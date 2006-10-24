Whipped Shortbread Cookies
A festive melt in your mouth cookie, and very easy to make.
Wow. When other reviewers said "melt in your mouth", they weren't kidding. These little buttery gems really DO melt in your mouth...almost disintegrate. The flavor is wonderful, but a warning: they are VERY delicate. I followed the recipe to a tee, but baked them for about 14 min (which was perfect for my oven), used parchment paper (helped with easy removal), and added chocolate chips to half the batch. Definitely wouldn't recommend traveling with these cookies, but they'd be great with tea or milk! *EDIT* I made these cookies again and again, and after a lot of experimenting I found that, in order to make it look like the picture, you have to add an extra 1/2 to 3/4 c. of flour to your mix (still beating it in 1/2 c. per 2 min intervals). I tried it first with 3/4 c., but they were a little drier than I would have preferred. I believe a 1/2 c. extra will give just the right consistency with them still keeping their shape. Hope this helps!Read More
I wish I could say that this recipe worked for me, but it didn't. I added 1/2+tsp of vanilla to this recipe, and beat the butter first, added the conf sugar and beat that in, then the flour and beat for 10 minutes. Cookies looked great and tasted great, but I could barely get them off the pan before they would fall apart. I figured they would be easier to handle once they were cooled, but they weren't. They fell apart the minute you tried picking them up. They tasted great, but I definitely can't make this to serve to people or they would get a plate of crumbs. What a bummer!Read More
The cookies are amazing! But I do tweak the recipe by adding 1 tsp pure vanilla extract, and baking on parchment paper at 325 for 9 minutes (my oven runs a bit hot). Be sure to dry the cherries between paper towels or the color will bleed into the cookies. Yummy topped with a Hershey's Kiss or Hug, or a dollop of apricot or raspberry jam as well. These are easy crowd pleasers.
After reading all the other ratings and some trial and error, I finally succeeded! The cookies are great! I whipped the butter on high speed in my kithcen aid seperatly first. Then I slowly added the dry ingredients and whipped them again on high speed. I don't think it's possible to over whip them... The first batch I cooked for 10 minutes(after reading the reviews) but the cookies just fell apart. So I cooked the next batch until the edges began to turn a slight golden color. Yummy! I drizzled milk chocolate over them once they cooled. Great Recipe!
Oh, yummy! I added about 1/4 cup more confectioner's sugar -and- a teaspoon of vanilla. I also used butter-flavored crisco instead of butter, due to a milk allergy in our home. After putting them on the cookie sheet, I wet my finger with some water & made an indent in each one, which I filled with some blueberry jam. Yummy! Next time, I'll have to make a double batch! You really do need to beat them for 10 minutes, though. The dough will change consistency over the course of those 10 minutes from crumbles to a whipped up dough.
Well these shortbread cookies turned out excellent... you CAN USE MARGRINE I don't use butter in my house for cooking/backing and I had margrine and it worked great... I added 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract I think that is a must have... and I first took 2 squares of margrine and placed it in the micro for about 25 seconds to soften only a little and I wipped it in my electric mixer for about 2 min first ON HIGH and then added the icing sugar still beating on high and 1 cup of the flour on hight and then I sewed in the remaning 1/2 cup flour with my spatula... these really do melt in your mouth... I did'nt think they were difficult... but sometimes when you are new at baking shortbread may not be the best choice... but all in all I love them can't wait to share them with everyone! great recipe william! and thanks for sharing
Great recipe! Very easy to make. I used a cookie scoop to put cookies on parchment paper and flattened them slightly with my fingers. After cooling, I dipped 1/2 of each cookie in melted chocolate. They came out great! Thanks for the fast, easy and tasty recipe...
Excellent!! I took the advice of someone and whipped the butter alone first for 5 minutes then slowly added the sugar and flour and continued whipping for 5 minutes. I rolled them a little to make them into balls and they look fantastic! Definitely worthy of giving to guests at Christmas!
this is the best and easiest shortbread recipe I have tried. The cookies are so light and buttery. I omitted the cherries for alternate red and green sugar sprinkles. It cooked in my oven in 9 min. at 325 deg.
