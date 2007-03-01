Sausage Cheese Balls
These sausage balls were a hit at our Christmas party this year. I accidentaly used low-fat cheese in the recipe and couldn't tell the difference. No frying necessary, they bake beautifully.
I made this recipe using 1 lb. of the sausage, 3/4 cups of the baking mix, 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and about 1 tbs. of milk. Delicious & Moist.Read More
Good, but next time I will leave out the celery and add about 1/4 cup of milk to make it easier to work with.Read More
At a party these will disappear fast, so make sure you get a few before they are gone! If you want the grease to drain away, cook them on a rack over a 13 x 9 or larger pan. Spray the rack with non-stick spray. When the sausage balls are done, use a fork to take them off the rack. I also add two eggs to the recipe so everything stays together better and improves the flavor as well.
This recipe for sausage balls has made my holiday/party list. It is much easier to mix than other recipes I have tried, it freezes well and will be used again and again.
These were a big hit at my Christmas party. I substituted sweet italian sausage for the pork sausage, and offered a sweet mustard as a dip.
I don't eat pork anymore, so I used ground turkey and added lots of spices in place of sausage. It was just as good as the sausage ones I'd had years ago. Easy recipie, and everybody loves them.
They were good and everyone enjoyed them, but they were a mess to make. There was so much grease! I was glad I lined my baking sheets with tin foil and was lucky they had sides or I would have been in for a disaster with grease everywhere. Good, but I think I will search for a better recipe next time.
I thought it was very hard to blend the ingredients - dry flour, cheese and ground pork sausage require a LOT of manipulation!! I think it would be better to bake these in a Pyrex dish instead of a cookie sheet - they produce a lot of grease when they bake and I ended up with a very smoky oven when the grease overflowed my flat cookie sheets. The balls were very hard to remove with a spatula and I had to throw away the cookie sheets afterwards - too hard to clean, too much baked-on residue. As for the finished balls, I thought they tasted OK, a little tough/chewy, not crisy as I had imagined. My guests at them all up, so I guess it wasn't a total loss!
Very good appetizer - I followed the recipe exactly. I used light cheese and there was no difference. I might add a little tabasco to the mix next time or use hot sausage to give these a little kick.
This is a great and easy recipe for parties. The sausage balls were excellent.
Greasy, but oh so good!!
made and took these to a few holiday parties served with dijon mustard for dipping, couldn't have brought enough ! i did skip the celery and add 2 eggs and 1/2 cup milk and cooked for 22 minutes. i went through all the reviews and was worried about having a grease problem, so i used a disposable foil roast pan and had very little grease. bob evans 1/2 spicy, 1/2 regular! i will make these again and again , for sure !
I made these exactly as the recipe states. They were impossible to shape into balls so I read the reviews and added an egg and some milk. Much easier to roll. Baked them up and they were terrible. Not one person thought they were good. I used good quality sausage so it wasn't that. Just not our thing I guess.
Made these for a party and people loved them. I used Italian sausage, extra sharp cheddar and replaced the celery with roasted red peppers.
We always make these at Christmas time, and to make them less greasy, i cook the sausage first, like ground beef. Drain and mix with other ingredients, and SQUEEZE into balls. The yummiest, easiest things to make. We make dozens and freeze until we are ready to bake them.
IMPORTANT: let sausage and cheese reach room temperature before you start. Buy a brand of sausage that doesn't have a lot of fat. This should take care of most of the negative reviews pasted here.
These are excellent. Made them for an office party (reheated on low in a Crock-Pot at work)and they disappeared almost before anything else. Those who had problems with excessive grease need to use a different brand of sausage. The bargain brands have a lot more fat in them. I used Bob Evans Hot variety and very little grease dripped out. I also used "Heart Smart" Bisquick and half of the cheese (medium cheddar)was reduced-fat. I baked one pan of these on a rack to keep them out of the grease but it wasn't necessary. Also, those baked on the rack didn't have the delicious browned bottom that those baked directly on the sheet did. The B.E. Hot sausage is not really spicy; it was great for these. I'll definitely make these again.
I use 1 pound of sausage, 2 cups Bisquick, and 2 cups of shredded cheese. I always knock the chill off of the sausage in the microwave before mixing all three ingredients by hand. It is messy and takes a lot of manipulation to get all the cheese and Bisquick mixed into the sausage. Another thing that I have started doing is putting these little balls into the non-stick mini cupcake pan. This way the grease doesn't roll off into my oven. Much easier to clean up!!
I served these as an appetizer and everyone loved them.
Ireally like this recipe. I did have to add spices because I used bulk unseasoned pork sausage. I should have flipped the balls halfway through cooking though. But mine were not greasy at all.
These were a huge hit at a recent family get together. The only thing we changed was we did half ground italian sausage and half ground breakfast sausage. We also made them the night before and just heated them through in the oven right before we served them!
I made these pretty much to recipe, I did use an almost greaseless sausage. Bob Evens. they were great.
I made these this past weeken' for a party I was hosting, my husband assembled the balls, I think they were a little to large, because they took forever to cook, then I think they were a little overcooked. Even so, the guest loved them and made several comments on how tastey they were. I did read several of the other reviews and made a few changes to the original recipe, added egg-2 and did add 1/4 cup of milk. The reviews are a great way to tweek the original recipe.
They were so oily and nobody ate them at our x-mas party.
These are excellent and so tasty! I've made them over and over again.
I have made this recipe for a couple of years. Always get rave reviews. I substitute Green pepper for the celery.
This came out very dry and tasteless, in addition to the other ingredients i substituted italian sausages, used 2 eggs and less baking mix since everyone was saying to use less...they turned out ok but not as delicious as they sound...i don't know what i did wrong
This was a wonderful recipe. They were gone in a flash. Highly recommend!
These are not very good. I cooked the sausage, added an egg, and a little milk, salt and pepper. Still do not care for them, I hope someone at my party likes them.
Recipe sounded good, but didn't turn out as well as I'd hoped.
Tried making these for my husband. I wasn't impressed, but he said they were good. I found that they did need to cook a little longer (25 mins instead of 15 mins). I would also recommend cooking these on a rack instead of just on the cookie sheet as they are really greasy, but of course using sausage and cheddar cheese that's to be expected. I'm not sure if I'll make these again using this recipe or if I'll try and find another one.
This is great! I've made this for years. While it is time consuming, I make a huge batch and freeze them. I also use sage and hot flavored sausaqe!
I use hot pork Sausage. It is excellent!!!!
Made these for a party - they were a big hit and pretty easy to make. Tips - you'll want to line your pans with foil for easy clean up and it's easiest to mix using your hands since there are no liquid ingredients.
Made this for our 3 Christmas parties and they were a hit! I have used the 'plain' biscuit-cheese-sausage recipes before, but really enjoyed less biscuit mix & more cheese as well as the additional seasonings! Rewarmed very well, always tasting fresh!
These sausage balls were pretty good. I decided to give this particular one a try since the base recipe included the addition of celery and garlic powder. The texture of the celery was nice, but at times I found myself getting too much of that celery flavor which kind of overpowered the pork. Next time, I may cut back or dice them up even more. I tried the recipe this time with regular pork sausage, but when making sausage balls, I like to switch it up and use maple flavored. I also had some left over jack cheese that I threw in as well with the cheddar. I served them on top of some jelly that I had in the fridge. Overall, these are perfect appetizers!
REALLY REALLY GOOD.
I made these for Christmas last year and they were a big hit. They are really tasty.
This was a wonderful buffet appetizer item. I used half Italian sasuage and it gave it a nice flavor.
This is the recipe I have always used. I usually have my nieces and nephews (5 & 7) help by rolling all of the balls.
