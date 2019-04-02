Sky High Yorkshire Pudding

594 Ratings
  • 5 392
  • 4 119
  • 3 36
  • 2 16
  • 1 31

Here is recipe I came up with while cooking roast beef dinner. These Yorkies stay tall and have a perfect hollow centre for lots of yummy gravy.

By Ronismom

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well blended. Whisk in the flour one cup at a time until frothy and well blended. Set aside.

  • Distribute the oil equally among 12 muffin cups, a little over a teaspoon per cup. Place in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until smoking. Remove from the oven and quickly ladle about 1/4 cup of batter into each cup.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven. Serve immediately. I turn my oven off and leave the door partially open with the yorkies inside to keep them from deflating while waiting for everyone to ask for seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 40.4mg.
