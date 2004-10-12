If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would. I made 4 generous gift bags out of a doubled recipe -- would have been 6 except we couldn't stop eating it! The doubled batch cost about $5.00 since broken cashews are a deal at the local discount store. I spent more on all the stuff, of course, but had plenty of everything left over to make more so that's a rounded guess. In terms of the process: The butter goes in after it is cooked so it is hard to mess up. A similar candy burned (on low) before reaching hard crack when I tried to double it because the extra cooking time was too much for the butter in the recipe. The Christmas Crunch doubled up with no problem. I poured the doubled batch into two jelly roll pans but wish I would have had slightly bigger surfaces so I could have spread it out just a little thinner. Also, it took a long time for it to reach 280 degrees but went to 300 quickly after that -- so watch carefully toward the end. The best part is this is very no fuss. I didn't have to stand over it and it wasn't messy or time consuming (a few minutes on each end of the cooking process is all). The result is this sweet, buttery, crispy, nutty treat! Can't wait to try it with pecans or almonds. Thank you Debbie for my new Christmas gift recipe!

