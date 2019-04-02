Sky High Yorkshire Pudding
Here is recipe I came up with while cooking roast beef dinner. These Yorkies stay tall and have a perfect hollow centre for lots of yummy gravy.
Here is recipe I came up with while cooking roast beef dinner. These Yorkies stay tall and have a perfect hollow centre for lots of yummy gravy.
I have tried several yorkie recipes here and this is by far the best yet. These turned out 4" high! Tasted great, light and fluffy. My only suggestion is to always best to use your eggs and milk at room temperature. Good recipe.Read More
These were very dense and bland, I threw them out. I think I will take advice of other reviewers and let milk mixture get to room temp first and add some salt and pepper.Read More
Coming from England, I have been brought up on Yorkshire pudding and no roast beef dinner could ever be complete with out them. I have used the same recipe for many years, but read all the reviews so decided to give this one a try. These were just as good, as long as you add a pinch of salt (I know we are all trying to cut down on of salt intake, but Yorkshire puddings are not the same without it). The other points I wanted to mention is to make sure your ingredients are at room temperature before you begin and when mixing, make as fluffy as you can, the more air you get into the mixture the better. My Grandma always told me to let the batter sit for a good 20 minutes before putting into the pans. This has always worked well for me.
As my first time makeing Yorkshire Pudding I didnt know what to expect.This was so easy and so good.I did add a little salt though. As someone else suggested I put a cookie sheet under the muffin tin and I'm glad I did.The batter tends to push the oil out. I will make this again and again
coming from the uk and living in the states I have had problems getting recipes to work. ***** 5 STARS to this recipe. Totally sky high yorkies.
I AM A SUPER FAN OF THIS PUDDING. I HAVE BEEN USING THE CLUB HOUSE PACKAGES FOR YEARS FEARING THAT IF I MAKE MY OWN FROM SCRATCH, IT WOULD RUIN MY MEAL. I LOVE YORKSHIRE PUDDING, AND IS THE MAIN PART OF MY ROAST BEEF DINNER. ANYWAYS, I TRIED THIS RECEPIE AND LIKED IT BETTER THAN WHAT I HAVE BEEN USING AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT. THE ONLY THING, I TOOK THEM OUT ABOUT 5 MINUTES BEFORE BECAUSE THE OUTSIDE WAS GETTING PRETTY BROWN AND I DID NOT WANT A HARD CRUST. EXCELLENT RECIPE, WILL MAKE AGAIN AND SCRATCH MY OTHER METHOD - THANKS MIRANDA KLEIN
Yorkshire Puddings are wonderful. My grandma was and mother is from England. They always make it up at least 2 hour before putting into oven (to allow mixture to become room temp.) and cover the bowl with a clean tea towel, then set aside. I always add a good pinch of salt. Also, right before pouring into muffin pan whip/beat the mixture again using a slotted large spoon or whisk (whipping bubbles in mixture). This should make them rise better. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent and very easy to make. I followed some advice from other reviewers and let my eggs and milk go to room temperature. These were perfect and melt-in-your mouth. I will definitely make these again.
I have been looking for 4 years for a good yorkshire recipe - mine always are doughy. Not with this recipe, however! Great job, it's going to be a staple in my house! PS - Didn't have any veg oil, so used butter instead. Turned out great
These turned out really good. My mom used to make yorkshire puddings every sunday with a beef roast and I never used to care for them. These were really good.
The secrets to the perfect Yorkie pudding (basically the same as popovers): First, bring all ingredients to room temperature BEFORE baking, and I actually have always let them warm up before I even mix it all. #2) NO PEEKING! If you open the oven door for a peek, you automatically lower the temp of the oven by a few degrees. These need to go into a pre-heated oven AND LEFT THERE without lowering the oven temp that leads to a high risk of them falling!
These turned out perfectly risen and extremely tasty. I used shortening instead of oil and added some salt.
I grew up with Yorkie puds overseas in Africa at boarding school. These were good and it was my first time attempting to make Yorkie puds myself so decided upon this recipe over the myriad of recipes here. I gave this 4 stars for the following reasons. They did rise sky high, however, I think that the oven temperature needs to be lower. After 12 minutes in the oven, mine got super super dark, and I had to lower the temperature to 375 and let them cook for an additional 10 minutes. Did not even get to the 30 -35 minute cooking time. They were then done inside and out and nicely hollowed, although I did note that a lot of them kinda folded in on themselves so they were lopsided. I also used the drippings from the roast beef that I prepared instead of veg. oil.
