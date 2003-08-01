Apple Bavarian Torte
This torte is made in a springform pan. Cream cheese, almonds, and apples deck this to the nines! Enjoy this dessert with your loved ones during the holidays.
Good recipe, Terri. I've made this twice now. First according to the recipe: I like the crust, but there was a little too much of it for my taste, and I liked the filling which there was a little to little of it. I thought the apples being crunchy detracted from the overall flavor. So, the second time I cut the crust by 1/3, upped the filling by another 1/2, and precooked my apples in the cinnamon sugar in the microwave for 3 minutes. Then I arranged the apples in a circular pattern covering the entire top of the torte. While warm from the oven, I covered the top evenly with a cinnamon sugar sauce. Wow! What flavor, and the presentation was beautiful. The ladies at my Bunco party thought I had ordered it from their favorite bakery! Thanks for creating the roadmap that helped me reach my destination....AND keep up my reputation as the best cook in the group! ;)Read More
This was soo sweet can use half sugar in all three steps. Also I will precook apples next time double filling and I did not use spice.Read More
This was *THE* most gorgeous dessert I've ever personally made. It came out looking like I had spent a gazillion dollars on it at some fancy bakery -- well, until I tried to cut through the crunchy apples!!!! I WISH I had seen the review that suggested to cook them first, because they DEFINITELY need it!!! Also, I think two medium/largish apples would be plenty. Six is WAY too many apples -- and I only used 4 biggish ones, and that was too many. I will definitely try this again, but I think I might try it with my home canned peaches, or maybe pears, next time. It was absolutely delicious -- just very hard to cut because of the apples. If I do the apples again, I know a lot more about how I would do it this time! The bottom crust and the cream cheese part was to die for!!!!! (***UPDATE*** I made this a second time with pears -- two cans canned pear halves, I sliced them -- and it was WAAAAAAAAAAAY better than with apples! I've revised my version of the recipe to be PEAR Bavarian Torte. Try the pears, you'll be delighted!!!)
With the exception of the almonds, which I don't use, this is a recipe I've used for 25 years because it's so darn good! This can easily be doubled; just spread the dough into the bottom and sides of a 9x13" pan. If my gooped, splattered, and dog-eared recipe card offers any proof, this classic recipe is just plain delicious.
OMG! What can I possibly say about this recipe that hasn't already been said - it's fabulous! I didn't change a thing except to leave off the almonds as my husband isn't a huge fan of them. It took a little longer to cook and the smell was divine. When it came out of the oven I couldn't resist topping it off with a warm caramel sauce - just a little. I must say the smell from the oven was definitely an indication of how it was going to taste. My husband devoured his piece and declared that I could make this anytime!
This is a delicious and easy dessert. I suggest pressing the crust 1 1\2 " up the sides of the springform pan, and using almond extract instead of vanilla in the crust (goes well with the almonds in the torte). I also slightly cooked the apples in the microwave for 2 min or so, before I mixed them with cinnamon and sugar. Lastly, after the torte cooled, I used a glaze of strained nectarine jam heated and mixed with a tsp of water to give it a nice glossy finish.
DO NOT MESS WITH THIS RECIPE >> JUST FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS..IT IS PERFECT! The most impressive and delicious dessert I have had in a long time. I checked out the description of a torte vs a tart and it seems to be a TART (A tart is a pastry dish, usually sweet, similar to a pie, but different in that the top is open and not covered with pastry.) I followed the directions to the T except for the crust and I did not add vanilla. I cut my butter into the flour and sugar and did not want to mix in liquid so added a sprinkle of cinnamon then patted into the bottom of the spring form....i then put the cheese filling on top of that and I thought the recipe said 4 cups of apples for some reason so that is what i used. I sliced them in about 1/4" slices and arranged them on edge sticking them down into the cheese mixture making a circle and then filling in the middle. Baked according to instructions. I then removed from oven and put about a 1/4 cup of peach preserves on the top and then the slivered almonds and put it under the broiler for a few minutes...(watch carefully) It was beautiful and delicious! I even think you could cut back on the sugars somewhat. Divine! just divine and very impressive! thanks for sharing this recipe! Yes I am a food critic! and still able to impress my friends, thanks the these kinds of recipes!
