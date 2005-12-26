Chow Mein Noodle Cookie
An easy drop cookie, perfect for the holidays.
What a great recipe! Easy and delicious! The only suggestion I have is to let the mixture cool slightly before dropping onto parchment paper - the mixture forms better shapes when cooler.Read More
I loved this cookie when growing up but we made 'Haystacks' with 1 cup of creamy peanut butter mixed into 2 cups of melted butterscotch chips. Then we used a combo of chow mein noodles and mini marshmallows mixed in and dropped on a cookie sheet. Chill for an hour and enjoy!Read More
These are very easy. I added some peanut butter and marshmallows. This recipe is a keeper for my holiday baking.
It is kind of embarassing that this simple recipe is my husband's favorite of everything I make at Christmastime. He loves them, and I get lots of "yum!" comments from others too. I do add about 1 tb of vegetable shortening to the butterscotch chips to help them melt more smoothly (don't use butter or margarine, it could cause the chips to seize up).
This is truly an EASY, QUICK, and very tasty recipe. A hit with adults and kids alike. I prefer to make mine with 1/2 semi-sweet chocolate chips, and 1/2 butterscotch chips, rather than just the butterscotch. Try this combination next time for a really delicious sweet/salty/crunchy cookie!
These are awesome. I did have to add about 2-3TB of shortening (I used butter flavored) to the chips as I was melting them.
These are so quick and easy to make. The chocolate with the salt from the noodles and peanuts is the perfect combination!! My mom used to make these when I was younger and I loved them....YUMMY!!
these are yummy, but anyone saying they are easy must be doing it better than me i found these incredibly difficult---they stuck to everything (i'm going to have to take a jackhammer to my stovetop), clung to my fingers as i tried to push them off the spoon, and as soon as i mixed the peanuts and noodles into the melted butterscotch chips it all seized up into this hard lump! so i turned the heat up to melt them again and scorched the bottom of the lump...maybe i'm just not cut out to be a baker...did i mention that i burnt my fingers in the melted butterscotch?
This is a great cookie recipe, a Christmas favorite at our house. I use equal amounts of chocolate chips & butterscotch chips. For those who have difficulty melting & mixing, melt chocolate over a double boiler on medium hear and avoid getting any water near the chocolate - even one drop of moisture will "seize your chocolate" and cause problems. adding a large tablespoon of peanut butter to melting chocolate will ease the chocolate and make adding the broken noodles and peanuts easy. it took me many attempts to identify the problems with the chocolate. Enjoy!!!!!! By Elder Cook
WOW! This was amazing. If it was any easier, it would have come straight out of the box! The best part? It was a HUGE hit. Everybody loved them! I followed KDBONN's idea of using 1/2 semi-sweet chocolate and 1/2 buterscotch.
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law, astounded at how easy they are to make, and have been making these for years, especially during the Christmas holiday! We LOVE them,and we call them "Ting-a-Lings".
Talk about easy! Been making this for years. It's a crowd pleaser!
Better than most recipes of this nature, easy to do and the taste depends on lthe quality of the ingredients.
AWESOME - we called these Haystacks or Birdnests growing up! My 2 year old mixed in the ingredients! What a lifesaver to find this! Thanks so much Carol - This is an A+ and easiest cookies I've EVER MADE!
Made these today for Easter, but had to double the amount of chow mein noodles(5oz. was just not enuf for 3 cups of chips) and added 2 tsp. coconut oil when the chips started to seize up in the double boiler. I formed the clusters into nests and put jelly beans in the center. They were just too cute and everyone loved them.
Great recipe! I have been wondering the name of the recipe for ever. I do prefer when melting the buterscotch chips to add a little vegetable oil to keep it from seizing up, don't use butter/margaring in place of it. Also I used 1 cup of peanut butter with the recipe as well and it was still delicious!!
love these,i've been wanting this recipe for a long time.Haven't had one in 15 yrs.,i tried them at my sisters house then,but she did not know the recipe.thanks
I made these today, my mother used to make these when we were younger, I have not had these in 20 years and they turned out fabulous.
My wife happened to find this recipe in her Mother's 3x5 card collection from way back (card has yellowed with age). Awesome, easy to make and we sure made more than the 36 listed.
