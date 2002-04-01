Christmas Snack Mix

I give this 5 stars 'cuz it sounds so good! The Wheatnuts make it unique...for those of you that can't find them, they are in the snack section of the grocery store, usually on a top shelf, where the Chexmix and stuff like that is...NOT with all of the canned nuts. If you've never tried them, they aren't actually nut, they have a nut-like flavor and most of the variety of shapes don't remotely resemble a nut! Make the extra effort to find them. They are addicting and like nothing you've tried before! I think the additon of Craisins is a great idea and I will add those, as well. White yogurt coated raisins or white choc. coated mini pretzels would also be a fun & colorful addition! Thanks for this new & different version of a salty & sweet snack! I will be giving this away to teachers, neighbors, pastor, friends, etc. and I'm sure my kids will have a blast putting it together and bagging it up for everyone!