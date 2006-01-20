Dutch Cookies

This recipe has become a cherished family favorite, and it all began in 1965 with my older brother's 2nd grade teacher sharing it with our mother. Melt-in-your-mouth good! At holiday time, add festive sprinkles on top while chocolate is still soft. Enjoy!

By Tracy Larsen

40
40 cookies
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together the butter, shortening, sugar and vanilla.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add to sugar mixture and mix well, being careful not to over mix.

  • Drop heaping teaspoonfuls of dough on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten each with the tines of a fork (dip fork into small bowl of water so that dough doesn't stick to fork). Do this once or twice, depending on the size of cookie and fork.

  • Bake for 13 to 15 minutes. After each pan is removed from oven, carefully place 5 or 6 chocolate chips on top of each cookie while they are still hot. When chocolate is glossy and soft, spread with knife.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 32.2mg. Full Nutrition
