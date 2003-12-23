Persimmon Cookies
This is an old family recipe. We use the Hachiya variety of persimmons. This is a very spicy, very elegant holiday cookie. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
I was a little worried at first because the mixture wasn't creaming. I am so used to adding all of the wet ingredients first, but after I added the pulp, my worries were completely gone. The cookies came out wonderful! This was my first recipe of this kind, and it was a success. Consider this recipe. The flavor and texture are superb!Read More
I doubled the recipe, the recipe was too wet - more like cake batter, so I had to add a little more flour and a little more baking powder. It could be because the persimmons were too ripe? I also substituted craisins. I chilled the dough a bit to make it easier to use. The resulting cookie is DELICIOUS! However, the cake like texture may be off-putting to others. I think instead of cookies, this would make an excellent bread or muffin recipe. As it is, the cookies are very much like muffin tops. :-)Read More
These are delicious! We couldn't stop eating them. The only change I made was to substitute orange-flavored Craisins for the raisins. These cookies are moist and perfectly spiced. Might try with a little lemon glaze next time. Thanks for the keeper, Ruth!
Quick & easy recipe to do, and it is are the best persimmon cookie I have ever tasted. Whole family loved them.
Delicious! Made two batches... Followed Basic Recipe, but added a drizzle of Fresh Lemon Icing...Yum! The citrus soooo compliments the Craisins I used instead of raisins. They don't really spread much, so i pushed them down a bit with a fork dipped in sugar so that they were of even thickness. (Dough was very sticky, is why the fork had to be dipped in sugar) Used a pretty big cookie scooper...probably like a 3-4 TBSP scoop...so they took about 17 min to cook. they kind of looked like smallish scones...but very tender and moist inside. I like a chubby thick cookie instead of flat ones...so for me they were perfect in size,shape and texture...will definitely be making again! Actually tomorrow i will make 2 more batches, cause todays are all gone! Can't wait to share them with even more people! =)))..
This is a wonderful recipe and the cookies are delicious. After reading reviews, I used butter instead of shortening, but I also exchanged the raisins to little pieces of force ripend persimmon. This change made them truely "persimmon" cookies. Persimmons can be force ripend by putting them stem (still intact) side down on a cookie sheet lined with paper towel, and pouring just enough whiskey to moisten the whole paper towel. Place all in a plastic bag and seal for one week. Persimmons will be firm, but sweet. Delicious!!! Any whiskey will do, I go for the cheap stuff.
OMG!!! These are the best. I've never tasted persimmon until today when a friend of mine gave me some Hachiya type after having me taste the Fuyu type, yes, I did some research. I didn't add the nuts as my husband can not have them, and instead of using raisins, I used craisins (cranberry raisins)pretty sweet. Also, I used butter instead of shortening... again, OMG. These are definately going to the cookie exchange this year!
This recipe was good, I cut the recipe in half, and used 1 egg white, and a little less than 1/2 cup of finely grated walnuts. The cookies turned out nice, but you can t really taste the persimmon at all... I ve never had persimmon cookies before to compare, but i had some persimmons i needed to get rid of... One thing I will add though is that the spoonfuls of dough bake out as they are, so i would suggest flattening them before baking... Other than that quite a good use for an otherwise useless fruit (IMO). :) thx for the recipes and previous reviews...
I used almonds as the nut, 1/2 white flour 1/2 wheat, splenda for the sugar, and vegetable oil instead of shortening...they didn't really flatten out much after they were dropped onto the cookie sheet but they were still delicious little bites of spicey fruit! I love these cookies.
My mother-in-law used to make persimmon cookies during the holidays and we couldn't find the recipe. My husband thought these were delicious and gobbled them up. They were equally good when I substituted whole wheat flour and used Splenda for baking.
I tried this recipe the other day using "Sharon Friut", a non-astringent persimmon imported from Isreal which are common in the UK. I decided to leave out the raisons because I thought they may over-ride the flavour of the Persimmons. These cookies were nice and soft which is how I like my cookies. They have a lovely delicate flavour and would be lovely at christmas. I think they would also be good made with oranges
I searched this site trying to find a way to use some persimmons a friend gave me. I chose this recipe. I really did not know what to expect from these cookies. Well, they are fantastic. Everyone in the house agrees these are great cookies - easy to put together too. I mashed the persimmon (after peeling) with a fork. I think next time I might leave the pulp a bit 'chunkier'. I was intent on making the fruit true pulp, but not necessary I think. I am adding this recipe to my tried and true box.
