Christmas Wreaths

These treats are a Christmas Tradition, but great for any Winter gathering. Love the color and flavor! I think this recipe is excellent, but if you think you've got too many corn flakes, add more marshmallows; or too marshmallowy, add more flakes on the next batch! So simple to tweak to your liking. I get about 10 treats per cook. TIPS: For faster creation, Melt the butter first, then Microwave the Marshmallows in an 8 cup Pyrex, add the melted butter and vanilla to it, stir well, THEN add it to the Corn flakes in a Gi-normous sized metal or plastic bowl stirring with a medium sized flat Spatula, THEN add the food coloring, keep stiring. I noticed the food coloring had a better natural Green color doing it this way instead of mixing it into the melted marshmallows. Definitely Helps to have another person help 'form' the wreaths as you are 'spatulating' them onto the wax paper. Highly recommend having buttered Vinyl/Rubber gloves to form/shape them. I don't worry about making 'donut-hole shaped' wreaths, as they look fine and are easier to eat/handle just as a solid glob shape (will upload a photo when I get the pixels up to allrecipes standards). One final tip: use caution if putting your Wax paper on Granite countertops —depending on the type of granite or sealant, you could end up with darkened 'splotch' stains.