This recipe did not turn out the way I hoped. Normally, I use the Bisquick recipe with a few added ingredients. I misplaced that recipe and after seeing all the good coments on this one, thought it would be great. It's not bad but, I've had better. Sorry
I took the advice of others and added some milk and egg. I didn't have buttermilk baking mix so used regular (although I'll bet it's great with buttermilk). I used spicy sausage and some diced jalapeños as well. My husband couldn't stop eating them! I also brought them to a new year's brunch and they got great reviews. Thanks for the recipe!
Made these for a Christmas party and everybody loved them. I think next time I'm going to use a hot sausage and mix in a little jalapeno jack cheese with the cheddar to kick it up a notch. I like a lot of flavor.
YES I HAVE MY NAME IS MELISSA AND I USE 2 POUNDS OF PORK SAUSAGE CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH WATER BECAUSE OF THE BISQUICK CHOPPED ONIONS,CHOPPED CELERY GARLICKPOWDER,ONIONPOWDER WITH ONE BAG OF STUFFING AND THEY TURN OUT GREAT FOR ANY APPETIZER
Wonderful!!! Have been making them for years. Great for parties.
I had these as an hors d'oeuvre over the holidays & my guest really loved them! They went very quickly & I got many requests for the recipe. I will definitely be making these again
I would use spicier sausage next time. They are pretty greasy so I drained them on a rack.
I agree with the user MAMA GRETCH in what she said about the entire process of baking the cheese balls and cleaning afterwards. Although mine came out crispy, this recipe wasn't that great. Edible but not what I would call delicious.
I made these for a family get together and everyone love them . Ill be bring these again
I made this recipe using 1 lb of plain breakfast sausage (with a higher fat content) and 1 lb of hot breakfast sausage (lower fat content). I used the given amounts of pancake mix, cheese, onions, and celery, then added about 1 teaspoon of garlic salt and a couple shakes of paprika. If you're using pre-shredded cheese, it helps to chop it up a little before mixing it in. Lastly, I peeled one apple and grated it finely into the mixture before mixing. It gives them a nice flavor and helps add some moisture, so that is an alternative to eggs/milk if your mixture doesn't seem to stay together well. I cooked them on a rack for 21 minutes, then took them out and flipped them and broiled them on low for 2 minutes to help the bottoms get a slightly crispy texture to match the tops. Delicious!
Excellent! I used Nature's Promise Spiced Apple Chicken Sausage and Nacho Shredded Cheese. I also used my KitchenAid mixer which made it super easy to blend everything.
These are really good but very different from the sausage balls I usually make at holidays. Amazingly, the onion, celery, and garlic powder totally change the flavor. I wish these had a different name so that people wouldn't expect the traditional sausage ball. I needed to cut the cooking time just a little. They tended to drain out the cheese and get a crispy bottom if left even a bit too long.
I love this recipe! Didn't change it at all. They were delicious and fast to make. Had enough to freeze for later. Yum!!
Very Tasty, I used Topside Mince instead of Pork to cut down the fat content, and used ntt quite the said amount of cheese in the reciepe, it was still tasty although next time I will try it with the right amount of cheese.
I have made these for years without fail! I double the recipe and freeze them and use as I need them. Don't leave out the celery, it make them more moist.
I MADE THIS FOR A PARTY AND THEY WERE GONE IN MINUTES.EVERYBODY LOVED THEM.I FOUND IT TO BE A QUICK&EASY RECIPE.
I was very good! My family will not eat anything they can see such as chunks of onion,celery, so I substituted onion powder, garlic powder and a dash of Chipotle pepper seasoning. That is the only change I made. I would definitely recommend it!
My hubby said these were just okay.
I made these for a recent party, bringing some trial samples over to my neighbor the day before and he walked in the door asking for them. They were tasty but difficult to remove from the baking sheet, even with greasing; the cheese and sausage sizzled and spread so much that a good portion of the balls were left attached to the foil I coated my baking sheets with. Still, they were easy to make and inexpensive, and probably preferred over the "ball" recipes I served at the party. I would try them again with low fat ingredients next time.
