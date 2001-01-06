Christmas Nut Cake
This nut loaf is all nuts. I have never met anyone who didn't like it - except for a few nuts!
Just what I was looking for! Only I intend to soak mine for a peroid of time in "good old J.D." and give as gifts this coming Christmas.
I guess I'm within that category of "afew nuts" ... I love nuts but found this recipe to be awful waste of good nuts..dry..waste of money..Having tryed this recipe I will not touch other similiar recipes!
Great recipe. I've had to copy it for many people who could not believe how great it tasted.
I love the use of all kinds of nuts.
This cake is awe some. I reduced the sugar to 125 grams and i did substitute 400 grams of the dates with dried strawberries
Really tasty and simple to bake. Thanks
i didn't have some ingredients so i just used almonds and walnuts added raisins and seeds,i didn't add vanilla extract (didn't have any).the outcome was very good a bit bland i just put some PB on it
