Taffy Apple Salad

I got this recipe from my Aunt Sandy and it is delicious! Plan ahead, because this recipe needs to chill overnight.

Recipe by Jeanne

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the pineapple chunks and marshmallows. Mix together, cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • In a medium saucepan, stir together the pineapple juice, egg, flour, vinegar and sugar over medium low heat. Cook and stir sauce until thickened. Transfer to a medium sized bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • In a large bowl, blend together the marshmallow mix and sauce. Stir in the peanuts, whipped topping and apples. Refrigerate until serving time.

406 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 35.2mg. Full Nutrition
