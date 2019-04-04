Fresh Pea Soup

This soup is known in France as Potage Saint-Germain, a name that comes from a suburb of Paris where peas used to be cultivated in market gardens. If fresh peas are not available, use frozen peas, but thaw and rinse them before use. Croutons make an excellent garnish!
One word: exquisite. I made this recipe to serve 12, and the only changes I made were to use a large spanish onion instead of 6 medium shallots, and a little garlic salt. Once pureed this soup has a beautiful colour & texture; velvety and delicate. I absolutely loved this, and would make it again any time. Frozen peas worked just fine for me. A little bit of whipping cream & a sprig of mint garnished this very nicely. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Really liked this! I made a few alterations: Sauteed a clove of garlic in a bit of olive oil, used half of a small yellow onion (what I had), salt, pepper, and rosemary, (a dash of crushed red pepper (tiny tiny sprinkle), and used vegetable stock instead of water and it was fabulous! Great flavor and smooth velvety texture.
Served this at a French themed dinner club gathering of 12 people. Added garlic, fresh rosemary, a bit of dry sherry and garlic salt. I also used frozen peas with vege broth, but only just heated the mixture before blending it. I did not strain it as I like a some texture. Finished with a sprinkling of chardonnay/garlic flavored sea salt, a dolop of sour cream and a sprig of rosemary as garnish. It was a hit getting rave reviews from everyone. It maintained its fresh look and flavor, I think in part because I did not cook for it any length of time. Everyone was asking for the recipe!
this was great! I changed a few things about it though: used a regular onion, chopped up and cooked with 1 garlic clove (mashed). I also used vegetable stock instead of the water and left a few peas "unmashed" to give it a homey feeling. I don't think it's enough for 4 servings though, more like 2.
I followed the recipe but use frozen peas, half and half, and vegetable broth (made from "Better Than Bouillon" in the vegetable flavor). Excellent, just excellent. It's sweet all by itself, it's the most beautiful shade of green (not chartreuse), it's filling and has fiber, and it's not heavy calories. I love this soup and am going to make it a permanent part of my own personal "dinner spinner". ---Fabienne
Very good soup! What a nice treat since it is change from the usual split pea soup. I did use frozen peas & chicken broth, a stick blender and I did not strain it. We really enjoyed it. Next time I will make a double batch (or more) because it was no where near enough for my family of 3.
This has become a mainstay this late spring, and will probably remain one, as long as the farmers' market has fresh peas for sale. I add a half teaspoon of white pepper and a scant teaspoon of salt while the peas are simmering and use my immersion blender to (more or less) puree. Straining seems tedious, pointless, and counterproductive. So easy and tasty! And good hot or cold!
I absolutely love fresh peas, either eaten raw as soon as I pick them or put in boiling water for about 30 seconds. Just long enough for the butter to melt. For this recipe I left them in the boiling water for 1 min and then used a submersion blender to puree them, added 1 tb of butter along with the heavy cream. When I first came across this recipe I thought, how nice a fresh pea recipe that does not call for mint.
OMG! I'm shocked at how good this was. So much more flavorful and fresh pea tasting than using dried peas. I used chicken broth and a half bag of frozen peas and a half bag of frozen peas and carrots 'cause that's what I had on hand. I also used a yellow onion instead of shallots and I sauteed them in about a teaspoon of bacon drippings. Didn't want to drag out the food processor, so I used my stick blender. It worked like a charm. I will NEVER make pea soup any other way than this! Absolutely outstanding.
delicious! I used frozen peas and they worked fine. I used veggie broth instead of water (I had a box that I needed to finish), and I sauteed 1 clove of garlic in with the shallots. Using one of those hand-held blenders right in the pot makes preparation faster and clean-up easier (1 less thing to wash). Thanks for the recipe, I really enjoyed it!
Excellent! I used frozen petite peas and followed the recipe as written. I think chicken broth would be nice for this, but straight up salt and pepper really highlight the sweet pea flavor. I whipped my cream slightly and used it as a garnish with a few baby peas. Cute. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so easy and really tasty. It was great as is and then I made some adjustments and liked it even better. I used low sodium chicken broth in place of water, added two cloves of garlic and as onion in place of the shallot that I didn't have. I also added a handful of spinach. While this was boiling I sliced two carrots into circles and boiled them for a few minutes in the microwave until they softened. I added half of the boiled carrots to the peas when they were finished boiling and then I used my immersion mixer to blend it all up well. I did not strain it (I like my pea soup thicker). Finally, after pouring the soup into a bowl, I added the rest of the boiled carrot circles and a dollop of sour cream. This was so fast, easy and tasty that I will make it often.
This is one of the best soup I've ever made. So simple and fresh. Must be made with fresh or frozen peas from the garden or farmers market. I recommend at least doubling it. My thanks to the person who submitted it!
Delicious! and Simple. I sauteed approx. 1/2 cup of shallots in olive oil and used frozen peas. Also added 1/2 a potato for some body as I didn't use cream or butter. Don't overcook the peas for the most vibrant flavor. Thanks for a terrific recipe.
I added a small piece from a vegetable bouillon cube to the peas while they were cooking and fried them a bit before adding the water, just as I'd make if not to cream it. Poured into the blender and when returned to the pot 3 tablespoons of light whipping cream - many great reviews about it! Smooth soup to an Autumn night here at the South Hemisphere. 5 stars!!!
Wonderful flavor for something so simple! Like other reviewers I used frozen peas, low sodium chicken broth and topped with a bit of fat free sour cream. Cannot wait to make again and serve with a grilled cheese sandwich!
Thank you so much for the fantastic recipe. I made only a few modifications: I used frozen peas, 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water, added 3 tablespoons of sauvignon blanc when I added the water and peas, and used fat free milk instead of whipping cream. My boyfriend and I both loved it!
I made this with frozen peas (16 ounces is a little more than three cups)and red onion instead of shallots. I'm making it for a friend as a surprise when she returns from her honeymoon. Peas are her favorite vegetable. I don't even like peas myself and I thought this soup was tasty!
I make a soup for every celebration dinner, and my family no longer wants any other soup from my vast recipebox! I do substitute vegetable and chicken broth for water and fat free half and half for whipping cream. The most time consuming part of this soup is the straining -- I do find my Foley Food Mill makes the job easier and well worth the hassle for this velvety soup.
Very fresh and healthy. My wife (who doesn't eat regular pea soup out of a can) was very impressed. We are trying to eat better, and this soup, with a nice loaf of garlic bread was a delightful supper. Instead of the blender, I used my wand mixer right in the cooking pot for a real fine puree. I used sour cream as mentioned by others instead of the whipping cream. I also used a little white wine and vegetable stock, not water.
I LOVE this! I usually make split pea soup but this is really good! I did use vegetable broth instead of water and I did not puree, but left it natural. I'll bet it would be good cold in the summer. I'll let you know! I drizzled each serving with cream in a fancy swirl.
Delicious, refreshing and healthy! I subbed chicken stock for water and added a dash of rosemary. Very easy soup. To save on calories, I didn't add cream, though I didn't find that it tasted like it was missing anything. Recommended!
WOW this soup is awesome!!! I had to use what was available so I used immature garlic stalks instead of shallots (very similar) and homemade chicken broth because I had some left over. I am confident it would taste just as great just the way it was written too.
SO delicious! I made it with frozen peas, and added a little garlic in with the shallots. Also used chicken broth for more flavor. I had an enormous bowl of it for lunch along with buttered and toasted French bread. Amazing. Thanks so much, Lizz!
I made this soup but changed a few things. I cooked some bacon in the soup pot, then added a little garlic and some regular onion. When that was semi soft I added chicken broth. I simmered that for about 10 minutes and used my immersion blender. I then added cut potatoes and carrots. When they were done I removed them and added the fresh peas. After they were cooked I used the immersion blender again and then added the potatoes and carrots. I know it is basically a completely different recipe but it was delicious.
Very tasty, I did not strain and didn't mind the "chew" of the soup. When blending, I needed to add quite a bit of veggie broth to thin it out. I topped it with some low fat plain yogurt which added a nice zing. This came together really quickly. I believe the quality of the peas I used (fresh from farmers market) most influenced the fresh taste.
I loved this recipe. Cheap and cheerful supper for a twosome. I added thyme and used vegetable bouillon in the water. I also used balkan yogurt instead of whipping cream, its what i had on hand and i don't regret it. It was healthier that way. The bitterness of the yogurt wen't well with the sweetness of the peas too! This recipe is a great base (i love that) because you can always change it up a bit and use whats in the fridge. Happy tweaking everyone.
This was delicious! I used 4 cups of frozen peas and chicken stock instead of water. I let the liquid boil off almost to the point that there was none left, then I processed it. Came out thick and velvety!
Instead of shallots I used an onion, instead of just water I added a 14 oz. can of chicken stock, with 1/3 cup water, and I didn't have any cream, so I added about 2 tablespoons of cream cheese. I may have over blended it a bit. It had a bit of a dryness to it. Not too thick, but the dry side of peas. I added about 1/4 tsp or garlic powder, and bit of sea salt and this helped it along immensely. Next time I'll add more veggies, probably some potato and add some fresh garlic to the shallots, to give it more body, and probably no water, just broth and cream.
4:5 with the recipe as written. Opted to use chicken broth to increase flavor. Liked it better with this substitution. Also used frozen peas since I had them and it worked out very well. Will make again and double the batch.
