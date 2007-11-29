Baked Apples with Sweet Potato Stuffing
These baked apples are stuffed with a sweet potato, pineapple and pecan filling and topped with marshmallows.
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! There were 3 (of 10) who said they didn't like apples, but each one loved the dish. The subtle pineapple flavor was a nice suprise that everyone enjoyed. There was plenty of "stuffing" left over and I added marshmellows to the top of a small casserole dish and that was gobbled up, too! The only changes I may make in the future was to cut wider holes, allowing more stuffing to be in the apple. I used Granny Smith, which were perfect apples to use for this dish. (I also bought a bag of cinnamon hard candies since I couldn't find the "red hots" easily. I melted them in a crock pot with water. This worked wonderfully!)Read More
easy to make and they taste good.Read More
This was the talk of our Thanksgiving meal. No one in my family will eat sweet potatoes except for this recipe!! The family expects them every Thanksgiving now because they look and taste so special!!
I chose this recipe because it sounded so unusual and also healthy. It was pretty good, but a taste we're so unused to that I'm not sure this is something we'd crave. I don't know if I'd make it again or not.
I served this at Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! It was a nice change from the usual sweet potato and apple pie. When they were finished they were so pretty at first no one wanted to cut into them! I added mini marshmellows to the sweet potato stuffing for a little extra sweetness. Fantastic!
I picked this recipe for our Thanksgiving dinner for our family and friends. When I sent out the menu including this,people weren't too receptive at first. The dish is a little involved to cook, but it is worth every single bit. It was such a hit at dinner, that everyone wants the recipe. I'll be making this again, for sure!!
We liked this very much, and it was so different, you're sure not to be bored with the flavors. Really unique recipe.
This was delicious! We got a fruit basket with some apples that were rapidly approaching ripeness and I didn't want them to go bad. We had these as dessert and they did not disappoint. Next time I might try some mini-marshmallows in the stuffing to add a little more sweetness, but on the whole these were great.
Just made it for 18, for Thanksgiving... It was well received by all. Cooked the apples in the cinnamon water for about 20 minutes and upped the baking time to 40 minutes at 350, before adding the marsh mellos under the broiler.
did not love this recipe, but did not hate it either. It was difficult to get all of the stuffing inside and I would make fewer at one time.
If you like food that is very sweet and cinnamon then this is great. It was just too much for me. But, I think I could maybe play with the recipe to make it more to my liking. It really has a good start to make stuffed apples in many different ways. Apples can be sweet, savory or both.
My Mother made this most every Christmas around 65 years ago. It's still a family favorite!
