Artichoke Cheese Dip

Rating: 4 stars Took quite a bit of tweeking but good results. I doubled recipe and also added thawed chopped spinach. Added about a cup of sour cream and 8 oz. cream cheese instead of all the mayo. Also garlic powder to taste and cajun spice too. Very rich - served in bread bowl with toasted sourdough slices and crackers. Helpful (55)

Rating: 4 stars This was very easy and YUMMY! But it doesn't make enough - I doubled the recipe and it was just enough for an appetizer for 4 artichoke loving adults. If you're making it for a party you'll probably want to make at least 4 times what the recipe calls for. YUMMY! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Taste as good if not better than any restaurant. I used the whole can of artichokes and added extra on the cheeses. Only "extra" ingredient I added was about 5 cloves of minced garlic. The garlic added the perfect touch (imo). Mmmm Mmmmm Yummy..........(update).........I made this again for a card party and forgot to put the garlic in that time it was still good but I decided I really like the garlic addition. Helpful (28)

Rating: 3 stars Tasted wonderful (a TINGE too much mayo maybe) but a thin layer of grease rose to the top upon re-heating...if anyone could post how to avoid this I'd be happy to make it again. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! I used 1/2 mayo 1/2 cream cheese and garlic. Of note: recipe calls for canned artichoke hearts NOT marinated ones. This is probably the problem some have had with the "grease" issue. Canned artichoke hearts are in lightly salted water only no oil. I think next time I will add chopped spinach as an extender. I served it with a rustic roasted garlic loaf. There was nothing left! That speaks for itself. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Christmas and got RAVE reviews on it from many of my relatives! Everyone agreed it is best eaten warm. Also I made it the night before and then re-heated before everyone came over. My husband tasted it both times and said it was better the next day. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars sooo easy and soo good! Simple but delicious. I usually quadruple this recipe and bake in a large casserole or 9x13 glass pan for parties. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I really love the taste of this but I thought it was too oily. I had to keep scooping the oil out of it making it difficult to put out and serve to guests. Helpful (9)