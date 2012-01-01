Irene's Christmas Cheese Dip

3.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It is worth the trouble to use the fresh ingredients. The red and green peppers add the colors of Christmas.

Recipe by Donna Lasater

Servings:
3
Yield:
12 to 24 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the cheese in the top of a double-boiler over medium heat.

  • Add the onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, red and green bell peppers.

  • Mix well and heat for additional 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
753 calories; protein 62.4g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 127.1mg; sodium 4813.1mg. Full Nutrition
