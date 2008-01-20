White Chocolate Party Mix
This is that old party standby that people just love to munch on.
I make this every Christmas now with the following changes: used 2 pkgs of Ghiradelli white chocolate chips (tastes much better than the other brands), used 1 can whole cashews and 1 bag red & green M&M's without peanuts. This is so good I am thinking of packing it up in holiday food bags for giving at the office next year.Read More
I had a very hard time with this recipe. I have had something similar to this mix before however it tasted much better than this blend. I thought this version was a waste of time,money and effort.Read More
Every time I make this people ask me for the recipe. We love it. The only thing I do different is melt the white chocolate in the microwave, 1 minute at a time mixing in between and add cashews instead of peanuts.
Delicious and so easy. I simplified and only used 4C Rice Chex, 3C pretzel sticks and 2C peanuts. I used white chocolate chips and just melted them in the microwave on Medium power. So good- we can't stop eating it!
This is a perfect version of this holiday favorite -- don't bother looking anywhere else for your recipe. I agree with other reviewers that the double boiler is unnecessary -- just melt chips or broken-up bars in the microwave. PLEASE don't economize on this recipe -- Ghiradelli is a must to make this taste great -- no stuff labeled "white candy coating" here! When I make this, I mix everything except the M & M's with the white chocolate, then after it's mixed, add the candy. This keeps the candy from melting if the white chocolate is hot.
I made this for a party and everyone loved it! I added craisins and instead of just using peanuts I added a can of mixed nuts as well. Satisfies the sweet/salty tooth! (Melted white chocolate chips in the microwave - MUCH easier)
Yummy!! I made this for my kindergartener's class snack and it was a hit. I used Halloween M&Ms and it looked very cute. I kept some of it here at home and I couldn't stay out of it. Everyone wants the recipe.
This is a great variation of Chex Mix! I made it last year for coworkers, and it was a HUGE hit. Very easy,quick recipe. I came back this year to find the recipe again--it's a keeper. WARNING: You may want to eat it all yourself! :)
I make an "adult" version with toasted slivered almonds instead of peanuts and dried cranberries instead of m&m's. My "kid" version has no nuts and sprinkles instead of m&ms.
A good stand-by for the holidays. We grew up calling it white trash. Very easy to make and customize to your individual tastes. We threw in a couple of handfuls of mini marshmallows...totally yummy.
The reviewer who called this "Christmas Crack" said it best - it is absolutely addictive, and such an easy and pretty treat to make. It does make a lot of candy, which makes it perfect to give to neighbors and teachers.
I make this and order special color m & m 's for the occassion. This is excellent.
Great little snack mix! For the cereals I just used 4 cups of Rice Chex and 3 cups of Honey Nut Cheerios. That was plenty of cereal. I just bought a bag of white chocolate chips, which is only 12oz and I could have used a little more. Should do 2 bags next time! Very simple and takes almost no time.
I make a similar mix every Christmas (we also refer to it as "White Trash" lol) however, mine has Rice Krispies & Peanut Butter Captain Crunch cereals rather than Chex, Pecans rather than peanuts & mini marshmallows. The PB Captain Crunch adds a good flavor. Never thought of adding the M&M's, would add color, but the white chocolate covers everything anyway. Mine calls for: 1 1/2 lbs or 2 (12 oz) bags white chocolate, 2 cups Rice Krispies, 2 cups PB Captain Crunch, 2 cups mini marshmallows & 2 cups pecans (you can use peanuts, but I think pecans are better). Mix together in bowl; heat chocolate (I do in micro) & pour over mix. Stir well & spoon out onto wax paper. Allow to cool.
Easy pleasy Christmas candy to make. Put all ingredients in a big bowl and pour melted white chocolate over the top. This recipe is not overly sweet as all of the cereals are not sugar coated. Looks nice served in a holiday cello bag.
