Steamed Christmas Pudding

Overall, very moist and tasty, and surprisingly easy. I made it three days before Christmas and used half-and-half brown sugar and white sugar and added an additional teaspoon of cinnamon with a half-teaspoon each of cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. I lined the bottom of the basin with bay leaves to make a pattern on the top of the pudding when it came out, then poured in the batter, wrapped with a few layers of foil, tied it with twine to make a handle for lowering it into the water, and boiled it for about three hours. It's shelf-stable and doesn't lose any of its moistness when sitting. On Christmas day, I re-wrapped it and boiled it for about another forty-five minutes, then turned it out on a plate and made the cream sauce by heating the ingredients and whipping them together. It was a big hit - very rich, though; next time, I'll make the sauce from light sour cream and light cream cheese.