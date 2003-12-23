Persimmon Cookies

Well my first time making cookies off my cell phone, and in years. Not a disaster but a day later I know what I did wrong. I forgot the vanilla! It was right on the table but playing with a new mixer I guess... also I'm not sure, does unopened baking soda expire? And I couldnt find the cloves, maybe I finally tossed them but I went to the store twice n forgot. I used very ripe hachiya persimmons and made the pulp the nite before so might have used too much, a little cake like wet batter. They passed the taste test, surprisingly my son and his way too picky girlfriend really like them.! They weren't as pretty as the pic.but i will make another batch with Fuya this time, cloves,vanilla and fresh baking soda. I was a little confused as the recipe calls for 1/4t. salt in ingrediants list mix it with the dry ingredients and calls for another 1/4t. at the end. After the first batch added the 2nd salt as it was missing something (the vanilla maybe? Lol) and I liked the improvement.