This is possibly the best dessert I've ever made, and desserts are one of my specialties. Rave reviews from my husband as well. It didn't last long enough to share it with anyone else! Only made two small changes to the original recipe, following some of the suggestions of other reviewers: microwaved the apple mixture for 3 minutes (and drained 2/3 of the liquid off before putting it on the torte), and added 1/4 tsp of almond extract and 1/4 tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture instead of 1/2 of vanilla. It was perfect with the small changes. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Good torte. Loved the buttery taste of the crust - it complements the apples very nicely.
I liked that this recipe sounded easy, with beautiful results. Well, it was easier than I expected. I followed the instructions, with the exception of cooking the apples in the mircowave for 3 minutes. I liked the way the photo looked and decided to layer it... from the bottom, to the top, I used crust, filling, apples, filling, and more apples (arranged in a circular pattern on top). We did not have the almonds, and so I decided on a cinnamon sugar sauce. YUM! Got rave reviews from everyone, and they were fighting over who got the last of it. This would be impressive enough for guests. Next time I may glaze it with my Cabernet Sauvignon jelly and use pears, instead of apples. Thank you, Terri, for a wonderful recipe. It will be in my holiday repertoire this season as everyone has already requested it.
This recipe is amazing! It's easy, looks amazing, and tastes incredible! I will definitely make this again. One of the best desserts I've ever made.
My mom's been making this recipe for at least 10 years - at any and all occasions, it's dessert. Warning - it is VERY rich and you only need a little piece! Soo good, and yet so easy to make!
This was awesome!! I am not quite sure how anyone could have a problem making it, it turned out great!! Its a great dessert, especially for people who dont like chocolate I would recommend it 100%
This is one of the best recipes I've made! MAKE SURE YOU SLICE YOUR APPLES THIN ENOUGH, so that you don't have the same probs as the other readers. I only needed 3 large apples (the tartness of granny smith was perfect). Make sure you don't use anything bigger than a 9 in pan, or else the yummy crust is spread to thin. Don't worry about just dumping the almonds on the top and spreading them out, they turn out toasty and fabulous! This is a keeper
I made this a couple months back and I just saw I forgot to review it! This dessert is just delish! I pretty much went by the recipe except when reading the reviews, I thought I should cook my apples just a touch before adding over top. I sauteed them in a skillet with butter and the cinnamon and sugar mixture. This gave them a nice carmelized sauce. I also, when adding the almonds, made up more of a streusel type topping with some butter, flour, brown sugar, and the almonds to sprinkle on. For the crust, along with the vanilla, I added in some almond extract to give it added flavor. I ate this both warm and cold. I think I liked it best cold and served with ice cream! For me, it didnt have enough apples. So I definitely will up the apple amount next time, maybe even the cream cheese mixture as well. Thanks for the recipe! I will make again!
GREAT RECIPE and so easy!! I made two and tried different things with each and my recommendations are: 1) Resist urge to add extra moisture to the crumb mixture. Just press firmly into tin and rely on the juice from the cooking apples to bring it together. 2) Brown sugar works well as a substitute. 3) If you like cinnamon, double it. 4) Def follow others' tips and cook the apples for 3min in microwave first! 5) Pour leftover juice from apples as they cooked in microwave/cinnamon/sugar over torte once you have put the almonds on. ENJOY!!!
I've made this recipe a couple of times. I microwaved the apples for 3 minutes before cooking, as suggested. I also brush on 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top so the apples brown nicely and don't dry out. Tastes delicious with almonds, but equally wonderful with pecans. Always a hit!! Don't hesitate to try this recipe! So easy and foolproof.
This is a "kill" recipe that I've been baking for 20+ years also. However, my version is to top the torte with apple slices dipped in cinnamon-sugar mix and then starting with the outside edge working in, place the slices in a circular pattern with the slices barely over-lapping. Warm in microwave about 2/3 cup apricot preserves. Gently spoon onto the apple slices and spred covering the entire top. Bake as directed-YUM!!!! Very pretty and looks like an european pastry. I'm sure adding almond slivers before the apricot preserves would add to the look and taste too!
Amazing! Great with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. I pulsed the crust mixture in my food processor and used ice cold butter. I only used 4 apples, sliced 1/4 inch thick and layered them in concentric circles. I also microwaved the apples 2 minutes before layering. Soooo good!
This was yummy torte! Great for cream cheese lover!! The only thing I'd do differently the next time would be, precook apples or do something for the top... Apple on the top was kind of dried up by baking naked...
I too microwaved the apples for 3 mins. turning every minute. Then I did 2 layers of the filling...cream cheese, apples repeat. Smelled yummy and was very good. Really best served warm out of the oven. Bet it would be great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
The torte is beautiful! Like others, I increased the filling by a 1/3, and i'm glad I did. I was able to layer crust, filling, apple, filling, apple beautifully. I only needed 2 medium Golden Delicious apples, thinly sliced. I added a cinnamon sugar glaze (1/2 cup water, 1/2 brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon boiled over stove) at the same time as the almonds, and it bubbled SO nicely in the broiler! Basically, MAKE THIS TORTE, IT'S DELICIOUS :)
I've been making this for over 10 years as a fancier version of apple pie. Everyone loves it! You can just sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top of the apples after putting them on the cream cheese filling instead of coating each one individually. I've also doubled it in a 13x9 to feed a crowd.
I found this recipe in a magazine at least 30 years ago--wish I could remember the magazine, but I do remember it wasn't a culinary magazine. However, this has been my go-to company dessert recipe for years. It is absolutely delicious and always turns out perfectly beautiful. I've always used Yellow Delicious apples. I also press the dough 2 inches up the side of the springform pan--looks like it was made in a bakery.
AMAZING! Very similar to those that I had growing up in Germany. For those that are saying that there is too much crust or that the apples are not cooked enough, they obviously don't know what a bavarian torte is, and were just expecting an apple pie. The only change I made was instead of tossing the apples in so much sugar, I just sprinkled the cinnamon on top and cut the sugar to about 2 tbsp.
This was delicious and the only changes I made were to use brown sugar instead of white sugar in the crust and the filling and maple flavoring (personal pref) I microwaved the apples like another reviewer suggested and divided the apples so 1/2 went under the filling and the other 1/2 went on top. Great recipe, thumbs up across the table so I will make this again
Just happened to see this recipe and thought it sounded good. Boy, is it ever good!! I used 3 apples and 1 asian pear and microwaved them as other reviewers suggested. I also used 12 ounces of cream cheese. This dessert is also very easy to put together. I didnt have a springform pan so I used an 11 x 7 baking dish. It fit in there perfectly. Will definitely make again!!
tasty
I was super excited to try this recipe, but was bummed by the results. I give this 3 stars based on mine, but since I altered the recipe based on other reviews I had to provide an extra star for making (unneccessary) changes. I think it would have been better written as is. I decreased the apples and doubled the cream cheese filling as recommended by so many, but wasn't nearly as impressed as I was expecting. Not enough apples and too much cream cheese, almost like a bland apple topped cheesecake (made with above changes). I think it would have been much better, and the apple torte I was hoping for, by leaving a thinner cream cheese layer and loading up more apples on top, probably exactly as written. This is the first time I made a recipe based on recommended changes, and then found it was probably better as is written. This was for in-laws Easter brunch... I am the dessert master queen and try to live up to my expectations every time I make them something and was almost dissapointed to be serving this the way it turned out. * PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A GOOD RECIPE, I SHOULD HAVE TRIED AS IS FIRST BEFORE MAKING CHANGES. I will try again as written and make a better review then, probably better!
