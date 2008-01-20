White Chocolate Party Mix

I've been making this for years... My family and friends love it & ask for it at Christmas every year & often for other holidays as well. What's so great about it is it's versatility... you can change it up to suit your tastes. Last Christmas I happened to read Terri O.'s review about how you HAD to use Ghiradelli's white chocolate instead of white candy coating. I've always used "Vanilla Almond Bark" & it's 1/3rd of the cost. But I wanted to test it out & see if I was doing myself a dis-service by being cheap. I made two identical batches with the only difference being the white chocolate vs the almond bark. I had my family taste each one & vote on which they liked better. My cheap almond bark won hands down. Not one person preferred the expensive brand of white chocolate. But to each their own... I suggest trying both & deciding for yourself! Oh, one more thing... a few years ago I had taken some of this to work with me & had a small amount left in the ziplock bag when it was time to go home. Just as we were locking up a woman ran in to make a payment. She saw my ziplock & asked where i had got it. I told her I made it myself. She informed me that she worked at the potato processing plant in town & that one of her co-workers makes it & sells it to everyone at the plant... and has everyone so hooked that she was having a hard time keeping up with the orders but refused to give anyone the recipe. Needless to say, my customer was VERY happy as she left with the recipe that day