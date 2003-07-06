Caramel Turtles® Brownies

My Mom has been making these since I was a kid. Her recipe varies slightly - 1/2 c. of the milk with the carmels will make it smoother, she always used German Chocolate cake mix (the best), 3/4 c. of butter and only 1/3 c. of milk in the mix, and 1cup walnuts instead of pecans. Fantastic! I tried it with yellow cake mix and that was really good too.
Sorry but these are not a brownie at all. It is cake and in my opinion a waste of a good bag of caramels and cake mix! If you want a fabulous brownie go with the Caramel Chocolate Brownies on this site. They take time but are a million times better!!!!!!!
While they contain some of the same ingredients, I wouldn't say they tasted anything like the candy. They taste pretty good. It is more like eating a piece of chocolate cake with caramel, choc chips and pecans in the middle. They are moist and delicious. However, if you're looking for a fudgey-type brownie, this wouldn't be it. This is definitely a cake-type brownie, but just follow the instructions and you will have a tasty treat. I toasted the pecans, chopped them finely and added them to the caramel/chip mixture. Thanks Jessi.
I started melting the caramels before I checked to see if I had chocolate cake mix. I didn't, so I substituted yellow cake mix. Yum! Next time I make it with yellow cake, I'll call it Turtle Surprise Bars. I'll add chopped pecans to the caramel/chocolate chip layer to create a hidden turtle layer in the middle. I also used fat-free evaporated milk (but I'm not sure that it lessened the guilt by much...).
I had to make some adjustments in the baking time, but other than that I followed this recipe to the T and these came out great. I ended up baking them for about 10 minutes longer on the last baking, and the brownie part actually came out the perfect brownie texture. The caramel and chocolate center melted great and stayed right in the middle without blending with the bottom layer of brownie, and the whole thing tasted great.
Four adults and two kids thought these were unpleasantly sweet, without any richness or depth of flavor, really more like a candy than a brownie. The other reviewers must be sugar-holics! I should have known better than to make a recipe with cake mix and evaporated milk as a key ingredients, and the absence of eggs should have been a dead giveaway, but I was in a hurry. Never again.
This recipe was delish. The only changes I made was I used chopped pecans and instead of putting them on top I added them in with the chips and carmel layer in the middle. Also, I used white cake mix instead of chocolate and made a "blond brownie" which was out of this world. They were absolutely addictive and a keeper for sure. Thanks Jessi
Family enjoyed them although the middle batch from the pan were quite goopy. I will cook them a bit longer next time.
Good brownies, very rich! I would probably use caramel topping instead of the bagged caramels. It is a pain unwrapping all of the caramels. I didn't use the pecans since my kids are not crazy about nuts on their brownies. I would probably make them again. Thanks
Delicious! I used a double chocolate fudge cake mix & left out the pecans... came out great!! It was easy to make for a first-time baker. I will definitely make these again.
I have made this recipe with great success many times but I have found that the same does not work with Chocolate Fudge cake mixes. The Fudge cake mixes does injustice to this recipe. I have also used this basic recipe with other cake mixes. Simply add a can of evaporated milk and 6 tbsp melted butter to a box of cake mix; it turns out heavenly!! The softest most moist cake you have ever eaten,... I always get rave reviews for those cakes,.. Just avoid the fudge cake mixes for this recipe. Good Luck !!
I'll admit, I'm not a big fan of brownies or cake, but when my cousin made these I felt compelled to at least try one. This is without a doubt one of the best things I have put in my mouth. It is so moist and gooey, I ate it with some vanilla icecream. My only complaint, or warning, is that the caramel layer is very chewy and tends to get rather stuck in the teeth. I recommend not serving this to company because it is difficult to eat in a dainty manner :)
These are amazing! Whenever i need to bring a dessert anywhere this is what i bring. Everyone loves them! At my church people ador them and constantly ask for the recipe or for me to make them. They are a big hit with chocolate and caramel lovers (obviously). Its a amazing and easy recipe!!
Not bad, not the best. The caramel in the middle did harden back up a bit and was kind of hard to cut and chew. It does taste like a chocolate cake with stuff in the middle. Like others, I used pecan pieces and put them in the layer of chocolate chips and caramel. My hubby and I enjoyed these brownies heated up with chocolate syrup and ice cream on top, but then again, we like all brownies like that. I would make them again, yeah, but these wouldn't be my first choice. The chocolate pb marbled brownies on this site as well as the Best Brownies recipes are the best I have found. Update: Several days later, I realize that this brownie probably makes the best a la mode I've ever had simply b/c the caramel softens right up when the brownies are heated, and they are soooo moist due to the caramel that they taste delicious with softened vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. Sooo, if you're in a brownie sundae mood, these are PERFECT! And they taste better a day or two after making them in my opinion.:-) I've changed it to a 5 star.
I made these brownies and cooked them for almost 60 mins, and only the edges got done. The entire middle stayed all goopy.
I have made this many times and it is always a success. I have added additional fillings on top of the carmel layer like shredded coconut and slivered almonds. These brownies can dry out, so keep sealed in air tight container.
It took me till the 3rd time to get this recipe down pat. My cooking time on the bottom layer is about double what the recipe calls for. I also sprinkle my pecans on the middle layer to add more of that "turtle" taste. This recipe has been a hit at my parties ever since!
This are the best brownies ever! Whenever I make these, everyone wants the recipe. A variation that I use is to put toffee bits on top of the caramel layer; it adds a sweet crunch to an already delicious dessert!