I made this for Sunday night pot roast dinner. I LOVE THIS RECIPE. First of all, it was SO EASY. Second, it looked so PRETTY. Third, it tasted WONDERFUL! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used only 4 apples, and I microwaved the apples for 3 minutes. I will be making this often. Thanks much, for this great recipe!
Simple to make and looks beautiful on a nice serving plate. Taste is fabulous. Everyone loved it at our holiday gathering. This is really something special. Will make again and again when I need a nice dessert that everyone will like. Only change I made was to use walnuts (because I didn't have almonds on hand).
This is a beautiful presenting dessert and it tastes wonderful. I did make a few changes to the recipe. After reading the review I followed their advise and I microwaved my apples for 3 minutes after tossing them with the sugar and cinnamon. I also only used 4 tart apples instead of 6. Microwaving them did create extra juice in the bottom of the bowl so I spooned them onto the filling leaving the juice in the bow. I also increased the filling by using 12 oz of cream cheese, 2 extra TBSP of sugar and 2 eggs. I used almond extract instead of vanilla throughout the recipe. I also added dried lemon peel to the apples and the crust. I baked it an extra 5 minutes at 450 degrees. I didn't have sliced almonds so I sprinkled chopped almonds on top and baked about 5 more minutes. My family was very happy with the results!
Yummy!! Other variations: add dried craisins; use a refrigerated pie crust and bake in 9" pie plate; substitute peaches for the apples; use a mixture of apples, pears, and peaches; substitute walnuts for almonds; drizzle warmed caramel sauce over all...lots of ideas to this versatile dessert!
This was a wonderful dessert! My family raved about it! I used a mixture of canned pears and 1 large Granny Smith apple. I also used almond extract in place of the vanilla and did not include the almonds. I baked this in a tart pan to make a prettier edge crust. Beautiful presentation and delicious to eat!
My family loved this recipe so much I had to make it againtwo days later. A wonderful blend of cheese, apples and cookie-like crust.
This is a beautiful dish. Everyone thought I bought this at a bakery! One reviewer had a problem with it falling apart and being uncooked. I think that is because the recipe is unclear when it says to push crust on the bottom on pan. You also should press it on the sides. I wouldn't recommend cutting down on the crust amount because it browns nicely now. If you cut down on it, it would burn. I would recommend increasing the cream mixture - it is very yummy! This recipe is a definite keeper. I have made it many times and it is always a crowd pleaser!
As others have mentioned, this is one of those desserts where it's super easy, presents beautifully, and the taste heavenly! But definitely precook the sliced apples in the microwave for 3 mins w/ the cinnamon and sugar. Also used 1/4 tsp vanilla & 1/4 tsp almond extract instead of the 1/2 tsp vanilla and only needed 3 big Granny Smith apples. *Either toast the almonds before-hand or closely watch the edges of the torte after adding the almonds.
Great recipe. I increased cream cheese to 12 oz and added 1 TBS of lemon juice to it and only used 3 Granny Smith apples. I also lined the springform pan bottom with parchment paper and brushed the cooled torte with Apple Jelly. This is a keeper.
Made this tonight and everyone loved it! it was easy to put together, ingredients on hand, looked so pretty. I did leave out the almonds because my children don't like nuts, but I didn't miss them at all! My SIl told me I should make this for christmas dessert!
Pretty tasty. I only used three granny smith apples, but should have used at least one more. I doubled the cinnamon/sugar. I put the almonds on before baking, and they turned out okay.
I have made this torte twice now and have gotten rave reviews from both groups I served it too. It was pretty easy but elegant dessert. Looked like I bought it at a bakery. Will keep this on the top shelf of all time favorite apple recipes.
I made this using 2 cans of pears (no sugar added) and doubled the cheese mixture. It was a very pretty dessert and tasted wonderful. I can't imagine not doubling the cheese filling though; it seems like it would be way too much crust and fruit in comparison. I baked it 15 minutes at 450 and 35 minutes at 400 in a 9" springform pan and it was perfect. I didn't find it overly sweet or rich and I have to agree with a previous reviewer, it's even better the next day straight out of the refrigerator.
Not oonly did this taste delicious but it looked like a professional baked it. My Aunt Eleni said on a scale of 1-10 this was a 13 and insisted we take a photograph of it! The only sub I made was to use almond extract in place of the vanilla which I love and enhanced the almond flavor on top. This recipe is a keeper!
I served this at Christmas time. I everyone gave it the highest compliment. It was delicious.
This is one of the best cheesecake desserts i've ever made! It has been a big hit with anyone who eats it. I usually lay the apples in a spiral pattern and sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top when it's right out of the oven for a wonderful presentation. I like to use red delicious apples because they're not bitter but sweet
Delicious, authentic and wonderfull presentation. This one is definatly a keeper!!
I scaled it down for two portions and didn't use a springform pan. I also used blackberries instead of apples. I cooked them for a few minutes in water, sugar, and cinnamon before I topped the cream cheese mixture. I also left out the almonds. I am looking forward to trying this with different types of fruit!
Made this recipe with 2/3 cup of sour cream rather than cream cheese. Was delicious.
I made as written, using 5 small granny smith apples sliced thin. I thought the end result was fabulous. I only wish the directions were a little clearer. I woudl recommend softening the butter and cream cheese before trying to mix them. Also, according to another recipe almost identical to this one it says to refrigerate for a few hours prior to serving. I did not know that and didn't plan better....ate ours warm tonight but still enjoyed it. Can't wait to try it cool and more set tomorrow! This was my first time making and eating any torte of this kind!
Well, here's a strange one. My husand HATES butter - won't eat anything with butter in it, even if he can't taste it - just knowing there's butter in something will keep him away. So I didn't tell him there was butter in the crust and was nervous because I found it very buttery tasting - but he loved it and didn't mention anything about it being buttery tasting. I asked him to rate it and he gave it 5 stars!! The irony is I LOVE butter - and yet I found the crust tasted much too buttery and the filling was just OK. I gave it 3 stars. I've made much better desserts. So I chose the happy medium and gave it 4 stars.
I tripled this and made it in a jelly roll pan I only used one and a half large apples I diced them instead of slicing them, I also used grounded walnuts I took this to a church dinner and it was a real hit. Thank you for the recipie it was awesome and so easy to make.
Very tastey. I cooked the apples for a few minutes like another review suggested. I think this step was necessary so that the center of the dessert doesn't come out mushy and wet. Then I placed the apples all around the filling and sprinkled more sugar on top and baked it. I forgot to add the almonds - so when the dessert was baked I toasted up the almonds in a small frying pan and sprinkled them on top. Nice flavour. This is more like a tart than a torte. Would definately make again. Would be nice for company. Mmm...
Very disappointed. I shoul've known when I opened the oven door to add the almonds this wasn't going well. Juice leaked from the springform pan & burnt. Then when I tried to remove from pan, after it cooled, the crust stuck to the bottom, & things fell apart when transferring to a plate. The crust is good & I could use that in other desserts. The filling leaves a bad taste in your mouth. It gave me a "flashback" to cheesecake, which I don't like. (very overpowering taste) The apples were hard & I did nuke in microwave, as suggested & even in small quantities.
Turned out pretty good, not sure if I'll end up making this again or not.
One of my favorite fruits are apples. I have MANY apple recipes and have made all of them many times. This Bavarian Torte is definitely one of my favorites. I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the cream cheese mixture and cut back on the apples. I used four medium-large apples and had some left over. I mixed the cinnamon and sugar with the apples and microwaved them for 3 minutes before placing them on the torte. I increased the vanilla and cinnamon because I enjoy both. The result was wonderful.
