This dough may have worked fine if I was only making Christmas ornaments. Instead I was making a craft/present with my children. Without enough time (or money for that matter) to go to the hobby store and buy clay we hoped that an ornament dough would suit our purposes. We tried to shape some sculptures which the kids would then paint for Dad's birthday. The dough was much too crumbly, and also had a rough texture (from hardening particles) after being in use just 15-30 minutes. I added a couple tablespoons of oil to smooth it out and melt away some of the crusty stuff. The dough was still difficult to work with. Even if I was making ornaments the dought would have been very tough to roll out and keep it sticking together at the same time. I could make one large shape, but I couldn't make say two round balls and then get them to stick to each other. Also, during baking I had problems with lots of cracking. I had to bake tour sculptures (about 1-2" thick) for extra time because they were thick and 3-D (not flat like the cookie cutter ornaments) so by the time the inner core was solid perhaps the extra time had dried the outside too much. Also, the sculptures seemed pretty brittle. Because we painted and varnished them we added some strength, but one that dropped on the wood floor did shatter anyway. So, if you are hoping to use this as a craft dough, we would recommend trying something different.