Oh, YUM!! These just melt in your mouth! I took the advice of several reviewers and whipped the butter first for about 5 minutes...added the sugar and whipped another 5 minutes...added the flour and whipped for another 5-10 minutes. I also added some butter and almond extracts for a little extra flavor. I used a piping bag with a star tip, piped the dough into rosettes, and sprinkled with some edible glitter. WOW! These cookies turned out so pretty and tender! They would be a great addition to any cookie tray - for Christmas, a tea party, etc! I will be making this recipe again and again! I plan on trying my cookie press next time (as I've never cared for the spritz dough I use). Delicious cookie recipe!
Slightly sweet and very rich but nevertheless still yummy. I added 3 tsp of cornstarch, so tht cookies can better retain their shape. My kids like the melt in mouth texture!
Great recipe. Absolutely tasty -- the secret really IS the beating. I did exactly what the first reviewer indicated and beat the butter first with vanilla flavoring, added sugar and beat for 2 min., then added the flour in 1/2 c intervals. Thanks for this recipe!
These were awesome cookies! My 12 year old son made them for his classmates and he used sprinkles instead of the cherries, and he baked them for 9 minutes. They were melt-in-your-mouth wonderful! EDITED TO ADD: Just made these again this holiday season and they were far too thin. In checking other shortbread recipes, I see there is not enough flour. They were extremely greasy, crumbly, and thin. If I make these again, I will use a full 2 cups of flour.
Wow! These are awesome! I didnt change anything except that we used colored sugar to decorate as I had no cherries. Definately the key was in the whipping. I whipped the butter first for about 3 or 4 minutes then slowly added the icing sugar over the course of a minute and whipped that for about 3 minutes. Then added flour a half cup at a time taking at least 3 min for each half then whipped for about another 4 or 5 minutes and wow...they are fantastic! I used a piping bag and made very small cookies about the size of a Canadian Toonie and because they were so small they needed only about 8 minutes in oven to get golden. First batch I over cooked slightly and they are still amazing! Thanks, this is a keeper!
I LOVE these cookies! so feathery and melt-in-your-mouth-like! its worth all the whipping I had to do. I followed a reviewer's advice and beat the butter for 5 min, then added the icing sugar and then beat it for 5 more min, then added 1/3 of the flour and beat for two min, another third of the flour and beat that for another 2 min. then finally the rest of the flour and ten min. The only thing bad thing about these cookies is that they're a bit sweet for me. I think i will cute the sugar back a bit next time.
The instructions do not mention that you must "whip" the batter for at least 10 minutes with an electric mixer (I use my Kitchen Aid)to make it light and fluffy. Then you can drop it onto a cookie sheet by teaspoons without any difficulty. I would cook less than 17 minutes - more like 12-14 if you have "whipped" the batter.
Hi Uncle Bill! Very, very close to my Mom's recipe...you want to beat the batter at low speed, by my method and the cooking time might be reduced with the change in altitude (?) that mine do fine at 9 minutes, yes they might not be as brown and crispy, but rather "melt in your mouth", and I split the cherries in half, rather than quartering, but there you go...amusing to see us come this close with recipes and this one of yours won't be that far behind! John
I omitted the cherries, as I didn't have any on hand. Also, I whipped 1 cup of salted butter by itself for 2 minutes on med speed with my kitchenaid, then I added the powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla and whipped it again for another 3 minutes. I added the flour, 2 level cups, all at once and whipped it for about for 3 more minutes. Then I added 1 TBS milk and I whipped the entire mixture for another 7 minutes, stopping only to scrape the sides of the bowl occasionally. I used a melon baller to shape the cookies and I baked them for 18 minutes at 350, until the bottoms were golden brown. I removed the cookies to a paper towel lined rack and dusted them with powdered sugar. They melt in your mouth. Even with the small size, this recipe only made about 3 dozen cookies. My advice is to double or triple the recipe. They will not last!
