Artichoke Dip
This dip is good hot, cold, or room temperature. Serve it with tortilla chips or pita wedges and be sure to get your taste, because it doesn't last long at a party!
This dip is good hot, cold, or room temperature. Serve it with tortilla chips or pita wedges and be sure to get your taste, because it doesn't last long at a party!
I am a very experienced cook and most people love my cookiing. The point I am trying to make is that over the years I have learned what goes well together. I have tweeked this receipe and here goes..instead of 1 cup of mayo I used 1 cup of sour cream..and also added 1 can of rotel tomatoe and chilis mix(drained well with about a 1/4 cup extra parm. cheese...Yum ! also I omitted the chilis since the rotel has them in there..Read More
There are better artichoke recipes available.Read More
I am a very experienced cook and most people love my cookiing. The point I am trying to make is that over the years I have learned what goes well together. I have tweeked this receipe and here goes..instead of 1 cup of mayo I used 1 cup of sour cream..and also added 1 can of rotel tomatoe and chilis mix(drained well with about a 1/4 cup extra parm. cheese...Yum ! also I omitted the chilis since the rotel has them in there..
There are better artichoke recipes available.
I made this dip and it came out really greasy. Since I definitely tasted the potential, I made it again and added an extra can of artichokes and cut the mayo down to 3/4 a cup. VOILA! Perfect and my guests ate it all up, begging for the recipe. I also served it with Carrs Watercrackers and Keebler Butter Crackers. Tasted better than the tortilla chips.
I was searching for an old artichoke dip recipe I used to have and thought this was it. It wasn't. The dip was pretty bland and I agree that too much mayo made it greasy. Will continue my search but think this recipe should have cream cheese and less mayonnaise.
This recipe was fabulous! I took it to a party, and it was gone in minutes. Next time I'll have to triple it to make enough. Lots of people asked me for the recipe.
A friend of mine introduced me to a recipe similar to this, except that she also adds drained chopped pimentos. It is delicious! Though, don't try to reduce the fat by using light mayo or cheese, it only made it slimy and gritty.
I made this at Thanksgiving with the sour cream substitute. Don't do it. Use the mayo for the flavor.
I love this because I'm lazy and it's easy. I serve it almost every time I entertain because people love it. I usually offer flavored dippers like Cracked Black Pepper Triscuits or garlic pita chips for those who want more flavor.
I doubled this recipe and it made a very large amount but still was rapidly gobbled up amongst a large selection of food. Delicious!
I have made this recipe for years (minus the green chiles). The key is to use Hellman's mayo ONLY and make sure you use well-drained and chopped artichole hearts in brine (not marinated). When done in this fashion, this is always the first appetizer to go. Much better warm- I prepare in a quiche dish serve on a warming tray with triscuits.
I have a recipie just like this . I took a basic and made it my own. All of the following ingredients are in the one I make but I add to this 2 cloves of garlic (chopped), add a dash of salt and pepper and believe it or not a dash of ittalian seasoning. Sometimes it does end up a little greasy so instead of 1 cup mayo, I replace a 1/2 cup of sour cream. Anytime I make artichoke dip, it is gone and I am always asked to bring it. I always bake it till golden brown and bubbly. :)
made it with 1/4 cup sour cream and 3/4 cup mayo...that's the only change, it was delicious!
yummm! i doubled the recipe and used half Mediterranean cheese/yogurt and half light mayo. I bought a big round sour dough loaf and hollowed it out and put the warm dip inside. I bought a second loaf to use for dipping. I took it to a potluck and it was gone in about 10 minutes!!! This was fast, easy and yummy!!!
This is easy and everyone loves it
I love this recipe but i use jalapeños instead. Is great on chips, crackers, or beard
We loved this recipe. I made it for every occasion this holiday season and everyone loved it. I keep getting calls from people who want this recipe. (that never happens to me).
This is a good base recipe, but it defiantly needs some work. I agree about using the cream chz instead of the mayo. I did add a few tbsp of mayo to thin it out though. Also, I added crab meat (just my prefereence, you could use shrimp or just spinish). And try this to spice it up: 1.5 tsp of red pepper, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp sugar. Mix it in there really well (I used a electric hand mixer. It makes the consistency easier for dipping). Came out delicious! Even my 3 year olds loved it!
An easy, quick and filling hit when my husband surprises me by bringing home extra people for dinner!
i put an extra can of artichoke and 1 can of diced tomatoes and chiles according to some of the reviews on here. delish! update: 2nd time making it i added 1 extra can of artichokes,parmasean cheese, 1 c mayo, 1/2 cup of cream cheese, 1 diced roma tomato and it was actually better. that cream cheese made it more creamier.
Great easy recipe that every loves. Made it ahead of time for an outing and just warmed it up in the microwave for serving since.
Always a hit at a gathering. I've been making this recipe for years. Got it from a recipe card at a grocery store. Try it - you'll like it!
I should mention that if you plan on making this for a party, make more than you would normally expect. This thing is addictive and as soon as it arrived at my host's house, all the other appetizers took a backseat.
This has a very nice flavor but it's SO greasy. There was standing grease in the bottom of the pan after a scoop was dipped. I took it to a party and ended up taking it off the table. I didn't catch the modifications until after I had everything mixed. Because the flavor is good I might try it again using the suggested modifications. I added salsa to the scoop I tried and that made it much better.
