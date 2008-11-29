Ornament Dough
These baked ornaments harden nicely so there is no overnight wait before decorating.
I've been using this recipe for years. This is an excellent project for parents and kids to do together, and also to have mementos of their Christmases through the years. TIP: This is WONDERFUL to use for making handprints for Grandparents. Just make a large circle and have the kids do their handprints, bake as usual. (You might have to increase the baking time just a bit.) For those of you who make handprints like me, let the printed dough sit out for about an hour before baking. The dough dries out and it's whiter when baked, which makes a great way for the paint/markers to pop on the handprint.Read More
The ornaments after baking at 300 for 30 minutes were still doughy. I had to re-bake them for 40 minutes the next day. After they finally hardened, they turned out nice.Read More
I've been using this recipe for years. This is an excellent project for parents and kids to do together, and also to have mementos of their Christmases through the years. TIP: This is WONDERFUL to use for making handprints for Grandparents. Just make a large circle and have the kids do their handprints, bake as usual. (You might have to increase the baking time just a bit.) For those of you who make handprints like me, let the printed dough sit out for about an hour before baking. The dough dries out and it's whiter when baked, which makes a great way for the paint/markers to pop on the handprint.
A few of my ornaments still puffed. I think the key is to use warm water (I seem to remember this from my own childhood) and do a lot of kneading to make sure the gluten in the flour has a workout before cutting or baking. The ones rolled thinnest did not puff. Oh and you must roll S-L-O-W (it's more of a stretching, like a pizza dough) to avoid cracks.
This recipe was fantastic to work with. This was my first time attempting Dough art and I was just so pleased with how the dough baked so evenly and flat. Thank you Darlene for sharing this recipe. It will now become our family tradition to make yearly ornaments. I made about 10 Halloween magnets and hanging ornaments and about 15 Christmas magnets and hanging ornaments and I had a ball and I am a grown woman. LOL I loved this dough, now if only I could get my edible cookies to cook this perfectly! Thanks again Darlene.
LOVED THIS RECIPE! I added to it 1 bottle of cheap cinnamon and some nutmeg. They smelled delicous and the dough was very plyable. The smell last about a week. Tip bake for longer than stated at 15 to 20 minutes to time stated. Can even do more time in oven ornaments will not be damaged.
I had much sucess with this receipe. I mixed all the ingredients in my Mix Master and then hand kneaded it into a ball before rolling and cutting out with cutters. Smooth the edges of your cut outs before baking as they will not smooth out as with cookies. Great reciepe!
The ornaments after baking at 300 for 30 minutes were still doughy. I had to re-bake them for 40 minutes the next day. After they finally hardened, they turned out nice.
This dough may have worked fine if I was only making Christmas ornaments. Instead I was making a craft/present with my children. Without enough time (or money for that matter) to go to the hobby store and buy clay we hoped that an ornament dough would suit our purposes. We tried to shape some sculptures which the kids would then paint for Dad's birthday. The dough was much too crumbly, and also had a rough texture (from hardening particles) after being in use just 15-30 minutes. I added a couple tablespoons of oil to smooth it out and melt away some of the crusty stuff. The dough was still difficult to work with. Even if I was making ornaments the dought would have been very tough to roll out and keep it sticking together at the same time. I could make one large shape, but I couldn't make say two round balls and then get them to stick to each other. Also, during baking I had problems with lots of cracking. I had to bake tour sculptures (about 1-2" thick) for extra time because they were thick and 3-D (not flat like the cookie cutter ornaments) so by the time the inner core was solid perhaps the extra time had dried the outside too much. Also, the sculptures seemed pretty brittle. Because we painted and varnished them we added some strength, but one that dropped on the wood floor did shatter anyway. So, if you are hoping to use this as a craft dough, we would recommend trying something different.
The thicker you roll these out, the more likely they are to puff. Roll them out thinly & you'll be thrilled with the results. We use this recipe to make wild bird treats for the winter solstice. Make the ornaments, spread them with peanut butter & put them stick-side down onto a plate of bird seed. We hang them from the trees on solstice for a tasty bird treat & a nice family tradition.