Try adding 1/4 cup of cornstarch to this recipe. That's how my Grandma Graham always made it and they are PERFECT. You don't taste the cornstarch, but it gives an extra bit of firmness to the delicate cookie.
Cookies turned into one soupy mess in the oven. Waste of time and ingredients.
Fabulous. Don't be scared of this recipe, it's so easy and delish! My teenagers love it, and their friend just came over and said it was 'like eating snow'. I think they will devour the bunch tonight. Thanks for the recipe! Now down to basics... whipped butter and sugar first for at least 5 minutes, then added flour at intervals. Total whipping time, 12 minutes. Baked at 325 for 15 or so minutes (my cookies are big). Judge for yourself. Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, and a Blessed holiday to everyone!
BUTTER ONLY !! and this is a NO FAIL awesome cookie !
Amazingly simple! Lightly sweet and melt-in-your-mouth! This is a fantastic cookie recipe and a new holiday staple for my family! I've made 2 batches in less than a week and they were a huge hit with everyone! *UPDATE: I can't wait to make these again! They keep really well because a month after Christmas, they were still soft and had a great flavor. Wonderful recipe!
These are absolutely amazing. I did what another reviewer suggested and whipped the butter for 5 minutes first, and added the sugar and flour mixture in a bit at a time, and whipped for 1-2 minutes after each addition. This resulted in a literal melt in your mouth cookie that my fiance described as "If I took a bite out of a cloud, this is what I imagine it would be like." So, weird endorsement, but these are wonderful cookies, easy to make, and I will most definitely be making these again!
Excellent! As others suggested, beat the butter by itself for 5 minutes, add sugar, beat 10 minutes, add flour in thirds and beat 2 min after first and second addition and then approx. 8 minutes after last addition. Baked for 14 min and they were perfect. Melt in your mouth, delicate cookies. Everyone loved them.
This is an incredible and very old shortbread recipe. This same recipes has been in my family for over 200 years. I DO NOT add any extra icing sugar or flour and they never crumble or spread. The key is whipping until it looks like buttercream icing. I always use a piping bag and they turn out spectacular every time. The only thing I add is almond or vanilla extract. The almond extract keeps the cookies really white. People love them so much I have started selling them this year!
These taste great but not good for a cookie platter for gift giving...they are much too fragile, they will not freeze well either.
A great, simple cookie. Loved the light texture acheived by whipping. I added the vanilla as suggested (I add vanilla to most baked goods). Also, I whipped the butter separately for about five minutes, then added the confectioner's sugar and whipped more. I added the flour, 1/2 C at a time, but didn't beat long. I've always believed that beating flour developed the gluten, and makes baked goods tough. My cookies were tender and wonderful. I only got 19 though, so each one had almost a tablespoon of butter. One was enough to satisfy though. YUM!
If I could rate this recipe higher, I would! It was fantastic. I was a little nervous when making it because the dough really sticks in the beaters for a little bit, just keep mixing because that means you're almost there. I made two batches of this. One with the maraschino cherries and the other I dipped half in chocolate. I melted 1 cup of semisweet chips with a Tbs. of shortening. They freeze really well too! Absolutely Delicious!!
I made this for some friends over tonight and they are awesome! I whipped the butter for a few minutes, added the sugar and about half a teaspoon of vanilla. I waited until the last few minutes to add the flour, and the dough was very, very buttery. I probably did a little more than what the recipe called for. Pressed with a floured glass as suggested, and they turned out GREAT! Really do melt in your mouth. I made an almond icing (1/2c butter, 1 1/4c powdered sugar, 1 tsp almond) and covered half the cookies with them. A HIT!
OH YEAH! This is the one! whip butter 5 min. add dry ingred 1/2c at a time & whip 2 min ea time. at end, whip approx 10 min. roll with hands into golf ball size. press decoration (eg candied cherry and/or shredded coconut) in, but not too hard as cookies will spread some. bake approx 14 min at 325 degrees. next time, I'll bake 13 min as tops were snow white, but I like the bottoms not so tan. Absolutely no problem with over-crumbly at all and still genuinely melt-in-your-mouth.
