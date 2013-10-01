No Fail Fudge
This recipe makes 5 pounds of fail-proof fudge. This recipe will never let you down.
I read reviews and I think some people didn't have success cuz it is the recipe from the back of Kraft marshmellow creme jar and they did change `the composition. I do it the original way, that is with a bag of chocolate chips. I liked this cuz it was so easy. I don't have a candy thermonotor and was glad I didn't have to use one here. Just make sure you keep stirring and don't let it burn. I think everyone's problem is the recipe change (not using chocolate chips). Maybe we should write Kraft and complain and they would put the old recipe back. Good idea, I'm going to write them right now. :) The stars are for the old recipe. I JUST GOT BACK FROM THE KRAFT SITE AND if anyone would like, they have the old recipe, look up Fantasy Fudge, on the same page, they list the old recipe calling it Classic Fantasy Fudge. Good LuckRead More
Change the name! I lost my tried & true fudge recipe, so I thought I'd try this one. The fudge never set up. I put it in the fridge & it hardened, but as soon as it comes to room temp, it's too gooey--5 lbs of chocolate sauce!Read More
This probably shouldn't go by "NO FAIL" fudge... After 3 failures I think I finally figured it out (my husband decided to be nice and buy me all the ingredients I'd need for all my Christmas fudge, so I had to keep trying it). While boiling, I put all other ingredients into one bowl (with marshmallow creme on top to avoid it just sticking to the bowl) and at the end of five minutes, I dumped in the last ingredients quickly and THEN took it off the stove. If the fudge gets too hot (stirring while still on the stove) or isn't hot enough (taking it off stove then adding last ingredients) it won't set up right. Today it turned out perfectly and set up wonderfully. It does have a good taste to it whether it sets up or not, but let's face it, nobody reading this recipe was looking for fudge sauce!
I used this recipe 3 times successfully (it was on the back of the Kraft Marshmallow Creme jar) and then I think they changed the composition of the Creme. I made it and it turned out all gooey. I noticed that they put a new fudge recipe on the back of the jar but wanted to try it the old way anyway-bad idea. :(
This fudge never hardened. It was a total disaster. I ended up throwing it away after 2 days in the refrig. If I did something wrong I'd like to know. I followed the recipe exactly.
this recipe is excellent. It is easy to prepare, and has a very rich, smooth taste. Kids like it also.
Major Disaster!! I followed this recipe exactly as was written and it never hardened! I ended up with two batches of mush. It was an expensive waste of time.
This was the first time I made fudge and it turned out well. It had more of a marshmallow flavor than what I was going for. I used Hershey milk chocolate bars. The next time I will try it with Hershey Special Dark chocolate bars.
I had never made fudge before, but I wanted to try so I used this recipe. It was absolutely wonderful!! I am looking forward to the holidays and making it again.
This is the best Fudge recipe!!!!!!!! I have tried to make fudge many times and it always comes out dry and breaks apart. This fudge stays moist and is very very good. Everyone loved the fudge and asked for more.
This fudge was sweet, wonderful and easy to make. Just follow the directions exactly and you should be just fine.
This Recipe was absolutely a waste of money. I followed all the steps exactly and it still game out gooey. It is delicous and tastes great over ice cream!
Followed directions word for word both times and both were failures. It never set up.
very rich and creamy
Didn't like this recipe at all. It failed twice and I followed the directions to the letter. The hubby and kids used it as fudge sauce for ice cream.
This recipe was good. My first time making fudge. I followed some of the advice on the other reviews. BUT, when combining the ingredients i had the chips and marshmallow fluff in one bowl and the sugar milk mix on the stove. after boiling for 5 mins i layered all the ing. in a bigger bowl. starting with the hot mix then some chips, then hot mix, then chips! I stirred till it was no longer lumpy with a whisk and then poured immediatly into pan lined with wax paper! i let it cool in the coldest room in my house and it was already setting in the first 20 mins. I plan to keep it in the cold room for the next 24 hours to ripen! then refrigerate.
AWESOME
My friends and I made this in our annual Christmas bake. We were successful. However, I was not crazy about the flavour. Would add more nuts if there were to be a next time. But I think I will go on the search for another fudge recipe. This one didn't do it for me.
Flavor was good, however the fudge never set.. Was very gooey. Waste of ingredients
This recipe is very simple to make and is very, very good!!!
Loved it! Loved it! Loved it! First time I made fudge and it turned out great! I was so scared that it wasn't going to turn out but it tastes wonderful! Thank you!
More marshmallow taste then I cared for. The fudge set up softer then expected but still good, this did come out a little greasy I think I used to much cooking spray. I would try this again, but this time I will add chocolate and marshmallow cream at one time.
the first time i made this, it turned out delish but every time after that, regardless of what little tweek i tried, it hardens in the fridge but as soon as it get even remotely warm, turns to paste. tasty paste but it isnt fudge once its warm.
ive made this recipe for 25 years. never fails . you just have to follow directions. dont use the fake chocolate chips. as this will cause a failure
What great fudge! Okay, so I did actually fail the first time I made this and really scorched it, but when I tried again, it made the best fudge I had ever had. Super good!!!
Great recipe. I find if a fudge won't set up that it is usually that I didn't let it heat long enough at the right temp. I can't believe some people threw this out for not setting up. It also would make wonderful ice cream topping ;)
I see a lot of people complaining about the consistancy of this fudge. After sitting here and thinking about it, since it came out perfect my first try, I'm going to surmise that one of several things may have happened. 1. Check to make sure you are measuring accurately. For example, the marshmallow cream should be 3 cups. That's more than one small jar. Also one can of evaporated milk is 12 ounces and this recipe calls for only 10. Adding extra milk would make it runnier. 2. Omit the water. It's really not needed unless you want the surface of your fudge to be shiny. 3. Make sure to bring the milk and sugar mixture to a rolling boil for 5 solid minutes. Candy making is a very detailed experience. Keep an eye and make sure it's a rolling boil and do not go less than 5 minutes. 4. Exchange the vanilla chips for chocolate ones. Vanilla and flavored chips have a different consistancy than good old fashioned chocolate ones. I used Nestle dark chocolate chips in their all natural line. 5. For an extra kick, add a splash of vanilla right after stirring in the marshamllow creme and the chips. Trust me, it'll make all the difference in the world.
I made this and it was a fail. I lost the fudge recipe my co-worker made from scratch and I tried this one but the fudge turned out so dry
