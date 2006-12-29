Fresh Carrot Souffle
A carrot souffle as good as your favorite restaurant makes!
The new hit for the holiday table! When my grandmother was alive, she'd have me go pick up the carrot souffle at Picadilly Restaurant. Now living in Texas, that option doesn't exist so I found this recipe and tried it for Thanksgiving. It was DELICIOUS...just as good as the restaurant...and is now officially part of our holiday menu. By popular demand, I made it again for Christmas. Try it! Weight Watchers...try the Splenda Baking Mix of sugar and Splenda to bring the calories down.Read More
I really did not care for this. It reminded me of sweet potato casserole, which I am very particular about. I don't like any side dish that taste just like dessert. I realized after mixing the sugar and butter that might be the case. The carrots have to be boiled almost baby food soft to blend easily with the mixer, otherwise it is very difficult to blend. I really hoped this would work at our holiday table, but it just didn't. Two servings were eaten and the rest got tossed. Carrot souffle might just be one of those things that you have had when you were younger to appreciate. Or, maybe I just need to find a recipe that suits me. I don't know.Read More
SO GOOD. GREAT, EASY AND DELICIOUS!!! I READ REVIEWS AND IT WAS HELPFUL TO MAKE IT EARLY IN THE MORNING KEEP IT IN THE REFRIGERATOR AND 1 HOUR BEFORE DINNER ADD FLOUR, BP AND EGGS THEN PUT IT ON THE OVEN!!
Like many other reviewers, I halved the sugar and added cinnamon. It was more like a fluffy version of sweet potato pie filling than a souffle as I think of them, but it was amazing. It does lose its puff as it cools, but it doesn't have the texture of a fallen souffle and I actually think the flavor comes out a bit more when it's slightly cooled. I boiled my carrots until they were super-soft and used a food processor, but still had little carrot chunks; didn't hurt the end result at all though. Would make a great holiday dish!
What a delightful way to prepare carrots. I used about 2 pounds of carrots and a stick of butter instead of margarine. I threw everything into a large baking dish and gave it several good pulses with my hand mixer (hand held blender) until everything was nice and smooth. My mom and grandmother went wild over this stuff and have since made it many, many times using Splenda. I was even able to get my 5 year old to try some with cool-whip on top. Very good recipe Carol.
My 15-year old son and I finished it all in one sitting! Definitely use less than half the sugar (split white and brown 50-50) and half the butter. It would also be nice with a topping of brown sugar and chopped pecans. We topped our servings with whipped cream. This could easily pass for a dessert! Use all three eggs and the correct amount of baking soda and it will puff up nicely in a souffle baking dish.
This turned out incredible! It melts in your mouth. I did add a few dashes of cinnamon with the carrots and topped with brown sugar before baking. My husband thought it was a bit sweet and should have been dessert, but I thought it made a great side. Just be sure to cook the carrots until they are VERY tender, so they will mix well. Definitely will make again.
This is marvolous. It has a nice light texture, excellent flavor and looks beautiful on a plate. I served it up in individual ramikens and that helped it cook faster.
I took the advice of other reviewers and only used half of the white sugar of the recipe. Still turned out very sweet. Got wonderful reviews. Would add cinnamon or maybe nutmeg next time to give it more of a "holiday flavor".
the best way in the world to eat your carrots! i scrubbed instead of peeled & steamed instead of boiled the carrots (leaving the small amount of liquid with all the nutrients in it). i halved the butter (instead of margerine) & the sugar (1/4 c white, 1/4 c brown) & added a tsp each of cinnamon, ginger & cloves! if u like carrot cake, u will love this so much u will want to save it for dessert! :)
I've been making this recipe for about one year now on a bi-weekly basis. My son and DH fight over the last spoonful every time. But I changed the recipe a little bit to make it healthier. I use 2 pounds of carrots, and I don't use any oil, butter or margarine. It just is not needed. It doesn't change the taste or texture at all and just adds calories. I also add a few drops of water when I puree the carrots. I also bake it in a loaf pan. If you are making this for a crowd you need to double the recipe or even triple it. Two pounds of carrots pureed isn't very much!Enjoy!
S0-ooo Good! A buffet hit! Dessert quality-remember to balance with not-so -sweet sides.
