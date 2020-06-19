Chicken with Black Beans

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here's a Malaysian homemade dish that's easy to follow. It is a dish that is commonly enjoyed in Malaysian Chinese households.

By Siah

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the light soy sauce, cornstarch, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and pepper in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add the chicken breast and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the water in a large skillet over medium-high heat until boiling. Quickly stir in the chicken and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Chicken will not be cooked through. Drain the water and place chicken on a plate. Set aside. Carefully wipe down the skillet and heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook and stir the ginger and garlic until fragrant. Stir in the chicken, black beans and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Cook the chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center. Stir in the red and green peppers, green onions, carrots, oyster sauce, and thick soy sauce. Cook and stir for 1 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 313.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022