For some reason, I always seem to have the ingredients for this on hand. I simply cannot bring myself to put a whole cup of mayo into this, so I always do 1/2 mayo and 1/2 non-fat plain Greek yogurt. The Greek yogurt makes this really pop...that tang adds a lot! I finely dice 2 green onions to put in here and add just a pinch of salt and about a quarter teaspoon of Grains of Paradise (I use this in the place of pepper). The green chili is something I wasn't expecting to find in this dip, but MAN, it's good!
Every time I make this, I always get asked for the recipe. I also add one small can of chopped black olives.
Families fav!
yum
I made this with the can of Ro Tel instead of the chilies (as suggested) and 2 cans of Artichoke hearts (also suggested). YUM!
Amazing! And to spice it up I diced up some jalapenos.
I have been making a version of this recipe for years, and it's always a hit. I use the entire can of Kraft Parmesan cheese, and I have yet to try it with the chilis. I'll try them at our next party.
I tried this last Christmas for a party, I tripled the recipe and it disappeared within 15 minutes! I'm making it again this year for our neighborhood party.
The dip was alright... make sure you serve it right out of the oven. I used a food processor to mix the ingredients together and It worked great.
I use this recipe and like it but wanted to spice it up a bit. I double it and use 1 can of diced green chiles and 1 can of diced jalapeño chiles, both well drained and I reduce the mayo slightly. I believe it's the cheese that makes it greasy because it was really greasy when I used Asiago instead of parmesan. I often will blot the top with a paper towel as soon as I remove it from the oven. People love this dip and the bowl is always emptied.
Totally changed the recipe but it was a start for something amazing! Used 1/4cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream, 4oz of cream cheese, 1/2cup more Parmesan cheese, 1/2cup mozzarella, 2 cloves of garlic chopped, dash of Frank’s hot sauce, cayenne and black pepper to taste. Was amazing!!
Really good! I serve with tortilla chips when I have people over, or even when I'm just craving something creamy!
Use sour cream instead of mayo. Rotel instead of chilis.
Very easy blended it all together in food processor and baked it. It was gone in like 5 minutes with everyone hovering around it.
This is DELISH! I've made it several times as written but this time I doubled the recipe and used 1 and 1/2 c. mayo and 1/2 cup cream cheese. I used chopped jalapeños instead of the chillies and served with rosemary and olive oil Triskets! AWESOME!
This is just fine if you make it as direction state, it's a mild flavor for people who don't like seasoning.
I read the reviews and reduced the mayonnaise to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup sour cream but there was still a lot of grease on top when I took it out of the oven. Once everyone started dipping in I stirred it up which helped. I also added a chopped garlic clove. It was delicious and everyone loved it but maybe next time I will try using Hellman's mayonnaise.
So easy and so good. Served with slices of crusty bread and Parmesan pita chips.
Agree with other reviews that it's much too oily with one cup of mayonnaise.
Great served with small slices of French baguette.
The two bites my mom left me, were great! Same with second batch! Third one, I’m splitting first, after it’s done! I also forgot the chilies, but had some Pace...I measured four ounces, left a little juice, but spoon slotted drained...it was perfect...and it added a red tint! Remember for Holidays or next Chiefs Super Bowl LiV! A nice variation to it, plus was glad no sour cream, as I’d forgotten that too! Note, I also baked it an extra 20 minutes or so...browning more of the top...was even better, as the melting of the grated Parmesan merged more! Giving it a 5*!
This dip was a huge hit at the 4th of July bbq so good.
Easy and addictive
East and delicious
This is a really good recipe. Use Dukes mayonnaise for a richer flavor and I like Wheat Thin cracked pepper crackers. It won’t last long at your party
Definitely used Hellmans. With Dukes it was very oily.
This is that recipe everybody asks for again and again. So rich. So easy to make.
If you decide to ad spinach, don't add an entire package, a small amount is better. I speak from experience. Lol
good basic recipe. I changed a few things though. try one can of artichoke hearts chopped. 4oz cream cheese 1 cup parm cheese. 1/2 cup mayo, tablespoon of garlic powder and a 5 cheese Italian blend to top it off with. omg so delicious!
This recipe makes enough for a large party. For six or fewer, i would half it.
Subbed sour cream for mayonnaise
This dip is NOTHING short of completely AMAZING!!! I made it for a family party one time and after that it's the only thing they ever talk about!! It almost turned into a hostage situation because everyone and I mean EVERYONE wanted this recipe!! I guess no one ever thought to look it up online!! Too bad for them!! ??
I made it and it was delicious. My guest loved it. Will make it again.
Pretty good. I was able to eat the can of Artichokes using this dip recipe. Thanks!
I made this recipe but, I added a little twist. I included 1 sweet bell pepper (yellow), finely chopped, and, 1/4 cup of whipped cream cheese, for an extra creaminess. It turned out amazingly good. No, not just amazingly good but FANTASTIC!!! I highly recommend trying it for yourself. Anyway, Thank you... Best, Chef4Her
This dip has a nice kick to it, and is great with tortilla chips or pita chips or veg. Made it for a party and folks loved it!
I love this recipe and it’s always a big hit! Even my husband likes it, and he does NOT like vegetables . I’ve come up with some modifications... I use frozen artichokes, which makes it much less salty . I microwave them until they’re tender and then purée them in the blender, which releases their flavor. I also decrease the green chiles by half. It’s a great recipe and I’m so glad I found it!
Great flavors and textures. Even my younger son, who normally refuses chilies, was digging in.
Similar to other reviews... way too much mayo
Great recipe and everyone wanted recipe!!!
This is the recipe I have always used except I leave out the green chiles!
Yummy!! Thank you!
It was super simple to make and we loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections