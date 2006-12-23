Old-Fashioned Homemade Hard Candy

Great recipe! My first time making this, I didn't have any flavoring oils, so I used 1 tsp. mint extract. It came out very good, without the in-your-face mintiness that you sometimes get with the store-bought stuff. The second time, I used 1 tsp rootbeer oil (double what the recipe called for), and it turned out a little bland for my taste. Next time I do rootbeer, I will double the amount to 2 tsps. I made other changes to the recipe to fit with the equipment that I have on hand in my kitchen... I used spray oil on a sheet of wax paper laid on a cookie sheet, and have had no issues with sticking (the paper peels right off). Instead of cutting the candy using kitchen shears, i prefer the rustic, jagged pieces left over after smashing the solidified sheet of candy with a blunt end of a knife. Lastly, instead of a candy thermometer, I used a binder clip to hold the probe end of an oven-safe probe thermometer in the saucepan. I was able to set the alarm to go off at 285 F, giving me plenty of time to prep the cookie sheet before the candy hit 300 degrees F. Don't be afraid to improvise! :)