Christmas Wreaths

These Christmas wreath cookies are made using cornflakes and cinnamon candies. They're just as fun to make as they are to eat. Get the kids to help decorate with the candies!

By CANADAKATE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings: 18
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add marshmallows, and cook stirring constantly, until melted. Remove from the heat, stir in food coloring and vanilla, then stir in cornflakes.

  • Set out one or two sheets of waxed paper. Fill a skillet with 1 inch of very hot water. Place the saucepan into the skillet so cookie dough stays warm.

  • Quickly drop a heaping tablespoonful of cookie dough onto the waxed paper, and use lightly greased fingers to form it into a wreath shape. Immediately decorate cookie with red hot candies. Repeat to shape and decorate remaining cookies.

  • Allow cookies to cool to room temperature before removing from waxed paper, about 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
