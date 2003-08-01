Apple Bavarian Torte

DO NOT MESS WITH THIS RECIPE >> JUST FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS..IT IS PERFECT! The most impressive and delicious dessert I have had in a long time. I checked out the description of a torte vs a tart and it seems to be a TART (A tart is a pastry dish, usually sweet, similar to a pie, but different in that the top is open and not covered with pastry.) I followed the directions to the T except for the crust and I did not add vanilla. I cut my butter into the flour and sugar and did not want to mix in liquid so added a sprinkle of cinnamon then patted into the bottom of the spring form....i then put the cheese filling on top of that and I thought the recipe said 4 cups of apples for some reason so that is what i used. I sliced them in about 1/4" slices and arranged them on edge sticking them down into the cheese mixture making a circle and then filling in the middle. Baked according to instructions. I then removed from oven and put about a 1/4 cup of peach preserves on the top and then the slivered almonds and put it under the broiler for a few minutes...(watch carefully) It was beautiful and delicious! I even think you could cut back on the sugars somewhat. Divine! just divine and very impressive! thanks for sharing this recipe! Yes I am a food critic! and still able to impress my friends, thanks the these kinds of recipes!