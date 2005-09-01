Potatoes and Carrots
This is very simple but delicious! It is good anytime of the year and you can adjust amounts to whatever you need.
This is very simple but delicious! It is good anytime of the year and you can adjust amounts to whatever you need.
Loved the taste... probably would have been even better with actual onions... I used flakes. My husband and even my 2 year old liked it too! THanksRead More
Pretty good, but I imagine it would be bland. I tossed my veggies with the salt & pepper and also with some Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning (spelling on that? too lazy to get up and look) to give it some extra pizzazz. Also, since I greatly cut the servings down to 3, I only cooked them for a half hour.Read More
Pretty good, but I imagine it would be bland. I tossed my veggies with the salt & pepper and also with some Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning (spelling on that? too lazy to get up and look) to give it some extra pizzazz. Also, since I greatly cut the servings down to 3, I only cooked them for a half hour.
Loved the taste... probably would have been even better with actual onions... I used flakes. My husband and even my 2 year old liked it too! THanks
I tried this recipe, but found the sweet potatoes cooked faster than the others, so they were a bit over cooked.
We loved these vegetables. After reading some of the other reviews, I made a few changes. Only put a little bit of water in the pan, put in half of the veggies, drizzled on some olive oil, sprinkled with seasonings but added some dry beef bouillon granules. Then added the other half of veggies, olive oil, seasonings and bouillon. To keep the sweet potates from getting done before the white potatoes I chunked them in larger pieces. I also used the AR calculation button to reduce this to 4 servings and baked in our toaster oven. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Very yummy veggie recipe! The only change I made was substituting Adobo seasoning for the salt & pepper. It came out great! Although, next time I would half the recipe - it was too much for a family of 5.
EACH TIME I SERVE PEOPLE ARE AMAZED AT THE COMBINATION OF VEGETABLES AND ASK FOR MORE.
This turned out ok, but was very bland. Next time I think I'll add my own spices to give it a little more flavor.
Yams instead of sweet potatoes. Olive oil instead of vegetable oil
A nice side dish that is colorful. I didn't want onions so I didn't add them. And only had 1 sw. potatoe but made it anyway.
This recipe is a good change to our normal veggie routine. I didnt add the water because I figured the veggies had enough moisture to steam up themselves. Which they did with a little bit of moisture on bottom when finished cooking. I added some garlic powder and used olive oil. It had great flavor but thought the sweet potatoes did cook faster than the rest of the veggies. Thanks for sharing!
was good did it for Christmas like having veg for boiled new england dinner will be using again but will try to put a little more flavor to it with garlic and no sweet potatoe it seemed to get mushy while other veg were tender
As stated in other reviews, the sweet potatoes cook too fast. I left them out completely the second time I cooked it, and it was still delicious. There are so many seasonings/herbs that go well on this.
Generously sprinkling dried Tarragon on top takes away the blandness. I also ditched the sweet potatoes, added garlic and substituted a lesser amount of olive oil. LOVED IT!
Excellent side dish. Easy to make and everyone enjoyed it.
My only comment is that I would use less water the next time I make it --- also, might increase onions and add more spices. This is perfect for a 'make ahead' side dish (which is what I was looking for).
this was good, but not spectacular. Untilitarian, I might say, with all veggies in the same pot. With a little meat and some liquid it would have been a stew.
Very good. I added some garlic before baking. I was surprised, but my husband who claims to hate sweet potatoes really enjoyed this.
I made this in no time at all, the flavors merged together to make one delicious side dish. Everyone enjoyed this, also easy to prepare!
VERY savory and simple!! great to accompany any meat...I did it with greek chicken and it was a hit!! thanks !!
This was ok. A bit too bland for me but not bad. My husband ate it but didn't go back for seconds and that's usually a flag for me as he always goes back for seconds if he really enjoys something. Sorry, won't make again....Thanks!
These were ok as is. Sweet potatoes do need to be sliced larger than the other vegetables or they'll turn out too soft. I didn't see the need for water if the dish will be covered. However, I shouldn't have covered it the whole time either. They came out steamed rather than roasted. They could use some more seasoning too. Next time I'll try uncovering them for the last 15 min and I'll try olive oil instead.
Followed recipe. It was perfect. Making it for Easter.
I am in the whole 30 diet so I made this! It was great. I didn't use sweet potatoes and added some extra spices (herbed de providence, rosemary, oregano, etc.). Very delicious! Disclaimer: this may have been a little bland if I wasn't sticking to a Paleo diet.
I made it last night. I did not use the yams. I sliced my potatoes, onions & carrots and used my seasoning mix of garlic, onion, s & p ....baked in butter...it was awesome...but really nothing new to me/us...it's a good starter recipe for a beginning cook.
This was very easy and also tasty. I used peeled and halved (lengthwise) russets and carrot sections, not julienned. I didn't add sweet potatoes and also used beef broth instead of plain water.
Instead of using water, I used beef broth. All three of us enjoyed it.
I followed the instructions for the most part as written. I added some fresh garlic and did not add oil because of Health restrictions. Putting the water and then covering the pan with foil cooked everything perfectly. This is a great side dish and I will be making it again
Stuck to the pan, but good flavor and easy to put together. Really great fragrance! Add some butter at the finish
This turned out great. I seasoned with garlic salt and used olive oil.
I added oregano to mine because I like less bland food
I only used a 1/4 cup liquid for alot of veggies (potatoes and carrots only). I used chicken stock instead of water and seasoned generously with Adobo. This did not need two hours. Super easy and very satisfying for my family thanks for the great idea.
I make this often, and usually add beef broth or boullion, what ever I have available at the time, after cooked, a stick of butter and my own personal cajun seasoning. Goes great with every type of meal.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections