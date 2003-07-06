Caramel Turtles® Brownies

Extremely rich brownies! Incredibly gooey as well, likely due to all of that caramel. I cooked this 15 mins over what the recipe said, and they were still really gooey. I suppose, though, that with brownies that's not a horrible thing. If I make these again, I'd halve the caramel--it really doesn't need that much. I used caramel dip instead of the candies, and mixed it with regular milk until I got a smoother consistency so it was easy to pour. I didn't measure, but it was probably about 1/4 to 1/2 a cup of milk. I also mixed in some of the pecans with the caramel and chocolate chips and sprinkled on a few whole pecans on the second brownie layer prior to baking, so I had no issue with them falling off. I'm puzzled by the comments that this tastes like cake . . .it's a cake mix, so I'm not sure what everyone is expecting. Try brownie mix for chewier brownies if that's a concern. I made this in two 8x8 pans, which helped everything cook. I'd have halved this except it's kind of hard to halve a cake mix; if I make again, I'll make my own mix and go from there. Thanks for the recipe!