This is a great recipe/project. It's easy, only uses a few ingredients that are already in most households anyway, the cookies don't puff out or lose their shape while baking, and they bake fast (30 minutes at 300 degrees was fine for me too). This recipemade 30-some ornaments for me, not the 12 stated. It depends what size cut-outs/ornaments you make, that's all. And acrylic paints and interior/exterior glaze/finish work just fine. I'm definitely adding this recipe to my scrapbook.
It was so fun making these with the kids. I did have to add a little more water to the dough. It may have been because I halved the recipe, not sure though. We made way more ornaments then the recipe stated so be sure to adjust cooking time because ours burnt a bit.
My three children and I made this recipe and had a great time. There is very little mess and cleans up great. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Great recipe! easy cheap and kid friendly! time is key, you must work quickly, I did add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to add working time, since kids roll slowly :). As one reviewer stated, roll slowly and roll them thin as well, under 1/4 inch is best. I did add 20 minutes extra cooking time as mine were rolled at about 1/4 inch. I did not poke holes in them, Instead I let the kiddos glue metal ornament hangers to the backs.
I made these as written, and they turned out pretty well. I rolled out to somewhere between 1/4-1/8 inch thick, and some still puffed up a bit, so I think next time I'll make sure to roll out to only about 1/8 in thick. I recommend spraying with polyurethane before painting, as well as after - I painted right on the surface of the dough, let dry overnight, and the next morning the paint was completely crackled all over - the moisture of the paint was sucked up by the ornaments. It still works for us (gives it an aged look), but if you want to avoid this spray a moisture-locking layer before painting. GIFT IDEA: I cut out gingerbread men shapes with my 4 year old son, and he painted them himself to give to his cousins. We'll be tying them onto the packaging of their "real" gifts.
I've never made ornaments from dough before and this was great. I questioned the salt content but I guess it works. The only negative thing I would say was my ornaments puffed up in the baking process even after I let them sit out on the counter for about 30-45 minutes prior to baking and the dough has hard to knead on a floored surface, so I just placed the whole batch into a plastic ziploc bag and grabbed out a small porton at a time and kneaded in my hand before rolling out on a floured surface. This made it work for me and the dough didn't dry out in that process before cutting them out. But I guess the end results is what's important. The kids and I had fun decorating them.
Loved this recipe and kept dough I wasn't working with in a closed ziplock bag. And added tiny bit of water to hands as needed. When rolling out the trimming I used a tiny bit of oil on my fingers to moisten dough. So dough I added coloring too, and some I added cinnamon extract to and still others I added orange extract too. I used a 250 degree oven and regularly turned cookies over to insure even drying. I let them take their time and did not experience puffing. They are hard and not brittle, I accidently dropped one of the gingerbread men and it is still intact without even a blemish. I will definitely use this recipe again. I have allowed all day for drying prior to painting. I plan to spray with polyurethane and then paint and then a final coat of polyurethane. I will add a photo of all my lovely ornaments when finished.
This worked great for ornaments. I was able to get about 40 out of one batch of dough. I would definitely recommend kneading the dough a lot. My first batch puffed up, while the second one (which had to be re-worked & rolled out) did not. I also had to re-bake them for an additional 30 minutes to get them to harden all the way. Good, easy project for my 5yr old son & I.
This was the first time I ever attempted dough ornaments. I am glad I tried this recipe. I halved the ingredients and added a bunch of cinnamon and nutmeg. Between myself, my daughter and my hubby we made 24 ornaments. Most were ready at 30 minutes, some of the larger ones needed about 10 minutes more. This will definetly be a new family traditon. Thanks for sharing!!
This was a very fun project for the family! My dough puffed a little, but I may have not rolled it out quite enough. We did these about 15 years ago and still have those. Puffy paint works great, smooth on for all over coverage, and use thinly for details.
I think I may have needed to add a little more water to the dough because it was super pain to roll out... which I think I've read could be do to the weather here so I'm not counting that against the recipe. the kids had alot of fun painting them and they look really cute... Thanks for something fun to do with the kids..
This recipe was awesome! It was so supple and smooth. I didn't need flour for rolling out at all. I did use a little more water than called for and did bake about 45 minutes. Wonderful, our ornaments were beautiful.
Dont roll out too thick or it wont bake well. It was great, the kids loved it, but my husband and I were still enjoying it long after the kids were done.
Although I listened to the reviews and rolled this very thin, I still had a problem with the dough puffing up on some of my ornaments. The dough was also a little dry once it was mixed, so I added just a touch more water than what it called for. Also, no matter how slow I tried to roll, or "stretch" the dough, I could not get a smooth finish. This wasn't a big deal for me, the kids just used the recipe to make their own little ornaments, didn't need for anything too pretty. Worked good for the most part, the kids had fun, so that's all that really matters.
This dough was very easy to roll out, very easy to work with and had minimal puffing. Thanks for sharing!
We followed it to a T and it turned out fantastic...great consistency, not at all too sticky, and did not puff up too much in the oven. The kids had a blast. Thanks for posting!
Just made these and a few of them did puff (they were rolled thicker than the ones that did not puff). My daughter and I had fun together making these and we plan on painting them in a couple days.
My children and I made ornaments for all the children in our family here and in Florida! They turned out great, but needed to be cooked for an additional 45 min or so. However, they were a great gift and well loved by everyone! Thank You!
This was so simple and fun to make. We made Star Wars "ornaments" as a party favor for my son's birthday party. We had sandwich cutters in the shape of the death star and we used them to cut the dough. I did take the advice of adding warm water and making sure to roll out very slowly. I think that they turned out great and I can't wait to see what the kids think! Thank you for this recipe!!
My 3 year old really enjoyed cutting these out with me - but there was no possibility of him working the dough - I even got a workout! Some of the ornaments were puffy and the paint we used made some of the surface of the ornaments come off. All in all, the ornaments kept their shape beautifully. My yield was more along the 3 dozen size, probably due to the size of the cutters! Enjoy!
Found this recipe in 2002 and have been making ornaments with it ever since. The kids love the tradition of not only painting the ornaments but making them with this easy recipe too!
Loved this ornament dough recipe, very easy and made dough that was great to work with and very low maintenance! Can't wait to spray them and give them as gifts! I made a snoman, gingerbread man/girl, star, foot, wreath, dog bone, stocking, etc. Painted them with acrylic paint then did the embelishments in puffy paint.
I cut the recipe in half and got about 18 ornaments. I followed directions exactly... about half puffed up during cooking. 30 minutes was definitely not long enough for baking... more like 45-55 minutes in order to harden. But kids loved this craft!
Followed the instructions perfectly, but it was way too difficult to roll out. I tried even adding in some additional water and 1 tbsp. of oil like some suggested, but it still was like a rock. I finally got some rolled out with my kids and cut out few ornaments. They looked awful when they came out of the oen and were cracked everywhere. They had a blast doing it, but I would so not recommend this as a recipe for pretty ornaments.
My college-aged daughter and I had so much fun making these ornaments. The dough is really nice to work with. I'm not sure where the submitter got 12 as the number of ornaments - we made a variety of sizes, from about 1" all the way up to 6" and got exactly 40 ornaments. We needed more than 30 mins. for them to dry in the oven, more like an hour. We painted with acrylic paints. The painting took all day. I purchased a "feather tree" and displayed them on there. We plan to make them again next year and give them away as gifts.
This dough worked perfectly. We used cookie cutters. They turned out great, didn't puff up too much.
Turned out ok. Having a playdate with 3 year olds and it was easy to prepare. I had to add a little water and vegetable oil to 'moisten' the dough. It's very crumbly. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg. Cool recipe! Thanks!
These turned out JUST like the ones my mom made when I was a kid. The dough did puff a little bit, even using warm water.
After a bad allergic reaction last night, I wanted something to keep my still-not-feeling-well daughter quiet but occupied. Nothing says "busy munchkin" quite like the worlds of cookies and clay uniting! :) We did a half-batch for Halloween ornaments. I kneaded the dough for seven minutes and then rolled it about 1/4" to 1/3" thick (I didn't need to use flour on the board), and she loved helping cut the shapes out. We cut out about 10 ornaments, and then I kneaded the scraps for a minute or two and cut out another four. Then I let her use the leftover bits as playdough until it got too crumbly. Oh, and I used the blunt end of a skewer to make holes for hanging. I baked the ornaments at 275 for 45 minutes, let cool, painted/sparkled/glued on beads and ribbons. Fabulous! Thanks for sharing, Darlene!
My dough puffed up too. I forgot to try the warm water. After the first batch, I placed another cookie sheet on top if the unbaked ornaments & weighted it down with a glass 9x11 baking dish. This worked great. Thinner is better too but reduce your time by 5 min. Puffed ones will still look cool for Santa or his sack full of presents:)
Perfect for the lil ones.thank you
What a great craft for after thanksgiving day feast! This is our new thanksgiving day tradition
The dough was perfect... But make sure you roll it out thinly and bake under 300. Check them often, flip them often. It took my about an hour for the first batch, and less after I rolled them thinner. They do puff up, but it isn't a big deal. They keep their shape.
I was able to make over 30 ornaments for my class to decorate with this recipe. Super easy- minus the dreaded kneeding!!!
Worked great!! Kids had fun painting them.
This was a great idea! My 2 little cousins loved making them and were really excited to show them off! And hang them on the Christmas Tree!
turned out great. Great chrstmas present
Loved this!!!! 1. Please remember this for fun time with your Kids or Hubby it’s not flipping artist perfect. If your OCD do not attempt this it will drive you insane. 2. If dough is too stiff add a small amount of water at a time to correct. 3. Keep a small bowl of warmer water handy Incase dough stiffens up dip fingers to slightly moisten 4. After kneading pull off small amount and roll into 6in balls way easier to work with. 5. I put my oven at 350 and baked 20 mins checked added 10 mins to my thick ones. ( all oven times very) 6. Put on tinfoil and straight on rack. DO NOT USE A BAKING SHEET. Yes some puffed up and some cracked but isn’t that what makes them unique and homemade. My kids had so much fun just making the dough and shapes and tomorrow we paint!!!
Great recipe. I might add a bit more water next time as the dough was really hard to knead and seemed dry. I worked with a chunk at a time and wrapped the rest in wet paper towel. You definitely have to bake low and slow. I baked at 300* and still got some puffiness. Also had to bake 1 hr. total to get the shapes hard all the way through.
I added 1 Tablespoon of oil and kneaded them really well before rolling them out. I rolled them to about 1/4 inch and they cooked great in 30 minutes! They didn't puff up and hardened up nicely! I sprayed them with a clear coat before painting then painted them and applied another clear coat and they are beautiful! The kids had tons of fun making these! I also made large thick (Over an inch) hearts with their hand-prints and the year on them for a keepsake (not an ornament) and baked them at 250 degrees for 2 hours and they were perfect as well... Definitely keeping this easy recipe around for years to come!
these were some of the easiest doughs i made. it also was one of the BEST. also these took a little longer to cook than i intended. but these were pretty good for decorating.
I liked the ease of this recipe. However using my cookie cutter I wound but with over 30 ornaments, not 12.I added powder ginger, orange and vanilla.The smell is great, like animal crackers, and a bit of color .
Came out awesome, My kids ornaments were small so they baked in less time, just watch them. The time is variable on how thick/large your cutouts are. Great easy inexpensive recipe, Thanks!
Didn't care for this recipe. I placed the dough in the oven for the specified time and it did not harden like I would have expected. I tried again the next day at an even longer cook time and it still did not harden enough.
this is an alright recipe i will try it again mine kinda puffed a little and also had them in the stove for over an hour but it was fun for the kids and didn't need to flour bench should have floured the tray... very authentically homemade :) great for the grandparents :P
I have made this recipe in the past but didn't knead it. I didn't have that information. Before I painted I used mod-podge as a primary coat then painted them with a good quality paint and then finished with mod-podge hardener. They are very pretty. I customized them with the names of the recipients and dated them as well.
Excellent recipe! Fast and Easy.....Just what I'm looking for during the busy Holidays! Great craft for my kids, EVERY year, thank you.
Very simple, and fun- they did take longer to cook almost twice as long. just pending on how thick they were. Just flip them over. So easy and fun.
No and make them every year
I found this to be a pretty excellent recipe for ornaments. I only had 2-3 puff up on me out of 18. You MUST roll the dough out thin to get them to not puff on you. I halved the recipe and tomorrow I'll have 5 kids decorating a couple each. I did have to let mine bake 10 more minutes but overall EXCELLENT!! SO MUCH FUN!
Excellent all the way around...cool water is definitely the right thing to use.
so cool I can't wait to make it again
Good
This recipe was super easy to follow and fun. My son really enjoyed mixing it all together and rolling out his own ornaments. It would have been good to know the thickness of the dough, I did get some that bubbled out and wasn’t sure if I should flip or not as I didn’t see that in the recipe. But other than that thank you for sharing it was lots of fun, now we will paint them.
Well I did not make It yet but I will try to make it!!!
May need to bake longer for thicker ornaments
Baked for 1 hour at 350 and still very soft, so the next day baked for 3 hours at 200 and they final hardened up. They came out great after that.
Fun for all kinds of crafts.
Havent had any issues with this recipe. Added a Tbs more water to loosen dough. Rolled out to 1/8th inch, and baked for 50 minutes to prevent puffing. Any thicker and they take longer to bake and more likely to puff.
Did anyone else's puff up? I followed the recipe to the letter. And yes, I used all purpose flour.
This recipe was so easy and worked great! My kids loved painting them and had such a great time!
We made four batches of ornaments last year, painted them with wood paints and sprayed them with polyurethane, and they're all still in great shape this year. This is a great recipe for ornaments because the ornament shapes don't change much during the baking process.
At first I wasn't really liking the dough. It was very crumbly. After adding slightly more water, it was more plyable. All 3 of my boys (ages 11,9 & 4) were able to roll and cookie cut there own ornaments. A few of the thicker ones seemed to puff. We got 37 ornaments cut and I had to throw the rest of the dough out. It makes PLENTY! Real easy and fun for the kids.
Was a hit with my son and we used poster paint on them. They were easy and inexpensive to make. I did have to add a touch more water to blend in all the flour. Also had to bake for about an hour. Was a good fun project!
Most of our pieces had a largish air bubble. Disappointing, but we painted and hung them anyways :)
Great craft project to do with kids. I have cookie cutters for all seasons/holidays and have done Easter ornaments with my kids and niece and Christmas ornaments with my kids. They always have fun painting them and giving them to the grandparents :)
This dough was fabulous to work with. I rolled mine too thick, because they puffed up, but they puffed in the most beautiful way that it almost looked like a paper mache effect! Still, next time I will roll them thinner to see if I can get an even bake .
I rolled mine to about 1/8" to keep them from puffing up too much and I extended the bake time to 40 minutes. As for paint, I used some old nail polish and they have turned out great. I think I ended up with close to 100 ornaments of all different shapes and sizes. My kids have loved helping me paint all of them.
I made mine a little thick so they took longer to bake, plus I put paperclips and safety pins in them instead of punching holes for the ribbons. They came out quite nicely
It's a pretty standard, salt dough - thinner you roll it out the flatter it will be. The longer you let it dry out before baking, the flatter it will be... the lower temp but for longer will also help flatten. I used self rising flour that I have ZERO idea why it was in my pantry.. but I worked the heck out of the dough. I colored the dough - normal and gel coloring work fine... every thing turned out beautifully.
Definitely will make again! I found that the dough gets super sticky (I halved the recipe) so I added around another 1/4-1/3 cup of flour. When baking some ornaments do crack a good bit while others are fine. I recommend not using all purpose flour. I also baked mine for an hour, 30 minutes just isn’t long enough.
Less salt worked.out fine
these puffed up like a pastry! I thought they would be flat but they are like a cloud.
I made these with my preschool class. They baked nicely, kept their shape and impressions we made, and will be nice ornaments for trees. Simple and fun!
I had fun making it
This recipe worked great! Followed the directions exactly, except I only made a half recipe. I think the key to smooth ornaments is actually kneading it for 10 minutes. The dough was so smooth after ten minutes, there was no cracking. Had a little bit of puffing, but the ornaments I made were circles with at least a 5-inch diameter (for handprints). Will definitely use again.
I wasn’t able to do anything with it. It was crumbs and I couldn’t make it stick together even by adding some more water. I made some years ago with ease, and this sounded like the same recipe, but I sure couldn’t make it work! I’m going to buy some clay for my use - dollhouse miniature foods.
Works great! :)
We used scrapbooking stamps & ink to imprint named & designs & they held up well through the baking process. Fun & cheap craft project for kids
