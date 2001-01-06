Christmas Nut Cake

This nut loaf is all nuts. I have never met anyone who didn't like it - except for a few nuts!

By Richard Reisner

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line two 5x9 inch loaf pans with greased parchment paper.

  • Combine the almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, pecans, dates, red and green cherries; mix well.

  • Sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Combine with nut mixture and mix well.

  • Beat eggs and vanilla, add to nut and flour mixture and mix well.

  • Press into 2 lined loaf pans and bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Set aside for 5 minutes and remove from pans. Completely cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
598 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 41.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 122.3mg. Full Nutrition
