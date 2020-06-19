Swiss Carrot Cake
A moist carrot cake with a lemon icing. Only almonds rather than walnuts as well and no spices. Is really delicious and is the standard birthday cake in our household.
Very delicate, delicious cake--very different from the more "hearty", spiced carrot cake we're all used to. I loved the lemon flavor and the light icing--perfect for serving at a tea or brunch. Mine came out a little dark on top, so you may want to cover with foil the last 20 minutes or so of baking. I'll be serving again for special occasions!
This cake was a little too lemony for me. I was looking for something closer to carrot cake. This, while good, did not taste anything like carrot cake. It is light and would be good to serve at a tea or luncheon.
was very moist, a delicious cake. I frosted it with the lemon glaze frosting and sprinkled sliced almonds on the top.. was a big hit..
Well, I didn't expect that. And I knew not to expect a normal carrot cake but wow. The lemon on top gives a wham bam, thank you ma'am.
Nice summery flavors with the addition of lemon. I liked it very much. Goes great with tea.
I baked the cake for 40 minutes, substituted pecans for almonds and made the glaze with 1/2 teaspoon almond extract and milk instead of lemon juice with the powdered sugar. Turned out delicious and was greatly enjoyed by the family.