This was a wonderful Christmas cookie and a big hit at my cookie exchange party. I read the previous comments and I, too, used my Kitchen Aid to whip the batter for 10 minutes and baked them for *TWELVE* minutes and not 15. They were wonderful, melt in your mouth goodies!
I will return to this recipe and use cornstarch and vanilla - less time to whip and tastier. Just add 1/4 cup cornstarch and 1 tsp vanila to a double batch of cookies. Cook at 300, at 350 they got too brown on the bottom and crumbled. 300 for 10 mintues worked well.
Reminded me of this butter melt away cookie my mom used to make. I refrigerated the dough for 2 hours first, then split it in half on two pieces of plastic wrap. then rolled dough out into 2 logs, and rolled the logs in green and red sugars. Great for Christmas. Thanks.
This was so easy! I never bake and read through the recipe. It sounded simple enough. My daughter put the cherry bits on the centers. Absolutely wonderful!! I wouldn't change a thing, except that each oven is different. I read the other suggestions and decided on 12-13 minutes for each batch. Cookies came out just perfect! Thanks William...
these didn't turn out for me. they spread out too much in the oven. i tried them at 300 and at 350 (based on reviews), but neither way worked. it must have been something i did, but i can't see what my mistake was.....i probably won't try again.
Perfect light and crispy, melt in your mouth cookie. I even cheaped out and used Becel margerine. I think the key to this recipe is long wipping time. I added chocolate chips after the wipping and used a floured bottom of a glass to lightly press for a uniform flat look. I used a mini 1tsp cookie scoop to measure the dough. The result were cookies that looked and tasted just like the Dad's chocolate chip shortbread cookies that my husband loves. Thanks for the recipe!
How delicious and easy. Possibly the yummiest shortbread I have ever made. 15 minutes is a bit too long for my oven, but I had and eye on them and they turned out great.
AWESOME! AWESOME! AWESOME! One of the best cookies I've ever made! Everyone loved them - home and work. Wonderful holiday treat that will most definitely become a staple at the holidays!
The cookies came out so light and yummy! I halved the recipe but really wish I didn't because these cookies are so good! I added vanilla extract and omitted the cherries.
Sadly, this recipe is a big flop for me. These cookies were so buttery that they never firmed up after taking them out of the oven. They looked like I had cooked with margerine - they spread out so badly.
This recipe was delicious! The only change i made was to add 1 tsp of vanilla extract. Also, I am not so sure about the need for such precise mixing times. I don't own an electric mixer so I whipped the butter by hand for a couple of minutes and then the rest of the mixture by hand also for about 2-3 minutes...and the batter came out beautifully with a wonderful texture.
I piped them into little rosettes - they're so cute. Really delicate, so next time I'll make them smaller (one bite). I also used unsalted butter and wish I had added a bit of salt to the batter. Overall, fun to make and taste great.
Great Recipe -- try skipping the candied cherries and dipping or drizzling w/ melted chocolate --the best is the new mint chocolate kisses -- a fave at the cookie swap at work
This has been my favourite shortbread recipe ever since I found it - very rich, but very good. I either pipe them or use a cookie gun and they turn out really cute. I've also added food coloring to the dough for a change. They are truly melt in your mouth, and they are a staple on my christmas cookie list!
I loved this recipe, I DID end up adding about 1/4 cup extra flour, and about 2 tbsp extra confectioners sugar, just to make them stiff enough to hold up for thumbprint cookies. Rolled into balls lightly, thumbprinted. When they were done I filled half with homemade raspberry jam, and the other half with melted chocolate chips (mixed with a little heavy cream).When they cooled I dusted them lightly with shaved chocolate and confectioners sugar. AMAZING!!!!