About the easiest cookie you could make! And a huge crowd favorite. I used half butterscotch and half chocolate chips and that was a nice balance. Using salted peanuts is a must. The salt adds a great balance to all the sweetness.
Works like a charm, and always a favorite.
Very easy and tasty cookie, I will make again next year, I would ad more peanuts but that is all I would change.
A very easy recipe that my Mom made every Christmas. We usually use half butterscotch and half chocolate chips.
I decided not to add any nuts, and also, I used the double boiler method. I used a metal bowl over a pot, and this was mcuh easier than melting over direct heat. The kids loved them.
I have not made these in years, all I can say is yummy. You can whip these cookies up in no time. I will continue to make these as we all loved them.
I'm not too terribly crazy about butterscotch, but I've seen a version of this with chocolate chips and peanut butter (2 and 1 cups respectively) which was to die for! Otherwise amazingly easy and fun to get the family involved in!
super quick and cheap to make. tastes good. great for xmas boxes.
My Mom makes these but used the potatoe chip straws in a can. she does them with the butterscotch and the chocolate. THEY ARE AWESOME!!
so easy to make and DEEEELISH!! i added some chocolate chips just becasue that it what i prefer. thanks!
Easy to make and great tasting.
YUM!!! I have made 2 kinds of these so far: butterscotch and chocolate, substituting mini marshmallows for peanuts in that one, as per some reviewers' suggestions. I like these cookies slightly cold- I keep them sealed tight in containers or baggies and store them in the garage. Don't worry- they heat up quickly in your mouth! ;-)
Use salty spanish peanuts for the best results - we called them ting-a-lings too and made them with chocolate.
Great cookie. Super sweet but super easy. I also like to add a cup of mini marshmallows. As a child, my Grandmother would make these but she called them Haystacks.
Turned out perfect. I would pass this recipe onto my freinds. Thank You, Carol
I've made this recipe for years. A couple of changes though; I use half butterscotch and half semi sweet chocolate to reduce the sweetness and I prefer cashews over peanuts. Some people add or substitute raisins for nuts.
Awesome cookies. Super easy!!!
This takes me back to my junior high home economics class. Yum. Thanks for posting it. I made them with 2 cups of chocolate chips and 1 cup butterscotch chips. My 2 and 4 year olds loved them as much as I did.
Make these every year during the holidays. They are the hubby's favorite. Perfect combo of salty and sweet!
i love these but i don't add the peanuts
So simple, and yet everyone loved these cookies!! I make them at Christmas and sprinkle green and red sugar crystals on top to make them a little more festive.
I have made these for over 30 years. We call them Haystacks. You can't go wrong with this recipe. Warning: Can be EXTREMELY addictive. Just try to eat only one.
I'm not sure what I did, I followed the directions but it came out too dry. It didn't hold together too well. It was ok but awfully sweet. I probably won't make it again
Excellent! My mother used to make these when I was a kid. Instead of butterscotch chips I use chocolate chips,and instead of peanuts I use marshmallows. Yumm!
Very good & easy! I used both chocolate and butterscotch chips mixed.
My mom has made this recipe for years , except we add an equal amount of semi - sweet chocolate chips (1 1/2 and 1 1/2 butterscotch) to it and 2 cup of noodles and 2 cups of peanuts they are just FANTASTIC and freezes VERY well!!!!
This was a great recipe. My six year old and I made them together and she really enjoyed it! Thanks for sharing.
I was looking for this cookie recipe for a cookie basket I was putting together for a gift. It was perfect and super simple to make.
Too sweet for my taste but my son went nuts for these..... gave him quite a sugar high though!
This cookie is soooooooo easy to make. It's a liitle too sweet with butterscotch chips alone, so definately mix half chocolate half butterscotch. Try adding mini marshmallows for a rocky road treat! Thanks for the great quick and easy recipe.
Very good. I used 2 cups butterscotch chips and 1 cup semisweet chips. Otherwise the scotch would have overpowered it I think. I think it would be easier to work with if you waited a few minutes before trying to form the candy. It kind of falls apart otherwise.
Fantastic recipe. I make this every year for my friends cookie swap. With 3 kids and a busy life you can easily make 6 dozen in 30 minutes or less. There are no duplicates at my swap so most likely you'll be the only baker of these delicious cookies
my mother used to make these all the time, we call them "spider cookies" they're awesome for the kids to bring 2 school. very tasty!