Very impressed with this soup. I thought it would be bland but it was very tasty. I did use vegetable broth instead of water and didn't strain the peas, just put in the blender and then straight back into the saucepan. The only thing I would change next time is the amount of water/broth added. I found although the soup tasted great, it was a bit watery for me, so will not add so much next time.
Dang this was good! You'd think it would be bland because of the simple ingredients, but it's not at all. Like other reviewers, I used chicken broth in place of water, as well as frozen peas. I thawed the peas first and blended with an immersion blender. It came out rich and flavorful even without any cream, and made a delicious and hearty lunch.
Fantastic, easy to make soup.It scored points with my family for its simplicity. I served it before a course of butter chicken, naan and rice. The rich green colour contrasted well with the fiery orange of butter chicken. Loved it. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
I absolutely LOOOOOOVE this soup!! I first made it about a month ago, and since then have made it like 6x! lol! Thank you soo much for sharing this recipe!! :) It will be a recipe in my weekly diet I think! lol! :) I have done a few things differently..like, I add a fresh garlic clove to the butter, and use regular onions in place of shallots, as well, I have used sour cream in place of cream, and once even plain jogurt! It gave it a little different kick, but was still awesome! :) :)
Had to take one off as I made one big change: I had some chicken stock I'd accidentally made sour with a cup of ACV instead of a tablespoon, but it tasted like hot and sour soup stock so I kept it and have been waiting to use it. I used it in this instead of the water, along with sour cream, and it turned out quite tasty! Will have to put this in the Favorites.
I have also made this with coconut milk and it was very tasty. Additionally, I have used a mix of fresh/frozen peas as well, and this recipe still holds as a great basic starting point. We use an immersion blender and a mesh strainer...smooth and perfect!
Loved it! I’ve never bought fresh peas before but they looked good at our local farm market so I brought them home and found this recipe... since I’m on my own the amount of peas I bought made just enough .... but no leftovers I will add more salt and pepper next time
This was great, I did use a shallot but I also used a clove of garlic and two stalks of celery. I also used vegetable broth instead of water, and I, sadly, had to use frozen peas. The soup itself was great, but I made some parmesan crisps that I put atop the soup when I served it and it was a HUGE hit!!
This recipe was one of the best recipes I have made. I changed a few things like I used onions instead of shallots. I put cilantro on the top and mixed it in. I will definitely use this recipe again my family loved it.
I used 1 cup of canned peas, half of a large yellow onion, half of a box of sliced mushrooms and 2 cups of veg stock. I sauteed the onions and mushrooms first in 1 tbsp butter, added peas and stock, boiled, simmered... blender for a few seconds, no straining. Straight to my bowl w a dollop of sour cream. SO GOOD!
My daughter loves this! So easy and yummy ?? I use veggie broth and if I don’t have the shallots I’ll use a quarter of a regular onion. She can’t eat dairy so I use coconut milk instead of cream. That’s makes it vegan ??even though she’s not.
I wanted to love this, but it needed a lot of help. Maybe it would have had more flavor if I had used fresh peas instead of frozen, but I wound up adding some sugar, a pinch of dried mint, and a a bit more salt than was healthy. It tasted as if something was missing. I'm not sure what. Maybe if I used chicken or vegetable broth instead of water? Maybe if I added a tiny splash of white wine vinegar? It needed something to wake it up.
Made this for sunday dinner to go with roast chicken, and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all even my brother in law who does not like peas. I used a leek as I wanted a mild onion taste. I didn't strain it as didn't have time, Next time I make I will make sure that I do. The next time I want to add some carrots and potatoes to it as well to see how that turns out
This soup is perfect! Made it in the electric pressure cooker, cooked at high pressure for 2 mins, plus 10 mins slow release. Didn’t add cream, but served it instead with a drizzle of quality olive oil and garnished with fresh, chopped chives.
Very easy and quick soup. I made a few changes. (1.) Used half butter and half olive oil to saute the onions and added finely chopped garlic to saute with the onions. (2.) Used 2-3 cups of chicken stock (or 2 stock cubes) instead of water. (3.) Added 2 cups of peas and 2 cups of fresh sweet corn. (4.) Did not strain the peas.
This was absolutely lovely! Made as written except didn't have shallots so used onions. Being English, rather than french, I served it with a few drops of malt vinegar. This is a keeper. Thank you for the recipe!
Super easy, fresh and fantastic. Following the lead of other reviews, I too used some fresh garlic and home made vegetable broth. I’m not a fan of cow’s milk so I used full fat coconut cream after blending (which I guess would make it vegan). We added a slice of toasted Black Russian rye bread, a slice of Black Forest ham, and that was our meal. This was so filling and satisfying.
I reduced the water by half then added unsweetened almond milk before blending. I also added thyme, tarragon and fresh garlic cloves to the water, peas, vegan “butter.” We love this soup! It can be served warm or cold,