I have been making shortbread every year for the last 10 years but was never happy with the recipe I had. I tried this recipe this Christmas and it was exactly what I was looking for. My whole family LOVED these cookies and I ran out very quickly, even before our Christmas guests arrived. Next year I will triple the recipe.
Oh yummy yummy!! I actually made these for Xmas. I found it better to pipe them onto trays and make small ones that stay together, large ones are very crumbly. They were gone as quick as anything once they were out of the oven!
i make these very year and even though the batter is a royal pain to work with and even though it makes such a small batch, I never leave them out of my christmas cookie plates. Lighter than air, melt in your mouth, not too sweet; they are worth the work!
Light and buttery! I didn't use the cherries--just made them plain. I think these would be beautiful piped with a large star tip or shaped with a cookie press. Very delicious.
Amazing! My first and last search for a shortbread recipe. Have always liked the whipped shortbread variety but didn't realize how easy it was. Made some 5 or 6 batches over the season. Had to watch them as a shorter cooking time is adequate (seems to be common!) and didn't even finish the 10 minutes beating in some cases and they came out fine.
These are the easiest cookies to make. I dip an end in melted chocolate after they have cooled. Great, easy cookie to take to holiday parties.
These turned out perfect... I followed the recipe closely for the butter and flour but added maybe a tbsp. more sugar. I only whipped for 5-6 min. total and they still came out fine. I was looking for a basic but easy shortbread cookie recipe and this is definitely it!! Alterations: I omitted the cherries, added "smaller than chopped" walnuts and pecans and dipped them in confectioners sugar while still warm. Yum! And they do melt in your mouth. You could also omit nuts and coating with conf. sugar at the end and instead ice with butter icing (like "melting moments") or dip half in chocolate... I will try both of these at a later date... Thanks for the recipe!!
WOW! These cookies are amazing! They are so light, they literally melt in your mouth! Instead of cherries, I used drops of cherry pie filling. They turned out great! I will definitely make these again!
These are delicious. I've made them the last three holiday seasons, and instead of cherries, put either chocolate, jam or lemon curd in the center of each cookie. They are light and delicate, yet rich and decadent!
i think this batch lasted a whole 6 hours. i added the skor toffee ships to the recipe and it turned out beautifully. i love the texture of these shortbread cookies...so light and airy. but make them small, otherwise you will eat them in no time!
I was really scared to make these cookies as per all the reviews, but mine turned out fabulous (and not crumbly at all). I whipped the butter until it looked like frosting (about 3-5 minutes) and then added everything else and whipped for about another 2-4 minutes. I did add a little bit of vanilla (1/2 t). I don't have a Kitchen Aid, so I just used my handmixer! Don't be scared of this recipe, its very good!
What a waste of good ingredients! Won't be making again.
Turned out great! The whipping is essentail, it is the trick for making them light and melt-in-your-mouth!
So fragile you can't even pick them up. Tasted like a mouthful of sand.
The lightest, melt in you mouth, shortbread cookies I have ever made!!
Great cookie! They are very buttery and just melt in your mouth. Like others I reduced the baking time to 10 minutes and used a whole pecan placed on top in place of the red and green cherries. I will be adding this recipe to my permanent christmas cookie collection.
These melted in the mouth alright but they also melted in the spatula and fingers. I did the extra whipping as suggested and did different baking times for 3 batches with no luck. I even made little tiny ones and they still wanted to break. Oh well, I'm sure they won't last long, but won't make again.
awsome recipe, did add 1/2 c flour, rolled them into little balls,dented them and added a bit of raspberry jam to each cookie, nummy
Hubby and I love these cookies, a long time ago I had a simular recipe but lost it. I make these without the cherries
Love this recipe! It's so easy that I can make it with my 2yr old. They key is to mix it until your arm hurts and use parchment paper to avoid burning. I've substituted butter with margerine and shortning and they were still delicicous. Have also added various extracts and food colouring and the cookies still turned out.
While these cookies had a DELICIOUS taste, they were so crumbly that I couldn't even hold one in my hand without it breaking apart. They definitely melted in my mouth, and like I said, I loved the flavor. I don't think I'll make them again though - just crumbled in my hands.