Wonderful basic carrot souffle. I took it to the next level by using half white sugar and half brown sugar for more flavor (I only used about 1/3 c. of each and it was nicely sweetened.) I also added cinnamon, nutmeg, extra vanilla, and a pinch of salt, as well as approx. 1/4 c. evaporated milk (half & half or cream would work as well). The second time I made this, I added an extra egg, which seemed to make for a fluffier souffle. BTW, since it's a "souffle," be sure not to grease your casserole, or it won't rise correctly.
Being from the south, I'm pretty familiar with carrot souffle and was excited to make my own. However, dreading the thought of peeling carrots, I went with a bag of baby carrots. Knowing that they would still take a good amount of time to boil down, I chopped them as well. They actually took even longer to boil than I thought, but I used the time to prep my other dishes. Unfortunately, I took the advice of other raters and cut down the sugar to 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. While the brown sugar was a great addition, next time I'll definitely use 1/2 cup of each. I think the people that thought it was too sweet must be northerners who've never had traditional carrot souffle before and wanted the carrot taste to be more prevalent. While it was still good, it just wasn't what a carrot souffle is meant to be. I also added a tsp of cinnamon, which I thought added a nice depth to the dish. I will definitely be making this again.
This is an amazing dish! I made it for a potluck and now I am asked to bring it anytime we go to a party. I used the other reviewers modifications (1/2 the sugar, used butter instead of margarine, and added 1tsp. of cinnamon) It is most important to use less sugar otherwise it is much too sweet. This has been, by far, my favorite recipe on this site...but I am still looking!
This was delicious!! I was a little sceptical about it at first but wow was I pleasently surprised!! I did add about 4 Tbsp. of brown sugar over the top of the soufle before I put it in the oven. It gave it a bit of a molassas taste to it. It was delicious that way. It slightly caramalized on the top. It won rave reviews at my house. A 5 star side dish you shouldn't pass up! 12/25/03 - Made it again for a Christmas Get Together. Rave Reviews all around. I did alter the recipie slightly though. I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar and then sprinkled brown sugar on top instead of powdered sugar.
THIS HAS GOT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST RECIPES I'VE FOUND ON Allrecipes.com YET. I COOK THIS Carrot Souffle EVERYTIME I GET A CHANCE WITCH IS 2-3x's A MONTH. MY FAMILY LOVES IT & SO DO I. THANK YOU :)
I get rave reviews each time I make this. Just like the restaurants, I'm told! Be sure to cook the carrots until they are very, very tender. Makes it so much easier to get everything mashed and mixed.
I love Picaddily's version of this and this recipe is very similiar...I love it...thanks. I followed the recipe exactly and added a dash of cinnamon. It turned out perfect. I will be using this as a side dish for Thanksfiving dinner.
Great recipe! family was tired of the same ol' side dishes, so I gave this a try. I did use half brown/white sugar and added nutmeg. This was even better than Piccadilly's brand. Thanks!
I made a few adjusments to the recipe, I used butter instead of margarine and brown sugar instead of white (I also sprinkled some on top of the souffle before baking it), also I mashed the cooked potatoes before mixing with the other ingredients, it turned out nice.
This carrot souffle is fabulous! It is light and fluffy and delicious! I halved the sugar and it tastes a lot better that way, you can actually taste carrots! The carrots would never get smooth so I processed them in a blender and they were perfect! Love this recipe!
OMG!! Made just like recipe said except didn't sprinkle with powered sugar at end & it was so good did not taste like carrots at all my aunt hates carrots & she loved this.. Alot of people compared it to a light fluffy not as strong tasting pumpkin pie.. Also I sprinkled some pecans on top of half of it to try them with it & it was soooo good defintely a keeper & will make again.. Fam was so pleased with it.. Best carrot recipe I have ever found or tasted.. It was not to sweet it was just perfect it was good cold but it was GREAT hot majority liked it the hotter the better.. So keep this dish warm...
I absolutely HATE cooked carrots but I LOVED this recipe. It's very sweet but the flavor grew on me. However, next time, I think I'll take other's advice and cut back a little bit on the sugar. I made a half recipe and my husband and I alone nearly cleaned up the whole dish!
Excellent recipe...very easy to make and my kids will even eat it! I substitute all the margarine for an equal amount of applesauce to make it healthier and use half the sugar the recipe calls for. It is delicious!
