Steamed Christmas Pudding

The variations on this are endless because the filling can be any combination of mincemeat, pumpkin and/or cranberry sauce, but here's my favorite combination.

By Allrecipes Member

cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Grease one 2-quart lidded pudding mold. Sift together the flour, sugar and cinnamon; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, butter, mincemeat, cranberry sauce and pumpkin. Add to flour mixture and mix until smooth; pour into pudding mold.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large pot, over medium heat, and fill 1/2 way up with boiling water. Place the pudding on the rack. Steam for 2 1/2 hours.

  • Check the pan occasionally and add more water if needed. Check for doneness by inserting a toothpick in the center. When firm, place the pudding mold on a rack outside of the water for 10 minutes and unmold.

  • Prepare a sauce by blending together the sour cream, cream cheese and confectioners sugar. Spoon dollops over warm pudding and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 65.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 497.9mg. Full Nutrition
