Baked Apples with Sweet Potato Stuffing

These baked apples are stuffed with a sweet potato, pineapple and pecan filling and topped with marshmallows.

By Beverly

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the candies and water. Stir until candies are dissolved.

  • Add the apples and baste frequently until apples begin to soften. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Mix together the sweet potatoes, brown sugar, pineapple and pecans.

  • Stuff the cooled apples with the sweet potato mixture. Mound any remaining mixture on top of apples.

  • Place in 4 quart casserole dish and bake for 20 minutes; place a marshmallow on each apple, return to oven and cook until marshmallows are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 87g; fat 3.8g; sodium 89.3mg. Full Nutrition
