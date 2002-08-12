Creamy Guilt-Free Fudge
This creamy fudge is everything you would expect in a fudge; creamy, very chocolate-y, and addictive. It has reduced fat ingredients to take away some the guilt associated with a dessert of such proportions.
My own recipe has approx. equal amounts of the condensed milk and the chocolate.......I suspect this one would come out too chocolate-hard. Also, about 2/3 (or more) of the chocolate should be MILK chocolate, or else this tastes like melted chocolate chips. So, follow these directions, except use one can of condensed milk to 12 ounces total chocolate.Read More
It was really quick and east to make and it used condensed milk (which I had accidentally bought). However it really tasted like melted chocolate chips rather than fudge. Great for kids though bewcause it's really simple to make.Read More
....another great thing about this recipe is that you dont have to cook it ... put your sweetened condensed milk and your chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave for 3 minutes and stir every minute then take out and add your vanilla extract then pour into your bowl and put in the freezer for about and hour and take out and it is ready to eat ....
Good recipe. Definitely not as rich and creamy as the full-fat fudge, but still a nice chocolatey treat for those watching their fat and calories (Even my boyfriend liked it, and he frowns upon anything low-fat). Also, I think the trick to not ending up with rock-hard fudge is to not leave it on the burner too long. Melt it until there are no lumps remaining, then pour it into the pan. The best part of this recipe is how easy it is to make! It took a matter of minutes to prepare, and only a couple of hours to set up completely. Give 'er a try!!
This has a nice flavor. But I do suggest putting it into a pan no larger that 8 inches. The pieces are too thin in a 10 inch as suggested.
When I made this is turned into a hard lump, very very hard, I couldn't even cut into it, very gross, not worth making!
Just made a version of this in the microwave and it's great for a quick sweetness fix. I used what I had on hand, which was a partial bag of semi-sweet and a partial bag of white chips. Also added a handful of chopped macadamia nuts. Fabulous!
Very easy and tastes great. I put mine in an 8 x 8 inch square pan.
I used regular sweetened condensed milk instead of the low-fat and put this in an 8x8 pan. It still was too thin and mushy, kind of like putting frosting in the pan. I tried putting it in the refrigerator and that helped some. This was ok, it is chocolate after all, but it lacked the really creamy, rich taste that fudge has and it doesn't get hard. I'll be searching around for another recipe that doesn't have nuts.
This fudge is absolutely delicious!! Everyone that has tried it, loves it!! Thanks for a quick recipe -- it has become one of my favorites.
This is very good fudge and quite easy. Don't know how just using fat free milk makes this guilt free??? I would use a smaller pan next time so it is thicker.
Many times, my niece promised to give me this recipe, She always said that she was "too busy" to copy it. Hmmm, 4 ingredients and she had to go home to copy it?) Now, I'll not have to ask again. Thanks for posting the recipe!
How much easier can you get for a rich chocolate treat? I couldn't find low-fat milk, so I used the fat-free. I made mine a little less guilt-free by adding in a few very finely chopped almonds and some mixed dried fruit. What a terrific combination of the chocolate with the crunchy nuts and chewy tart fruit. Decadent!
This is a wonder recipe, easy, fast and very yummy. I am making this for eveyone on my holiday gift list.
I can't believe how easy this was to make! I halved the recipe and didnt use very precise mesurments but it turned out great! Creamy and chocolatey :)
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but I followed this recipe exactly and the fudge never hardened. I put it in the fridge and then in the freezer and it is still gooey with icy chunks in the middle. Not even close to real fudge.
I wouldn't call this guilt-free but it is definetely quick, easy and good. I used this recipe as a topping for an eclair dessert you can find on this site. Really really good.
I used the entire can of non-fat condensed milk and a whole bag of mini semi-sweet chip. I added chopped pecans. Yummy and easy
mine did not turn out right