This was good, however I changed it just a bit. I used 1-1/2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1-1/2 cups of butterscotch chips. It came out GREAT!! I got a lot of compliments and requests for the recipe at a cookie exchange I went to.
Delicious and something non traditional
I followed previous reviewers' suggestion in using 1/2 butterscotch & 1/2 semi-sweet choc chip. Due to peanut allergies, I substituted marshmallows. I love this chilled, and what a way to make use of the remaining chow mein noodles I had sitting in my pantry.
Made these for Thanksgiving when my oven was not working and needed to bring some baked goods for a family get together.
One word - YUM! Easy, fun, messy and great. OK, so that's more than one word - everybody can make these.
I make this cooke all the time. Except I use 1/2 milk chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips. I also use chopped pecans instead. People ask me to make these every year for christmas, they love them!
These were very good! The only thing I changed was 1/2 chocolate chips and 1/2 peanut butter chips since that's what I had on hand. My hubby said it reminded him of his childhood. Thanks!
LOVE it! I did not mix chocolate in, BUT I did drizzle melted chocolate over the cookies after they were out on the waxed paper. I used honey roasted mixed cashews and peanuts. Oh mah gah!
Always a big hit!! Use this basic recipe for various combinations, such as chocolate/peanut butter chips or white chocolate chips with craisins.
These are good! I made the butterscotch kind with the peanuts and I made the chocolate/butterscotch kind with marshmallows. Both of them are really good and so easy! Definitely a keeper!
I make Halloween spiders with this recipe, melt chocolate chips in microwave with a tablespoon of butter or oil, mix in noodles, pick up small amounts with kitchen tongs, and add a red cinnamon red hot for spider.
I took it one step further added honer roasted peanuts. bu hand I broke the chow mein noodles into smaller pieces. I likes the quikness of the recipe
I was not pleased with this recipe at all. They were way to crunchy. I will not make this again.
I used this but changed it a little. It made a great Christmas gift for the neighbors.
So easy, so good.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is always a hit wherever I take it. As other writers mentioned, I use both chocolate chips and butterscotch chips along with the noodles and peanuts. It is easy, quick and awesome!!
This was one of the first things that I ever "cooked." I made it way back in Middle School. These taste wonderful:)
These would be good for the holidays, but wow they are really rich and hard to eat as they tend to melt in your hand. Maybe I should refrigerate them first? Not a big hit here, but I don't know what it is we don't care for. These are more like a candy then a cookie though. Thanks Carol for letting us try this simple to do recipe.
use to make this when i was little, forgot how it was made, didnt add peanuts left those out but delicous
These are embarassingly easy to make, but anywhere you take them, people devour them and ask for the recipe. Cleaning up is the only difficult thing. It stuck to my pot pretty badly.
After reading other reviews I decided to do half chocolate instead of all butterscotch chips. I also substituted marshmellows for the peanuts cause my daughter didn't like them. These were a test run for Christmas cookies, however the kids said they didn't look to good to eat.
I used chocolate chips, these are so good!!
made two batches and both disappeared before I could taste them. Everyone loved them and very easy to make.
I have made these for years....I use chocolate chips. What a great hit!
My husband and kids LOVED these.
awesome cookies loved by everyone who tries them
Has anyone ever made these with "white" chocolate chips? My husband is allergic to chocolate & peanut butter.
We call them Haystacks and take out the peanuts. When we give them in gift boxes with other baked goodies we do not know who all has peanut allergies.
Very messy to make but pretty tasty. I added mini-marshmallows and no nuts. Yum!
Yummy andso quick to make!
It just looks awful. I couldn't get past that.
Gosh I remember this recipe as a kid, but like Renee35 We used half creamy peanut butter and half butterscotch chips. Being allergic to peanuts right now, I will substitute it with Soy Nut Butter instead. Thanks for posting!
Quick easy and tasty!
Very yummy and easy to make! I made this with chocolate chips instead and it turned out great!
my husband really liked these.
I got this from my bosses wife...and absolutely love it. But, she made hers with out peanuts and it still taste the same. Also, microwaving the chips works just as well. Then it is popped in the frig and whalla
I didn't care for this, my cookies ended up being very hard.
my husband loved these!
Very easy to make. Sweet and crunchy, we loved them. Next time I'll try it with chocolate chips instead of butterscotch.
