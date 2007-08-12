Granny's Shortbread Cookies

Light, buttery shortbread cookies! Cut them into Christmas shapes and decorate with colored sugar and maraschino cherries.

By Lori G

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together the butter, sugar, salt, nutmeg and egg yolk. Add the flour a little at a time until mixture is stiff.

  • Place onto floured board and knead lightly until the dough begins to crack. Roll out 1/4 inch thickness and cut into desired shapes.

  • Place on un-greased cookie sheet, decorate with colored sugar crystals and maraschino cherries.

  • Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 16g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 207.3mg. Full Nutrition
