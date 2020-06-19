Sucre a la Creme

Rating: 3.71 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 5

Sucre la creme is a traditional fudge from the Quebec province of Canada. The ingredients are simple and few, but the result is sweet and delightful! And because this recipe is cooked in the microwave, you're never too far from a quick sugar fix!

By LaMammaDi

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 squares
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large microwave-safe bowl, stir together the white sugar, brown sugar and cream. Cook at full power for 10 minutes, stirring twice. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Use an electric mixer on low speed to beat the mixture for 4 minutes. Pour into a buttered 8 inch square glass baking dish. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. Cut into squares when set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

Angele
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
YUMMY!!! I love these! I did mine a little different I did it on the stove with a candy thermometer and boiled until it reached 240F. I also reduced the white sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup maple suryp SOOOO GOOOOOOD. when I was mixing it after boiling it started getting stiffer after about 4ish minutes so I just poured it out in a pan and voila! Read More
Helpful
(62)

Most helpful critical review

Nadia
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2008
I did exactley what the recipe said but it still has not worked out right and it been in the ref for 12 hours and the freezer for half an hours!:( Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Angele
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
YUMMY!!! I love these! I did mine a little different I did it on the stove with a candy thermometer and boiled until it reached 240F. I also reduced the white sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup maple suryp SOOOO GOOOOOOD. when I was mixing it after boiling it started getting stiffer after about 4ish minutes so I just poured it out in a pan and voila! Read More
Helpful
(62)
TWINMOM21
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2006
Super! As a French Canadian from Quebec I've been looking for this recipe. Tasted just like I remembered it. I think I've made 8 batches over the summer. Thank you for a little taste from home! Read More
Helpful
(42)
Danielle Herie
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2006
My whole family grew up with this (although we call it Sucre Creme), since my dad's family is French Canadian. My grandmother always made this on the stove. Trust me when I say that you will either love it or hate it. Sometimes she would throw in a few chopped walnuts, but usually we enjoyed it plain. Also, sometimes it wouldn't work, or sometimes on purpose, she would have it runny (about the consistency of honey) to put onto toast. Man, this stuff brings back memories & it is so delicious! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Nadia
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2008
I did exactley what the recipe said but it still has not worked out right and it been in the ref for 12 hours and the freezer for half an hours!:( Read More
Helpful
(19)
POTBELLY1
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2006
This is super easy to make but I am still trying to figure out the perfect time with my 1500 watt microwave. First time I cooked too much - second time not enough but the taste is still fantastic. Just working on the consistency of the fudge! Read More
Helpful
(18)
RAVEN9653
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2006
When Cecille D. says "sugar fix " she really means it! This stuff is easy and delicious but VERY sweet. Try shaping it into small balls and rolling them in chopped pecans--YUM! I didn't mix my first batch long enough so mine came out just a little grainy in texture--I'll watch that next time. Read More
Helpful
(16)
chfields
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2007
I just completed the recipe and it's awsome. I only cooked the sugar mixture in my 1200 watts microwave for 9 min. I followed the recipe and my sucre a la creme is hard but not too hard. Make sure to use a big microwave container mine did overflow a little. Read More
Helpful
(14)
donnabean
Rating: 2 stars
12/14/2006
I'm not sure what I did wrong. The taste is good but it was practically impossible to cut into even pieces (it just kept breaking). Kinda tastes like maple sugar candy but not sure that is what it is supposed to be. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sarah-May
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2011
I have been looking for this recipe for over ten years. A friend's mother made it when I was younger and wouldn't give up the recipe wonderful uber sweet and oh so dangerously addictive. Read More
Helpful
(11)