I've been making this for years... My family and friends love it & ask for it at Christmas every year & often for other holidays as well. What's so great about it is it's versatility... you can change it up to suit your tastes. Last Christmas I happened to read Terri O.'s review about how you HAD to use Ghiradelli's white chocolate instead of white candy coating. I've always used "Vanilla Almond Bark" & it's 1/3rd of the cost. But I wanted to test it out & see if I was doing myself a dis-service by being cheap. I made two identical batches with the only difference being the white chocolate vs the almond bark. I had my family taste each one & vote on which they liked better. My cheap almond bark won hands down. Not one person preferred the expensive brand of white chocolate. But to each their own... I suggest trying both & deciding for yourself! Oh, one more thing... a few years ago I had taken some of this to work with me & had a small amount left in the ziplock bag when it was time to go home. Just as we were locking up a woman ran in to make a payment. She saw my ziplock & asked where i had got it. I told her I made it myself. She informed me that she worked at the potato processing plant in town & that one of her co-workers makes it & sells it to everyone at the plant... and has everyone so hooked that she was having a hard time keeping up with the orders but refused to give anyone the recipe. Needless to say, my customer was VERY happy as she left with the recipe that day
This mix is rather unappetizing to look at but it is great tasting. I made this thinking my small grandchildren would like it...cereal + candy + white chocolate... can't go wrong but to my surprise it was even more popular with the adults! I used Crispix, Cheerios, Pretzels, Cashews and Xmas M&Ms which gave it a festive flare. This will become a standard treat at Xmas from this point forward.
Delicious, and so addicting. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! I make a version of this during the holidays, for our neighbors. I add Golden Graham Cereal as well as the other cereals and pecans instead of peanuts. Additionally, I melt the white chocolate in the microwave a few minutes at a time, stirring in between.
I made this for a bake sale fundraiser and it sold out in the first 90 minutes! Very yummy and easy to make! However, our name for it is "white trash."
My family loved this. I started to melt the white chocolate in the microwave and it burned, so I had to go out to a different store and they didn't have the white chocolate chips so I had to get the candy coating (aka almond bark) and boy that stuff melts really good in the microwave and it worked just fine. It is also alot cheaper. I didn't have any peanuts so I used pecans and they worked, but I think when I make this again I will use salted peanuts because I think it would be better that way. I also did not use and toated oats cerel, I just used more of the others to compensate. This stuff was awesome. We are still trying to figure out what we are going to call it.
Danger - this is addictive and delicious so only make it when you are going to have a lot of people over to eat it! I like using pretzel shaped fish (:
This is a holiday hit every year. Never last long anywhere I take it.
If you like this you will love White Trash! It has mixed nuts,white chocolate,potato stix,craisins, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal,and lots of smiles!!!
I've been making this for years as Christmas presents and it is always a huge hit. I've used different cereals and nuts to suit the person I'm making it for. I've even made it for a health nut by using wheat cereal and craisins.
I used Captain Crunch, Lucky Charms and Chex Rice, I cut into tiny pieces Kit-Cat bars 1 cup and also used cup of plain M&M's, I used 2 & 1/2 bags of white chocolate chips microwaving them to melt, 1 minute stir then 10 second thereafter until smooth. They turned out AWESOME! Thanks!
i grew up with a recipe very close to this one, the only difference is my family always uses almond bark rather than white chocolate... and we call it "white trash". delicious! :)
I have made this for the last several years for my son to take to school, but since some kids are allergic to peanuts, I substitute a mini bag of popped microwave kettle corn for the peanuts. All of his friends love this!
My coworker makes this every year and I call it White Chocolate Crack Mix. It is SO addicting and yummy, and I don't even like white chocolate that much. Consider yourself warned!
This was just OK for me. A bit bland.
Amazing! I made this last year and have already received requests for it again! And it's so EASY! Love it! Thank you!!
As everyone else, this is soooo good! I always use the microwave to melt chocolate, you can even use White Almond Bark in place of or in addition to the white chips. Basically the same recipe, but be sure to use Captain Crunch as one of your cereals. Unbelievable! Mine is Captain Crunch, Pretzels, Rice Krispies, Spanish Peanuts and maybe some crispy chow mein noodles.
