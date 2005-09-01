Potatoes and Carrots

39 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 12
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is very simple but delicious! It is good anytime of the year and you can adjust amounts to whatever you need.

By Lauren

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place a 1/3 cup water in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer in potatoes, carrots, yams and onions. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.

  • Pour oil over entire dish until all ingredients are well coated.

  • Cover or place foil over dish and bake for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 74.1g; fat 5g; sodium 128.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022