Artichoke Dip

This dip is good hot, cold, or room temperature. Serve it with tortilla chips or pita wedges and be sure to get your taste, because it doesn't last long at a party!

Recipe by Juanita

15
5 cups
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, cheese and green chilies. Mix well and pour into a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Garnish with chopped green onions and chopped tomato if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 411.1mg. Full Nutrition
