Chinese-Style Peanut Cookie

Rating: 3.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These plump little almond cookies are easy to make and call for ground peanuts, corn flour, and vegetable oil.

By shin

prep:
12 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Stir together the peanuts, flour, corn flour, and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl until well-combined. Make a well in the center of the peanut mixture. Slowly pour in the vegetable oil and mix with the peanut mixture to make a wet, slightly sticky dough. Pinch off about 2 teaspoons of dough per cookie, and roll into balls about 1/2-inch in diameter. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheets, and brush each with egg yolk, if desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cookies are golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 4.3mg; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

bennubird
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2014
I normally make these as written with the exception of some almond oil if the dough doesn't come together depending on the weather and like it but today tried it with cashews and they are boring. just wanted to give a heads up to anyone else who likes to tinker.:) Read More

Most helpful critical review

WannaBeChef
Rating: 1 stars
04/05/2010
I've never had a Chinese peanut cookie before so I'm not sure how they're suppose to taste. However I made this recipe and did not like the cookies at all. They were way too sugary! The dough was very crumbly and I had a hard time keep the cookies from falling apart. They didn't turn golden even after being in the oven for 10 minutes. I would not make these again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
kneisz
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2011
I think the recipe is too sweet. I slightly modified the recipe to one cup ground peanut and one cup flour and 3/4 cup sugar. I do like the soft melt in the mouth texture thanks to the corn flour. I also opt to brush it with egg yolk for better browning and bake it small like the store bought ones (about 3/4inch in diameter) and slightly flatten. Oh I also add 1/2 tsp of salt. Omit corn flour is you prefer slightly firmer cookies. Read More
Helpful
(3)
bennubird
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2014
I normally make these as written with the exception of some almond oil if the dough doesn't come together depending on the weather and like it but today tried it with cashews and they are boring. just wanted to give a heads up to anyone else who likes to tinker.:) Read More