After reading a lot of different recipes and reviews for sausage balls, these are the ones I made. Because we like spicy, I used one lb. of Jimmy Dean's sage sausage and one lb. of hot Italian. Based on other reviews I let the meat come to room temp before attempting to mix. I mixed everything in my KA mixer with the dough hook and that worked great. I shaped the balls with my latex glove-covered hands and I baked on a sprayed rack over foil-lined jelly roll pans. Perfect. Thanks for sharing.
My stepmom used to make these for special holidays....I could eat all of them myself!! I made the for the Super Bowl yesterday, they were a big hit! I did change the recipe just a little...I added a splash of milk and left out the celery. I will make these again!
I made theese for a christmas party. They where a big hit!
These are the best! These are a holiday favorite of my family's and they're disappointed if I don't make them. I substitute one pound of the sausage with hot sausage to give it a little more of a kick.
Made these with chorizo for a spicy Mexican appetizer- delicious!
I liked them I used Jimmy Dean fully cooked original pork sausage crumbles and I guess the fat was already drained out so no extra fat to worry about. If you use foil make sure you spray it they do stick a bit, and they get bigger when they cook mine will be two bites . I will make them again
These were really good but really do need a dipping sauce which I forgot but they still were a hit.
I love these I use flour usually but am going to get pancake mix to try it the standard way . I love farmer Johns spicy sausage but it comes in 12 oz instead of 16 so that threw me off with the flour & baking powder.
I have made these for years and EVERYONE loves them. However, with one HUGE difference; I par-fry the sausage and drain off most of the grease. I tried making them the very first time with raw sausage and was NOT happy with the process or the outcome. I also do not add in celery, just celery salt, garlic powder and black pepper. My recipe calls for 2 c. baking mix, 1 1/2 c. sharp cheddar and 1/2c. milk.
Absolutely delicious! I couldn't stop eating them! I didn't have celery on hand, so I used celery salt. I made a half batch and there were only 6 left with 2 people eating them. We didn't even use sauce.
No changes and the people at work loved them
the baking mix amount has got to be wrong. I doubled it and still had some greasy appetizers. I liked the onion and celery, but need to add at least double the buttermilk baking mix.
This appetizer is fine, but I used breakfast sausage and may have enjoyed a sausage that had a little kick. I did find a couple of good sauces on line, which elevated the recipe. The sauces were honey mustard and spicy ketchup. I had the sense that the recipe would not produce a lot of sausage balls, but we had plenty. The recipe yielded more than I expected.
OMG! Great recipe. My husband loved it and was not willing to share the extra meatballs with others. I did not add celery.
This is one of my grandson’s favorite things to have during race season. He’s always the first one in line to make sure he gets a plate full. Thanks for the delicious recipe. It’s going to be a family favorite for a LONG time.
These were Ok, but definetly not a "have to come back for more" appetizer!
I thought the meatballs tasted too doughy.
Made these sausage cheese balls for new years eve party,everyone loved them, a keeper. Thanks Carole A.
These sausage balls were amazing! I took them to a New Year's Eve party and they were gone in a very short time. People loved them! I made a couple changes. I omitted the celery. I added 2 eggs and 1/2 cup of milk as another reviewer suggested. I baked them for 20 min and then broiled them for @ 3 mins to brown them up a bit more. They were delicious! Moist on the inside with a little crispy crunch on the outside. Thanks for posting this recipe. I will definitely make these again! Tip: To help clean up the baked on sausage balls from the pans I covered the baking pans with a mixture of Dawn, baking soda and a little water and let them sit for a while. The pans cleaned right up!
I make them using 1/2 chorizo sausage and 1/2 breakfast sausage mixed together for this receipt. Typically a pound of each with 2 cups of bisquick and lots of cheese, at least two bags of shreaded (1-jack & 1- cheddar). Add Tabasco to taste.
Excellent, excellent recipe!
