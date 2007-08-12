Granny's Shortbread Cookies
Light, buttery shortbread cookies! Cut them into Christmas shapes and decorate with colored sugar and maraschino cherries.
I really surprised by the reviews these cookies have had since last year. These are not meant to be cutout cookies. I make these as little balls, pressed down with a cherry in the middle, and they're my favorite Christmas cookie!Read More
These cookies were awful!! Tasted like flour!! And they were not at all easy!!~ Made the first batch..tasted them...and threw everything away!!~ Such a disappointment!~Read More
Everyone has their own opinion, I suppose, but me and my family found that the cookies were delicious! My trick? I took a cup of chocolate chips and a tablespoon of vegetable shortening, microwaved it all for 30 seconds, stirred and again for 30 seconds. I dipped half of each cookie in the chocolate and set the cookies on waxed paper, decorated them with sprinkles and set them in the fridge for 20-25 minutes. YUM! Wonderful! Very easy recipe to follow, dough was easy to work with and baked beautifully!
These cookies were fabulous! They were soft and extremely delicious. I gave them out to a bunch of my friends and they all said they were probably the best cookies that they had ever had! I dipped them in melted chocolate chips but they would have been just as good without the chocolate chips. I highly suggest this recipe for any shortbread cookie lovers!
I have relatively no baking experience, but I made these for Mother's Day and they turned out great! The cookies tasted good plain, but I tried putting on both maraschino cherries and melted chocolate chips which were both tasty. This recipe is a keeper for me!
These cookies were very floury, not buttery like shortbread should be. And they were so soft and crumbly that the shapes broke on the plate. I'll stick with my favourite brown sugar shortbread recipe from now on.
whipped shortbread, light melt-in-your-mouth kind of wonderful!
I chose not to use the cherries, but rather dip half of each cookie in chocolate and let them cool on wax paper. They look professionally made and taste home baked!
This was an easy shortbread recipe to make, however, the cookies tasted a bit flourey and bland. Seems to need something...
oh yea-these are soooo good-sprinkle them with icing sugar, and you've got yourself a real treat :)
These cookies made my night! quick and easy.
I did not add the cherries however these cookies were wonderful. My boyfriend and I truly enjoyed them.
I followed the recipe exactly, (except using the cherries, because I don't like them) and they turned out so good! The flavour is so good! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Tasted okay...but very floury. Tried dipping in chocolate to make it better...still floury. Will not be making this one again.
I followed ingredients exactly, and probably had to use an extra 3/4 C. flour while kneading for dough to begin cracking. I did not roll out, but rather rolled into balls and pressed down with the bottom of a glass. Baked exactly 10 minutes and they came out perfectly. I forewent the cherries altogether. This is a wonderful shortbread that does not get too hard, and melts in your mouth. This one is a keeper!
By far the best one I have used to date. The results were amazing. I added a hint of almond extract to the icing and it was fabulous! Will use again next year1
Excellent, light and easy to make!
I like these cookies but I did add some white sugar to the top right after baking because they were not sweet at all. The coloured sugar was not flavourful enough for our liking.
I followed the recipe, added almond and vanilla extract. Cooked 13 minutes. EXCELLENT cookie.
