Christmas Crunch

This is a great snack that can make a great quick Christmas gift.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease one 10x15 inch baking pan.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, corn syrup and water; bring to a boil, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved.

  • Continue to cook, without stirring until a candy thermometer reads 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Remove from heat; stir in butter, vanilla and baking soda. Add cereal and cashews; pour into prepared pan and allow to cool. Break into pieces and store in air tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 192.9mg. Full Nutrition