EXCELLENT Recipe I used 1/3 cup of brown sugar and added pumpkin pie spice to taste. I put all ingredients in blender to mix them till smooth. The flavor is just out of this world - better than pumpkin or sweet potato
Definitely a desert. Very good at the end of a turducken meal. Light enough that you don't feel like you are stuffing yourself, and sweet enough to hit the spot.
This recipe is both excellent and versatile. Prepare and serve as directed and call it a pudding or souffle, or pour it in a crust and make a pie. I suggest that you count o more than 15 minutes to cook the carrots, cut down on the sugar, and add a bit of cinnimon.
I made this for Thanksgiving. I did cut the sugar in half and use brown sugar. EVERYONE loved this. The kids ate it up and it was elegant looking. Do read reviews it does take some time to cook carrots to very well done. But so worth it. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I never had carrot souffle before, but decided to make this recipe for company. I was apprehensive, because I thought it sounded a little strange, but it was soooo yummy. Everyone loved it. It was sweet and had a custard-like texture.
This was ok. The kids did not eat it and that was the reason I made it, my husband and I would've been fine with plain carrots with a bit of butter. I used 1/4c brown and 1/4 c white sugar and it was plenty sweet. I cant imagine it with a whole cup! I only used 2 eggs because I read reviews that said it was eggy and I dont like an eggy taste. I wish it didnt have a whole stick of butter, you could probably get away with less. I probably wont make again it wasnt outstanding and not very healthy.
I used canned carrots that I drained & slightly heated for easier mashing. I have also made it splitting the sugars 1/2 white, 1/2 brown and it is good either way. My entire family will now eat carrots and I've had multiple requests for the recipe.
This is delicious! I buy five lbs of carrots bi-monthly in my food co-op and needed a good carrot recipe. This did the trick! Just as others suggested, I halved the sugar and it is fantastic...thank you so much for giving me a recipe even my pick husband liked!
This was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving table! I actually put all together in the morning and refrigerated it, and popped it in the oven about an hour before dinner ... it came out great! It is very sweet, so I may experiment with cutting down on the sugar the next time I make this.
This was REALLY GOOD!! It was just what I was looking for! Tastes like the souffle from Piccadilly!! :) Thanks, Carol!!!! :) I used 1/2c white sugar & 1/2c brown sugar as other reviewers recommended.
I want to make this recipe but have a question. Can this be made completely today and served reheated tomorrow for a potluck or will it not be raised? Some of the reviews suggest waiting to add some ingredients until ready to cook for rising purposes but if it is cooked how does it reheat? I had something like this recently only with sweet potatoe, wow was it good
10 stars, hands down, this is the BEST carrot souffle recipe. FOLLOW the advice of others and mix the extract and sugar (brown and white) one day ahead of time so the flavor will soak in. --Boiled my carrots for an hour, used my blender/food processor for grinding the carrots, and then mixed in the rest. (saving the butter & powders for the next day) ---This was so good, no one was even interested in my sweet potato pies because they were going on and on about this dish!
I added extra carrots, and it was fabulous. When I first made this, I added a little extra vanilla and cinnamon; I would NOT advise doing this. It made the souffle taste more like french toast; you couldn't taste the carrot.
This recipe was pretty good. My husband and 17 month old loved it. I mixed together some rolled oats, brown sugar, and melted butter and spooned it on the top before baking to add a sweet crunchy topping. A great way to get a serving of veggies.
Very good. Like other reviewers, I reduced the amount of sugar, using 1/4 cup each of brown and white sugar, and that was ample. I used half butter and half margerine, and also added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg to the mix. Will definitely make again.
I thought that this was way too sweet, and it really wasnt like a souffle. I served it a Christmas dinner and nobody really touched it. I can think of a lot of different ways I would rather eat carrots, so I don't think I will be reaching for this recipe again.
Used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. Also added some cinnamon and allspice.
I've never had a dish like this before, so I had no idea what to expect.The final result was delicious; light and fluffy texture (sweet enough to be pie filling), although not what I'd normally consider a souffle. I did have trouble with mixing the carrots. I boiled them until very tender, but with the electric mixer they still didn't want to break up and blend smoothly, instead flying in chunks all over my kitchen. So I moved them to the food processor, smoothed them out that way, then continued with the electric mixer from there. Could be they just weren't boiled long enough, but next time I'm just going straight to the food processor. Overall my family enjoyed it; happy to have a unique way to prepare carrots.
Tried this at a dinner party and no one could believe they were eating carrots. I have had other similar dishes but they were a little too sweet, this was just right!
I'm usually very boring when it comes to the vegetable dishes I serve. This is excellebt--I didn't do a test run--just when ahead and made it for 15 people. Nothing leftover. PERFECT COMPLIMENT !
Wasn't the most beautiful looking but it sure was tasty! I used canned carrots instead of boiling fresh ones to save time and it was still delicious. Even my husband was impressed! I'll definitely be making this again... and I'll be doubling the recipe next time!
This was so easy and excellent! It was a hit at a family holiday dinner. I did modify it slightly, based on other suggestions. Instead of all white sugar I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown and it gave it a great rich flavor. Made it the day before and saved the flour, eggs and baking powder until the day of-again based on a suggestion. It rose beautifully! Can't wait to make it again!
I love this recipe! I sprinkle it with brown sugar instead before baking. Even people who don't like carrots love it. You can halve the sugar and it is good as well.
I did as most and cut the sugar in half, added a dash of cinnamon, but I also cut the margarine--for me real butter--in half. AWESOME. Actually easy, and the entire dinner party raved over it.
Excellent recipe! I now add this to my Thanksgiving menu and it is always a hit. The kids love it.
This was amazing! I have never made a souffle before of any kind, it was so easy! I read the reviews and used half white and half brown sugar. It was pretty sweet so I didn't add any on top as the recipe states. My friends raved as they scraped the remains from their dishes.
Great recipe. I was looking to duplicate the carrot souffle at Picadilly Cafeteria and this is it! Love it!
Delicious and easy! I reduced the sugar also and added cinnamon. I will try a bit less butter next time to see how it affects the result. It was very well received by our guests who are foodies. We served it with vanilla yogourt on the side.
I am the worst cook in my family. Really, I am encouraged not to cook for big family gathers. I am usually the designated drink and paper supplier. This recipe made me the hit of the family Easter gathering. Everybody wanted the recipe. My family actually had the nerve to say that my cooking was improving. Thank-you for your recipe. I will use your recipes to plan all of my special meals.
So since I don't have anything to compare this to, I'm going to give it a mid rating. I think one should puree the carrots. Before doing so, I recommend putting the drained carrots on a cheese cloth or paper towels to drain all excess water. I didn't really get that taste of vanilla either, maybe dash more next time or add real bean in the puree process. This was a bit watery, a bit chunky and not exactly what I was expecting. It was delicious, as sugar & vanilla makes anything delicious.
Very yummy! I was affraid it would taste too "carroty", but to my surprise, it tasted just right. It was very easy to make, and I just called my mother to share this recipe with her too! I did sprinkle some cinnamon on top though before baking it in the oven. Once the hour was up, i added the confectioner's sugar and I let it cool down a little, and we put some cool whip on top...mmmmm!!
Fantastic recipe !! A BIG hit !! The only change I made was not using all the sugar....went with 2/3rds cup. It was sweet but not overbearing. Just my personal preference.
We used a little less sugar but what a great recipe! Thanks ;0)
I make this recipe all the time and get rave reviews. I use a food processor instead of a mixer on the carrots. I use butter instead of margarine. This is so good!
I absolutely loved this!!! Did 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar instead. I also added nutmeg and cinnamon. I baked them individual souffle dishes,m sprinkled powered sugar on top and served it as deseret. It was a hit! Everyone thought they were a cross between mini pumpkin and sweet potatoe pies. They were all shocked when I told them it was carrots.
Like so many reviewers, I decreased the sugar and used half brown sugar. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon. I steamed the carrots, then chopped them finely because I wanted a chunkier souffle. My husband ate two large helpings of this dish. Thanks for posting!
As it is, I'd give this a 4, but with salt (I used about a tsp) and cinnamon (I didn't measure but just dumped a bunch in!), it's a 5. I don't think it needs a whole stick of margarine/butter; I found that 6 T worked well, and I cut the sugar in half and used only brown sugar. The end result is delicious. It's great with chopped nuts and cinnamon sprinkled on top!
