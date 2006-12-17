White Chocolate Fudge
This is the white chocolate lovers' equivalent to heaven. Creamy sweet fudge with pecans. Serve it alongside traditional chocolate fudge for a beautiful presentation.
I've made this fudge 3 for 3 yrs now. What has helped it work for me are: 1) Make sure the cream cheese is beaten very smooth first. 2. Beat the icing sugar in gradually.I used the full amount. 3. I added about 2 oz more of white chocolate. I also toasted the pecans and stirred in some dried cranberries. This year it started to set before I got it into the fridge! Thanks for a great recipe!
The flavor of this fudge was very good, providing you like the taste of cream cheese or butter cream icing. Not quite what I was looking for. It set up extrememly soft, too. Perhaps add more white chocolate to give it a more fudgy texture. I found, however, that substituting white chocolate for the milk and dark in Aunt Teen's recipe on this site made a much better white fudge. It came out to be the right flavor and texture, while this was a bit like solid icing.
I used guittard white chocolate chips to make this. It melted very nicely. I halfed the confectioners suguar to 2 cups because I felt 4 cups was too much, and would make it way to sweet. Freezing for a few hours, and using wax/parchment paper (in the pan to set in) also helps a lot. I also experienced stickyness when I'd cut the fudge (I think it may be due the the fact that I halved the confectioners sugar), but I'm rating this recipe based on the taste, and it is definately 5 stars. I think next time, I'll add 1 or 2 more ounces to make up for the 2 cups of confectioners sugar. I think that may make it less sticky and easier to cut. Thanks for sharing such an awesome recipe. Although we don't celebrate christmas, it gives me more opportunity to make it several times during the year. :) Definately 5 stars. Awesome taste!
This fudge was AMAZING! I couldn't believe how good it turned out because it was very easy to make! My only suggestion is that you use parchment paper to line the pan, then after you've chilled it, you can just take the fudge out of the pan with the paper and cut it into squares, it's a lot easier!
This is a recipe my grandma use to make. My daughter lost it and I'm glad it's located here! TO make it easier you can use white chocolate chips and melt them in the microwave (be sure to stir every 30 seconds until melted).
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing. Was quick and easy! Set in less than an hour. I did use a little less powdered sugar (about a cup less) and just melted the white chocolate chips in the microwave. I also used Oreo cookies instead of nuts like someone else recommended and it made GREAT cookies and cream fudge! I will try putting wax paper on the bottom instead of greasing the pan next time. I will definately be trying this recipe again! Thanks!
This recipe was very yummy! I rarely bake with white chocolate, and most certaintly haven't melted it, so when I noticed that the chocolate got creamy and cream-cheeselike instead of meltey, I was a little thrown off. But, it worked out well, and the batch was sooooo good after it chilled. I threw in crushed Oreo cookies into the batter before adding the chocolate and made cookies and cream fudge!
I try and add a couple new recipes to my holiday baking every year. This year it was this one and it did not dissapoint. I ended up making batch after batch as it was so good I just kept giving it away. I ended up making 3 batches to take to my veterenarians office, as every time I would take one they would ask me to bring another. I will continue to make this at the holidays.
Very good taste. I did have a little trouble creaming the cream cheese and confectioner's sugar- seemed a little dry, so I added just a tiny bit of milk. Other thatn that, it was very good.
I too had some problems with creaming the cream cheese and sugar, I didn't manage to get it blended completely so there were a very few little chunks in the fudge when I was done. Next time I will try adding a touch of milk as one reviewer suggested. We thought this was very rich and good - if you like the cream cheese filling in pumpkin roll, you will enjoy this.
I have made many batches of this fudge and it is always a hit. I followed the hint of making sure my cream cheese was creamed before adding the powdered sugar, and I used 14 oz of white chocolate. I use 3/4 -1 cup of crushed Oreo's cookies to make this into cookies and cream fudge.
I was really not sure about trying this recipe at first, but I had already tried the marshmellow cream recipe using white chocolate and didn't like it. So, after reading all the reviews I gave it a try and I Loved it!...I did make some adjustments. First, I made sure to mix my cream-cheese and vanilla until it was really smooth. Then I added my powdered sugar slowly, making sure to mix it well. I used white choco chips, 180z worked the best. I melted them down, until smooth and added to my creamcheese. I used my blender to mix. You have to work fast here, because it will start to set before you can get it in the pan. It was a huge hit with the family! Next, batch I'm going to add mint extract with my vanilla.....White Chocolate Mint fudge!!
Made this with my 7 year old son. Fun, easy to make and yummy! Big hit!
I should have listed to other reviewers but I went ahead and tried, I was extremely disappointed in the fact that this never set..it remained soft enough for me to use it on icing for cookies I had made... My mom suggested I use the recipe on the back of the Puffs Cream Jar..Think I will try that.
If you like white chocolate you'll like this recipe. I left the nuts out - its smooth and creamy as it is.
I made multiple batches and definitely recommend not making it plain. On its own it is over-poweringly sweet. If you don't like nuts I made a batch with crunched up pretzels in it and that was a big hit.
this was amazing!! i am not even a fan of white chocolate but my hubby is so i thought i would make it for him... WOW... even i love it. i read other reviews first and took the suggestions of lining the pan with wax paper and also doing a dried cranberry/pecan version (my favorite) and cookies and cream (good but not enough texture or flavor contrast for me). also, i melted my white chocolate squares (no chopping) in the microwave according to the instructions on the bag. worked like a charm. THANK YOU SO MUCH!! i will use this recipe again and again.
this recipe is not good. it is MUCH to rich and tastes like sugary cream cheese. i love rich desserts, but couldn't eat this one. i served it at a baby shower and it didn't receive one good comment.
This recipe is easy and fantastic! I omitted the pecans and added chopped pistachios & dried cranberries for a seasonal "look" and it got rave reviews! I'm sure the pecans would be wonderful as well.
Way too sweet. Didn't get creamy at all.. Not sure what I did wrong... Followed the directions.
Easy, quick and tastes fantastic. Very smooth texture and deliciously rich flavor. It is a bit softer than the old fashioned chocolate fudge that I adore and transporting this does takes planning since it MUST not sit out of the fridge for even a short time without melting. The first time I made it was over the holidays so all I did differently was to add a drop of red and a drop of green food coloring that I swirled through the fudge. Very Pretty. Everyone loved it and only lasted a few hours so I will be making this in a double batch next time.
Well unfortunately this did not set at all. I did everything the recipe stated and I stuck in the fridge, after 5 hours it was still all gooey. This morning I woke up and still the same effect so I put in the freezer did set up alittle more but still super sticky. As of right now I still have it in the freezer hoping maybe by christmas it will set enough for me to take to the party, kind of doubting it but not about to waste two pans of this stuff. But the rating is for it was super super time consuming and came out horribly. and I even read all the suggestions so who knows went wrong here. Unfortunately I can not find another white chocolate fudge on here. I am thinking though I will take the idea from the one bowl chocolate fudge recipe on here and instead of using the chocolate chips use the white ones with the condensed milk and maybe stick some cream cheese in there because I was really looking forward to the cream cheese flavor.
This recipe is easy and tastes pretty good.
The kids loved it!
Okay does anybody know how to make this stuff set a little better. That is why I gave this one a four star. I will try to find a better white choc fudge recipe. Thanks.
The best fudge ever. Rich and Creamy
Loved it! Trying to mix all the powdered sugar with the cream cheese is somewhat of a chore but overall a great recipe.
I tried white chocolate fudge similar to this at an upscale restaurant. I remember being dissappointed because it did not taste like white chocolate. Now I know why. The cream cheese and sugar take away from the delicate white chocolate flavor. In all, not a bad fudge, but not very good either.
This fudge was so good! At Christmas time you can even chop of peppermint real fine and sprinkle it on top! YUMMY! Thanks for a great recipe.
I didn't care for the taste of this fudge. It may have been the white chocolate I used (chips instead of bar) but I'm not a white chocolate fan either.
This is pretty good. I tried toasting the pecans per a previous review, and I added some coconut and cherries.
This is nothing but cream cheese icing with white chocolate and nuts in it. Nothing like any white chocolate fudge I have ever eaten. Would be good on a carrot cake.
This was SOOOO good. I left out the nuts and put in crushed oreo cookies (about 20). Could have used a few less cookies and still would be good. I'm going to try mixing candy cane pieces in it too, and red hots for Valentine's. You can do anything you want with this. It was SOOO easy and EVERYBODY loved it. Took no time at all. This will be my go to candy recipe from now on.
YUMMY!! This fudge is as easy as it looks and tastes fantastic. I love it, and so does my family, we don't do a lot of chocolate so the white chocolate made it great!! I used almond slivers (pre-cut) instead of pecans or other nuts and it worked perfectly!! Thanks a million for this tasteful alternative!
I'm sorry, I did not like this recipe at all. I followed the instructions as specified. The fudge didn't set up as good as I would have liked. The taste of it tasted like slightly hardened cake frosting. Sorry will not make again.
This was INCREDIBLE! I used chopped Macadamia Nuts (instead of pecans) and added cherry flavored cranberries...not only was a a perfect compliment to my holiday gift baskets, it tasted amazing!
I'm not a white chocolate fan personally, however, my boyfriend requested that I make white chocolate fudge for him for christmas. RAVE REVIEWS. I didn't try any of it myself, but it seemed to set up perfectly and everyone who tried it said it was the best white chocolate fudge they had tried. So on behalf of everyone else, I gave the recipe 5 stars.
Very good! My only objection is that they were a bit dry. The next time, I'll use a food processor and add less confectioners sugar.
This is an excellent recipe. Since I was skeptical about it, I divided this recipe by four and it still turned out great. It took a while for the sugar to incorporate into the cream cheese but eventually it did. I LOVE white chocolate and was excited to try it and I'm so happy I did. next time I will make the whole recipe!
Great recipe! I thought it was a very tasty fudge and a nice departure from regular chocolate fudge. I don't like nuts, so I did use chopped apricots instead, but otherwise made the recipe as written, and it turned out great!
I made this last night and even though the flavor is wonderful...it really never set up too well. It has been in the fridge all night and it is still extremely soft. I have made tons of fudge before and never had one that was as soft as this. I may give it another shot though.
EXCELLENT!! Cream the cream cheese very well before adding sugar and it will have the perfect consistency and set perfectly. Also: use 14 oz choc.
Oh, I wanted so badly to love this recipe! Like other reviwers, however, the fudge did not set, not even when I put it in the freezer. As soon as I took it out of the freezer and started cutting it, within two minutes it was sticking to the cutting board in a pasty mess. The recipe creates something with a taste and texture like thick cream-cheese frosting, which is cetainly yummy, but not what I'd call fudge. Many people seem to have had success with this recipe, though, so go ahead and try it--but not when it's mission critical (like a treat for your office holiday party or something).
It doesn’t get much better than this! Very easy to make and pure heaven to eat. The mixing bowl is in high demand whenever I make this fudge. I’ve used this recipe for several years now and the only time I managed to mess it up was by not melting the white chocolate enough…resulted in a slightly lumpy fudge. Nevertheless, it was gobbled up in no time and I don’t think anyone but me realized it wasn’t supposed to be that way!
Wow! If heaven had a flavor this would be it! I added crunched up oreos in place of the nuts.
This tastes too much like icing sugar and cream cheese. You can taste the calories
What a yummy recipe! I'm not a huge white chocolate fan, but this was really good and was a huge success with my family. This fudge has a strong cream cheese flavor, which some like. Overall, it's the best white chocolate fudge recipe I've ever tried! Thanks!
I love this recipe. Virtually no cooking and it was fast. I was desperate for a chocolate recipe at work and chose this one the night before. I won every category. Thanks Vicki. I won a $50 gift certificate. It was good advertising for allrecipes.com. I have been swearing by it for about a year now. Now I actually believe I can cook. Thanks again Vicki and ALLRECIPES.COM.
I agree with the reviewer that said the flavour and texture is similar to cream cheese frosting. I'll give it four stars because the flavour is very good, but the texture is a little too soft for a fudge. I made exactly as written.
Tasted good but never set up...very disappointing
This recipe makes delicious fudge fast & easy! The cream cheese gives it a great flavor and texture:)
this was a great recipe. the only thing i did wrong was put regular sugar in instead of confectioner sugar. oh well the next time will be the correct way.
I made this for Christmas gifts my sister and niece are big fans of white chocolate, they loved this, Im not a big fan of white chocolate but I thought this was very good. Thank-You!
This is good for a white chocolate lover. (Which I'm not, I just made it to add to Christmas gift plates.)
I made this recipe, exactly as the directions stated. The white chocolate and cream cheese flaovr were really overpowered by the overwhelming sweetness of the powdered sugar. I was disapointed in the consistency of the fudge as well, and like others found it to me more like frosting. Unfortunately, I will not be making this one again.
Way to loose. Don't waste your time with this one
This was a bit sweet for my taste. It set up ok but was a bit crumbly when cut. I had fun making it though. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the easiest white chocolate fudge I've ever made! The pecans are a tasty addition even though walnuts could be used.
Great taste and easy too- good texture! Simple ingredients, but it was good! Make sure you don't burn your chocolate though! I use a large pan full of water witha smaller one on top to make a make-shift double broiler.
This recipe did turn out rich and very creamy, but the flavor was not really what I was hoping for, maybe I needed to use a better quality of white chocolate. I did not have any problems with it setting, but if I didn't keep it refrigerated, it got very soft. I probably won't make this again.
This tastes wonderful, I left out the pecans, but I definitely think it needs them (or some addition). Like other reviewers mentioned it is very soft. I made the recipe thinking that is how I like my fudge, soft and melt in your mouth, but honestly it is a little too soft, it does set up fine, but just wish it were a little firmer. I will definitely make this recipe again, I think next time with macadamia nuts.
This was very good fudge, especially for people who aren't big chocolate lovers. The mixture of cream cheese and white chocolate gives it a smooth taste and texture, and the pecans give it just enough crunch.
yikes!! this was not like fudge at all. the texture was much too creamy...it never set to a fudge consistency. the flavour was, however, very good indeed. i made it for xmas, and sprinkled chopped candied cherries on top, for a festive flair. wow! pretty presentation, for sure. but i had to re-christened these "white chocolate-cherry gooeys!" :(
This recipe is so simple and s o o good.
I just made this and OH MY GOSH!!! Fabulous, delicious, yummy, rich... there are not enough 'wonderful' adjectives to describe this fudge. Fast and so easy! This recipe is a keeper!!
The fudge tastes good but it won't set. It was in the fridge all night and even tried it in the freezer for a while - still really soft. I won't make it again.
Very good recipe. Brother-in-law doesn't like regular chocolate, but he was very impressed with this recipe. I thought it was a little sweet, but, HEY .. it's fudge! Will make this again
Super simple and so creamy. This was my first batch of fudge to ever made even though I have the worlds largest sweettooth! The sweet from the sugar and white chocolate is complemented but the sour of the cheese. Two ingredients I would have never thought to combine...but glad I did!
The BEST "white" Fudge I've ever had! It's a cross between Divinity and creamy traditional Chocolate Fudge...a real crowd pleaser...Thanks.
I made this last year and gave a lot of it as gifts, its that good. Now, this year everyone wants the recipe for this. Thanks Vicki
I packaged this up as gifts at Christmas time- and everyone loved it! I liked how rich and creamy it was.
EXCELLENT--EXCELLENT--EXCELLENT!!! This recipe is delicious.
This recipe was pretty good, but I agree with another reviewer who mentioned that it tasted a little like solid frosting. The cream cheese flavor is mildly noticable. I was using white chocolate left over from dipping truffles, and I didn't quite have enough, so I added some semi-sweet chocolate to make up the difference. Added a bit too much chocolate, actually, and the mixture went out of emulsion (got all thick, grainy, and greasy looking), but I added a little warm cream, and the mixture became smooth and creamy again, and set up perfectly when chilled. The semi-sweet chocolate mixed with the white chocolate made for a creamy, milk chocolate fudge, which was quite pleasant. The only distraction was the underlying cream cheese flavor, but that was mild, and not noticed by everyone who tried it. Overall, the recipe was very simple and easy, and the texture was perfect, but the flavor wasn't quite what I was looking for.
I think I must have done something wrong. The fudge was very very crumbly and lumpy, not the smooth and creamy texture I expected. Did melt the chocolate incorrectly. It looked terrible but still tasted really yummy.
