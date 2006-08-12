Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

I'm making it this very minute and followed almost all of everyone's advise. I used 1 cup of peanut butter because we're peanut butter freaks and I added 1-2 more Tbsps. of cocoa because I love chocolate. So far it's been boiling 11 minutes and still hasn't reached the soft-ball stage(when I drop it in cold water). Maybe it's because of the high altitude where I live. I noticed everything takes longer to cook here.... It's now at 12 minutes cooking and still no soft ball :( 13 minutes now...NADA! Well boys and girls, I've been cooking this for 15 minutes now and I'm beginning to think I've just wasted a lot of good ingredients. Now on my 16th minute and.... wait!...can it be???? OK, after 18 minutes, it's finally somewhat holding its shape! Not a soft ball but it's like fudge sauce consistency. Can it be possible that the altitude can make that much of a difference in the cooking time? So, now it's been 20 minutes and I'm afraid to overcook it so I'm going to call it good and go ahead with the rest of the instructions and add the peanut butter and stuff. After beating in the remaining ingredients, it's very smooth and creamy...and it tastes out of this world! But time will tell if it solidifies enough to cut in squares and hold it's shape. If not, well...we'll just eat it with a spoon because it's just that tasty, smooth and creamy! As long as it's not hard and grainy,I'm good with it. I can only give it 3 stars until I know if it will solidify. I'll report back later today.