Awesome. Had to tweak the baking time, but once they were golden brown on the edges, I took them out. I added raspberry jam and apricot jam in place of the cherries.
Great recipe. The secret is in the whipping time. Really simple if you have a stand up mixer. The cookies tasted even better the next day and easier to handle.
these are SUPER delicate once they are baked. delicious -- but do not plan to mail these cookies to anyone.... they will not travel well.
I thought no one could mess up a three ingredient recipe, but, once again, the cookie gods proved me wrong. I would rather they crumble in my mouth and not on the cookie sheet.
I love shortbread cookies, but these were not good. I followed the recipe and the users suggestions to a tee. They not only fell apart when I took them off the cookie sheet, but they tasted like butter and flour. I'll never make these again.
When I was a young thing of 22 I ate these at my neighbor's. This is the best whipped shortbread. I lost it and was delighted to find it again. I didn't change a thing but did find out years ago that you never never over bake. There shouldn't be a hint of colour on these as you will have a cookied that turns to dust... crumbles easily. I like to put 1/2 of a red cherry in the middle with 1/4 of a green cherry on either side or the red. Or... I put a piece of pecan in the center with 1/4 of a cherry on either side. I must say that this is one cookie I always loved to eat frozen too. lol
Great taste but make sure you make small cookies. I put a spoonful for each and they were just too dense. But other than that. Great
Absolutely delish according to my hubby, not to sweet, perfect texture.
This is an amazing cookie they really do melt in your mouth A+
These are great, even without the cherries. I beat the softened butter and sugar in my KitchenAid for 7-10 minutes before adding the flour. I roll the cookies before putting them onto the cookie pan and then press them with a fork to get a nice design. These melt in the mouth every time. If I want them to be even richer, I melt the butter completely in the microwave before starting the recipe. I find that with melted butter, the cookies barely stand up to the softest of chews... It's heavenly, no-fail recipe that I've used ever since I started doing Christmas baking.
These little cookies are gems! I followed the recipe except I added about 1 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract,2/3 c. finely chopped pecans, and, like other viewers, dipped them in chocolate. Mine didn't fall flat as others did, but I inverted my cookie sheets and baked them on the other side so I don't know if that helped. I think that next time, I'll skip the chocolate because they detracted from the wonderful flavor, but I think that the pecans were a nice addition. Thank you William!
So light and fluffy. The easiest I've ever made. I make so many batches of these because eveyone keeps asking for them. I do not put anything on them. I have even piped them and put them in a press to make them look nicer.
the longer you whip the more they will melt in your mouth.. dear god these are evil cookies! they never last longer than 20 minutes in my house!
This is a FANTASTIC cookie! I made a few modifications however. I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of Crisco. Additionally, I added 1/4 extra confectionary sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. The taste is mild and not too sweet, but absolutely delicious. I used cherries for toppers for half of the cookies and plum preserves topped with a toasted pecan on the others.
I added some cornstarch to this recipe...about a half cup...found it helps to bind the other 2 ingredients better...very tasty...always a hit!
Good flavor and very melt in your mouth cookies. Unfortunately they are a bit fragile so they don't travel well. I will make again since they were so easy to make.
This cookies are incredible soft and buttery! The recipe couldn't be any easier, you just have to make sure you beat them well for 10 minutes. They practically melt in your mouth! I added two teaspoons vanilla and the taste improved greatly. :)
THE BEST COOKIE EVER!!! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup olive oil instead of 1 cup butter. DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent! I greatly prefer these to traditional harder shortbread cookies. They really do melt in your mouth. The key here is to follow the recipe - when they write whip the butter for 10 minutes, they mean it! I also add a bit of vanilla for more flavor. I make them every Christmas and my family loves them.
These were melt in your mouth shortbread cookies. It got rave reviews at my boyfriends work place. I only beat the batter for about 4 to 5 minutes as it looked like it could take no more. It still did the trick and like I said it was so light and delicious.