I left everything on the counter to warm up to room temperature first. I mixed everything in a large Pyrex measuring cup for easy pouring so I wasn't able to whisk until frothy. I just whisked until I saw a few bubbles surface. I put the pan on the lowest oven rack and turned down the temp to 350 after 10 minutes.
these were so easy and delicious! i used a muffin pan for these, and the oil spilled out a little while cooking. so i would suggest to put a cookie sheet or something underneath the muffin pan, so it doesnt spill out! also, let the mixture sit out until it's at room temp before cooking.
This is the recipe that I have been using, practically every Sunday for 25 years. I have perfected it to fit "exactly" 12 large muffin pans by doing 3 eggs, with 1 1/2 cups of both flour and milk. My husband just recently saw on tv, that yorkshire pudding should have about 6 eggs and he has tried to fool around with the recipe, but has conceded that this one wins hands down.
Awesome! I made these with a prime rib roast for christmas dinner - I used 1/2 rib drippings and 1/2 bacon grease (needed the rest of the rib drippings for sauce). They were "sky high" and delicious to boot, thanks for a great, easy recipe.
Okay my friends, I can't be a complete dolt! I bake and bake, without a problem, but when it comes to Yorkshire, I suck!!! I followed the recipe meticulously, but NOOOOOOOO, my Yorkies did not rise and they burnt to a crisp in 10 minutes. I can't seem to get it right no matter what. I'm joining Yorkshires anonymous now!
Mother was Brittish so I know my Yorkshire Pudding. Only change, and this is a must in my household, is to use meat drippings instead of the vegetable oil.
I found this recipe about two years ago, and we still make this one whenever we have the craving for Yorkies. The ONLY change I make is to add a tsp of salt since the original recipe left it out. I also use melted butter in the muffin tins for a rich flavor instead of the oil! It's also very important to allow the batter to go to room temperature before putting into the hot muffin tins. ;-)
My first time making and eating yorkshire pudding and they came out fantastic. I was proud of those heaping mounds :)
I have been making these for a few years now. I give it 5 stars with the addition of salt, and ensuring the batter is room temperature. I find that if I use 4 small to medium eggs, and reduce the flour and milk to 1 1/2cups, I get 12 perfectly filled muffin tins.
I added 1 tsp. of salt, as suggested by many others. These turned out PERFECTLY, with very nice centers for gravy!
These were unexpectedly rich! I had never had yorkshire pudding before and they just looked like plain dinner rolls to me. They went fabulously with the pot roast I made, soaking up all the juices. I took others advice and let my eggs and milk stand at room temp. about 1 hour. My batter was very frothy. I also added a healthy dose of kosher salt, maybe a tablespoon, with the flour. It makes a difference! They were done at 20 minutes. At 27 they started to smell like they were burning so I took them out. I will definitely be making these again and again, but with a shorter bake time. A very impressive result with a simple recipe.
These are the BEST Yorkshire Puddding! They never fail and are light and yummy!
Great recipe but I had to add salt and white pepper! These crispy cuties came out beautifully. My picky 6-year-old who doesn't like anything LOVED these. Just add a teaspoon of sea salt or coarse Kosher and a pinch or two of white pepper (so as not to mar the beautifully butter yellow color). My husband took the rest to work and I got two calls from wives for the recipe!
I halved this recipe and it came out just as great!! Delicious every time!
These yorkshire puddings are a hit at home. They are moist and flavourful and go perfectly with any beefy dinner! Watch them carefully so as to not overbake!
I kept staring into the oven as these continued to rise. These get much more vertical than the ones my mother makes from scratch! I also let the ingredients come to room temp first - I think that is a given rule with yorkshire pudding.
OMG I feel soo STUPID!! I thought these were a dessert!! LOL I am going to have to try making them now.. Thank You!! :o)
These are sooooooooo awesome.I have been using this recipe for a while now and they always come out so high.I put everything in the blender and then let it sit so it is room temp.I add a little garlic powder ( because we love garlic)and some salt.
Absolutely delicious! These were my first attempt at making Yorkshire pudding and everyone enjoyed the end result served alongside prime rib of beef. I used about 1 1/4 tsp of the pan drippings from the roast in the bottom of the muffin tins, and I would reduce this amount next time by probably 1/2 tsp. I did add about 1 tsp of salt to the batter and in my opinion, it needed more (this is also why I only gave the recipe 4 stars).
My house still smells like smoking oil, but it was worth it! I combined the eggs and milk about an hour ahead of time and left them out on the counter to get to room temperature. I used olive oil, which didn't seem to smoke visibly. After about 15 minutes in the oven with no visible smoke, I took the muffin pan out and ladled the batter into the cups. At 30 minutes, they were perfect. I took them directly out of the oven and they stayed "sky high" throughout the meal. My guests were impressed. :-)
Made these tonight for Christmas dinner (main course was prime rib). They were a hit with everyone! They rose beautiful and everyone was commenting about how cute/pretty they were. I followed some other reviews and let the eggs and milk get to room temp and added salt. The only problem I had was, despite all the oil in the muffin pans some of them stuck to my nonstick pan and were really difficult to get out. I think 25-30 minutes is plent for cooking time (but had an oven that cooked a little unevenly so that might have been the problem). They still tasted and looked great! Thanks for the recipe!
Sky high was no lie! Perfect.
If yours didn't rise, you did it wrong, period. The science behind this is that they rise from the heat pressure of the hot oil. They also cannot stick if you did it right. Read carefully: the oil does not go in the batter. It's a step that will make or break this recipe. I don't think our family particularly cares for these, but the recipe comes out just fine, producing tender, soft-on-the-inside but crispy-topped golden brown muffin-like hollow breads. Thanks for the recipe!
I had never had yorkshire pudding before trying this recipe. As others suggested I added a little salt and pepper. These were a perfect complement to pot roast and vegetables. My husband was amazed at how high they rose. He kept asking for more. Will be making these again!
These were so disappointing and I followed the recipe exact, and they came out hard and little. They hardly even came up past the top of the muffin pan.
Best "popovers" yet! Moist texture, crunchy outside, nice chewy inside & very easy to make.
Perfect! Followed others' suggestions about salt and pepper - turned out excellent and raised sky-high in the oven.
Excellent and super easy. I might bake them for a few minutes less than 35 next time, as they seemed quite dark to me, although my husband and my guests argued that they were perfect!
i'm a huge fof yorkshire pudding and use the drippings from my beef roast to make it, comes out great
super yummy! added salt, only used 1/2 tsp oil, next time will bake 25 minutes instead of 30.
Married to man with scottish parents, who was a missionary in London for two years, we had high hopes for this recipe. The inside of the puddings were fine. The outside burned terribly! I'll be looking elsewhere. Also, aren't traditional puddings more "cup" shaped? I was sad this didn't turn out.
AWESOME!!! first time ever making yorkies for my British partner(it only took 5 years, haha) these were dense in the bottom but that's just the way we like them. I did add salt to the batter as another had mentioned and measured out equal parts egg, flour and milk. I also used lard because that's what I had on hand.
These were excellent!! ...and so easy to prepare. My only change was to add about 1/2 tsp of salt.
Mine turned out pretty dense. I will try again, this time whizzing them up in my blender and then letting them set. My arm got tired from whisking! ;) Added salt as other reviewers stated. They tasted perfect! I will be adding to my collection!
This is a great recipe for beginners. They were sky high and I was told these were the best Yorkshires that my family has ever had. I too added salt and the ingredients need to be at room temp, otherwise a great recipe!
I made this today and came out good. I did add a pinch of salt. Do prepare your batter and let rest for an hour, room temp. Same thing with eggs and milk, room temp. What a difference it makes. My dil lived in England for quite sometime and she loved them. I served with Braised pork chops recipe from here. Double the gravy. Rice and beans, avocado. We had a feast. Ty!
These were delicious! I almost never have success with home made yorkshire puddings but these ones were great!
I am rating this 4 stars because the cook time should be 25 mins!
This was a great recipe - I changed the quantity to four & it made 4 beautiful giant Yorkshires!
Took others' advice about adding salt and bringing milk & eggs to room temp, and these came out absolutely beautifully! So impressive-looking, and so delicious when drowned in beef gravy. I will make these a staple with roast beef from now on!
Very quick and easy but, make sure you add enough batter to the muffin pans or they will not rise enough
I have made this 3 years in a row with our Christmas Eve prime rib dinner and it's wonderful. It has never failed and everyone always comes back for seconds. Add the pinch of salt, use room temperature ingredients and place cookie sheets under your muffin tins to keep your oven clean. It's a no fail delicious recipe.
I raised the recipe by 1/2 and used two bread loaf pans and these turned out amazingly. They rose up so much and have such a tasty flavor... Definitely going in my recipe box!
These were delicious! This was the first time I've ever heard of or attempted them, and it surely won't be the last. I made them with Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast from this site and they complimented it so well! I didn't add salt, and I still think they served their purpose completely. I used two eggs, 1 cup flour, and 1 cup of milk. I spooned an even teaspoon of bacon grease into 6 muffin cups (made a half batch), and they were perfectly golden crispy on the outside and soft and hollow in the inside in 30 minutes. YUM! I will definitely be making these again!
Excellent!! I have never made Yorkshire pudding before and thought it would be worth a try. Followed the recipe exactly as written. Filled the muffin cups about 3/4 full. Boy, do these ever rise. They were done after about 28 minutes. The family loved them. Great crispy outside and soft, airy inside. Will definitely make again.
These were yorkshire pancakes!! They didn't rise at all and were way too dense. I think the proportions are off. I had misplaced my tried and true recipe so I found this one and used it based on all the good reviews...but I don't know what all the reviewers have experienced in the past for yorkshires....but this recipe is NOT it!!!!
This recipe was great and the yorkshire puddings rose perfectly and looked beautifully. However, they were slightly overcooked and dried out at 35 minutes, but this was most likely because of my convection oven. Cook for a shorter amount of time if using the convection oven.
These are the WORST yorkshire puddings i've ever tasted. I have made delicious yorkshire pudding faithfully every time I make roast beef or prime rib, and now it's Christmas Day, and the Yorkshire pudding I am renowned for that my family loves is ruined. I couldn't find my old recipe since the site was changed. These came out hard and crunchy and it tastes like overcooked refrigerated dough biscuits, and I baked them for only about half the time it called for. I like my yorkshire pudding soft, savory, hollow in the middle with a slight crisp on the outside and spongy enough inside to soak up my roast beef drippings off my plate. If you do also, steer clear of this recipe!
Make 1 hour ahead and allow to rest. Oil MUST be hot when pouring in batter. Eggs and milk should be room temp when making. Half recipe is plenty.
Fantastic and easy, thanks for sharing! I always halve the recipe for the 2 of us or else we'd eat them all. I add a bit of salt and let the batter rest on the counter for a couple of hours before baking. Never open the oven or else the yorkies won't rise as high.
I am now the new Yorkshire cooking queen in the family. Thanks!
my boy - pictured in my profile - loves these. I like to add a bit more milk than called for to make them a litle lighter, as well as a pinch of salt for flavour.
Amazing! I've never had success with Yorkies before. Mine are usually stodgy and dull. These were crisp and beautifully risen. I did add salt to enhance the taste. Thanks for teaching an old dog a new trick.
Wow -- really good ... our company couldn't get enough of these ... didn't go quite "sky High" but were so yummy, we didn't care!
amazing, worked out beautifully -- very light and fluffy -- only change was to add about 1/4 tsp salt.
EXCELLENT yorkshire puddings! Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. I agree with earlier reviews to just add some salt to the batter. Yummy!
I am a Brit living in the US and looked all over for the perfect yorkshire pudding recipe so I could have a taste of home. Unfortunately, this recipe didn't give me that. Like the others described "bland hockey pucks". I am so very disappointed! My dinner will now be missing its yorkshires. I won't be trying this one again.
great recipe. I served this at a dinner party of 10 and they were a big hit. Everybody talked about them and wanted to know how they were made.
After making a nice roast beef tonight I found myself as the only diner. Schedule changes, bad weather and the aftermath of a trip to the dentist caused each family member to miss one of their favourite meals. I haven't made these for years and I was never pleased with the result. Even with tonight's small roast I was left with quite a bit of *drippings* so this seemed like a good opportunity to give it another go. I think I shied away before because of the 35 minute baking time. I didn't want to be eating a roast that had been sitting and cooling off too much. Now with a little more experience I've found that if you have this batter ready to go and the oil hot hot hot in each cup, the 35 minutes is about how long it takes to finish up any sides and make the gravy anyway. These were beautiful. The funny poofy shape with that lovely homemade taste and golden colour had me smiling as I watched them do their thing in the oven. Incredible. I ate 3 and had to tear myself away. It's torture because I can still smell them. Great directions as written. (I did sift the flour and added salt but that's it) Because I had excess drippings over what I needed for gravy, I put a little in each cup and enough oil to make up the tsp required. Love, love them. Hats off to the chef!
My mother's mom was a brit so the yorkshire pudding was a must at a roast beef dinner. This recipe was very easy, fast and turned out exactly as it should. The only thing I did differently was I used drippings from the roast pan instead of the vegetable oil. The puddings came out soooo crispy, yet light and hollow. YUMM!! Thanks for the recipe!
Made these last night for Christmas dinner. They turned out great considering it was my first time making Yorkshire Pudding. Served with prime rib, mased potatoes and beef gravy. Family loved them, but I think they needed MORE salt. I added 1/4 tsp, but that wasn't enough. I'll add more next time!
