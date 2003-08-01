Apple Bavarian Torte

4.6
289 Ratings
  • 5 204
  • 4 65
  • 3 16
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This torte is made in a springform pan. Cream cheese, almonds, and apples deck this to the nines! Enjoy this dessert with your loved ones during the holidays.

Recipe by terri dallen

Gallery
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Cheese Mixture:
Apple Mixture:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F(230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together butter, 1/3 cup sugar, vanilla, and flour. Press crust mixture into the flat bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. Pour cheese mixture over crust.

  • Combine 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss the sliced apples with the sugar mixture and spread over the cheese filling.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and continue baking for 25 minutes. Sprinkle almonds over top of torte. Continue baking until almonds are lightly browned and apples are tender. Cool before removing from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 116.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022