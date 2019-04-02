BBQ Turkey

This is a great BBQ Turkey recipe. We almost never have any leftovers. This recipe can be used with almost any size bird.

By Julie G

Credit: MamaMia57
Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill for low heat.

  • Rub some of the butter all over the turkey, inside and out, then rub all over with chicken base. Cut remaining butter into cubes and toss with onions, apples, and garlic in a large bowl. Stuff the bird with this mixture and place in a disposable aluminum roasting pan. Fold the turkey skin around the neck area to cover the hole and then turn the turkey over and pour wine into the opening at the other end until the turkey is full or the bottle is empty. Set the turkey breast side up.

  • Place the roasting pan on the grill and cover loosely with aluminum foil. If you have a pop up timer or heat safe meat thermometer, insert it into the turkey breast. Close the lid.

  • Roast until the temperature in the breast reads 170 degrees F (75 degrees C) and the temperature in the thickest part of the thigh reads 180 degrees C (80 degrees C), about 4 hours depending on the temperature of your grill. When the temperature is getting close, remove the aluminum foil covering the turkey and allow it to brown during the final minutes of cooking. If it starts to brown too much, just cover it back up. Allow the turkey to rest for at least 20 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1294 calories; protein 117.7g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 76.7g; cholesterol 467.9mg; sodium 1310.4mg. Full Nutrition