Made this for the children and teachers at my daycare and they loved it. Of course kids are gonna love antyhing covered in chocolate even if it's white chocolate
Well, I don't know what I did wrong, but it just didn't hold together like it was supposed to. I used the Ghiradelli white chocolate bars (4 bars at 4 oz. each), melted them in the microwave, and followed directions exactly other than that. What I came up with was a sticky concoction that did not harden. It tasted great, but did not harden into something you could break apart, it was just sticky and you would have to wipe your fingers after you ate a piece because the chocolate was still sticky after letting it cool for over 2 hours. I would appreciate someone telling me what I did wrong. I want to make this again because it tasted good, but not really good for snacking the way mine turned out.
It was a big hit at Christmastime
Delicious! You can change up the ingredients to whatever satisfies your sweet tooth. I use M&M's, quartered Oreo's, cashews, and corn Chex.
When I make this recipe, it's gone within 2 days. My husband is always sneaking it! It's good and simple to make.
Soooo yummy! I used Rice Chex, Regular Cheerios, Pretzels, Lightly Salted Peanuts and Mini M&Ms. I melted one bag of white chocolate chips and combined it with all of the ingredients, this stuff is so addictive and sooooo good!
This was excellent. We call it Christmas Crack at my house. It's so addicting. I just had breakfast with Santa and it was gone...everyone was asking for the recipe!! I melted the chocolate in the microwave at 30 second intervals. Also, I omitted the peanuts since so many children have allergies, but it didn't seem to make a difference :) I added colorful sprinkles too.
YUM!! I put more peanuts in and less pretzels because we don't like them too much and it was DELICIOUS, perfect sweet & salty snack!!
Very addicting party mix. Kids and adults alike love this mix
Oh my stars and stripes! This is so delicious. I made this for Easter with pastel M&M's - too cute! I packaged it in individual cello bags and tied close with ribbon to hand out to family and neighbors as a little sweet treat for Easter. I will definitely make this one again.
So easy, so addicting! Delicious!!!
This was a huge hit among both kids and adults and very easy!
This is always a crowd pleaser. Try Cheerios snack mix for a different flavor than traditional chex. I've also melted a package of Andex milk chocolate mint baking chips to the white chocolate for a great flavor.
I made this for a party and now all the people that attended keep asking for more. Even the people on the most strict diet still broke for this wonderful treat. By the way.....it is super easy.
Very good snack for Christmas time. I gave some to my co-workers and my in-laws who all liked this. Will make again!
this is always a hit with the younger crowd. a classmate dubbed it "super cereal". however adults seem to find it a little too sweet. i use reese's peanut butter pieces instead of M&Ms, and reduce the amount of white chocolate slightly.
I make this for the neighbors every Christmas and they love it. It is quick and easy to make. I just put it in Christmas tins and hand it out the weekend before. My husband likes me to use the dark chocolate candies for a different twist.
Very easy and delicious. I don't really like white chocolate, but after trying the mix a couple of times, I was hooked. I made it for Christmas by adding holiday colored candy coated chocolate pieces and holiday shaped pretzels.
yummy and easy! I didn't have the rice cereal, so I used 4 cups of corn cereal and 4 cups of oat cereal.
I made this a couple years ago and used the Ghirardelli white chocolate chips & it turned out great. Today I used Nestle Premier White Morsels and it didn't work well at all. By itself it was way too stiff to fold in properly so I added a little over a quarter cup of milk which loosened it up some but that also granulized some of the sugar. I'm guessing that there's little or no white chocolate on close to half of the batch that I made. Great stuff but stick with the right ingredients.
This was exactly the recipes I was looking for! Everyone loved it and ate their body weight in it and I still had leftovers!
Very good
So yummy! Great for when you have guests over!
