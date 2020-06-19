The Best Slow Cooker Cream Corn

This is the best, easiest slow cooker cream corn. It's very rich, not diet food, but is always such a big hit I have to tell everyone how to make it! You may want to half this recipe for a smaller family, but this is excellent leftover a day or even two.
My family eats this like it was candy. I use just one pkg of cream cheese and 1 1/2 sticks of unsalted butter. Leave the rest of the ingred. exactly as listed and this is the BEST corn ever. My kids will ask me at least once a week, "Mom, please can we have that yummy yummy corn?" It's so easy, I can throw it all in the crockpot, stir it once an hour and have the best side dish ever.
My family eats this like it was candy. I use just one pkg of cream cheese and 1 1/2 sticks of unsalted butter. Leave the rest of the ingred. exactly as listed and this is the BEST corn ever. My kids will ask me at least once a week, "Mom, please can we have that yummy yummy corn?" It's so easy, I can throw it all in the crockpot, stir it once an hour and have the best side dish ever.
The flavor is excellent, but I made this twice and found using frozen corn, made the kernels have a kind of chewy texture, which I found to be objectionable, hence, 4 stars instead of 5. I will make this again, but I plan on scraping kernels off fresh corn cobs. I’m a down-home-country-girl and as such, my motto is Fresh is Always Best! This recipe is very easy to make, and has a superb flavor. It’s a keeper!
I have been making this for years. People tell me that this is the best corn they've ever eaten! You can't really tell there is cheese in it but it is so delish. It's great for potlucks and family get-togethers.
VERY good!! For those who said it was too cheesy - what do you expect if you add 3 blocks of cream cheese and 6 slices of am. cheese??? I made this for our Thanksgiving luncheon at work today and it got rave reviews. Only changes I made was I added 1/2 chopped onion and 1 can of mild green chili's drained. That is just a personal preference. I also added a small amount of salt and pepper. Will make again. Makes a HUGE batch.
This was AWESOME. I used fresh corn cut from the cob (8 ears) and used 1/3 of the rest of the ingredients. I also cooked everything on the stove top to make it faster. The corn was still nice and crunchy after I let it simmer for about 30 min. The flavor was amazing. I'll have to try the slow cooker kind next time we have a meal at church. Thanks for the great recipe.
This one definitely gets my 5 star vote. I will make a few changes next time though, such as use less sugar and 1 less package of cream cheese. I may also cut the recipe in half because it made quite a bit. But it is delicious! Thank you mamamelton!
This was delicious. I used cheddar cheese instead of American and added cubed ham to make it a one dish meal. My family loved it. I then used the leftovers in my cornbread recipe and it turned out great too!
THE BEST! I used less butter, 2/3 of the cream cheese (part fat-free), no sugar or American cheese, a can of green chilis and 1/4 tsp cumin. Also: frozen 1/2 yellow 1/2 white corn and put it in the food processor a bit. It was a huge hit and I'll keep making this. Very rich and much less fattening than the original, although I'm sure it's terrific too.
This was pretty good. I will make a few changes to make it 5 star for my family. First I will double the corn, use a full cup of milk, and use 1/3 the amont of cream cheese. And I am not sure if it needs the extra cheese. I dont know yet. Also, I use fat free milk, fat free cream cheese to make it a little better for you. Thanks.. I thought I hated creamed corn. But what I found out I hate that that comes out of a can. Thanks!
I made this last Thanksgiving (2009) and this year my SIL asked if I was making that "delicious corn casserole" again! So, it looks like this will be on our Thanksgiving menu from now on. :) It is perfect as written! Thanks for a great recipe...
Made for Thanksgiving.. Was apprehensive at first, but everyone loved it and was complimenting the recipe. Only change was to omit the American Cheese--just couldn't do it! Everything else was the same and even my picky husband who hates cream cheese ate it and loved it!
serving this to a man, who for 30 years, has said "I hate Creamed Corn", was a challenge I had to try, since this was 'homemade' & not just a can you opened. I used a little less sugar, but, BY GOSH... HE LIKED IT! Personally, I loved it. It's in the save file.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I used 1 1/2 packages cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar and left everything else the same. It did look like a big hunk of mess for the first few hours until all the cream cheese and butter melted nicely..then it turned creamy and I'l make again and again. Does make a ton though! Tastes better everyday to follow.
I've made this three times so far for parties, and everyone loves it. It is very rich, but worth the calories! And it's very simple. I use a combination of white sweet corn and yellow corn. I made it at night, refrigerated it, and then started heating it the next day. It seems to be a hard recipe to mess up!
at 2 am. I forgot that I had a luncheon for work the next day. So I was looking for the easiest recipe that I could find with only a limited time to cook. This was the recipe I chose and I am so pleased! Everyone raved at the party and because I doubled the recipe I had some left over and took it to an early Christmas dinner - even better response there! Great Grandma, the cook of the family, wants the recipe!
