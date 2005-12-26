Chow Mein Noodle Cookie

105 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 32
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

An easy drop cookie, perfect for the holidays.

By Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butterscotch chips over low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in chow mein noodles and peanuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto foil. Let stand until cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 7.3g; sodium 32.5mg. Full Nutrition
