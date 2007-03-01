Sausage Cheese Balls

4.1
97 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 26
  • 3 8
  • 2 8
  • 1 3

These sausage balls were a hit at our Christmas party this year. I accidentaly used low-fat cheese in the recipe and couldn't tell the difference. No frying necessary, they bake beautifully.

Recipe by Heather

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the sausage, baking mix, cheddar cheese, onion, celery and garlic powder. Mix well and form into 1 inch balls.

  • Place on ungreased cookie sheet 1/2 inch apart. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 344.1mg. Full Nutrition
