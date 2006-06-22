Yum! My mother-in-law introduced me to taffy apple salad many Thanksgiving's ago. I loved it so much, I knew I had to eventually make it myself. This is exactly how my MIL makes hers. The only difference is that she leaves the peels on her apples. I agree that leaving them on adds a nice pop of color. For a pretty presentation, I served this in a large glass bowl and garnished with a few more peanuts. NOTE: ALWAYS add flour (or cornstarch - any thickener) to cold liquid FIRST. The idea is to form a slurry that you add to your other ingredients. If you don't, you'll end up with tiny (unappealing) lumps of undissolved flour that are impossible to blend no matter how long you stir. Other than this obvious oversight, this recipe is spot on. Thanks for sharing, Jeanne. I'm sure my neighbors will gobble up the leftovers I bring over there tomorrow! :-)