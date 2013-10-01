No Fail Fudge

I see a lot of people complaining about the consistancy of this fudge. After sitting here and thinking about it, since it came out perfect my first try, I'm going to surmise that one of several things may have happened. 1. Check to make sure you are measuring accurately. For example, the marshmallow cream should be 3 cups. That's more than one small jar. Also one can of evaporated milk is 12 ounces and this recipe calls for only 10. Adding extra milk would make it runnier. 2. Omit the water. It's really not needed unless you want the surface of your fudge to be shiny. 3. Make sure to bring the milk and sugar mixture to a rolling boil for 5 solid minutes. Candy making is a very detailed experience. Keep an eye and make sure it's a rolling boil and do not go less than 5 minutes. 4. Exchange the vanilla chips for chocolate ones. Vanilla and flavored chips have a different consistancy than good old fashioned chocolate ones. I used Nestle dark chocolate chips in their all natural line. 5. For an extra kick, add a splash of vanilla right after stirring in the marshamllow creme and the chips. Trust me, it'll make all the difference in the world.