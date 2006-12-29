Fresh Carrot Souffle

Being from the south, I'm pretty familiar with carrot souffle and was excited to make my own. However, dreading the thought of peeling carrots, I went with a bag of baby carrots. Knowing that they would still take a good amount of time to boil down, I chopped them as well. They actually took even longer to boil than I thought, but I used the time to prep my other dishes. Unfortunately, I took the advice of other raters and cut down the sugar to 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. While the brown sugar was a great addition, next time I'll definitely use 1/2 cup of each. I think the people that thought it was too sweet must be northerners who've never had traditional carrot souffle before and wanted the carrot taste to be more prevalent. While it was still good, it just wasn't what a carrot souffle is meant to be. I also added a tsp of cinnamon, which I thought added a nice depth to the dish. I will definitely be making this again.