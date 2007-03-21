German Chocolate Fudge
This rich chocolate fudge recipe is as easy to make as it is fattening!
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! It's easy to make and tastes terrific, but my favorite thing about it is its versatility. You can substitute pretty much any flavor for the chocolate chips (peanut butter, mint, all milk chocolate or all dark) to make great fudge variations. You can also make double-layered fudge very easily. For example, I put 12 oz peanut butter chips and half the marshmallow in one bowl and 12 oz milk chocolate chips and half the marshmallow in another. Then after boiling the sugar mixture, I poured half into each bowl. I spread the milk chocolate mixture on the bottom of the pan and the peanut butter on top and ran a knife through to swirl it (I omitted the nuts). Delicious!Read More
This is an excellent recipe. For 35 years I have made fudge from scratch, where you cook until a certain stage, then beat until the right consistancy. This is the first quick recipe that tastes right and it is the German chocolate that is the secret. This recipe saves so much trouble and my shoulders. I have two tips. #1; if your fudge is sugary, next time add a tablespoon of light (clear) corn syrup when you begin to cook it. # 2; Don`t make fudge on a rainy day. Humidity is a huge factor in fudge and fudge will need longer cooking with high humidity, 5-6 minutes with low. I used one bag of milk chocolate chips, one semi-sweet, and the German chocolate and it tastes like my old recipe. Thank you for sharing it!Read More
Made this last night for the first time, but forgot the cardinal rule of candy making "Never make fudge when it is raining." I was afraid it would not lose its gloss and firm up because of the humidity. I left it in the covered glass (13x9) dish overnight and this morning it had "fudged up" perfectly. It is very rich and deeply chocolate and may be the best fudge I have ever made. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is a great easy fudge recipe. I found that if you boiled it for six minutes the texure was wrong it was too hard. my husband says I am too picky, but I boil it for four minutes and forty five seconds. It is also great with white chocolate chips on top, it looks really pretty. Great christmas gifts.
This fudge is so rich, you might pass out. It was a little too rich, in fact, for my taste, but it gets 5 stars from me because it's really, really easy (no candy thermometer required), takes about 10 minutes from start to finish, and most of the people who tried it said it was drop-dead delicious. So I suggest you give it a try and see if it's for you. You might just think it's the best fudge you've ever tasted.
No thermometer needed here -- I've been making this recipe for years, calling it Million Dollar Fudge from President Eisenhower. It's the best! I am asked for the recipe always, and it makes a GREAT gift done up in colored plastic wrap and ribbon. VERY creamy, smooth and rich -- better than any others!! You can use walnuts. And I've always cooked it 7 minutes.
I am the world's worst cook (don't believe me? ask my husband). This recipie is soooo easy and tastes sooooo good, my husband actually took some to share with his buddies t work. Now I have one recipie I'm good at. Thanks so much!
Couldn't find "sweet german choco" so I just used all semi-sweet chips. Turned out GREAT. Very creamy and a huge hit. I split the recipe while pouring and made 1/2 w/o nuts.
This recipe is fabulous! I don't think I've ever received so many compliments on anything I've made. It was so easy, and it turned out perfectly. I followed the recipe exactly. I did find it a bit confusing though - this was my first fudge attempt ever - so I just stirred fairly constantly from the time I put the sugar mixture over heat until the six minutes of boiling time were done. It did take a while to start boiling... This is my new holiday treat! And it tastes almost identical to my grandma's fudge. :) Thanks!
YUMMY! I was worried that either it would be too soft or that the sugar would be grainy because these things always happen to my fudge, but it turned out perfect. I gave it away along with cookies for Christmas. This is our new fudge recipe!
Shared with friends, family and co-workers at Christmas+. Came out perfectly! Received rave reviews even by fudge "experts". (Sprayed non-stick spray into the mixing bowl to prevent sticking).
This fudge was absolutely awesome!!! I've only made fudge a few times and always with a microwave, never on the stove top. I followed the recipe exactly, letting the sugar boil for 6 minutes from a full boil. I read somewhere that stirring the sugar makes your fudge grainy, so I left the sugar alone the entire 6 minutes. The grocery was sold out of German chocolate, so I used milk chocolate instead and it was great. I think this recipe would work well with any chocolate substitute. This recipe was so simple... no candy thermometers, no ball stages... and it makes fudge that you could have bought in a candy shop. The two important things to remember: 1. Be prepared. Have everything set up and ready to go before you start cooking the sugar. 2. Your fudge is only as good as the ingredients. It's so simple that skimping on the ingredients (buying cheap chocolate) will really show through.