I followed the recipe exactly; it was super easy and turned out very well. Thank you so much! Oh, I just want to add that initially I was afraid that I had too many apples (I used 4 gigantic apples) because mine weren't nicely layered like I saw other peoples but just piled on top of the cheese mixture. Nevertheless, by the end of the baking process they cooked down giving off quite a bit of liquid, which also corrected itself after cooling. So...although I had a few doubts while putting the torte together and watching it cook, ultimately it turned out just fine.
The base was a bit oily and the cream cheese might've been better layered throughout the apples; perhaps I've missed some instructions. Regardless of the look, 'twas tasty. Thanks for the recipe ^^.
WONDERFUL DESSERT! I saw this recipe on another site and was excited to try it. I used canned pears as another person suggested because I wanted something just a little different. WOW! It was so beautiful, and so delicious. I got so many compliments when I served this on New Year's Day. Great recipe! Don't know why anyone would have trouble making it. It was simple to put together. It really couldn't be easier. Thanks!
I needed to use some leftover apples and I am not a good crust maker...so this recipe was a hit! Easy to make and very tasty...
Sent this to work with my husband and he brought me back a lot of compliments...will use for a dinner party next time...
I have a recipe just like this except I use pears. I also use 1 1/2 and sometimes double the filling. Try this for a spin on the crust: Drop the flour to 3/4 cup and raise the vanilla extract to 1/2 tsp. Add 2/3 cup chopped walnuts to the mix and press into the pan. I think you'll love it!
Wonderful, thank you. I made this for a holiday gathering, and it was gone before all the guests could get through the buffet line. Simple and satisfying. And thanks to all the other reviewers for the "precook your apples" tip; that's a must.
recommend making the crust thicker to get more of the taste. Also be sure to microwave the apples long enough before baking them so that they are softer
I thought this was a pretty good cake. I didn't really like the crust though. Otherwise, I followed the suggestions of other reviewers.. I microwaved my 6 apples for 3 minutes before adding them on top of the cream cheese mixture. I accidently put the almonds on at the beginning of the baking, and they turned out great. It fed 5 people nicely. Coincidently, my mother actually made the same cake earlier in the week but used cherries instead of apples. She absolutely loved that.
Much easier to make than I anticipated. Some tortes don't need a crust on the side, as they set firm enough. Given the amount of crust this recipe called for, I ran it up the side of the pan. It worked well, but I think would have been prettier w/o the crust on the sides. I also used 1.5X the cream mixture. I did precook the apples a little first, which reduces the amount. So if you precook the apples, don't reduct the number you use. It turned out great & tasted wonderful.
This is now one of my most recommended "please bring dessert items" I have added a slight variation to it and it compliments the flavors wonderfully, is to spread on the crust a layer of raspberry jam. Skip dinner go straight to dessert.
The crust was buttery and sweet, really good flavor. The cream cheese filling was creamy. I find 6 apples too much, did not microwave as suggested by others and it turned out fine (but then again I used only 2 large apples) topping: used walnuts instead of almonds
I baked this last night in a pyrex glass pie plate and it stuck a little to the bottom....cream cheese layer was very flat but I guess this is different than the other autumn one on this site. Everyone liked it and I only used 2 granny smith apples which was enough apples....would probably make again and use the spring pan called for...thanks
This was very good. Will definitely make it again. My husband and I both enjoyed it. It is rich, but not too sweet. Next time, I think I will follow some of the others and cook the apples a little, since the torte was a little difficult to cut.
really good, I bake at 375 instead of 450. I also cooked apples in the microwave for 3 minutes and covered with foil. Apples came out juicy, not dried out at all. will make again, thanks for sharing
ok, this is awesome, however i didn't follow the recipe as written, because i still don't know how to cut the almonds, so i used pecans, and i used three times the cinnamon specified, i made this for mothers day because mom and i love cinnamon, it was a total success
Beautiful presentation, delicious. Everyone raved. Great recipe!
