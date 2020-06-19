Chicken with Black Beans

I was simply looking for a new recipe in which I could cook with chicken and black beans and I found this one! This recipe has a very unique and delicious taste! Here are some recommendations. Firstly, instead of "draining the water" I saved the "water" aka CHICKEN BROTH after I boiled the chicken. You can use this for another recipe or if your recipe turns out too sweet or salty you can always use the broth to dilute it in the end, which is what I ended up doing. Secondly, I didn't have all of the ingredients so I made some substitutions. I didn't have oyster sauce, so instead I used fish sauce. I also didn't have thick soy sauce, but a great substitute is regular soy sauce and molasses, which I added at the end. Since I used molasses I avoided putting white sugar in the recipe as well. This recipe is great over a bed of rice!