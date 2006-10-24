Whipped Shortbread Cookies

610 Ratings
  • 5 415
  • 4 95
  • 3 40
  • 2 25
  • 1 35

A festive melt in your mouth cookie, and very easy to make.

By William Anatooskin

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine butter, flour, and confectioners' sugar. With an electric mixer, beat for 10 minutes, until light and fluffy. Spoon onto cookie sheets, spacing cookies 2 inches apart. Place a piece of maraschino cherry onto the middle of each cookie, alternating between red and green.

  • Bake for 15 to 17 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bottoms of the cookies are lightly browned. Remove from oven, and let cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer cookies on to wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container, separating each layer with waxed paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 36.5mg. Full Nutrition
