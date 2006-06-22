Taffy Apple Salad
I got this recipe from my Aunt Sandy and it is delicious! Plan ahead, because this recipe needs to chill overnight.
similar to a 24 hour fruit salad. I only had rainbow colored mini marshmallows and used those. Used 2 gala apples and 20 oz. pineapple tidbits. Apples sliced thin w/skin on for added color. Looked pretty; confetti color. I would not suggest using a tart apple such as granny smith; feel it would be too sour. The salad needed 'something'. Made the caramel sauce from 'bananas in caramel sauce' by Sarah Hand from this site and that brought it up to snuff. Salad itself was a bit boring without. Layered salad with sauce and also drizzled over top with a few more peanuts.
This is a good recipe, however, I cut up about 3 whole snickers bar or use more if you like. It gives the carmel flavor your looking for.
This was good, but I agree with TUNISIANSWIFE, it needed "something". I think it was lacking the caramel flavor as well. On purpose I used rainbow marshmallows as that is how my Grandmother used to make this dish. I didn't have spanish peanuts and used Virginia dry roasted instead. Thanks.
I love this recipe too! - for those looking for "something" that might be missing -- try using cider vinegar instead of white...... it gives the salad a little oommph.
This is so very yummy! I cut my pineapple chunks smaller so they weren't bigger than the apple chunks, wanted to keep them about the same size. I also added an extra apple (red delicious) and left the peels on all of them to add some color. With the red, green, and white colors it would be a pretty salad for Christmas. I left out the peanuts since I'm bringing it to a friends who has allergies but will try it with the peanuts next time. Also, this is a taffy apple salad, not a caramel apple salad. **UPDATE** Had it with lightly salted cocktail peanuts this time and it's 10 times better than without.
This was so good. Definitely a keeper. Also, two minor changes. 20 oz can of pineapple tidbits and walnuts instead of peanuts.
This was the recipe I was searching for! Very tasty but I especially like it because it's light & refreshing. Perfect for a summer cook-out. Also very convenient because the ingredients are all things you would probably have on hand. (I used crushed pineapple and made it without the nuts - my kids won't eat them.) A great recipe. Thanks Jeanne!
This is delicious with a meal or for dessert. The version I know uses walnuts or pecans; now I will try it with peanuts... Whenever I bring this to a pitch-in, everyone wants the recipe! Wonderful in any season. I always double it so we have some for us back home!
Good recipe, mine got a bit too liquified, since all I had on hand was crushed pineapple ,I wont make that same mistake again! I used one granny smith and one red delicious. The combo made for a nice tart and sweet crunch. I also didint peel the apples, it added a nice color to an otherwise white and bland looking salad! Will make again
This was the best salad I ever had. It was so good. But Im thinking next time of decorating it with carmal.
I love this receipe! I got it originally from my sister-in-law who got it from her Mom so there are many of us that love it.
If you can wait the 2-3 days its totally worth it. Comes out very tasty, creamy and the apples stay fresh.
This was great! I used lite cool whip and a 20 oz can of pineapple tidbits! Yum-O!
This salad is delicious and tastes just as the title suggests. I had lost the recipe I had from my mother in law and was so glad to find it here! I will say that I don't understand the comment from another reviewer about waiting the 2-3 days. The ingredients sit overnight in two separate containers, reday the next day. As a matter of fact, I have made it and eaten it within the same day and it was still great!
I agree with the others, why you have to wait 2-3 days for it. I made it like the recipe said, except I drained my pineapple and poured the juice out (instead of saving it like the recipe said). I think it tasted wonderful still--very creamy dessert and the apples were very fresh too. I love how you get a bit of sweet and salty at the same time. I'd like to see how it would taste if you combined all the ingredients in one day--but I imagine this is one of the recipes that will probably taste better after it is a few days old. I will make this several more times in the future as it is a wonderful summer dish.
Try using honey roasted peanuts instead of Spanish peanuts - it's great!
If you like crunchy and sweet salads, you will love this.
This was delicious and very easy to prepare. The only thing I did differently was cut up a can of sliced pineapple b/c that is all I had and added walnuts instead of peanuts. This was a big hit. I am asked to make it for all of my family get together's. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was a great recipe!!!! I mixed everything the same night, it still turned out awsome!!!! I also added coconut flakes, used walnuts intstead of the peanuts. Next time I make this I will leave out the coconut & put in cut up snickers bars.
This is a big hit with my family and friends. I don't always have time to make it a day ahead, so after I cook the mixture, I stick it in the freezer to chill. I also mix the marshmellows and pineapple and put it in the fridge first thing to chill. It turns out great!!!
It tasted really great!!!! I scaled the recipe for 20 servings, and it all disappeared. It was a big hit at my family party.
This simple taffy salad is a winner at any BBQ or picnic. I do not make mine a day ahead of time and it still turns out fine, I just cool the juice in the freezer for a bit, adding bits of Snickers bar makes this rich but it is great without it too.
I used gala & granny smith (twice what it calls for), apple cider vinegar, & party peanuts for sweet/salty flavor. The sauce takes awhile to cook down, but it's so worth the creamy yumminess!!
My friends are having a party this week and I wanted to find a Taffy Apple recipe that was easy to make and tasted great. Well this is the one! I will make this again.
Yummy! I forgot to do it the night before, so instead of sticking in the fridge overnight, I just threw it in the freezer for about 2 hours.
I tried this recipe and thought it was great! Only thing I would do next time is ad a more pinapple (just my preference) and be sure to slice the apples thinner. With that said, I loved the fluffyness of this recepe and it tasted just like a carmel apple.Thank you for sharing!
