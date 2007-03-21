German Chocolate Fudge

This rich chocolate fudge recipe is as easy to make as it is fattening!

Recipe by Cathy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate and marshmallow creme in large bowl.

  • Combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and salt in heavy skillet. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Pour hot syrup over chocolate mixture. Stir with wooden spoon until smooth. Stir in pecans.

  • Spread into buttered 10x15 inch pan. Let stand until firm; cut into squares.

