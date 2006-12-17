White Chocolate Fudge

This is the white chocolate lovers' equivalent to heaven. Creamy sweet fudge with pecans. Serve it alongside traditional chocolate fudge for a beautiful presentation.

Recipe by Vicki

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
2 1/2 pounds
  • Grease an 8x8 inch baking dish. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

  • In the top of a double boiler over lightly simmering water, heat white chocolate, stirring until melted and smooth.

  • Fold melted white chocolate and pecans into cream cheese mixture. Spread into prepared baking dish. Chill for 1 hour, then cut into 1 inch squares.

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 24.3mg. Full Nutrition