Quite delicious but very fragile and definitely melt in your mouth. If anyone had problems with this recipe it's because they did not do the required 10 minute beating, that's the key. I filled with icing instead of cherries, but the second sheet came out flat so couldn't fill.
Excellent...so easy..gave them a 4 just because they are so short and hard to transport. Mind you, my family loved them so much there weren't many to transport!
I wish I could give these cookies 0 stars. They were absolutely horrid. They fell apart when you touched them, had the consistency of sand in your mouth, and tasted even worse!
I'm a vetran cookie maker and these didn't just melt in your mouth they crumbled into pieces before you could get them to your mouth and the taste bland without depth. Will not be making this again.
This is the most delicious shortbread out there! I have been looking for a recipe like this for a very long time. It's melt in your mouth buttery goodness. Obviously not the most healthy sweet treat but one of my absolute favorites. I followed the recommendation by kathleen with the constant whipping (this is key), however you can use margarine so don't be put off by the recipe if you don't have butter on hand. I have even tried this recipe with whole wheat flour and it was still great. You won't be disappointed!
This is a terrific, melt in your mouth shortbread that is incredibly easy and fast. It also works aswell with margarine but the taste is better with butter. Thank you.
HELP! I actually got this exact same recipe from my mom who made these every year. She told me the secret is in the whipping. At least 10 minutes is the key. They are my husband's favorites so I made a double batch and followed her directions which are the same as these here. I knew they were fragile from when my mom made them but mine are so bad that you can't even pick them up. They crumble to bits. I whipped the dough up in my Kitchen Aid for 10 minutes and dropped the dough onto parchment paper covered baking sheets. I guess one small change I made was baking them on the convect setting at 325 instead. (Manufacturer recommends reducing the heat by 25 degrees when using convect instead of bake.) Oh oh. Now that I stop and think about it I measured then sifted the flour and confectioners sugar using a wire sieve. So double recipe, Kitchen Aid, oven temp and sifting were my four differences. None of which I would have suspected would be detrimental to the recipe. Any advice/sugggestions would be greatly appreciated. I am not even going to remove the remaining batches from the cookie sheets. I am going to put them in the freezer then remove them from the sheets after they are frozen. Maybe we'll have to eat them half frozen!
So, I lost my great grandmothers recipes when we lost our home, along with most everything else. When I asked my grown kids what they wanted for Christmas dinner they said Great Grandmas butter cookies. She was a German immigrant, and I remember making these cookies when I was a child, but had relied on what she wrote until it was gone. I went looking on the internet for a recipe that 'felt right' and found this one because the proportions are correct. My granny beat the h-e-double hockey sticks out of it with a wooden spoon, but they turned outs as light at air with a wonderful pure butter flavor. The only difference is that she added some whole milk, right out of the cow. So I used this recipe to the letter, but added a scant 1/4 cup of half and half, a tablespoon at a time. You will know when it is right because when you try to ball it in your hand it will just catch and not crumble. I did as she did, spoon onto pan and put a thumb in the center to fill with whatever yummy jam is on hand. DO NOT bake for 17 minutes. With the added moisture mine took 7 minutes to be perfect. My son also added a hershey's kiss instead of jam and that turned out great. Enjoy, and Merry Christmas. T-
This recipe was just what I was looking for. It's 'just like Mom's'.
I don't know what's wrong. I do whip it til creamy but it doesn't turn out like cookie. It's so thin that I cannot pick it up as a piece. Since everybody said it's good, it must be I did something wrong.
I have to say the only thing I did different was sift the flour and sugar and then just beat it on slow till it was all combined and then switched to full speed for about 10 minutes and then baked them and walla perfection. These will definitely be a staple cookie in my home :D
EXCELLENT recipe and so easy to make. I can't imagine how anyone could have a problem if you follow the directions! I can't imagine not using real butter. My advice would be, if you don't want to use butter, find another recipe. I do like prettier cookies for my trays and next time I'll try a pastry bag or cookie press. However, nothing wrong with them the way they are!