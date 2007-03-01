Sausage Cheese Balls

These are excellent. Made them for an office party (reheated on low in a Crock-Pot at work)and they disappeared almost before anything else. Those who had problems with excessive grease need to use a different brand of sausage. The bargain brands have a lot more fat in them. I used Bob Evans Hot variety and very little grease dripped out. I also used "Heart Smart" Bisquick and half of the cheese (medium cheddar)was reduced-fat. I baked one pan of these on a rack to keep them out of the grease but it wasn't necessary. Also, those baked on the rack didn't have the delicious browned bottom that those baked directly on the sheet did. The B.E. Hot sausage is not really spicy; it was great for these. I'll definitely make these again.