Sky High Yorkshire Pudding

After making a nice roast beef tonight I found myself as the only diner. Schedule changes, bad weather and the aftermath of a trip to the dentist caused each family member to miss one of their favourite meals. I haven't made these for years and I was never pleased with the result. Even with tonight's small roast I was left with quite a bit of *drippings* so this seemed like a good opportunity to give it another go. I think I shied away before because of the 35 minute baking time. I didn't want to be eating a roast that had been sitting and cooling off too much. Now with a little more experience I've found that if you have this batter ready to go and the oil hot hot hot in each cup, the 35 minutes is about how long it takes to finish up any sides and make the gravy anyway. These were beautiful. The funny poofy shape with that lovely homemade taste and golden colour had me smiling as I watched them do their thing in the oven. Incredible. I ate 3 and had to tear myself away. It's torture because I can still smell them. Great directions as written. (I did sift the flour and added salt but that's it) Because I had excess drippings over what I needed for gravy, I put a little in each cup and enough oil to make up the tsp required. Love, love them. Hats off to the chef!