I would have given this five stars if I had halved the raisins. As is, I found it to be easy to make and really tasty but just too many raisins per bite (and I like raisins, but maybe 2/3 to 3/4 cups would still be plenty). Yum yum and a great way to use fresh persimmons!
This is a great recipe! It was my first time making anything with persimmons. I chose this recipe because of all the great reviews. It's definetly a 'keeper' and I will use it again next year! Everyone thought they were great. I made them with craisins and pecans. Yummy!
EXCELLENT!
These were wonderful! Didn't have raisins or walnuts, substituted craisins and almonds. Were delicious!
I love this recipe-these are my husband's favorite cookies. I omit the raisins and walnuts, add a little extra flour and cloves. These are very light.
These are unbelievable! Have made them several times and I can't wait for more persimmons next season!
Great Cookies!!! They lasted a long time, were nice and soft and a great spice.
These are so delicious. I made them last year, and I'm going to make them this year again. Everyone raved about them.
I didn't think the persimmon flavor came through much, but it has a nice spice flavor. I used cranberries instead of raisins. I also used an egg substitute because I have family members who do not eat eggs. The cookies had a cake-like texture. Kind of like spice cake cookies.
These are great! Very tender and tasty. I think that this recipe would work well with pumpkin as well as persimmon pulp. However, I did not get 4-5 dozen; it was more like 3 dozen. But they were great!!!!!!!
I made these exactly like the recipe. My children loved them. They are not a crispy cookie. More cake like in texture. The perfect way to use up persimmons and pecans you get from your trees!
My kids love these cookies. It is hard to find a recipie that is a hidden "healthy" and I think I have found it. I am going to try to substitue the persimmons with fresh pumpkin next time. I'll bet they will be just as good! YUM!!
very good flavor, some variations I have tried successfully: 1) chopped dried apricots instead of or half and half with raisins 2) black walnuts for real old fashioned americana 3) I hate cloves and always replace with allspice 4) double or even quadruple the ginger! these are a "cakey"soft cookie to get them crunchy and still wholesome 1/2 oats and half flour is also good
ridiculously addictive!
Very good. Looked like little scones. I doubled the recipe, and they turned out wonderful. Only change was Craisins for the raisins.
I just made these cookies and they are EXCELLENT and Yummy. Every one loves them. One thing that I like about the cookies are all the spices. Excellent Recipe amd will make again. :)
These are the best cookies I have had. Just delicious.
First time having persimmons, first time having a persimmon cookie. It was a cake like spice cookie. I used 1/2 brown sugar, and 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I did a plain batch, one with walnuts, and one with cranberries and walnuts.
These cookies are way too cake-like in consistency. I added extra flour to make the batter more like cookie dough and they turned out like little muffins. I added extra cinnamon and left out the cloves. I didn't add raisins or nuts because my kids don't like them. They were a little bland. I would add the nuts and try craisins and put them in muffin cups and they would be much better as a bread like treat instead of a cookie.
My father came to visit from Petaluma, CA and brought me persimmons. I had no clue what to do with them. But thanks to allrecipes.com that was not a problem. This recipe yielded some truly excellent cookies, so good that it instantly made me a persimmon lover!
I found that the cookies weren't as flavorful as I'd hoped. The taste of the persimmon is hard to detect, and is overshadowed by the taste of the spices. I won't be using this recipe again, I just didn't find the cookies to be very special.
This is a great recipe! Cookies are soft and bite size. Like most everyone else, I made a couple changes. I used Crisco butter shortening, added the ground flax seed because I saw it on another review and thought that was a wonderful idea, however, I still used one egg. I used Stevia in addition to Splenda because I didn't have enough. Also, I used dried cranberries, plus instead of mashed or pureed persimmon, I chopped one cup and pureed the other cup for a double batch. These cookies are not real sweet and one could eat a lot at a time. I like the icing idea from one reviewer and will try that on some of the cookies. mmmmmm:)
Loved this recipe. I used butter instead of shortening and lowered the raisins to 3/4 of a cup, but otherwise these are perfection. They do not flatten out, so I dipped a fork in sugar and flattened them a bit before cooking. 11 minutes cooked them for me. Simply wonderful and very spicy!
