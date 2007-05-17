Puffs that you put tuna, ham, chicken, shrimp, or egg salads. This is a wonderful basic recipe that you can build on and create sweet or savory dishes. Stuff them with vanilla ice cream and top with chocolate sauce. Voila, a fabulous dessert that looks like you spent hours on, but you didn't!
This turns out great. Just couple of pointers:1) beat eggs first and drizzle in a little at a time; 2)don't grease cookie sheet or puffs will flatten - use parchment paper instead; 3)bake at 425 for 10 mins then reduce to 350 and bake for another 15-20 mins or until moisture disappears 4)once moisture disappears, turn off the oven and crack open the door but leave them in a little longer to dry out completely;5)puncture small hole on side to allow any excess steam out before cooling completely on rack- this prevents soggines.
I stuffed these with sweet custard, and they tasted just like my fav puffs from a bakery around here... however, I just don't see how you can get the 20 puffs from this recipe, first time I tried it they were too small, hardly rose or puff up, therefore were impossible to stuff.. plus since they were so small, they burned =( but second try, I made 10 instead, they turned out the perfect size. ^-^ remember that, and you'll have great results!
I've made these puffs quite a few times since I found it here and they are absolutely perfect. Once you get the timing of your oven right, you have the perfect puffs to fill with whatever you want. I can't resist eating them all by themselves!! Light, airy, creamy. I dust my baking pan very lightly with salt before dropping the dough onto them. Thanks!
Ok, I alway flub these kind of recipes up, so I was sure this was going to be a failure... but they turned out PERFECT! Simple, fool-proof and delicious. I stuffed them with tuna salad and served them as an appetizer... they were a hit!
I can't believe I made these and they turned out perfect! I always mess up anything that remotely resembles baking and thought for sure these would be no different. BUT they turned out perfect! I'll be making these all the time!
They turn perfect everytime, I use them for appetizers, as well as for desserts. I love to fill them with a combination of custard and coolwhip I fold the two together and then fill the puffs, melt some chocolate and drizzle of top they look wonderful, and taste even better.
I have been making these for over 30 years, but double the recipe. One thing I found that does make a difference is make sure to have the eggs at room temperature. Also, when you beat the eggs in, one at a time, make sure you beat each one until the dough is not glossy anymore.
What a great recipe!It's simple and so versatile. I served mine with a little goat cheese in the bottom, topped with smoked salmon, dill, and a tiny lemon piece. Everyone loved them. I'm already thinking about the endless variations this recipe lends itself to in terms of fillings - how about mushrooms sauteed with a little red wine and rosemary topped with grated parmesan? I will also try adding flavourings - herbs, spices, grated cheese to the dough. Make sure to gently scoop out the soft eggy parts inside after the puffs have cooled so you don't end up with that eggy taste. Thanks so much for the inspiration!
I was looking for something low carb and your puffs kept popping up and they didn't say low carb but they should ! for only 2.4 grams of carbs and so easy to make I'm so happy I found this recipe ! amazing is all I have to say !!
I just got this recipie, and read all the reviews...Thank you to all for your wonderful tips! Now, before I make these, I'd like some opinions please...while reading the reviews, the suggestions for ie: custard, vanilla pudding fillings, I thought... hmmm, what about filling them with a bit of various Jello Puddings (4/pkg). Thoughts anyone? [I'll make them soon, and come back and give it my rating] [okay, I see I have to rate it now, so, since I'm so excited, I will, even before I make them, based on previous reviews and how extremely versatile this recipie is. :)
Yum, yum, yum, yum, YUM!! These puffs are excellent!! They are incredibly versatile-- Try stuffing them with custard!!
The first time I tried this recipe, it was a complete failure. Being that I cannont accept defeat, I tried the recipe again and they turned out perfect. After I boiled the butter and water together and added the flour (and let it set for 5 min) I put them in my mixer (where I had already beaten the eggs a bit) and mixed it in there for a bit. The dough does not turn out stiff like the recipe said, but more soft but it still holds its shape. I also don't see how anyone can get 20 out of this recipe. I think I got around 10. But overall, this recipe turned out good and they taste great.
I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and beat my eggs before adding to the dough. I then baked at 450 degrees for 10 minutes before reducing the temp. to 350 for 15 minutes more. the turned out great. I spooned them a little large and only got 12 puffs but overall a very good recipe.
this is the recipe for dumplings my Grandma gave me lots of years ago. I use it for dumplings for chicken or better yet, turkey soup. Just drop little spoonsful in to boiling soup. I cook them for about one hour, they sometimes are still doughy. Funny, I have never tried creampuffs.
I have made these several times. I don't know why, when they cool away from draft, they still seem to deflate. I have cut the tops off as soon as they come out of the oven. Someone please help.....what am I doing wrong?
This is the first time I've used a steady temp of 375 degrees to bake pate a choux and it worked just fine, probably because these are so small. I use a higher start temp to make standard size cream puffs or eclairs, because I think they need it to puff properly.
I've made these many times. There are times when they turn out like flat stone, and times where they are perfect. I'm not sure if it's the eggs, the way I beat them, should I leave them at room temp. before beating them, not enough time in the oven, not enough time cooling them. I've always made this recipe the same way every time and they always turn out different. I'm sure there is a good reason!!
I love these ! Have made them stuffed with whipped Cream/custard and smoked Salmon mixed with Cream cheese, Goat cheese and chopped Chive's. Both times a hit. Making again for Christmas dinner with the smoked salmon mixture. Thanks!
Made them tonight. Used the suggestions to bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes, then 350 for 20 minutes, and they came out wonderfully! Stuffed them with some leftover cream cheese frosting from this weekend's red velvet cake, and oh my gosh! ????
I made a cream cheese cracker spread with chives and cayenne pepper for the filling. But I couldn't get them to dry out in the oven and I cooked them for well over an hour. They tasted alright, but nothing I'd make again.