Yum! My mother-in-law introduced me to taffy apple salad many Thanksgiving's ago. I loved it so much, I knew I had to eventually make it myself. This is exactly how my MIL makes hers. The only difference is that she leaves the peels on her apples. I agree that leaving them on adds a nice pop of color. For a pretty presentation, I served this in a large glass bowl and garnished with a few more peanuts. NOTE: ALWAYS add flour (or cornstarch - any thickener) to cold liquid FIRST. The idea is to form a slurry that you add to your other ingredients. If you don't, you'll end up with tiny (unappealing) lumps of undissolved flour that are impossible to blend no matter how long you stir. Other than this obvious oversight, this recipe is spot on. Thanks for sharing, Jeanne. I'm sure my neighbors will gobble up the leftovers I bring over there tomorrow! :-)
A classic favorite for my family! Love serving it with a drizzle of caramel sauce over the top.
This is really good. The key is to keep the heat low when blending in the egg or it will start to cook.
My famliy and I love this recipe... It is great for summer and it is light and fluffy! Though instead of pineapple chunks I use pineapple tidbits. I also found that you can freeze the mixture instead of chilling it overnight. I had to do this a couple of times b/c I am asked to bring this to all fam. functions.and it does taste the same!!!
This salad is delicious! I get rave reviews whenever I make it, and it's very easy to make.
Pretty good...it's better a few days after you make it.
I just made this for my son's 3rd birthday as a side to some grilled burgers. Everyone raved about it. I doubled the recipe and the only changes I made was to switch the vinegar to apple cider vinegar, I used one can of pineapple chunks and one of crushed pineapple (well drained) and added fewer peanuts. My Mom even asked if I could please make another big batch to bring to my Dad's birthday party next Sunday! Delicious and really easy to do!
Always a favorite at my cook outs & holiday parties!
This was okay. I thought it was a little blah. I think that I would have cut up the chunks a little because they are a little to large for the salad.
Oh my. This is so delicious. I didn't have pineapple chunks so i decid to go ahead and try it with the crushed pineapple I did have. I drained it really well and carried on with the recipe. I wasn't sure about the peanuts but I did have some honey roasted peanuts so I decided to add half of what was called for. We liked the crunch the peanuts gave to the salad. When I make this again, and I will for sure make it again, I will used crushed pineapple again. You could eier use nuts or leave them out the salad would be great either way. Thanks for sharing this will be on my potluck rotation.
Extremely delicious!!
I’m always asked to make this for the holidays and family gatherings. Everyone loves it
Hoe thick should the pineapple mix be when you cook it??
I love this recipe! I originally got it from my aunt, but could not find her write up. I have made this in a day before and it still comes out delicious. After I have the hot thick mixture made, I put it in the freezer to cool and whisk every 10 minutes until cool. While I am waiting for it to cool, I cut up my apple chunks and mix them with the pineapple chunks. The juice from the pineapple chunks keeps the apples from turning brown. Once the thick mixture has cooled, I mix that with the whipped topping. Then I add the marshmallows to the apple-pineapple mixture before adding in the whipped topping mixture (I find the acidity of the pineapples causes the marshmallows to shrink). I keep the nuts separate for people who have allergies, I figure everyone else can add them in as they please.
This is a great Dish
First time, made it as written. It was wonderful as is!! Second time, I made a few substitutions just to experiment. For those who want smaller pineapple pieces, use tidbits, not chunks. I also used apple cider vinegar, and 1 1/4 cups ( I kno it sounds like a lot, but it becomes a caramel sauce) brown sugar instead of white. I also upped the flour to 1 1/2 tablespoons. Cook the sauce the same way, but it will b just a bit thicker. I fold the Cool Whip into the cooled pineapple caramel sauce to make mixing the whole thing a bit easier. They're small changes, but the taste comes out a little more caramel-like, n the salad won't separate n get watery anywhere near as fast. Thx so much for your recipe- it's fun to make and I haven't found anyone who doesn't love it!!!????
My brother in law made it for a snack on 12/24/2019. Now its a family favorite. Will be making it more offen maybe even every holiday or special occasion.
I mix everything and let it sit overnight as it gets better. I also use 3 apples - usually 2 granny smiths and 1 other apple. The sour flavor of the granny smith apples cuts the sweetness just right. I may try to cut the sugar next time, but it is GREAT as is.
This is a wonderful recipe. It is easy to make and delicious. I made it for a going away party and received raves. I did change and add. I added walnuts instead of peanuts. Taste so much better and used gala apples instead of tart. This is recipe is definitely a keeper. This is also a great recipe with coconut added into it.
I used 2 red apples and 1 Granny Smith apple. I also used cider vinegar instead of white vinegar and used honey roasted peanuts. I have never made this salad before but had always wanted to and I have to say that with the changes I made from reading other comments, this salad was a hit! I agree the cider vinegar was probably better than the white vinegar. I also bought and used a 20oz can of tidbit pineapple so I did not have to cut the pineapple chunks which would have taken more time. Will definitely make again! A very refreshing salad!
I made this recipe for a family Christmas party and it turned out great! I substituted apple cider vinegar for the white vinegar that’s called for and I used walnuts instead of peanuts. I also mixed in chunks of snickers bars and poured salted caramel drizzle on the top. It was a big hit and I will definitely make it again!
Wonderful. Best taffy apple salad recipe!
Great recipe as is, but what about some caramel ice cream sauce on top? Yum !!
Add mini butterscotch chips for that carmel type flavor for that “something missing” that other reviewers are mentioning.
I used Planters salted spanish peanuts and granny smith apples and it was delicious I did strain the pineapple in a wire strainer for a good while to make sure all the juice was out. I would definetly make this one again and again!
This was super delicious!! Definitely a family favorite from now on. I did add raisins too :)
