Creamy Guilt-Free Fudge

21 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This creamy fudge is everything you would expect in a fudge; creamy, very chocolate-y, and addictive. It has reduced fat ingredients to take away some the guilt associated with a dessert of such proportions.

By Juanita

Recipe Summary

Servings:
25
Yield:
1 - 10 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-sized saucepan, melt chocolate chips in sweetened condensed milk over medium-low heat. Stir in vanilla and salt.

  • Pour chocolate mixture into ungreased 10 inch square pan. Chill several hours until set. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
