Chicken with Black Beans
Here's a Malaysian homemade dish that's easy to follow. It is a dish that is commonly enjoyed in Malaysian Chinese households.
My hubby is Filipino and all the ingredients in this recipe are readily available in my pantry. I used fresh chicken tenders and followed the remaining ingredients and directions. Hubby loved it and said this recipe was a keeper. Thank you!!
My hubby is Filipino and all the ingredients in this recipe are readily available in my pantry. I used fresh chicken tenders and followed the remaining ingredients and directions. Hubby loved it and said this recipe was a keeper. Thank you!!
I was simply looking for a new recipe in which I could cook with chicken and black beans and I found this one! This recipe has a very unique and delicious taste! Here are some recommendations. Firstly, instead of "draining the water" I saved the "water" aka CHICKEN BROTH after I boiled the chicken. You can use this for another recipe or if your recipe turns out too sweet or salty you can always use the broth to dilute it in the end, which is what I ended up doing. Secondly, I didn't have all of the ingredients so I made some substitutions. I didn't have oyster sauce, so instead I used fish sauce. I also didn't have thick soy sauce, but a great substitute is regular soy sauce and molasses, which I added at the end. Since I used molasses I avoided putting white sugar in the recipe as well. This recipe is great over a bed of rice!
This was really really good, especially if you like Ginger. If you are not a ginger fan, then I would cut down on the qty given. It is strong. The chicken was so moist, and the flavors worked well together. My husband said to "put this on the redo list" so it must have been good
Great recipe! Very flavorful, option to be made gluten-free (look for GF oyster sauce), quick, and easy! I've been having this since I was a kid and I'm so glad that I finally got around to making it. Super easy! I added onions to the ginger and garlic, omitted the carrots (I've never had taosi with carrots!), added portobello mushrooms, slightly more water for sauciness, and mixed the turkey and chicken breasts together. Also added thai peppers for that nice bite! Highly recommend giving this recipe a shot!! Five stars!
I really enjoyed this. I did use chicken thighs and cut the ginger up smaller than the recommended "matchsticks" so as to not bite down on big pieces. I didn't bother draining the chicken after the initial cooking as there was not much water left. Instead I just added a bit more cornstarch (about 2tsp mixed with 2tsp water) to thicken it up. The sauce was excellent and the dish was a winner in our house.
