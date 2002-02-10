Steamed Christmas Pudding
The variations on this are endless because the filling can be any combination of mincemeat, pumpkin and/or cranberry sauce, but here's my favorite combination.
I didn't have self-rising flour so I added 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder and it rose fine. Also, instead of steaming it I baked it at 350° for an hour. It was wonderfully moist and I think the sweetened cream sauce is perfect for it.Read More
I don't usually keep self-rising flour around, so I used regular flour instead and added a teaspoon of baking powder. It turned out just fine. And I used up my leftover canned pumpkin and cranberry sauce, and the result was really good!
I like to "test" holiday recipes way early in order to have enough time to decide what to make/give to family and friends each year. This is a winner all the way around. I'll be baking it in small loaf pans instead of steaming it, and that's the only change I'll make to this recipe. Thanks, Leeza!
This recipe is awesome! My husband is from the UK and said it was one of the best Christmas Pudd's he's ever had (it probably helps that it has his favorite ingredient in it...PUMPKIN!
This was my first Christmas pudding. It was very easy to make, and wonderful! I doubled this, and then used a metal mixing bowl as my mold. It took 4 hours to steam. I was very happy with the results! I will definitely make this again!
This was just PERFECT! Very moist and has the perfect balance of ingredients. I wouldn't change anything at all. I did not have a rack that would fit into my boiling water pot, so I made a 1/2 inch ring out of foil and placed my mold on that. It came out beautiful and I will make this every Christams from now on.
Fantastic pudding recipe! I have been using regular mincemeat, rum & raisin mincemeat or brandy & date mincemeat. They all turn out delicious! I have made 6 so far this year and hand them out as Christmas or New Year's gifts. I usually pour a shot of very hot brandy over the pudding and light it to make a nice effect. Since I can't find sour cream here, I replace it with strained yogurt (Fage). If someone doesn't like yogurt I serve it with custard cream.
Overall, very moist and tasty, and surprisingly easy. I made it three days before Christmas and used half-and-half brown sugar and white sugar and added an additional teaspoon of cinnamon with a half-teaspoon each of cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. I lined the bottom of the basin with bay leaves to make a pattern on the top of the pudding when it came out, then poured in the batter, wrapped with a few layers of foil, tied it with twine to make a handle for lowering it into the water, and boiled it for about three hours. It's shelf-stable and doesn't lose any of its moistness when sitting. On Christmas day, I re-wrapped it and boiled it for about another forty-five minutes, then turned it out on a plate and made the cream sauce by heating the ingredients and whipping them together. It was a big hit - very rich, though; next time, I'll make the sauce from light sour cream and light cream cheese.
Fool-proof recipe that readily accepts endless tinkering. Cooked exactly as described it's terrific and comes out on the cake-like end of the Christmas Pudding continuum. If you simply swap the self-rising flour for all-purpose flour, and swap the white sugar out for brown, you'll get a pudding over on the dense-sticky side (my favorite). I often make several of each type for a gathering to cover all tastes. And the guests have a good time comparing them.
I'm giving this a 4 as a Christmas bread but not a pudding. I had to make my own self-rising flour so maybe that had something to do with it. It was very "cakey" not dense as I was hoping for. It had very good flavor and was was eaten very quickly. The only change I made was using pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. Oh..also steamed it in 2 loaf pans for 2 hours. I'll make this again, add some nuts and try baking it.
Very tasty! I will be making this as special gifts for family & friends.
This is delightful! I mix everything according to the directions but after putting it all in the pudding mold, I put it into the pressure cooker for about 50 minutes. Turns out beautifully every time!
Just delicious! Thanks, Leeza, for a new Christmas tradition. I added a dash of vanilla to the topping.
This is really good, however, I do not like mincemeat, so omitted it.
This was such a hit at the Christmas party I made it for! Thank you!
I made this today. It was wonderful. Nice and moist.
This pudding is great! It is one of my new favorite Christmas recipes. I didn't have self-rising flour, but I made it using this easy little recipe.
I never made Christmas Pudding before and this recipe is amazing. I also baked in the oven at 350 for an hour and it came out very moist and full of flavour.
I do not keep self-rising flour on hand, so I improvised and used 1 1/2 tsps. baking powder, 3/4 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp baking soda to the amount of flour in the recipe. I think next time I make it, I will use more Mincemeat and more whole cranberry sauce to make it more dense. It was good as recipe was written ( with the exception of the substitution made for self-rising flour), but it needed to be more dense and less cake-like. Also, I made a "hard sauce" for it instead of using the cream cheese mixture as suggested.
This cake/pudding is amazing! I split the batter in half because I didn't have a bowl big enough, or a steamer large enough. I cooked one like the recipe said, and put the other one in a hot water bath in the oven at 350°. I kept watch over them, and they were done in about 2 hours. I will definitely be making this again. This recipe is a keeper! I had to have a piece after I let it cool a little. I'm glad I made two!
I started making this 2 years ago and my boys ask for it every Christmas now! My oldest will eat the whole thing if I'd let him and I had to make more than one many times! It's delicious!