This one is a keeper! The cookies are delicious, I did change a few things like sub butter for shortening and I used whole wheat flour and I just chopped up the persimmons. I didn't have any cloves or raisins so I didn't add those but I will on the next batch. They are so good I already ate four of them and I haven't even finished baking all of the dough yet.
Great recipe!!!! Taste amazing!
I have made these almost every year for 40 years (with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. cinnamon) as they are a favorite of my girls and now loved by their children. I like them best made with shortening, according to the recipe, because the cookies retain their shape and puff up. They spread and are flat when made with butter and somehow the texture suffers.
I doubled the recipe because one reviewer said it didn't make quite as much as expected. The recipe turned out GREAT!!! Very moist and tasty. This is a keeper for sure! I'm adding it to my 'special recipes' for the holidays.
These are delicious cookies. I have made them twice over the last month. I used pecans and increased by at least a 1/4 cup. I used dried cranberries and increased by about 1/4 cup. I added a some brown sugar and granola to the second batch. I also used a glaze of powered sugar, heavy cream and vanilla. I like the crunch the extra nuts and granola added to the texture. These are yummy either doctored up or as they are.
Great recipe! These cookies are perfect for the fall holidays. The spices really come through and the persimmon is barely noticeable! My only change was putting in 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar. I also used wheat flour. This recipe is versatile and delicious!
I added 1 c. raisens - not a very sweet cookie - next time I may squeeze a bit of lemon or vanilla frosting on them.
I liked this recipe. Just a quick note to you. Blend the persimmons for what the recipe requires. I choped them and it was fine but more a bar then a cookie. I also baked the cookies at the 12 minute time limit and kept them a little chewy. fantastic.
These are amazing!!!! I did change the recipe a little. I only put 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and up the cinnamon to 3/4 tsp. I am not a big nutmeg fan and 1/2 tsp seemed a little much. But these are perfect, not too sweet. My children loved them :)
I'm so happy. My cookies came out perfect! I doubled the recipe and used pecans instead (I was out of walnuts) They took about 20 mins cook all the way through and they are tender and delicious.
this is a great recipe,was also easy......thanks ruth
We added chocolate chunks removed raisins and nuts (kids allergic) cooked longer till crispy and loved them!
Tasty but retain too much moistness and was soggy the day after. Will try again.
This was a delicious cookie! Even my picky 6 yr old ate them! I do admit to swapping raisins with chocolate chips though :) I'm the only raisin lover in my family, so I left them out. I didn't have nutmeg so I traded all 3 spices with pumpkin pie spice. Still making it a super yummy, must have more cookie for all ages!
Yummy spicy cookies that are perfect for fall! I would suggest waiting until the persimmons are soft and squishy (and old) so the pulping process is easier. The cookies are nice with an orange glaze; it brings some freshness and brightness from the citrus. Would make again!
Loved it! Made the following changes - made it gluten free by substituting 1 2/3 cup white rice flour and 2/3 cup tapioca starch for the all purpose flour. I also used butter instead of shortening. Used 1/2 cup raisins and 1/2 cup cranberries. Only had just over 1/2 cup persimmon pulp, so added 1/4 cup apple cider. Finally, added the pulp, cider and 1/4 tsp salt to the creamed sugar mixture before adding the flour.
Fabulous! I subbed craisins for the raisins and used the 1.5 diameter cookie scoop. It made 50 cookies. All but 14 are gone before the last batch were even done baking! Delicious!
Great recipe! !!! I'm so happy!
Inherited a persimmon tree, and had no idea what to do with them (other than eat them straight up.) These cookies were a huge hit! Added a light icing of orange juice/powdered sugar to some for a little extra sweetness, but they're fantastic as-is. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent cookies! Everyone loved them. I did change a couple of the ingredients though. Because I didn't have white sugar, raisins, or walnuts, I used turbinado sugar, cranberries and pecans. Great flavor and texture. Thanks Ruth.
About 30 years ago I had an employee whose mom made some persimmon cookies from an old family recipe where she grew up in Mexico. They were the best cookie I'd ever had and I've been looking for a recipe ever since. I made these tonight and stayed true to the recipe. They are amazing and I will make these over and over. They will make a wonderful holiday cookie!!
OMG are these good. I used craisins too. Excellent!
