes with this filling give it a good texture and a little bit nuttier flavor. Best crepes I've ever had with the small changes.
This recipe was delicious and sooo easy! I have never had success with crepes like I did with this recipe. They do smell heavenly when they are cooking up. My 4 year old and 6 year old ate four each, not to mention my husband. They kept raving about breakfast hours after we were finished. I used the filling suggested in the basic crepes recipe by TRISTIA (fry up some chopped apples with 1 T. butter, 1 T. pwd sugar, dash of nutmeg and cinnamon until tender). They were wonderful!
My boyfriend and his sister thought these were absolutely perfect. I used a variation of a recipe that another reviewer posted for the filling (8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 4 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp dark corn syrup, and 1/2 tsp vanilla). I also used the method posted by the first reviewer, they could not have turned out more perfectly. This recipe gets 5 stars hands down.
I just loved this recipe. It was so simple and delicious. The only change I owould make is that I found the batter just a bit thick so I added about 2-3 tablespoons more milk. I will definantly make this again. Thanks!
I tell you what, I lived in Germany for 6 years and have become a 'crepe specialist';) I could not have told you the difference between these crepes and the ones I ate fresh out of the stands in Frankfurt. I used Nutella as the filling on the inside..heaven! Thanks so much for this recipe! Brings back fantastic memories.
Excellent! Per Suggestions, Upped the milk to almost 1 3/4 cup, 3 whole eggs. Shorted the vanilla by 1/2 tbs. 3 tbs POWDERED sugar, and four tbs melted butter. Tossed in a pinch of nutmeg. From "OVERNIGHT BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST" recipe on here, I whipped up the blueberry syrup (1 cp sugar, 2 tbs corn starch, 1 cp water, 1 cp blueberries, 1 tbs butter), which was the perfect topping (Don't fill crepes with this though - far too sweet - just a drizzle on top is PERFECT!) Yup, be makin' this one again.
I have been using this recipe for a few years now... my kids ask for 'skinny pancakes' EVERY Saturday! TIPS...I use a regular frying pan and keep them warm in the oven until I accumulate a pile. The only changes I make are: Use 2 whole eggs instead of just 3 yolks, Add an additional 1/2 C. of milk to thin out the batter. This helps when you swirl the batter around the pan to get a nice thin crepe. Other than that, Perfect!! I don't even have to grease the pan. I had never made crepes before trying this recipe, but now I feel like a pro!! Thanks for the recipe, it is now a tradition in our house too :) For an easy topping simmer blueberries and strawberries in some pancake syrup & a bit of water. Mash them up a bit and you have a delicious 2-berry syrup. I have always wanted to try these crepes as a dessert topped with ice cream and berry sauce!
My family and I can't thank you enough for the recipe. I found this recipe 2 weeks ago, and we've made these already a dozen times. We did not make any changes to the recipe, and they came out perfect. I did use the advise of using 1/3 cup of batter in a 9 or 10 inch skillet. I found that keeping the glass stovetop set to 3 1/2 made these come out perfect every time.
I loved this recipe! The vanilla made the crapes feel warmer and the aroma made them a homey experience! I filled them with strawberries and a cream cheese filling: 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 5 tablespoons butter and 2 teaspoon of vanilla
5 stars for these! These are my first ever homemade crepes. I added and extra 1/4 cup of milk so the batter was thinner and easier to spread. I sifted the dry Ing. into the wet and mixed well. Use a 10" skillet pan so you have spreading room and easier room to flip, keep temp on low so they don't brown too much. As they get done, stack between pieces of parchment paper or wax paper so they don't stick. We used nutella and fresh sliced strawberries in ours, dusted with powdered sugar. They were delish, even the kids loved them. (to be blogged)
Excellent recipe.... although for the millions times I have made this I always just used the whole egg out of sheer laziness. TOday I had egg yolks and used just them... And I would say just use the whole egg! I got more crepes out of it, and they are thinner and more like the original!
Very Good; however, I would add more milk to make the consistancy more smooth/thinner. Also, adding apples fried in butter/sugar/cinnamon/nutmeg is a wonderful addition --- tastes just like an apple dumpling!
