White Chocolate Party Mix

This is that old party standby that people just love to munch on.

Recipe by Sharon

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
12 to 14 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In the top of a double boiler over simmering water, slowly melt the white chocolate. In a large bowl, combine cereals, pretzels, peanuts and candy coated chocolates. Slowly pour the chocolate over the cereal mixture and stir to evenly coat.

  • Spread the mixture onto wax paper and cool. Break into small pieces, store in an air-tight container and refrigerate to keep fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 193.3mg. Full Nutrition