I made this fudge and everyone was raving about it. It was a hit. Only thing I found difficult about making it was it was too dry when mixing the sugar and cream cheese, so I had to add a little water to make it more moist. But still an excellent, creamy white chocolate fudge!
This fudge is heavenly for any white chocolate lover!! It is very sweet and creamy.
This was the first time I made fudge. It was very easy and quick to make, and it turned out delicious. Instead of chopping pecans, I added macademia nuts...and it was to die for.
I added nuts and some dried fruits, and it was to die for!! I have neighbors who are begging me to make some more lol
It was good but holy sweetness. Definitely need to cut into small bite size pieces. I liked it better when it was cold.
A suggestion or two: > For an almost "perfect" white fudge, use the clear vanilla rather than traditional which turns the fudge an off-white color. >Albertson's brand Signature Kitchen has powdered sugar that is sifted; very, very well - I found no lumps whatsoever in both bags! >Nestle says you can melt the chips in microwave on high 45 sec., stir, then in 15 minute intervals, if necessary, stirring each time. Melting them with a double-broiler is great but very time consuming and I don't know anyone under the age of 35 who actually owns one or knows what one is. lol
yummmmmm
very good. I added a few more pecans though, made it not taste as sweet
sets very quickly even before hitting the fridge. but the taste is addictive. you'll be lucky not to devoure all of it in one day.
So creamy, delicious sinful treat-very easy to make
I made this as directed (with 3 extra ounces white chocolate because that's what was in the bag) and it set perfectly. I read all the other reviews, and as suggested I mixed up the cream cheese first and slowly added the icing sugar a cup at a time until it was fully mixed. Instead of nuts, I added cut up cherries at the request of whom I was making this for, but I think next time I would add nuts. The only reason I give this a 4, was because it didn't knock my socks off, but it's still a simple, tasty fudge recipe!
This is good but VERY sweet!
MUST ADMIT THIS WAS A REALLY GREAT BASE FOR MY 1ST TIME MAKING FUDGE BUT I AM A UNIQUE INDIVIDUAL SO I HAD TO MAKE IT MY OWN SO I ADDED MADAGASCAR VANILLA BEAN I ALSO ADDED CRANBERRIES FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON AND SINCE I WAS MAKING IT FOR MY JOB I HAD TO MAKE 6X THIS RECIPE BUT I AM TRULY IMPRESSED WITH HOW AMAZING IT CAME OUT
Very creamy and "buttery" without butter. We added fruit mini marshmallows instead of pecans. Awesome! :)
Thanks for sharing this terrific recipe, Vicki. It's easy to make and the results are fabulous. Rich, creamy and delicious. I write a food blog called At Our Table and I shared my experience with this fudge on the blog. Of course, I credited you with the recipe and provided a link to this site. Thanks again for the delicious dessert idea.
i love this website they make great recipes and the fudge is superb !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Absolutely love this fudge!!! Wasn't too sure how it would work with the cream cheese but it is delicious! Very smooth and creamy! I left out the pecans and pressed freeze-dried strawberries into the top for some color. Beautiful and will definitely make it again!
This was my first time trying this recipe. It was TOO sweet . I guess I put way to much sugar in it. i followed the directions. Other than all the sugar I guess it's ok. Im afraid to even let the guest's try it . Maybe its firfor people that loves sweets . Way too sweet. :(
This is great fudge! My husband hates cream cheese and loves this!
Tastes good but it just won't set. Still soft after 8 hrs in the frig and won't cut well. Won't make this again
This fudge tastes delicious but it doesn't look great. It didn't all form together and wasn't completely smooth. I think it needs more of something to make it little thinner. Maybe Less sugar and chocolate. I tastes like cheesecake! I loved the taste, but some may not.
I really wanted this recipe to work and be good but it wasn't a hit. Maybe it was our taste but I will not make this one again. It was very sweet and dry.
I made this for my Hubby's office luncheon. He had co-workers wanting the recipe by 8:30 a.m. Thank you AllRecipes for making me look like a Pro!
Tastes really good but can only eat one piece so sickly.
Really good but a little too sweet for my tastes. Got rave reviews from the cookie exchange group.