This was a recipe that came up in the ingredient search for egg yolks, but no egg whites. I had never made crepes before this, so I suspected it would be an adventure. I don't own a crepe pan, but do have a good non-stick flat bottom fry pan. The first 2 were reject crepes, and then I realized that I needed to put more batter in the pan to cover the bottom. After that, and getting the hang of flipping, the rest turned out great looking - and fantastic tasting. My kids and I tried one with the citrus blueberry sauce from this site, and yum, yum. The rest are being refrigerated for breakfast tomorrow. I will not be afraid of making crepes anymore. Thanks!
Fabulous. I prepared exactly as written except- my vanilla is extra strength pure so I only added 1 TB. After making the first one I added a shot more milk...and again after the second and then the batter was 100% perfection. I whipped by hand with my wire whip and I did not sift- maybe that is why I needed a bit more milk, but I had no problem with lumps. I used my 10 in. nonstick egg pan which did not need additional oil. I cooked them on med low (gas stove) and got just a tiny touch of golden to them- so pretty, almost like having a lacey print on them when I flipped them over. I got about 20 crepes from this recipe - from the 10 in. skillet and liking them very thin. I will add this recipe to my "forever" keepers.
Y-U-M-M-Y! I love this recipe. It is so easy to make. Definately a crowd pleaser. I got lots of oooh's and aaah's. I used the recipe portions as listed. I did add 3 whole eggs as others recommended. Also, added a little more milk to thin out. I added a little at a time to desired consistency. For me - it was kind of like a medium/heavy cream consistency. Everything else the same. It was a little lumpy but did not affect the outcome at all. I used a 9" skillet over medium heat. About every three I would spray with PAM. I poured a small amount in pan then moved around so that mix would spread all along the bottom. I would wait until ends would curl up a little. Turning them with a spatula was very awkward for me. Since the pan had PAM - I was able to pick the edge up with my finger and actually turn it over with my hands. Almost like a super thin tortilla. Very fast and easy. For the filling someone recommended a very simple receipe - I doubled it and this is what it was 8 oz cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners sugar & 2 teaspoons of vanilla. I actually popped the cream cheese in the microwave for about 1 minute. Then added the sugar and vanilla. I also added a little heavy cream to make it easier to stir. It was a little thicker than cake frosting. It was very easy to put the filling on the crepe. For the top - I cut about 1 1/2 lbs of fresh strawberries. I placed them in a bow and sprinkled with regular white sugar about 1 tablespoon. Mixed them and let t
These were great crepes! We loved the vanilla! I did add just a bit more liquid as others have stated to make it thin enough to spread around. I changed the serving size from 12 to 4. Worked well. Next time I might use less butter (by just a little) because it was a little greasy. Great recipe though!
Easy and very tasty recipe! They were a bit doughy, but I will sift my flour next time. Nonetheless, I was still happy with the results. As a filling made two small pots of sauce- in each pot add 3-4 tablespoons of sugar 2 tablespoons butter 1/3 cup of heavy cream 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract- On a medium heat stirring constantly (to avoid scorching). When sauce is creamy add two cups of thickly chopped bananas in one pan, and strawberries (halved) in the other. Lower cook temp to low for a 2-3 minutes, then take off the stove. Fill crepes, fold and garnish with whipped cream on top. My family loved them! Alors, bon appetite!
This is a very easy recipe and my family loves when I make crepes for breakfast. We've even done this the morning after they've had sleep-overs and their friends rave about them too. We typically fill them with pie filling, such as apple, blueberry, and cherry pie fillings, but we've also used Nutella and sliced bananas too, which is another favorite. I have even altered the recipe by adding a 1/4 cup more milk and 1/3 cup cocoa powder, to make them chocolate crepes.
These are the best crepes! My kids love them and so do I! My daughter loves french toast but hates the egg part so I dip texas toast into this crepe batter and then put it on the crepe pan and cook until light brown. She loves it! Thank you for this recipe!
These were absolutely perfect crepes. The vanilla was a great addition, and contrasted nicely with the tartness of the blueberry sauce I accompanied the crepes with. I think next time I'll try to use Nutella and Bananas for filling, my daughter will go nuts!
