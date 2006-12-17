Well unfortunately this did not set at all. I did everything the recipe stated and I stuck in the fridge, after 5 hours it was still all gooey. This morning I woke up and still the same effect so I put in the freezer did set up alittle more but still super sticky. As of right now I still have it in the freezer hoping maybe by christmas it will set enough for me to take to the party, kind of doubting it but not about to waste two pans of this stuff. But the rating is for it was super super time consuming and came out horribly. and I even read all the suggestions so who knows went wrong here. Unfortunately I can not find another white chocolate fudge on here. I am thinking though I will take the idea from the one bowl chocolate fudge recipe on here and instead of using the chocolate chips use the white ones with the condensed milk and maybe stick some cream cheese in there because I was really looking forward to the cream cheese flavor.