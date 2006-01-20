Dutch Cookies

This recipe has become a cherished family favorite, and it all began in 1965 with my older brother's 2nd grade teacher sharing it with our mother. Melt-in-your-mouth good! At holiday time, add festive sprinkles on top while chocolate is still soft. Enjoy!
I think that these turned out great! I didn't modify the ingredients at all, but I did modify the process of making them. I flattened them with my hand and then used a round cookie cutter to shape each cookie. During the last 5 minutes of baking I carefully placed the chocolate chips on the cookies to ensure that they were melted so they would spread evenly. Doing it this way takes a little more time but I think the end result is worth it (as you can tell by the photo). I am going to try these in heart shapes and maybe use mint or orange extract instead of vanilla for Valentines day for my son's 2nd grade class.
My children and I made it for our school's annual Heritage Day. It was so easy! My kids said it was one of the best cookies they have ever had.
This cookie was extremely easy to make and turned out wonderful. I found it easier to use your hands to scoop the dough versus using teaspoons. And because the dough was a little crumbly I added 1/4 cup water.
I thought these turned out lovely and tasty. The second time I made them, I used milk chocolate instead of semi sweet and melted the chocolate separately before spreading it on the cookies. That was much less messy and made a prettier cookie.
Very good however it would be wise to mention in the description that these do come out dry; people tend to forget that cookies from Holland or Germany usually come that way (they love their shortbread). Other than that, this is good. I'm eating them with a cup of milk and it's perfect, the dryness does not bother me. Cheers.
I am wondering if there is a "liquid" ingredient missing. The dough was much too dry? I tried adding two eggs and the cookies came out all right, but only took about 7 minutes to cook. Thanks!
I was searching for new Christmas cookies recipes and came across this one. It has become our favorite. I double the recipe and then give them out to only best friends, the rest we keep for ourselves! My grandson and I decorate the chocolate after it has melted and they look great. Very tasty and everyone who tries them really likes them too.
The dough was very pasty before it was cooked, but it turned out great. The cookies were best right after the chocolate was spread, when the chocolate was still melted, but they were still pretty good when the chocolate had hardened.
It took forever for the chocolate to melt on cookies. I ended up putting them in the refridgerator. spreading the chocolate chips on the cookies was another battle. I melted chocolate separately and then spread it on cookies. Not bad tasting and I can see where kids would enjoy putting on the chocolate & sprinkles. Look very festive.
I liked it the taste of the cookie. It is very sweet with the chocolate chips on top. I would like to mention that my dough was very crumbly. I'm assuming this was the way it was suppose to be since they baked quite nicely. I would be willing to make them again. I always use raw sugar opposed to 'white" sugar so this was no exception. Though I think I would try the white sugar with this instead. The raw sugar leaves a very chewy texture almost like an oatmeal cookie. It was good but I was more in a shortbread type of cookie. I would also use either a milk chocolate chip or at less chips. My cookies were big so I used about 10 chips per cookie and after smoothing them out the chocolate was in the center. Not sure how you get that smooth look with the chocolate but mine were not pretty! lol
I LOVE this recipe! I made some for a project at school and I got a 100 because they were so good! I also made some last night and everyone in my family loves them. I personally think they are the best cookies I've ever tasted.
I found this recipe while looking for cookies with no egg. ( did not want to go to the store that late) I was thrilled with this, it has such potential for flavor variations! Nice texture, easy, I didn't find one thing wrong, except I almost ate the whole batch! My husband loved them too, and he's picky!
My 8 year old daughter picked out this recipe and made it with very little help from me and they were a huge hit! We used milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet, this did make them a little on the sweet side, but still very good!!
I was looking for an easy to make type of cookie and tried this recipe. My family loved them so I'll be making these again. I added slightly more butter to the recipe that makes dozen cookies because it wouldn't come together. I figured it most likely the calculator cut to much out.
These cookies are AMAZING!!!!! They are very buttery and have an amazing texture. I used Hershey's chocolate chips for the top....(I think that it is better if you use Hershey's because the chocolate will taste more real). I would DEFINITELY make these again!!!
The dough is very dry (like a shortbread) but if you knead it you can work with it. Like another reviewer suggested I used a glass to cut them out (so they're round) and I put the chocolate on them for the last couple of minutes in the oven. They turned out really well.