Wow--an excellent recipe; it turned out exactly how it said it would, and the vanilla flavor was excellent. I served it with fresh whipped creme that also had vanilla and sugar in it along with fresh strawberries..
Perfect as is. I followed the recipe to a T. I served with warm applessauce and powdered sugar. This recipe fed 2 of us and we each had 3 medium sized crepes. next time I will be doubling the recipe. Thanks!
This is a pretty easy recipe to make. I made a cream cheese filling with 8 oz cheese, 1/4 cup sugar and dash vanilla. I never had to flip the crepe. When it looked set, I just dolloped the cheese mixture into the center and rolled up and left for 30 sec to 1 min to warm the cheese. After removing from the skillet, I topped with warm canned apple/cranberry pie filling, whipped topping and powdered sugar. YUMMMM!
I made these for mother's day, and I couldn't have been happier. I chose this recipe because of the vanilla, what a yummy addition to crepes! We covered them with jam, bananas, tripple berries (a frozen package that I thawed), Nutela, whip cream, & powdered sugar (though not all at once). I found that it was easiest to pour the batter into a pitcher (a 2 quart plastic one we use for juice), that way it was simple to pour just the right amount into the hot pan with little to no dripping. I also found that removing the pan from the burner to pour the batter made for a "less cooked" crepe - the ones I poured directly into the pan were browner on the first side, which, although just as delicious, didn't look as pretty. I love this recipe and will use it from now on when I make crepes.
These are ok first time around, but the batter is way too thick and 2 TABLESPOONS??? of vanilla is crazy, so I suggest 1 1/3 cups flour and 1 2/3 cups milk and 1 TEASPOON of vanilla. We ate them with strawberrys and the vanilla was overpowering and I love vanilla. They smell good while cooking and dont stick at all. Will re-try next week with less flour more milk and see how it goes. Couldnt just tip the pan to spread had to literally spread them.
"You outdid yourself this time!" was the response from my family members when I made this for brunch. I reduced the flour a bit and added more milk, and threw some blueberries sprinkled with sugar with a 1/4 c. water over high heat to form a sauce. Topped with whipped cream, this tastes like dessert, only a little healthier!
I also used 3 whole eggs, increased milk to 1 3/4 cups (skim worked great), and reduced the butter to about 2 1/2 Tbs. They turned out pretty good. We filled them with a little nutella and syrupy strawberries and raspberries. SO Yummy! Thanks for sharing!!
First time crepe maker, I tried another recipe and having it not quite work, I went for this recipe because of the story and a shared familiar for the smell of vanilla. The crepes turned out wonderful and made the house smell delicious.!..
These are yummy! As others have mentioned, they turned out a bit oily even though I reduced the butter to 4 Tbsp (and upped the milk a bit). I think you don't really need to grease your pan at all. Next time I won't. I used powdered sugar in place of regular white sugar and used a whole egg in addition to two egg yolks (I had two yolks reserved from another recipe). I also added 1/4 tsp nutmeg. For filling I made the cream cheese-butter-powdered sugar-vanilla recipe suggested by several folks here (thanks!) and also cut up a ripe peach and simmered it lightly with cinnamon until the pieces were warm through and a bit syrupy. Yum!
I have not tried this recipe yet but will, they sound wonderful. Several years ago, my niece told me to add vanilla extract to pancake batter. OMG, they just melt in your mouth so I can only imagine these crepes will do so also.
Very good crepe with a fragrant vanilla flavor. My batter was just a bit thick for crepes, so I did add a little more milk. They cooked up quickly into very thin/delicate crepes and were a breeze to flip w/o breaking up. Filled with fresh fruit, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a dollop of whip cream.
I felt that the proportions were far off in this recipe. The batter was VERY thick when I made it exactly as described. Almost like a pancake batter texture. I added 1/2 cup more milk to thin out the batter. They tasted OK. I'll try a different crepe recipe next time.