I made this twice in a week and it just flew. If you have it, do use the whole 12 oz of German Chocolate and the semi-sweet chips (or dark chips if you have those instead). I added 1 cup of chopped pecans and 1 cup of shredded coconut at the end and mixed to incorporate. SO GOOD! One hint - this makes a whole whole lot. Almost my whole 9x13 pan was full to the top. If I did it again, I'd line a half sheet pan with parchment and spread it thinner. I think the texture would improve then, too. Very very good recipe, and so easy!
First time fudge maker here. My husband had asked for some and I have to make it due to peanut allergies in our son. I could not find allergen safe german chocolate, so I subbed some milk chocolate and dark chocolate chips. Also used walnuts since Hubby likes them better. I lined my dish(13x9) with foil too. Lots of stirring! So worth it! Amazing and easy. I had no idea fudge was so simple. This will make it into my xmas cookie trays for sure! I had to freeze most of it since we were eating to much so quickly. Excellent no fail from what I can see.
Great and easy. I added coconut to make it more like german choc. cake fudge. It turned out great.
I had trouble with this. I am a first time fudge maker, and my fudge was too soft. It never firmed up. I did the directions exactly the way it said. I'm not sure what went wrong. I like the taste of it... but i don't know what happened. I will try to make it again. I will give it 4 stars on taste. can someone help me with this?
Wonderful recipe, wouldn't change a thing. A few suggestions - Place the fluff in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds to loosen the consistency a bit, it'll make it easier to remove from the jar. I cooked the stove top ingredients for six minutes after they just began to boil. I've made this recipe a number of times now and line my pan with parchment paper and spritz it with cooking spray & it's a snap to remove, it cuts very well too. By the way, the fudge does set up quickly, you can notice the top of it begin to set and crack while mixing. I've made variations of this fudge, pecan rocky road with mini marshmallows and peanut butter fudge (heaping spoonfuls of creamy peanut butter swirled into the fudge) with Reese's peanut butter chips on top. I add this to my Christmas cookie plates now every year and it's a favorite of all! Enjoy...
I hate that you have to pay to customize these recipes. Be forewarned, I did change a few things. I halved the recipe and used an 8x8 pan lined with parchment paper. I only used 5 oz of chopped pecans and used a 1/3 cup of coconut. I toasted them for about 5 minutes in the toaster oven. I brought the syrup to 234 degrees (not necessarily 6 mins) and added the syrup to the chocolate and marshmallow and mixed well with a spoon. Then I moved the thermometer to the fudge letting the temp drop to 130 degrees. I mixed the fudge in my KA mixer until the shine is gone, about 3-4 minutes. Then I quickly mixed in the nuts. With the changes, I'd give the recipe 5 stars, but the first time I made it, I cooked only for the 6 minutes and it was a grainy mess.
This fudge is very rich and full to the brim with chocolate flavor. It practically melts in your mouth. This was my first time making fudge and it turned out great. Thanks for the excellent recipe.
First attempt with fudge and I'm thrilled with the results. The recipe was incredibly easy and I didn't make any adjustments to the recipe other than doubling it. Will make again!
I have called this Grandma Susie's Fudge for years. Every year Grandma made Mamie Eisenour Fudge at Christmas. I simply love this! This is the BEST!
These are Fantastic! Didn't change a thing!!! Definatly make the day before you need to serve them. They are sooo creamy and yummy the next day. Just cover with foil and let them set on the counter until you are ready to cut them up. Makes alot. Will definatly use this recipe for Christmas time! Thank you, Cathy, for sharing your recipe. It is a Keeper!!!!!
this recipe is exceptionally easy to make, I did change it, however, over the christmas holidays. I used an entire toblerone chocolate bar instead of the baker's squares(the biggest one you can get)it was so good that I almost didn't want to give it away to people!
Really easy and so good! The only change I made was to substitute peanut butter chips for the semisweet chocolate chips, but only because I just love peanut butter!
People have told me that this was the best fudge they had ever had! Thanks.
