Steak and Lima Rice

3.2
5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A wonderful family recipe that is great for anytime of the year!

Recipe by HDunlap

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the lima beans, and cook until wrinkled, about 10 minutes. Pour tomato sauce over the beans and stir in 2 cups of water and sugar. Cover and simmer over low heat for 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown steaks on each side, then pour in just enough water to cover. Place a lid on the pan and simmer for 35 to 40 minutes over medium-low heat. Spoon some of the liquid into a cup or small bowl and mix with flour until smooth. Return to the pan and simmer until gravy has thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Combine the rice and 4 cups water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, or until rice is tender.

  • To serve, spoon rice onto plates. Top with steak and gravy then top with lima bean sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
677 calories; protein 41.8g; carbohydrates 81.3g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 92.2mg; sodium 893.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022