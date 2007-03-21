German Chocolate Fudge

I just made this earlier today and this was just AWESOME and DELICIOUS!! I have tried to make fudge before and it came out too soft! So ive stayed away from making it unntil this year... my only sujjestion for first time fudge makers is to make sure after you have poored the syrup into the chocolate that you have a helper to hold the HOT bowl for you into the pan, Because it hardens up FAST! And i made a really big mess :) Other then that i followed the recipe egzactly and made sure to consistently stir. Thanks Cathy!!! This will be a holiday fav for years to come... **One other sujjestion I have is to boil for 5 minutes instead of 6 min. I made two batches and the first one got a little dry within 2 days the second batch has stayed moist that I boiled for 5 minutes! :)