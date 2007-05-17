Puffs

Puffs that you put tuna, ham, chicken, shrimp, or egg salads. This is a wonderful basic recipe that you can build on and create sweet or savory dishes. Stuff them with vanilla ice cream and top with chocolate sauce. Voila, a fabulous dessert that looks like you spent hours on, but you didn't!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan heat butter and water over medium heat until butter melts. Fold in flour all at once, and stir vigorously until a ball forms in the center of the pan. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Add eggs, one at a time, and beat until fully blended. Mix should be very stiff. Drop by 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon onto prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the moisture disappears. Cool and slit a small opening on one side and stuff with desired filling.

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 23.4mg. Full Nutrition
