Sucre a la Creme

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY!!! I love these! I did mine a little different I did it on the stove with a candy thermometer and boiled until it reached 240F. I also reduced the white sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup maple suryp SOOOO GOOOOOOD. when I was mixing it after boiling it started getting stiffer after about 4ish minutes so I just poured it out in a pan and voila! Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars Super! As a French Canadian from Quebec I've been looking for this recipe. Tasted just like I remembered it. I think I've made 8 batches over the summer. Thank you for a little taste from home! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family grew up with this (although we call it Sucre Creme), since my dad's family is French Canadian. My grandmother always made this on the stove. Trust me when I say that you will either love it or hate it. Sometimes she would throw in a few chopped walnuts, but usually we enjoyed it plain. Also, sometimes it wouldn't work, or sometimes on purpose, she would have it runny (about the consistency of honey) to put onto toast. Man, this stuff brings back memories & it is so delicious! Helpful (29)

Rating: 1 stars I did exactley what the recipe said but it still has not worked out right and it been in the ref for 12 hours and the freezer for half an hours!:( Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This is super easy to make but I am still trying to figure out the perfect time with my 1500 watt microwave. First time I cooked too much - second time not enough but the taste is still fantastic. Just working on the consistency of the fudge! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars When Cecille D. says "sugar fix " she really means it! This stuff is easy and delicious but VERY sweet. Try shaping it into small balls and rolling them in chopped pecans--YUM! I didn't mix my first batch long enough so mine came out just a little grainy in texture--I'll watch that next time. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I just completed the recipe and it's awsome. I only cooked the sugar mixture in my 1200 watts microwave for 9 min. I followed the recipe and my sucre a la creme is hard but not too hard. Make sure to use a big microwave container mine did overflow a little. Helpful (14)

Rating: 2 stars I'm not sure what I did wrong. The taste is good but it was practically impossible to cut into even pieces (it just kept breaking). Kinda tastes like maple sugar candy but not sure that is what it is supposed to be. Helpful (11)