Carrots take a long time to get soft. So put them on soon.
This was just OK for us. It didn't taste bad but it's not something I'll probably make again since it was just a little bland.
I really enjoyed this...it was very unique in taste, smell and flavour. I thought I would stray from the usual type of boiled/roasted carrots. The only suggestion I have is cut the sugar in half.I used 2/3 of the suggested amount and I felt it would have been 5 stars if I had of used half. It's not to say I didn't like it, it's just that it seemed more like a dessert like other people say. I served this on Easter with ham, scalloped potatoes, and green beans:)
Tastes as good as the restaurants
I love this recipe!!! As do all of my girlfriends and family. It's easy to make and I love the sweetness. I substitute the eggs with an egg substitue such as Egg Beaters (use a bit less egg substitute or it will be too eggy) to cut out unecessary fat, and it's still delicious!
This recipe is good, my daughter even liked it better than I did. Used butter, baby carrots, added cinnamon, and cut the sugar to 3/4.
I have made this a few times with little adjustments each time i think i finally perfected it, at least for my tastes! I used 2 lbs of baby carrot ( so no peeling and cutting for me ;) . I do not have a food processor ( I am student on a budget) so the key to making this less messy was letting the carrots get really tender, that meant boiling them for about an hour. Also, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar and only used 1/2 stick of butter and an extra tbs of flour. After baking i topped with marshmellows and i increased the temp for just a few minutes until the marshmellows nicely browned........It doesn't need them for sweetness but it compensates for how the souffle flattens after baking to make for a beautiful presentation. If you don't have as much of a sweet tooth as i do, just stick to 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar but I do believe i am in love with this dish!
Excellent! Tastes like a wonderful treat. I used some brown sugar and added cinnamon but other that followed the recipe and it turned out wonderfully. Thanks!
Really fun to make...does need the powdered sugar though to make it sweet enough to eat. I don't have trouble getting my children to eat carrots so I think I will stick with raw and not go to the trouble to get carrots into their diet
I followed sweet dolly's suggestions & used 1/4 white sugar, & 1/4 cup brown sugar. I also added a dash of cinnamon & nutmeg & ran the whole mixture through a food processor. It was absolutely delicious!
THIS WAS AMAZING!! It was a hit at our thanksgiving dinner. I only added 1/4 white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar and it was perfect!!
Very good. My family really enjoyed this. I knew it would be a sweet side dish so I served it with pork to complement the meat. I did as some others suggested by using only 1/4 C brown and 1/4 C white sugars. I also reduced the butter to 1/3 C, added 1 tea spoon of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. I put the cooked carrots in my vitamix to avoid lumps. Really did not taste like carrots though.
I soft cooked 2 lbs of carrots I was meaning to par-boil. Then I found this recipe to use them fully cooked. What a pleasant surprise and a keeper. My family was pleasantly surprised by this casserole. The powdered sugar on the top is a very nice touch. I followed the advice of 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup Splenda and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. Perfect.
Tastes very good but is too sweet. If I were to ever try this receipe again, I would use only half the recommended sugar and no powered sugar on top.
Outstanding!
This is excellent! It is superior to most restaurant side dishes and makes a grand presentation at your table. I baked it in a souffle dish that has "Kiss the Cook" printed in the bottom and I received several offers of a kiss after serving it for guests. I like the slightly granular texture. The taste is wonderful whether or not you reduce the sugar a bit. My family raved about it, even those you do not normally like carrots. It will remain on my "favorite's list" for holidays and family gatherings.
Instead of 1 cup white sugar I halved it and used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Also, I halved the margarine and used 1/4 cup country crock spread. I also added a little over 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I topped it with sprinkled brown sugar which created a nice little crust after the souffle lost some of its puff when it cooled. Overall this is a great dish; not too sweet and everybody loved the cinnamon in it as well as the brown sugar crust. I made this for a few family members for a dinner we were having and came home with an empty pan! I will make this again.
Piccadilly uses 1/4 cup of flour in theirs and no extract. Cinnamon is a great add to give more depth. If it is too sweet you are not from the South. You can take this anywhere and not be dissapointed with the reviews. Somebody is going to ask you for the recipe!
