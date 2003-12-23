Persimmon Cookies

This is an old family recipe. We use the Hachiya variety of persimmons. This is a very spicy, very elegant holiday cookie. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.

Recipe by Ruth

Servings: 48
48
Yield:
4 to 5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together the shortening and sugar. Add egg and vanilla; mix well.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir flour mixture into creamed sugar mixture.

  • Stir in the raisins, chopped nuts, 1/4 teaspoon salt and persimmon pulp; mix well.

  • Drop by the teaspoonful on greased or parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 44.5mg. Full Nutrition
