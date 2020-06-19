Swiss Carrot Cake

A moist carrot cake with a lemon icing. Only almonds rather than walnuts as well and no spices. Is really delicious and is the standard birthday cake in our household.

Recipe by Fiona

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square baking dish or 9 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, whip egg yolks and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Stir in the almonds, carrots,1 lemon's juice and zest, flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl with a clean beater, whip egg whites with a pinch of salt until they can hold a peak. Fold egg whites into the carrot batter. Pour into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake for 50 minutes, or until a small knife inserted into the center comes out clean. For icing, mix the remaining lemon's juice with confectioners' sugar until it can be drizzled easily from a spoon. Pour over the cake while warm or cooled. If making in a Bundt pan, remove from the pan before glazing.

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 101mg. Full Nutrition