I love this recipe! I uses it almost every Sunday morning for family breakfast! It tastes so good with cheese and sausage as a filler. Somehow the vanilla taste is perfect with the cheese and sausage. I love it! We also love carmel,jam, nutella and other fun fillers. I just lay it all out and let the kids choose. Thanks for sharing!
I replaced the milk with buttermilk. It adds a whole new dimension to the flavour of these crepes. But I had to add a bit extra water (about a half cup) to thin it out enough. Also I added even more vanilla. And it was the good stuff from Mexico. Excellent!!!
Good, typical crepe recipe, nothing spectacular about it. Filled mine with Hersheys Chocolate Almond spread, Sugared (syrupy) strawberries, and bananas. Very good, but again, just as good as other crepe recipes i've tried.
Didn't sift, just threw all the ingredients in a blender (using whole eggs) and gave it a quick mix. Poured directly into a non-stick pan, swirled it a bit to make the batter spread thinly, and waited until the edges browned before turning over with a spatula. They turned out beautifully and tasted delicious! This is a very easy recipe. I would recommend it to anyone.
These had nice flavor and were easy to make. I too used whole eggs. We only had medium eggs, so I used four instead of three. Milk is very expensive here in Puerto Rico, so I used 1 1/2 cups of water and 6 Tblsp of powdered milk. You'd never know it. We served them with sour cream and home made jam. DELICIOSO!!
Great crepes my kids loved them. I just added a little more milk to make the batter thinner, 3 tablespoons of butter instead of 5. I also used 3 whole eggs as someone else suggested. We filled the crepes with a tablespoon of chocolate chips and the warmth of the crepes melted the chocolate chips. Thanks
These were WONDERFUL and had a great taste all on their own. Anything you add to them makes them even better. One thing...I added more milk because I like my crepes VERY thin and these were on the thicker side. But if you want a simple and DELICIOUS shot at crepes, this is it!
Made these for a friend and I, they were wonderful. I made the filling suggested by another reviewer and added blueberries inside and on top with a touch of whipped cream...YUM! My 4 yr old loved them as well, eating the leftover crepes, plain, straight out of the refrigerator...cold!
Just wonderful! I've used whole eggs, a little less melted butter and they turned out great! Don't worry about lumps in the mix - you can't tell or taste once the batter is cooked. This batter worked great - I was able to flip crepes without the spatula! Will make again, definitely!
These are delicious, although the batter can be a little lumpy (I distractedly added the melted butter to the dry ingredients, exacerbating the problem) but just blending with a mixer takes care of it. I also used 1 T vanilla extract and 1 T banana flavoring, and added about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. They were easy to flip in the pan and tasted absolutely amazing stuffed with ice cream, banana slices, berries, and homemade berry jam.
These Crepes were amazing! My mom and sister love crepes in general so i knew i had to try them. So i made them tonighht nad me and my mom LOVED them. For my mom's crepe i took one crepe and put strawberry rubarbed and repeated tht and then i stacked them and folded it. a little powder sugar and whipped cream finishd hers off. BUT for mine i took whip cream and mixed peanut butter(yummy!) i follwed th exact step i did for my moms except this time it was th whipped nut instead of hte strawberry. on top also the same except i also put peanut chips. it wasw really yummy and u should try it out!
Mmmmm , sooo good. I gave it a 4 because I listened to other reviews and added 1/2 cup more milk and 1/2 tsp. less vanilla. I stirred mixture with a whisk until it wasn't lumpy and it turned out yummy. The whole family loved it too. Will definately make this again.
These crepes were so amazing good!! Having no butter on hand, I used olive oil instead. I also put extra oil in the pan, and I patted it dry afterwards. The oil helped to cook it better. My whole family loved this~ including my mother!!
Very yummy! This was my first time making crepes and I was nervous that they would be too runny, dry, break when I rolled them.... They were perfect! I have made them several times and they turn out great everytime! We have filled them with sliced strawberries, blueberries and bananas.
this recipe is simply awesome. some other reviewers said to sift the flour or to sieve the batter for a smoother consistency. for those of us who have extra time, i suggest letting the batter cool in the refrigerator over night and mix it up again when you're ready to cook it.
My mother always made these ,as i do now for my family. Another filling is sweetened cottage cheese. Just add sugar & vanilla to your taste to small curd cottage cheeese,place them in a oven proof pie plate, & warm in the oven for 10 minutes, sprikle with 10x sugar & you have a gourmet dessert!
I eliminated the vanilla and did only half the sugar and double the salt to make savory crepes with this recipe. Mixed it in a blender and used a nonstick pan. The first one I did was a little thick, so I added some more milk to make the batter thinner, and worked very well. I'll be using this one again.
Absolutely delicious! My girls couldn't get enough of these crepes! All I added to this dish was whipped cream, though when I had a coffee get together at my home I added blueberries and blueberry sauce. SO GOOD!
I came onto allrecipes and this was the front page. I immediately had a craving for crepes and decided why not! I followed other's suggestions and sifted the flour and had no issues with lumps, increased the milk to 1 3/4 cups to make the batter thinner, and I used 4 tablespoons of butter and had no issues with them coming out greasy. They came out very tasty, served with butter and powdered sugar, vermont maple syrup, fresh musk melon and baked ham. I was pretty satisfied!
so good! i actually add three to four tablespoons of vanilla and they're even better. friends always ask me to make these for them. i add more milk than called for to get a smoother, thinner consistency. the crepe spreads better in the pan this way and you get a couple extra crepes out of it. i also use a hand mixer, otherwise i always end up with little clumps of flour that wont go away. love this recipe!
This is a delicious crepe. I used my blender to mix the ingredients. After mixing the milk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter first in the blender, I then added the flour,sugar and salt. Blended really well and it worked great. If I was to use a savory filling I would eliminate the sugar.
I added a little extra vanilla, and next time I'll probably add more still, because I love vanilla. These were great, though. We had them in the morning with some apple filling I made, and then later in the day, my fiance used the few remaining to make some almost burrito-like things with egg & salsa (I think?), and those were good, too :)
This was excellent. I'm a fairly novice cook, and I have to say that this was really easy and fast, so don't be afraid to try it. You can add a bit more milk if you like a thinner crepe. I used a strong Mexican Vanilla, and added a splash of chambord liquor. I also added a dash of nutmeg. I filled them with fresh blueberries and a devonshire creme recipe that I got from a local GREAT LAKES COOKBOOK in Buffalo, New York. VERY GOOD. I suggest purchasing a good du Buyer crepe pan. I just received one for a housewarming gift, and I can't imagine making crepes in the frying pan now. It made it so much easier to handle, and the crepes were the perfect shape because of it. But I also hear people who use any old frying pan, and they say it works fine.
These are delicious! My family loved these crepes. I read some of the other reviews and used some of their hints. I used 4 TBLs of butter instead of 5, a tiny bit less vanilla. The 1/4 cup of batter for each one was the perfect amount. I made the filling w/ 8oz. cream cheese, 1 c. powdered sugar, 4 TBLs butter, and 1 TBL pure maple syrup. I put sliced bananas on top of the filling before rolling up. Yum! Any fresh fruit would be great in them. Will definitely make these again.
WOW! These were really good! The vanilla is such nice addition. I totally thought I was making waffle cones in my kitchen! I followed others' suggestions and used 2 cups of milk and cut the melted butter to 3 1/2 tsps. My four year old gobbled these up :)
Followed the suggestions of adding more milk and using 3 whole eggs. These were AMAZING! I added a cream cheese mixture inside (8 oz. cream cheese with 1/3 cup sugar and a dash of vanilla) and topped with Lingonberries. EXCELLENT! Husband loved them as well.
This is sooo easy and delicious! I am a terrible pancake maker, but these were so easy to make that I will be making these all the time now. I used the advice from reviewer RyanMichelle and they were perfect. For the filling I used chocolate chips, just picked blackberries, and vanilla yogurt. Yum!!!
This recipe is awesome, just as it is. I make this every Sunday morning and fill with either Nutella, or I chop up strawberries and mix with a little sugar, or apples with a little cinammon and sugar. Top with powdered sugar!! Delicious. Kids love it, especially the Nutella!!