I make this for every holiday and give it out to friends. I due wheat, rice and corn chez, mini pretzel twists, Golden Graham's, Apple cinn. Cheerios and most important- Bugles! Everyone loves the crunch and salty taste, also throw in M& M's , front
extremely easy to make to my surprise... BIG HIT!
I used rice squares and crisp rice and omitted the pretzels so that it is Gluten Free. I also added peanut butter pieces along with the chocolate pieces. So Good!
I thought this was very easy and very fast to make.
ADDICTING!!!....i've been making this for years for the christmas holidays and took the advice of one reviewer and used the ghiradelli choc chips and cashews. i melted in the microwave. i also used regular size red and green m & m's. go ahead..i dare you to just eat ONE HANDFUL! :) side note: we refer to this delicious treat as WHITE TRASH! enjoy!
I love this stuff. It's fun to make in the dorm too. I just melt the chocolate in the microwave, and mix everything in.
Quick, easy, and very tasty. I like to give this to friends at Christmas in a small decorative tin or jar.
I've made versions of this for many years, everyone demands it during the holidays. It makes a great hostess gift in a holiday bucket. My family gatherings also have a bucket of it sitting around which is empty quickly. I use 1 1/2 lbs of the coating per batch. For simplicity, I only use one type of cereal, usually the rice, and omit the oat rings. My best tip: don't add the chocolate candies until you have mixed the coating in for a bit. It allows the coating to cool slightly and not melt the chocolate.
always a hit. usually make a Christmas time with the red and green m and m's and then add some green and red sprinkles and call it reindeer munch
great tasting combination, I always have a hard time melting the chocolate. But once done its yummy
I use the corn and rice chex but replace the cheerios with golden graham cereal. Use salted nuts and some small pretzels for a little salty bite. I add m&m's and approximately 1/4 cup confectioner's sugar after it is done cooling. This is truly addictive!!
I have to say this is a great recipe...the only thing is I hate pretzels and I feel like they ruin these recipes lol. But that's just me. So, just don't add them if you don't care for them.
YUM! highly addictive stuff! I put this in gift bags to give out at Christmas and it is always a hit!
This has become a Christmas season must for us. We use Crispix or Chex for half of the cereal squares and Shreddies for the other half. Beyond that we do not change the recipe. The Cheerios, pretzels, peanuts, and Smarties all go in as well. We usually triple the recipe as it makes a wonderful gift at this time of year and we've become quite known for our version of it among our friends and family.
Tastes great and very easy to make. I also melted the chocolate in the microwave, much easier that way. I made one batch without the peanuts (I don't care for peanuts) and liked them even better. These are very addictive. I put these in my Christmas gift baskets last year and they were a big hit, I had several requests for the recipe.
This tastes DELICIOUS, however as a chocolate novice they were very sticky, even after cooling. I refrigerated it and that helped, though we'll see what happens when I put it out and it warms up. I did use a professional chocolate melter so I don't think I over melted the chocolate, but again I am a chocolate novice. All in all I would like to perfect it because it was very easy and just a yummy no matter how sticky!
I added cranrasins & mini marshmellows, gave them out in gift bags.. Everyone loved it.. thanks for sharing
I made this for Christmas and it was a huge hit with my family. They couldn't leave it alone! I used red and green M&M's to make it more festive.
Yum! Always a crowd pleaser.
Soo yummy!! Makes a TON though..so prepared to eat!
Make this several times a year using oat, corn and wheat cereal. Also add my own amount of white chocolate to taste. Can be made gluten-free. Add cranberries and white raisins, roasted peanuts, Reeses pieces peanut butter candies; all the things my family likes
OMG!!! I made this and sent it to my son on deployment. He said that everyone loved it, and it shipped over seas well. I just made 4 more batches to send him!!!
I absolutely love this recipe! I cannot keep my hands out of the bowl I put the mix in! I like to make this at Christmas and put red and green M@Ms in the mix to make it festive! I will definately make this every year!:)
addicting! Used 2 bags of Tollhouse white chocolate chips
Well Duh this is good, i added mixed nuts instead of peanuts :)
