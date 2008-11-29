Ornament Dough

These baked ornaments harden nicely so there is no overnight wait before decorating.

Recipe by Darlene Coleman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Combine the flour, salt and water; mix well and knead for 10 minutes. Roll out on a lightly floured surface.

  • Cut into desired shapes and make holes for hanging. Bake for 30 minutes; allow to cool.

  • Decorate with poster paints or tube paints. Allow to dry and spray with clear polyurethane on both sides to preserve. Use ribbon or yarn pieces to hang.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7785.6mg. Full Nutrition