I have made these cookies for a few years now. Great recipe if you like thick chewy cookies. We love them. The only thing in do differently is i soak the raisins for a bit before adding them to other ingredients. We have a friend that gives us persimmons every year. I make a lot of these cookies and they freeze nicely.
I saw in the picture it has confectioners icing. I did not do this and we still like the cookie. I would ice if we needed to satisfy a raging sweet tooth.
Good flavor and very moist. maybe too many raisins for my taste. I added coconut to one batch, also very tasty.
We’d been looking for something to do with our extra persimmons. These turned out great. The 8 year old says, “it was awesome.” The 5 year old says “I think the nuts should be almonds.” (Ed: we swapped pecans in for the walnuts as that’s what we had on hand)
Great recipe. I did half raisins and half dried cranberries which I soaked in about a tablespoon of orange liqueur in a bowl. Soaked for 20-30 minutes. I also added a lemon glaze but I don’t recommend added it because it overpowers the mild flavors of the persimmon and other seasoning in the recipe. I used Fuyu persimmons and added about a tablespoon of water when I made the purée. Before adding the purée, the mixture will be dry/clumpy, FYI. Great cookies. This is a keeper.
A gentleman at church asked if I could make him some persimmon cookies -- these got rave reviews from everyone. Super easy to make, the hardest part was finding the persimmons since they don't grow around here. I am making them again for Christmas cookie trays -- I did not find them to be spicy as the author claims, but the flavor is nice.
Couldn't find my family recipe and this seemed to be almost exactly it. Followed it with the exception of adding 4 small persimmons, otherwise it was a perfect.
They were good... but can't really compete with a table of desserts... pumpkin pie, shortbread, chocolate chip cookies. Most of these cookies were left over.
Really good cookies! When I was a kid, my grandmother made similar cookies but used black walnuts instead of English walnuts. Super!!
I added about a quarter cup extra flour as my persimmons were too juicy and my "dough" was a runny cake batter. All in all these are good. I also left out the clove as I was out. They turned out GREAT. They are super fluffy, like little bites of bread or cake. They don't spread like Normal cookies but rather rise to little balls if heaven. My great grandmother used to make persimmon cookies all the time as she had hachiya trees. This is the closest recipe I've found to what she made. I made mine with future since that's all vons had but they turned out just as good as hachiya.
Well my first time making cookies off my cell phone, and in years. Not a disaster but a day later I know what I did wrong. I forgot the vanilla! It was right on the table but playing with a new mixer I guess... also I'm not sure, does unopened baking soda expire? And I couldnt find the cloves, maybe I finally tossed them but I went to the store twice n forgot. I used very ripe hachiya persimmons and made the pulp the nite before so might have used too much, a little cake like wet batter. They passed the taste test, surprisingly my son and his way too picky girlfriend really like them.! They weren't as pretty as the pic.but i will make another batch with Fuya this time, cloves,vanilla and fresh baking soda. I was a little confused as the recipe calls for 1/4t. salt in ingrediants list mix it with the dry ingredients and calls for another 1/4t. at the end. After the first batch added the 2nd salt as it was missing something (the vanilla maybe? Lol) and I liked the improvement.
i added cloves
I've made these a few times now, and they turn out great! It's a moist, dense cookie that tastes fresh for days. I'm not a fan of raisins, but I've tried other mix-ins: oats, coconut flakes and white chocolate chips. I like them all.
This is a good recipe! my first time making Persimmon cookies so I have nothing to compare this to. BUT I love cookies and I had my idea of what I thought these should feel and taste like. These cookies are a little bready, like a chewy muffin almost. I think next time Ill put half brown sugar and half white, also Ill fold in my egg instead of whipping it. Maybe Ill get a little chewier consistency. But they are great! My husband says they taste just like his grandpas.
I used fresh persimmons from old neighborhood trees in Prestonwood and substituted orange flavored cranberries from Trader Joe's and Ocean Spray cranberries for the raisins. Fresh local pecans harvested locally by a True Texan were substituted for the walnuts. Yummy.
Instead of cloves I substituted half nutmeg and half cinnamon
Had a lot of extra persimmons and this was a great way to use them. Only had pecans (not walnuts). I’m glad there was a review giving me information about how adding the persimmon pulp at the end was when it all creamed together perfectly.