I couldn't find the sweet chocolate, so substituted milk chocolate chips for that. It turned out great, I gave some away as gifts...several of my friends from Michigan thought it was just like the Mackinac Island Fudge that you find in Michigan....I thought it was better than that! I heated mine to the soft ball stage, around 235 degrees with a candy thermometer...thought that took about the same amount of time as what was in the recipe.
My family loves this. I substituted bittersweet chocolate chips for the German sweet chocolate because I had a hard time finding it. I also added one teaspoon vanilla to the recipe. We cut into it after about 6 hours in the frig but it wasn't quite chilled enough. It's definitely better to chill over night before serving.
That was EASY! and so yummy..new Christmas eve tradition-Makes German Chocolate Fudge
Perfect texture, very tasty. I used a cheaper, non-German chocolate to melt into it, and it still tastes wonderful!
This turned out great, didn't last until Christmas couldn't keep the family out of it.
I've used a recipe almost like this for over 40 yrs., and it is the BEST!! But the recipe I use is "Mamie Eisenhower's Million Dollar Fudge". And here's the difference: 1. Use 3 pkgs. of German Sweet Chocolate Bars. 2. Do not try to stir this by hand. Put both of the chocolates, the marshmellow cream, and "chopped 'black' walnuts in a large mixing bowl, and pour the hot syrup over this mixture and beat with mixer until the chocolate is melted. 3. Never make this on a rainy or humid day. 4. And "NEVER" stir boiling syrup, it will amke it grainy.
This was very easy and I loved how easily it set up and the creamy texture, but the kicker was that my picky brother-in-law really liked it. He says he does not like fudge because it always has a gritty texture and this had no grit at all. I'll make it again!
Very good fudge. Using only chocolate chips tastes just as good for a cheaper option. I'm adding this my cookbook. Thanks!
Very good fudge! I was worried that it would turn out grainy, but it was very smooth and creamy. The recipe was a tad confusing, but I must have followed it right, because it turned out great. It did take a while to start boiling as other people wrote. Once it was at a pretty good bubbly boil, I boiled it for 5 minutes. Make sure you stir constantly. I had no trouble finding German chocolate. I think I used Bakers. And for the chocolate chips, I used Ghirardeli. I've found that if you use cheap chocolate, it'll taste like cheap chocolate. I also ended up making half with nuts, half without. Both were good. These are a Christmas present for my in-laws, and I'm sure they'll love it! If not, I'll just eat it all! :-)
ummmmmm german chocolate fuuudge *drools*
This was my first time making fudge and this recipe was very easy to make! My grandpa said it was the best fudge he's ever had. I also got great comments from everyone I gave it to as gifts.
This recipe is excellent! And easy! I followed the recipe exactly - the only thing I did differently was to follow the suggestions of some other reviewers and line my pan with aluminum foil - it makes getting the fudge out of the pan easier. I brought this fudge into work the next day and two people told me it is the best fudge they've ever had. Definitely a keeper.
Easiest fudge I've every made. Really delicious and everyone raved.
Great recipe, very rich. I followed the suggestion of some and cut it into small servings and also poured it into 2 8x8 pans vs. the 1 large pan. If you aren't planning on taking any into the office or to a party you may want to cut the recipe in 1/2. Thanks again, this was awesome!
This was so delicious!! It was so easy and fast to make! So creamy and smooth. I am so glad that it was not one of those candy recipes where you have to CONSTANTLY stir it for almost an hour...and this recipe made a lot for a little bit of work! Everyone loved it! GREAT recipe!
Super easy and delicious. Tried it while still warm, was disappointed in the flavor. Tried it the next day and it was amazing. Creamy and rich.
this is the best fudge..tastes like it came from a high-end candy shop! got rave reviews from co-workers and family alike. used hersey's dark chocolate chips to make even more chocolatey...delicious!
This recipe was fabulous. I followed the cooking time exactly, and it turned out wonderful. I did leave out the nuts. I also halved the chocolate chips and put in a bag of heath bar pieces too. Also I found that the german chocolate melted very quickly and smoothly by first smashing it to little tiny pieces with my kitchen hammer (while still in its wrapper). This left me with plenty of time to get it into my heavy duty non stick reynolds foil wrapped pan before it hardened. I put it in the fridge for a couple of hours to set, and it cut up beautifully. I had soooo many compliments on this recipe. It's a keeper.
