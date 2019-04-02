Chinese-Style Peanut Cookie
Servings Per Recipe: 48
Calories: 59.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 6.3g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 3.3g
fat: 3.5g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
cholesterol: 4.3mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 6.4IU
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 5 %
folate: 8.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 2.1mg
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 4.7mg 2 %
potassium: 18.8mg 1 %
sodium: 0.4mg
calories from fat: 31.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved