Caramel Turtles® Brownies

These are so moist and so fantastic that you won't want to stop eating them! They are a brownie version of a confection called Turtles. These are just as good.

By Jessi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan. Set aside.

  • Unwrap caramels and place in saucepan with 2 Tablespoons evaporated milk. Melt over medium to low heat, stirring constantly.

  • In a large bowl, combine the remaining evaporated milk, dry cake mix, and melted butter. Stir until well blended. Spread half of this mixture in the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes.

  • Remove brownies from oven. Sprinkle chocolate chips and drizzle melted caramels over the top. Drop remaining cake mixture by teaspoonfuls over all. Return to oven for 20 minutes. Garnish with whole pecans if you'd like.

Tips

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 255.6mg. Full Nutrition