I just made this earlier today and this was just AWESOME and DELICIOUS!! I have tried to make fudge before and it came out too soft! So ive stayed away from making it unntil this year... my only sujjestion for first time fudge makers is to make sure after you have poored the syrup into the chocolate that you have a helper to hold the HOT bowl for you into the pan, Because it hardens up FAST! And i made a really big mess :) Other then that i followed the recipe egzactly and made sure to consistently stir. Thanks Cathy!!! This will be a holiday fav for years to come... **One other sujjestion I have is to boil for 5 minutes instead of 6 min. I made two batches and the first one got a little dry within 2 days the second batch has stayed moist that I boiled for 5 minutes! :)
This was a very nice recipe to work with and came together very well. The recipe states to boil 6 min. and for my own edification, I timed it and used a candy thermometer. Temperature hovered just under the soft ball stage at 235 so I let it boil another couple of minutes until it reached 235F. Fudge set up well. Very good flavor. BF and friends at work really enjoyed this. Makes a lot so it's great for making as gifts. I'll make this again.
My 10 year-old daughter made this and says: I give this four and a half stars!!! We used regular semisweet chocolate, no pecans; but added crushed candy cane on top. DELICIOUS!
The first time I made this recipe exactly as directed. 5 stars!! Second and third time I made as directed 5 + 5 stars! 4th time I thought I'd go cheap on the chocolate and used milk chocolate instead of the German chocolate. I regret to say that the last of it sat very long without being eaten. It eventually got moldy and I tossed it. I learned to STICK TO THE RECIPE! It's perfect as stated!
This fudge was very good. The only problem I had was cutting it. It didn't set very well and waited about a day before cutting it, still did not cut very clean.
I substituted a bag of milk chocolate chips for the German's chocolate, and got some "all natural" marshmallow creme from Whole Foods. I had to refridgerate the fudge in order for it to set enough to cut. Then I packaged it cold, sent it 2-day mail to my dad for Father's Day, and crossed my fingers. He loved it. My parents said it was the best fudge they ever had!
make sure when you use your skillet that it's a LARGE skillet because as the mixture boils it expands.
This will become my staple chocolate fudge recipe from now on. It sets up very well but has a nice creamy texture that makes it easy to cut. It makes a large pan of fudge so it's great for using during the holidays when your giving holiday goodies to friends and family. And it's delicious!!!
thisis great fudge! it was soooo easy to make! and it turned out wonderful. it makes alot of fudge so its great for party's or to give away and impress all your friends! i followed the recipe exactly, but i read in one of the other reveiws the idea to use peanut butter or white chocolate, and next time i might make half of another flavor other then chocolate. but it is super good, and i highly recomend this revipe!! :)
FABULOUS! I added one cup of coconut to it so it was like a German Chocolate Cake! It seemed to harden before I got it out of the pan almost so next time I will reduce the cooking to 5 minutes. Great recipe! It is going on my Christmas baking/candy list!!!
I brought this to German class. It's a great recipe and the fudge freezes well if you're like me and you have occasional chocolate craving binges--it'll keep until you really want it, or until you have a mug of hot lemon tea in your hand. You might have to hide it, though.
I made this and "Remarkable Fudge" for Christmas gifts and this one was MUCH better. Plus it was easier too. I haven't made many different kinds of fudge but I am starting to think that I don't really like recipes with the marshmellow cream in them. This has it but was still yummy, I just think the cream changes the texture and it's not as smooth as it should be. In both recipes, as soon as I added the cream, it looked like it was beginning to sugar, (which it wasn't) but I think next time I want marshmellows, I will look for a recipe that folds in mini-marshmellows instead. This is still a good recipe when making in mass.
BEST FUDGE EVER! SOOO EASY TO MAKE!! A+++
My family devours this every time I make it!! I make it just as the recipe says and its perfect every time!!
This is SO easy to make. It only took me about 20 mins total to make the fudge, and I let it sit over night to firm up. It's very smooth, not crumbly at all, and has a great flavor. Makes a ton, so you can give it out as gifts.
AWESOME Very easy to make. Everybody loved it.
Was exactly what we were looking for - thank you!
The best fudge! I have made this fudge 3 times now and it turns out perfect every time! Its so creamy and rich!
This fudge is absolutely dangerous! There are so many spoon marks around the edges of the pan from my husband and me. We're too impatient to let it set. Will definitely be making again!
