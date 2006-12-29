Fresh Carrot Souffle

A carrot souffle as good as your favorite restaurant makes!

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot of boiling water, cook the carrots until very tender. Drain, and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  • While carrots are warm, use an electric mixer to beat with sugar, baking powder, and vanilla extract until smooth. Mix in the flour, eggs, and margarine. Transfer to a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until top is golden brown. Sprinkle lightly with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 306.8mg. Full Nutrition
