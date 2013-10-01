No Fail Fudge

This recipe makes 5 pounds of fail-proof fudge. This recipe will never let you down.

Recipe by Suzy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch cake pan. In a large Dutch oven or pan, mix together sugar, evaporated milk, water, and butter. Bring to a rolling boil and boil for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in semi-sweet and white chocolate chips., candy bars, marshmallow cream, and chopped walnuts. Mix well and pour into prepared cake pan. Cool and cut into small pieces.

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 83.7g; fat 29g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 82.6mg. Full Nutrition