Was really great! Make sure you really overcook the carrots until they are really soft!
Hubby and I really liked this. I did use 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup fluffy Equal (the kind you can cook with). Next time I think I'll try 1/4 cup sugar/1/4 cup equal. This is one we'll make again. (Also I pureed the carrots in my food processor before I used the mixer.)
Outstanding with a few changes recommended by others. I used 1/4 cup white sugar and a 1/4 cup brown, instead of a full cup of white. I also added about a teaspoon of cinnamon and crushed pecans on the top before baking. Delicious!
Great way to get the kids to eat carrots! They both said it tasted like sweet potato pie. Quick and easy to make!
Very yummy! I cut the sugar down to half & didn't top with the 10X and it was still very sweet. I think it needs more flour to give it more body.
Wow! This was a great recipe!! My 11 year old daughter took it for lunch, and devoured the remaining portion before I got home! Great Recipe!!
I didn't have enough carrots on hand, but I had a couple of sweet potatoes in the fridge, so I added them. I only used 1/4 cup sugar and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. It was really delicious and not too sweet.
I finally got my 4-year-old son (who hates most vegetables) to eat carrots! This came out wonderfully! I made half a recipe and used 1/4 c white sugar and 1/4 c brown sugar and rounded up to two eggs since half an egg is hard to do. My baby and husband inhaled the carrots and the 4-year-old ate all of his after finally tasting a first bite (we told him that they were "candy carrots").
HEAVENLY! WAY TOOOO GOOD! DANGEROUS TO MY DIET! I HAD CUT THE SUGAR AS OTHERS HAD SUGGESTED, AND USED 1/4 C WHITE SUGAR AND 1/4 BROWN, BUT I STILL THOUGH IT WAS REALLY SWEET AND MY HUBBY THOUGHT IT COULD BE A DESSERT. NEXT TIME I WILL CUT THE WHITE SUGAR OUT COMPLETELY AND TRY TO CUT THE FAT DOWN TO LOWER CALORIES. HAS ANYONE MADE A LOW CALORIE-FAT VERSION?
I made this for Easter dinner. Like others mentioned I halfed the butter and sugar, and the flavor was good. One thing I will do next time: use canned carrots. It would just make the process easier, and the souffle a lot creamier. I gave it 4 stars since, once again, the flavor was nice, but I did modify from the original recipe.
This recipe had great flavor, but was a little too sweet for our taste. Next time I think I will cut the sugar slightly (maybe by a third). The only thing I did different than the original recipe called for was instead of mixing the carrot, sugar, vanilla mixture with an electric mixer (I had a very hard time reaching a smooth consistancy this way), I used my hand blender... this technique worked out quite well. The carrot puree was very smooth and baked up to have a very nice texture. The finished dish was very attractive even without the powdered sugar topping. Quite tasty and a nice alternative way to prepare carrots
Delicious! I never had a carrot souffle before so I really did not know what to expect. I replaced the sugar with Splenda and decreased the butter a little. Next time I would use less Splenda. But I think you should first try this recipe as written and then make changes the second time you make it. I will definitely make this for Easter.
I didn't have any powdered sugar on hand, but I did have powdered Vanilla, YUM!
Good recipe, however I had to cut sugar by almost half. Will continue to make though. Tasty!
this was awesome~ when I did the "taste test" with the hubby, he thought it was sweet taters... great since he claims he doesnt like cooked carrots!
This dish stole the show at our Easter brunch! Everyone thought it was yams and the kids went wild over it! I finally found a way to get my kids to eat carrots!
Made this twice - once for Thanksgiving and again for Christmas. It disappears quickly! The first time I made it exact and the second time I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup but used Turbinado sugar instead of white sugar. Delicious both ways. I plan to make this often and again for Thanksgiving next year. This one's a true keeper! Made this again this year. Again, a real winner. I never have leftovers of this side dish. It's wonderful with the sugar reduced to 3/4 cup. This will be in my Thanksgiving lineup forever!
This is the best out of all recipes for carrot souffle`.My kids just love it,don't have to go out to dinner to have this great dish anymore!!
We have a cafeteria called Picadilly's, and they serve carrot souffle which tastes very much like this recipe. Terrific with chicken, or my favorite, liver. Quick, easy, and full of flavor.
