Christmas Snack Mix
This Christmas snack is so pretty in a decorative glass container to give to friends, sitters, paper carriers, music teachers, or co-workers during the holidays.
This Christmas snack is so pretty in a decorative glass container to give to friends, sitters, paper carriers, music teachers, or co-workers during the holidays.
This was such a great recipe. My 5yr old daughter helped make it with me- couldn't find wheat nuts- used chocolate covered sunflower seeds- that worked great. Also instead of choc. peanuts- used choc. covered pecans. We put in decorative glass containers with computer labels and named it as our daughters' "Special Christmas Recipe"- she was so proud-when she gave it to relatives- she would tell people "I made it my ownself- with my own two hands! Thanks for the recipe- it added alot of fun to the holidays!Read More
Quick, easy and tasty combination of ingredients. The kids seem to love this recipe.Read More
This was such a great recipe. My 5yr old daughter helped make it with me- couldn't find wheat nuts- used chocolate covered sunflower seeds- that worked great. Also instead of choc. peanuts- used choc. covered pecans. We put in decorative glass containers with computer labels and named it as our daughters' "Special Christmas Recipe"- she was so proud-when she gave it to relatives- she would tell people "I made it my ownself- with my own two hands! Thanks for the recipe- it added alot of fun to the holidays!
Yum! I also used dried cranberries instead of the wheat nuts. In place of chocolate covered peanuts, I found cocoa covered peanuts which provided a nice contrast to the red and green M&Ms. This made a lot. I was able to give away three bags in gift food baskets and still keep a bowl for ourselves. Thanks for the easy, colorful Christmas snack!
Really good, Really Fast, Really Easy, I did add dried cranberies instead of wheat nuts. Just a little warning, make lots it goes fast
I didn't make the mix exactly as written. I used one jar of salted roasted peanuts, two bags of Christmas M & M's, one bag of white chocolate chips, one bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a large bag of Craisins. The tartness of the craisins helped cut the sweetness of the candy and the salty peanuts were a nice contrast to the other ingredients. Mixed together, this stuff tastes sooo delicious! And so quick and easy! I put it in Mason jars for teacher gifts as well.
Very tasty! I couldn't find wheat nuts so I used Craisins instead. I love the chocolate and cranberry combination. Very festive, thanks!
Quick, easy and tasty combination of ingredients. The kids seem to love this recipe.
Great snack mix. Really quick and really easy to make. Perfect addition to complete the sweet and salty needs of party guests.
it tastes great
I give this 5 stars 'cuz it sounds so good! The Wheatnuts make it unique...for those of you that can't find them, they are in the snack section of the grocery store, usually on a top shelf, where the Chexmix and stuff like that is...NOT with all of the canned nuts. If you've never tried them, they aren't actually nut, they have a nut-like flavor and most of the variety of shapes don't remotely resemble a nut! Make the extra effort to find them. They are addicting and like nothing you've tried before! I think the additon of Craisins is a great idea and I will add those, as well. White yogurt coated raisins or white choc. coated mini pretzels would also be a fun & colorful addition! Thanks for this new & different version of a salty & sweet snack! I will be giving this away to teachers, neighbors, pastor, friends, etc. and I'm sure my kids will have a blast putting it together and bagging it up for everyone!
Tasty, easy and everyone enjoyed. Hard to find all the ingredients in the same place. I like to go to one place and get a lot of stuff I need. Great gift idea.
good for gift giving.
very easy to make. I love the wheat nuts.
Giving it four stars am thrilled to have found it! I was loathing the thought of baking cookies (I love to cook, bake - not so much) to give to my neighbors and this has saved me! My son loves to help so this will be a great gift from him!
I made this last nite & it's excellent. I don't like wheat nuts, so I used craisins, used everything else the same. mixed it up, put it in pretty Christmas jars from the $1 store, what a nice little gift for friends & neighbors. The combination of salty & sweet from the chocolate is excellent.
great for Christmas gifts!
The wheat nuts don't taste good...like gerbil food my son said!
This was just okay, not a hit at my house. Sorry.
Used this idea as a Christmas Party DIY Gift Craft for my daughter's 5th grade class. We didn't use wheat nuts and chocolate-covered peanuts, but added mini-marshmallows, craisins, raisinets, sunflower kernels, frosted cheerios, honey nut cheerios, and cinnamon chex to the list of offerings. The kids enjoyed making a mix that their gift recipient would like. They filled cellophane baggies with their customized mix and placed an adhesive gift label on the bag.
See notes
It is pretty, but there wasn't much flavor. Needs some spices added.
Super easy and fun recipe to make with small children. We bagged ours in festive bags to be passed out to teachers and friends at school.
Added a few extra items to my snack mix... It came out delicious and satisfying !
just have a question how many quart jars will this fill??
I used cocoa coated peanuts instead of chocolate covered and craisins instead of wheat nuts. It was very good.
Love this recipe! Did use craisins instead of wheat nuts. Plan to make it fot other holidays using seasonal M &Ms! Than you for sharing!
I made this just today. It's simple and easy to make.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections