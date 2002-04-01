Christmas Snack Mix

This Christmas snack is so pretty in a decorative glass container to give to friends, sitters, paper carriers, music teachers, or co-workers during the holidays.

Recipe by Cindy Carnes

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together red and green candy-coated chocolate pieces, peanuts, chocolate-covered peanuts, and wheat nuts in a large bowl until combined.

  • Serve in a large bowl or place in decorative glass jars and give as gifts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 62.7mg. Full Nutrition
