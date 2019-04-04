Fresh Pea Soup

This was so easy and really tasty. It was great as is and then I made some adjustments and liked it even better. I used low sodium chicken broth in place of water, added two cloves of garlic and as onion in place of the shallot that I didn't have. I also added a handful of spinach. While this was boiling I sliced two carrots into circles and boiled them for a few minutes in the microwave until they softened. I added half of the boiled carrots to the peas when they were finished boiling and then I used my immersion mixer to blend it all up well. I did not strain it (I like my pea soup thicker). Finally, after pouring the soup into a bowl, I added the rest of the boiled carrot circles and a dollop of sour cream. This was so fast, easy and tasty that I will make it often.