I am a chocolate lover and I thought these sounded good on paper. I used Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge cake mix. I've baked Duncan Hines cake before and it is nice and moist...but this recipe, where you add the dry mix to evaporated milk and butter, made a really weird texture to the 'cake'. I agree with other cooks, it's neither cake-like nor brownie. I'm sorry, but I think it is really bad, I do not recommend it.
great concept but if you are going to use a mix why not use actual brownie mix? these tasted more like cake than a brownie. Also required much more baking time than specified. I would NOT make this again but will try the method using BROWNIE mix!
Yes. That's all I can say. Yes. Yes. Yes.
I would suggest using more pecans on top of the brownies.
These are absolutely delicious, very rich. Only complaint was that the cooking time in my gas oven was almost twice what the time was in the recipe. But these were worth the wait.
It's good, but more cake than brownie. I used dulce de leche instead of melting/milking the caramels - essentially the same thing, but much simpler. Next time I'll use a brownie recipe and just add in the caramel/pecan/chip step.
These were OK, not great but not bad either. I brought them to a party and people ate them, but there weren't any rave reviews. The recipe was simple and easy to follow. The only baking issue I had was with the nuts. I thought that the brownies would be gooey enough for the nuts to stick to the top, but they didn't. Most of them fell off when I cut/moved them from the pan. If I make theses again, I'll add the nuts to the brownie mixture before I bake it for the last time.
Really good but the brownie part was too cakey. I would make them again. They are very easy.
This receipe was terrific. I did make a couple of changes however. Instead of using caramels, I used Rolos. I did not use any nuts and I did not use the chocolate chips (I was afraid they would be too rich). The Rolos were a fabulous hit! Thank you!
I followed this recipe perfectly, and I came up with one very large dish of sticky caramel and heated cake batter. I give it a two because, even though it didn't cook, the batter-caramel tasted fantastic over ice cream. ^_^;
These are so easy so moist so chewy and so yummy. My kids not only helped eat them they actually helped make them.
This is an older recipe that uses german chocolate cake mix instead. It seems to turn out better. Also the recipe calls for pecans.
Made this for a Christmas party the other night and everyone loved 'em. My husband said it goes on the "gotta make again" list. So simple and tastes very yummy. Like other reviewers, I chose to chop up the pecans and sprinkle them over the caramel. I also sprinkled some over the final layer of brownie.
Extremely rich brownies! Incredibly gooey as well, likely due to all of that caramel. I cooked this 15 mins over what the recipe said, and they were still really gooey. I suppose, though, that with brownies that's not a horrible thing. If I make these again, I'd halve the caramel--it really doesn't need that much. I used caramel dip instead of the candies, and mixed it with regular milk until I got a smoother consistency so it was easy to pour. I didn't measure, but it was probably about 1/4 to 1/2 a cup of milk. I also mixed in some of the pecans with the caramel and chocolate chips and sprinkled on a few whole pecans on the second brownie layer prior to baking, so I had no issue with them falling off. I'm puzzled by the comments that this tastes like cake . . .it's a cake mix, so I'm not sure what everyone is expecting. Try brownie mix for chewier brownies if that's a concern. I made this in two 8x8 pans, which helped everything cook. I'd have halved this except it's kind of hard to halve a cake mix; if I make again, I'll make my own mix and go from there. Thanks for the recipe!
This was good, but next time I would use brownie mix (or a good brownie recipe) instead of cake mix. Mine turned out a bit dry and crumbly. I also substituted caramel syrup instead of making my own caramel sauce, which turned out really well and looked great drizzled over each brownie slice.
Everyone raved over these brownies! Extremely easy and wonderful!
These were too gooey for my liking. The bottom brownie was wet even days after removing from the oven. If I were to make it again, I think I'd let the first layer cool before adding the top layers as it might prevent the caramel from mixing with the cake part and keeping it so wet and messy.
This was such a deception! I was skeptical about using a cake mix for a brownie recipe but I decided to go ahead anyway and try it. If you want a fluffy cake cut in half with a turtle center, then this recipe is for you. To me, a brownie should not have volume and should not have a cake consistency.
Was an instant hit here! Definitely a chocolate lovers dream.
my favorite go to dessert for chocolate lovers. I know some people hate when changes are made, this brownie is great just as written but being a chocolate freak I throw in a 1/4 cup of cocoa powder into the mix.
This was delicious. I took a suggestion from below when I wrote this recipe down and used German chocolate cake mix. I let it cool a little and ate some while it was still warm. So good! I agree, it is more of a cake than it is a brownie, but still very rich, very moist, and very tasty. It’s a danger for me to have these ingredients in the pantry, lol! I’d be making them all the time.
STICKEY STICKEY STICKEY but well worth it. To me this reads like it is fast and easy, few easy steps no problem. It is just so stickey in all stages that it takes time. Next time I think I will use caramel syrup instead of melting down caramels. I thought about the parchment paper suggestion, but didn't . In the end I was glad. A little stickey around edges but if you let them really cool they came out well. I also added the pecans with the syrup and chips then last layer of cake. think these need to be in refrigerator over night and I will try tomorrow with a good glass of milk. I can't take anymore sweetness today. I think I am going to really like these. Day 2 ,, not nearly as sweet tasting today. Refrigeration is a must. Brownies hold there shape better, and is not a soft caramelly messy eat. Now it is defenetly a brownie with a solid strip of Caramel running through the Center . It's good.
VERY decadent! If you Iove chocolate-you'll be in heaven! But afterwards pan is very messy to cleanup. -I didn't try it yet. but next time I make it I'm going to line the dish with parchment or foil:. . .. I HATE doing dishes!
This Recipe is Amazing! The taste and texture blend very well, while the caramel melts in your mouth. I used walnuts instead of pecans and it still turned out great. The only critique I would have to give is that is has a texture, although wonderful, is more like cake. Overall, easy, delicious dessert to make.
Great recipe but unless I'm getting real old the picture shows cashews not pecans.