This recipe did not turn out for me. I followed the recipe exactly but I found it needed salt. Another problem is that the oven was too hot at 450 and when i took them out, they took the coating of my Wilton pan with them. They also had a very dense texture
The title is absolutely true. Made the best Yorkies I ever had! Brill!
Very good appearance. Being a Yorkshireman I like them cold with a smear of strawberry jam on them. A tasty bread replacement that doesn't last very long.
Best ever!
i don't understand how this has such a high rating...while the ingredients are almost correct the portions are way off, if you follow the other user reviews you find this out, the ingredients should be equal parts milk, equal parts egg, equal parts flour, and add a tsp of salt or they are very very bland...also the cooking time should only be 20min or you'll end up with rock cakes...with these changes it is a 5 star recipe...also best to use lard or pan drippings if possible it adds flavor
Great recipe ! Added salt as required and the pudding rose accordingly.
I've shared this recipe with many others. A favorite of everyone in the house. Watch the cooking time. Mine were done in 25 minutes.
First time we ever tried yorkshire pudding. turned out very good, i also made mini ones because i had left over batter. good with just butter on them or gravy. I used butter on some in the muffin tins, and oil in the second batch, tasted the same to me.
This looks more like a popover recipe. Granted popovers and Yorkshire pudding are related. Yorkshire pudding should use the fat fron the roast beef pan not vegetable oil. That's where some of the flavor comes from. Use a heated pie pan to bake in. Cut in wedges.
Completely awesome and lighter-than-air Yorkies! My British mother-in-law (and the Women's Institute) would be proud to serve these. I let the mixture rest for a while as the pan heats up. Occasionally, if the mood hits me, I add fresh herbs, cheese, or other seasonings. Thank you!!! Add: Made these for Christmas dinner and they were 6 inches high, hollow in the middle, with a delicate crust and wonderful flavor. Can't beat this recipe!
This recipe works great! My British friend gave me some hints and tips though that make it work even better. Make sure the eggs are room temp, mix it all together and then let it sit in the fridge for a few hours. Make sure to give it a good wisking again before pouring it into piping hot (and I mean like smoking hot) oil. They coume out nice and big! If your making lots and you dont want them to fall flat, then take them out of the muffin tins and place on a cookie sheet in the oven to keep warm...they will start to get crispier on the outside though.
Fist time I have tried making Yorkshire pudding, Easy and delicious ... I will definitely be making again!
These came out perfect, so easy to make and exactly like the photo. Instead of vegetable oil, I used the drippings from the prime rib I cooked and baked them while the roast restet.
This is, by far, the easiest and best yorkshire pudding recipe there is. They turn out EVERY TIME!!
This was delicious! I added a tsp of salt since the original recipe left it out. I cut the recipe in half since it was the two of us eating. My husband kept going back for more. I made this with a prime rib roast that I cooked in the slow cooker. There was plenty of gravy for these Yorkies! Next time I will make this with butter or meat drippings instead of the oil in the muffin tins. I think that will add some more flavor; but it is definitely good the way it is.
The best Yorkies I've ever made....rave reviews from the family too!
These turned out perfect. I followed recipe to the T!
I tried this exactly and turned out very good. My husband likes it with more egg so I added 1 egg to the mix and they turned out even better. This is definately a keeper. Very easy and super tasty. They stay tall even out of the oven. Don't throw away leftovers. Just pop them into the oven to crisp up the next day and they taste just as delicious.
Perfect!!
I have tried so many recipes for Yorkshire Pudding and all without success. I've endured many comments over the years from my family about my Yorkie "pucks" ~ until now !!! This recipes was fantastic and the Yorkie's were so tender and tall, I could not believe it !! Finally, I can be proud !!
Tasty but really smoked up my kitchen.
This Yorkshire recipe is almost perfect. The pudding does rise Sky High and the consistency is perfect, browned on the outside and cooked through. Just needs some salt...Still giving it five stars though, maybe some people like it salt free!
Not sure where I went wrong, but these were disastrous for me even though I tried to follow the recipe precisely. They ended up like dense, hard, flat, dark, little hockey pucks. After doing some research I learned that the volume of eggs should exactly match the volume of milk, which should also match the volume of flour (i.e., 2 cups each). Therefore, next time I intend to measure the beaten eggs to ensure that the four eggs will equal 2 cups (I doubt it). Also, I've heard that the best milk to use is 2%, not homogenized. Stay tuned.
Beautiful and fluffy! It made my smoke alarm go off, but they turned out wonderful! I made half the recipe, it gave me 6 tonight, and tomorrow, I'll make the rest (1/2 cup) Yum!
Perfect! Just like my Gramma used to make!