Awesome! Very, very sweet so one piece satisfies any sweet tooth. Followed directions exactly and it came out perfect
I make these at Christmas, everyone loves them
This came out very runny. It never set and it never blended together well. I did use low fat evaporated milk instead of the regular so maybe this was the reason.
I thought this recipe was great. No problems with it setting up. I thought that the german chocolate squares were a little spendy but if it makes great fudge it was worth it.
The best I have ever made.
Awesome! Super easy too, first time i ever made fudge i had to pour it down the dair because it never set, this was awesome!
Easy to make and absolutely delicious! I took some to work and it disappeared in minutes!
SO EASY! i boiled it for five minuets and it came out perfect. Also, i put in pepper mint while goiling and it gave it a great flavor. it was also pretty cool because i put on some mint shavings while it was cooling! Yummy!
I have been making this exact recipe for years and it has always turned out perfect. The german chocolate is a must. I use aluminum foil pans, I find it easier to remove the fudge from them. I put nuts in only half the batter so my allergic family members can also enjyoy this wonderful fudge.
GOOD! BUT MAKE SURE YOU FOLLOW DIRECTIONS GOOD!
This was a great fudge! I followed the recipe and I made a slightly dark chocolate tasting fudge. This was really sweet though. I will make again.
Received tons of compliments on this fudge!
My family couldn't keep their hands off of this, which we all know means...exactly what you want from a recipe!! It set fairly quickly, but not quick enough for us, so I froze it for 20 minutes or so to be able to eat it sooner.
Greaaaaaaaaat!
Delicious! Creamy, rich, moist, fantastic texture and flavor. Was simple to prepare. A definite keeper! Made a huge platter/tray full of fudge.
Great! And so chocolate-filled! I actually had German sweet chocolate on hand--and it tasted fantastic...I would try it with just normal chocolate if I didn't have the other on hand...
I really liked the flavor, wasn't too rich. Good. Thanks!
This was a good easy recipe. I followed the directions exactly and had it turn out perfectly.
It was OK, but maybe I was setting my expectations a little too high. It wasn't by any means BAD, just not as good as I thought it would be.
I have never made fudge before. This was so easy and tasty! I have made it several times and it has always turned out well. I 've used several different kinds of chocolate - whatever I've had on hand. Yum - very rich!
This recipe makes a LOT of fudge! I followed it to a T and the texture turned out nice. It's good but it seemed to taste the same as less complicated recipes I've tried in the past.
This is the best fudge I've ever made *and* ever tasted. I added a little coconut in the mix after I added the pecans. It is divine. My husband agreed 100% with me. :)
This was super simple and tasted absolutely awesome. Would not change a thing. !!Two Thumbs up!!
Oh my goodness! This was wonderful fudge. I brought it along to a wine tasting party, and everyone loved it.
This is my favorite fudge recipe.I've made it many times and it always comes out perfect.I never have any problems with it setting up and I usually put mine in a 9x13 pan.It's sooo rich and creamy..delicious!
Yummy, and easy to make
This was so quick and easy to make as well as being delicious. I had to make a second batch as the first went so quickly as friends and family gobbled it up.
Super yummy! Didn't change a thing. Easy to make.
I had a hard time stirring the marshmallow creme, and couldn't find german chocolate, so I substituted milk choc. chips. It came out a bit too soft. Good flavor, though, next time I will use real german chocolate, and add more nuts.
This was OK fudge. Have had better. The texture was a little dry and the flavor was definately chocolatey. Will probably not make again.
this fudge is delicious. No need to change a thing.
Really easy to make
this was the first time I made fudge. Very easy. It's not as creamy as other fudge that I have tasted but yummy none the less!
Very rich!
I just made this recipe today for Thanksgiving. It is absolutely wonderful !! I did substitute 1 cup of peanut butter chips and 1 cup of milk chocolate chips for the 2 cups os semi sweet chips and this has to be the best fudge ever ! Thanks for the recipe I will use for many years to come !
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly! I added coconut and it was delicious!!!
I have always been a big fan of fudge but my family doesn't like it much. This christmas I decided to make fudge and take it to work where I was sure that it would be eaten. Less than three hours into the shift it was gone. I had never made fudge and was being told that my fudge was better than their grandmother's. This recipe is amazing. They beg me for more almost every day I go into work.