Presentation on this dish was easy and beautiful. My family loved it!
This recipe was fantastic! I receive many compliments! It is a keeper! Diane Morgan
Wow - I was really pleasantly surprised with this recipe. The writing of the recipe - regarding the making of the crust - was a little misleading, however. I am not such an expert baker that I would have known, for instance, that you really need to cream the butter and sugar together FIRST, until light and fluffy, and THEN add the flour in batches. That will be key for the next time I make this (possibly ASAP for an upcoming brunch!!). I would suggest using 5 apples only but it really depends on how heavily you want to layer them. I also agree with other reviewers: cook the apples for 3 min in the microwave first with the sugar/cinnamon to soften them up and THEN, after baking, poor the remaining cinn/sugar water over the top. Very delish!!!
This was great! I made it for a Christmas dessert and got rave reviews from everyone. It was perfect the way it was, I didn't change a thing (well, I didn't have any almonds, so I had to leave those off). Some other reviewers suggested pre-cooking apples, but I did not do that. I followed the recipe as written and felt the apples were perfect. Hope you enjoy this as much as we did.
This recipe is AWESOME!!! The only changes I make is to add a tsp of almond extract to the cream mixture and a 1/2tsp. of almond to the crust. AMAZING...everyone I've made this for has asked for the recipe and for the leftovers!
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a big hit! I read other reviews and made the following changes: made the cheese filling 1 1/2 size the recipe (used 2 medium eggs) and pre-cooked the apples 5 minutes in the microwave. I think I used only 3 apples and had a few slices left over. Next time I will use the same amount of cheese filling but will dice the apples instead of slicing them. Another reviewer suggested this and I think it would help as even after pre-cooking my apples were difficult to cut with a fork. I don't think dicing the apples will change the presentation because once the sliced almonds are sprinkled on top the effect of the wheel-patterned slices is diminished anyway. Overall a great recipe! Thanks!
Very lovely and delicious. Very rich and sweet. I did microwave the apples 2 minutes as suggested.
I thought this tart was excellent! The crust is just perfect. I made it for a party last night, and I had someone ask me if baking was my career. It really made my day, because someday soon, baking *will* be my career. Anyway, I also popped my apples in the microwave for three minutes to soften them up first, and I really think that's the way to go. I added a little more sugar to the juice left in the bowl afterward and popped it back in the microwave to melt it down. I then used the ensuing goo as a glaze to go on top. I didn't have any almonds, so I skipped that, but it was super delicious anyway.
The torte ended up so sweet it was impossible to eat it. If you apples are not incredibly sour, the amount of sugar needs to be reduced in 25-30%. Sugar overpowered the cake's taste, so I'm not sure if it was good. The creem cheese tasted mediocre.
I made this for a dessert bake off contest we had at work to raise funds for a charity. I won first place and got a day off with pay. Yea!!! I did alter the recipe a bit, I increased the cream cheese filling by 1.5 which seemed to be perfect. After baking the 25 minutes, I removed from the oven, sprinkled a little bit of sugar/cinn mix on top. I garnished with pecan halves and marasinho cherries to make it more festive. The only problem I can find with this recipe is that the crust gets a little bit too hard and is hard to cut thru but it does taste wonderful. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to correct that? This is a wonderful recipe, super easy and tasty. I will be making this again in about two weeks for our christmas party and the guys who work with my husband are requesting one too.
Excellent! I used pears because we had an abundant amount, and I made sure to simmer them down with the cinnamon and sugar.. prior to assembling. When you simmer them for about 10 minutes, it gives off a lot of the liquid. Just be sure to use a spatula/spoon that strains the liquid, when you begin to place them on the torte. I decreased the sugar in each layer by half, and it still was plenty (although, I like things not so sweet!). :) I pre-baked the crust for 5 minutes, allowed to cool, and then topped with the cheese mixture and apples(pears). Even so, the crust was still very soft - so if you prefer a crisper crust, you may want to pre-bake it longer. This is such a pretty dessert, easy to make, and delicious to boot!
