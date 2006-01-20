Dutch Cookies

I liked it the taste of the cookie. It is very sweet with the chocolate chips on top. I would like to mention that my dough was very crumbly. I'm assuming this was the way it was suppose to be since they baked quite nicely. I would be willing to make them again. I always use raw sugar opposed to 'white" sugar so this was no exception. Though I think I would try the white sugar with this instead. The raw sugar leaves a very chewy texture almost like an oatmeal cookie. It was good but I was more in a shortbread type of cookie. I would also use either a milk chocolate chip or at less chips. My cookies were big so I used about 10 chips per cookie and after smoothing them out the chocolate was in the center. Not sure how you get that smooth look with the chocolate but mine were not pretty! lol