This is awesome, plus easy. It gets great raves from everyone. It makes a TON so it's great to take to large family gatherings (or funeral dinners). I usually leave out the sugar... corn is sweet by itself.
so very very tasty! Would not recommend stirring the first hour, as the cream cheese,butter and cheese are still very hard; it seemed pointless. After two hours, it makes sense and the above will start to blend in with the corn. EXCELLENT!
I scaled this down to use 1 bag of frozen corn. I usually do not have american cheese in the house so I omitted it. Everyone thought this was yummy and I have about 1 + serving left over. Everyone gave in 2 thumbs up.
WOW-YOU CAN'T SAY THIS ISN'T GREAT! I MADE JUST AS IT SAID & WE LOVED IT. I REALLY SHOULD HAVE MADE 1/2 THE AMT.BUT IT WAS CHRISTMAS & DON'T WANT TO RUN OUT..,LOOKING FORWARD TO EATING LEFT OVERS W/DINNER. WOULD DEFINATELY MAKE AGAIN, BUT MAYBE CUT DOWN SOME ON THE CREAM CHEESE-NOT SURE IT NEEDS QUITE AS MUCH & SWEET ENOUGH THAT SUGAR COULD BE CUT BACK TOO..I LIKE ADDL. ITEMS ADDED, AS SUGGESTED BY OTHER REVIEWERS, & WILL TRY AS INTERESTING VARIATION-BUT THIS IS JUST GREAT AS WRITTEN! GIVE IT A TRY!! THANKS SO MUCH MAMAMELTON FOR SHARING.%)
I use frozen corn in mine but I put in food processor for a few pulses and do not get the toughness that one reviewer had. I do use fresh corn when in season and add the sugar but not to the frozen as it seems sweet enough.
This was pretty good. Mine needed more liquid. It's pretty rich (as mamamelton stated). I loved the ease of cooking it in the slow cooker and will probably make it again. I will add more milk possibly. Thank you!
We made this exactly per directions. It's so yummy, thick and rich! I would have to agree with another lady who didn't much care for the frozen corn - next time I will try canned or when in season straight off the cob. To my own serving I added just a touch of white pepper and I liked it better - so next time I will add 1/s teaspoon to the crock. I might make this next week again - ad some diced cooked red and green bell pepper for Christmas! Thanks for the great recipe :)
My family loved this! But, it was super rich...and thick! I ended up thinning it down at the end with about 3/4 cup milk. I'm thinking next time I'll halve the cream cheese and use heavy cream so it's still creamy but not as rich. After halving the sugar, it was still sweet, but not too. Overall, very good. Will make again. Thanks Mamamelton!
I have been a member of All Recipes for many years and have never written a review. This recipe has earned first review status! I found this Slow Cooker Cream Corn a few years ago and it's now part of our holiday must haves. It never fails to please and everyone asks for the recipe.
Made this for Thanksgiving and now making it for our family Christmas party because it was such a big hit! It makes a lot of corn, so if its just 4-5 people then I would half the recipe. I add creole seasoning to mine to spice it up! YUM!!
I made this the first time, recipe as is, for a pot luck at work. People get going back for 2nds and 3rds so I decided to make it for Christmas dinner. I did modify the recipe slightly, cutting back the cream cheese and the sugar and it was still a hit. I like the idea of melting the butter/cream cheese before adding to the crock pot. Overall, it was a great side dish!
A huge hit. I made it as a side with Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken from this site. Wasn't aiming for healthy! Though I did use fat free cream cheese and no one could tell. The only change is adding salt and pepper, but I add that to everything.
This was an excellent recipe! It's sooo easy to make and tastes awesome. I made it for 5 (so cut down the recipe by a factor of 1/4). I used less cream cheese and American cheese because I don't like soupy creamed corn. I used 1/2 of a package of cream cheese and 1 slice of American cheese. The scaled down recipe calls for 3/4 of a package of cream cheese, and 1.5 slices of American cheese. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Its my fault this is 4 star rating instead of 5 . I only had canned corn (I used 6 cans , drained )As good as it is , I wish I'd gone to the grocers & bought the frozen , or ultimately started with fresh ! I did add some pepper like I usually do with canned corn & I left out the cheese . It is surprisingly good ! In fact my 17 y/o's only comment was ummm , a first for canned corn !. Out of 4 teens the only one who wont eat it is my 19 y/o , but then again what does he know lol ?
Delicious! Everyone raved about the corn dish at our Easter dinner. I used only half the cream cheese and butter and it was still sensational. I will be making this recipe again! Thank you for submitting it.
Yum! My kids love this as well as everyone at the office for a potluck. I use low fat cream cheese & skim milk to bring the fat content down a bit & most times I just make it on top of the stove instead of in the slow cooker.
Tasty corn in cream sauce, but it only works with pre-processed corn (frozen or canned). How the heck do you get fresh corn kernels to cook in the slow cooker enough that the cell walls break down, thus "creaming" the corn?
