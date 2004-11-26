Artichoke Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.24 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

A wonderful, rich appetizer, that is extremely delicious with toasted French Bread.

By Sheri Mitchell

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, onion salt, dill weed, lemon pepper and artichoke hearts. Mix well and pour into a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Serve with toasted French bread or garlic bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 382.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

SweetBasil
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2004
Took quite a bit of tweeking but good results. I doubled recipe and also added thawed chopped spinach. Added about a cup of sour cream and 8 oz. cream cheese instead of all the mayo. Also garlic powder to taste and cajun spice too. Very rich - served in bread bowl with toasted sourdough slices and crackers. Read More
Helpful
(55)

Most helpful critical review

RASSIGER
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2003
Tasted wonderful (a TINGE too much mayo maybe) but a thin layer of grease rose to the top upon re-heating...if anyone could post how to avoid this I'd be happy to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Reviews:
IAMJLTAYLOR
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2003
This was very easy and YUMMY! But it doesn't make enough - I doubled the recipe and it was just enough for an appetizer for 4 artichoke loving adults. If you're making it for a party you'll probably want to make at least 4 times what the recipe calls for. YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(32)
BABIDOLL02
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2006
Taste as good if not better than any restaurant. I used the whole can of artichokes and added extra on the cheeses. Only "extra" ingredient I added was about 5 cloves of minced garlic. The garlic added the perfect touch (imo). Mmmm Mmmmm Yummy..........(update).........I made this again for a card party and forgot to put the garlic in that time it was still good but I decided I really like the garlic addition. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Flying A
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2008
This is great! I used 1/2 mayo 1/2 cream cheese and garlic. Of note: recipe calls for canned artichoke hearts NOT marinated ones. This is probably the problem some have had with the "grease" issue. Canned artichoke hearts are in lightly salted water only no oil. I think next time I will add chopped spinach as an extender. I served it with a rustic roasted garlic loaf. There was nothing left! That speaks for itself. Read More
Helpful
(18)
2NICOLE
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2002
I made this for Christmas and got RAVE reviews on it from many of my relatives! Everyone agreed it is best eaten warm. Also I made it the night before and then re-heated before everyone came over. My husband tasted it both times and said it was better the next day. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Icemandee
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2006
sooo easy and soo good! Simple but delicious. I usually quadruple this recipe and bake in a large casserole or 9x13 glass pan for parties. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LBI215
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2005
I really love the taste of this but I thought it was too oily. I had to keep scooping the oil out of it making it difficult to put out and serve to guests. Read More
Helpful
(9)
SHIFFY222
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
This dip was a hit with all during the holidays!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
