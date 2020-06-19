The Best Slow Cooker Cream Corn

126 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 22
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

This is the best, easiest slow cooker cream corn. It's very rich, not diet food, but is always such a big hit I have to tell everyone how to make it! You may want to half this recipe for a smaller family, but this is excellent leftover a day or even two.

By mamamelton

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 6 quart slow cooker, combine the corn, cream cheese, butter, sugar, American cheese and milk. Cover and set to Low. Cook for about 3 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Cheese and milk burn easily, so I would not recommend cutting the time and using the High setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 296.6mg. Full Nutrition