This was very good! The only changes I made was using only 4 thinly sliced apples and that was plenty. The next time I will cut down on the sugar, it was a little too sweet for our taste. If you like your apples really well done I would suggest cooking them partially before adding them to the cake.
Easy and wonderful! Definately is a good idea to soften the apples first in the microwave. Also I used reduced fat cream cheese and was still great!
I don't really care for desserts with fruit so this one totally surprised me. Absolutely delicious, will definitely make it again. I used granny smith apples which were a little underbaked after 25 minutes so next time will bake a little longer. Otherwise, wouldn't change a thing!
bake for 45 minutes instead of 35. the shortbread crust becomes much tastier, harder and easier to serve.
This is a wonderful recipe. Our family does not use cane sugar so I used granulated palm sugar instead. The crust is buttery and oh so yummy. This is a recipe I will make time and time again, looks like a dessert from a restaurant. Thanks!
thanks everybody for everything. Where were you guys 12 years ago when I needed you, this recipe has revived my self confidence. Everybody devoured it although I thinkit needed a slightly lower oven temp.as it came out a bit burned. I used canned peaches and covered it with walnuts and a peach glaze i made from the syrup left over in the can...you wont be disappointed, the paeches are heaven.Salwa
yummy, made exactly as directed. I will make this again.
fantastic result with a very easy recipe, ready in a flash. I must admit I was skeptical about the crust (afraid it would be crumbly and dry), but how wrong I was! and the apples were nicely caramelized... all in all, this is a great discovery and I will keep it for sure!
We varied the recipe slightly, but it was tasty, creamy, & flavorful!
I made this for game night this weekend and it was a hit. My personal opinion though it was slightly to sweet. Next time I will cut back on the sugar. Also I microwaved the apple mixture ahead of time as others suggested and the texture was perfect. Also next time I will double the cream mixture of use a smallerspring form pan. It baked nicely but once it cooled down wasn't as high as I wanted.
This was an excellent recipe. Slicing the apples paper thin does well. The cream cheese mixture was a perfect balance. I had a non dessert eater that loved it!I believe that if you add or take away from a recipe that it should not be rated --it is no longer the recipe.
5 star recipe for sure. Thanks!
Wow... this is delicious! I ended up using only 4 granny smith apples, because that amount arranged in a nice pattern and seemed like enough. I also baked it a bit longer than the recipe says to make sure it had set in the middle. This is delicious!
AWESOME! Huge hit at my Bunco party! I did increase the cream cheese to 12 oz like others had suggested and used 2 kinds of apples; Granny Smith's and Washington reds. Will most definitely make again!
I tried to follow recipe as closely as I could except for some additions: -Added 1/4 tsp almond extract to both mixtures. - precooked apples as others suggested (and let me tell u, this was necessary!)in a skillet with a splash of water -Used red delicious applesand added less than 1/4 cups sugar to them. -Added a bit of milk to almondsbefore adding them to the top and sprinkled them with a bit of sugar on top of tart. Baked 10 minutes and then drizzled the top with the leftover liquid from the apples and returned to bake five more minutes to caramelize. TURNED OUT AMAZING!! i AM SURE IT WOULD HAVE TURNED OUT GREAT IF I HAD FOLLOWED RECIPE AS IS AS LONG AS I PRECOOK THE APPLES THOUGH! UPDATE: A couple days later, some of the guests that tried the tart admitted to loving the filling part, but still the topping was not that great. Still not caramelized and cooked through enough.
This reminds me of an apple cheesecake recipe but simpler. I made the recipe without changing anything. The baking time took longer than stated. Precooking the apples may have helped. The crust was good and easy to make. I put the crust ingredients in the food processor and then formed it into a ball after processing. I would make this again.