This is absolutely the best corn I have ever had! It's great for a pot luck and everyone loves it. The best thing about making this is that it makes a large amount for family reunions and church dinners. I followed the recipe to the letter and we thought it was perfect! If your family loves corn, this is the recipe for you! I cannot wait until Thanksgiving and Christmas for this winning dish!
This was very tasty. You have to be a fan of cream cheese though for this one. It isn't one of those recipes where people ask you whats in it because as soon as you taste it you know! This may sound strange but the leftovers are fantastic on top of burgers. I make jalapeno stuffed burgers and put a scoop of this on top, and I've gone to heaven...
Delish! Hate to alter these great recipes but I did...used Applewood Smoked Cheddar and cubed velveeta both. Gave it a more gourmet taste (or so I think anyways). Huge hit, young and old. Will become a bbq staple and a potluck go to for me!
I made this recipe exactly as stated and it just wasn't for us. The frozen corn became a little chewy - the texture would probably be better if you used fresh corn like previous reviewers. The biggest issue for us though was that it was way too rich. The cream cheese seemed to overwhelm it and it was too sweet. I'm used to making cream corn with butter and half and half and I'll stick to that in the future.
I have been making this for years also- from Taste of Home magazine about ten years ago. My boys would not forgive me if I did not serve this for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. It is far too rich to make it a regular thing. BTW, I use the sweet white corn and find it much better than the yellow. I have never used whole milk in my version- non-fat works fine. Anyone I have every served this to has asked for the recipe and now make it part of their tradition as well.
After reading all of the reviews I was really excited to try this recipe. However, at least for our family, it didn't live up to it's hype. It was just okay but no one was crazy about it. No one asked for seconds or wanted any of the left overs. Except for halving the recipe I made it exactly as written. It even left kind of an aftertaste in my mouth. For me, it's not worth making again.
This is really good and so easy to make. Followed the recipe expect used cheddar cheese instead of American. Just preference on my side. Made it for a potluck at work or I would have added some chilies/jalapenos to spice it up.
Great recipe...We're big onion fans in our house, so just before service we sprinkled chopped green onions on top...We did adjust the sugar down a bit, but overall great taste and perfect for a pot luck etc.
VERY GOOD! This is an excellent recipe for homestyle creamed corn. It is quite rich and definately fattening so I am sticking to the holidays and special requests. The lone drawback is the extra sweet aftertaste. Will be keeping this one and has already been requested by family, Merry Christmas!
I made this for Thanksgiving, as a side. It was a huge hit with everyone that tried it. I made it mostly according to the recipe as written, except I used two packages of cream cheese instead of three, as other reviewers suggested. I think that three would have made it too cheesy, though it didn't have a strong cheese taste at all with two packages. I used regular salted butter and added some additional salt and pepper to taste, since I like some pepper in my creamed corn, but that's purely personal preference. I would totally make this recipe again, but only for potlucks or special occasions as it's so sinfully unhealthy. Huge hit!
This is soooooo good, I have added 1/2 cup of cream at times and it taste even better the 2nd or 3rd day as leftovers! Love this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2006
WOW! I made this for Easter, just to try out a new recipe...and my 4 year old daughter who DOES NOT eat corn...loved it! It was a hit! There were only 7 of us, but I amde the 20 serving size and I have no leftovers!
This was pretty good. I cut the recipe down to a quarter (5 servings). Next time I think I will only use 4 ounces of cream cheese instead of 6 and will use an ounce and a half to two ounces of shredded cheddar as opposed to sliced american. I also added some chopped onion and a can of green chili's, and I would do that again.
I made this recipe for the first time last Easter. My whole family loved it, even my 7 grandchildren ages 13 to 2. My 8 year old grandaughter had a grandparents day at school and had to write something about their grandparents. My grandaughter said" My grandma makes the BEST CORN "! Everyone laughed. It's that good!!
Super easy to make - I put it in before guests arrived for Christmas dinner and then just had to stir every half-hour. It's a bit too sweet, so I would use less sugar (probably only half). Still, it's definitely a keeper.
I made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe! The second time I made it, I only used 3 pkgs of corn (shoping mistake) and cooked a little longer on high... tasted even richer!
I decided to give this a try because I needed the oven space on Thanksgiving. Well, it turned out beautifully and I got lots of compliments. We had plenty of leftovers too. Very yummy and perfect for special days. It's not exactly the healthiest dish, but for special occasions it is fantastic.
Cooked exactly as recipe was written. Corn was crunchy - used Pic Sweet White Corn maybe yellow would have been better. Following ingredients as written - the dish was too rich (for us). Tasted like too much cream cheese for our taste.
Absolutely delicious but I will be tweaking the recipe to only 1 8oz package of cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar and 3/4 cup of butter. I just know that this will become a family favorite when I make it this Thanksgiving!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.