Tiramisu Toffee Dessert
This is a nice version of the popular Italian pick-me-up dessert. The toffee candy in this recipe adds a delightful crunchiness to the smooth creamy whipped cream quality of an already perfect dessert.
very good!! made it for a party and everyone loved it! i did follow advice given and whipped the heavy cream on it's own, then gently folded it into the cream cheese/sugar/chocolate mixture. worked perfectly...and much better than i think would work doing it all together. i also made it in a trifle bowl, layering everything twice...cake, cream, toffee, cake, cream, toffee. loaded the top with toffee and drizzled with some more chocolate. yum. oh--and i also used fresh pound cake from our grocery store bakery, which i think is a better option if it's available to you, as it was perfectly moist. I did find, however, that 2 (10.75oz) packages of pound cake is more accurate for the layering.Read More
This recipe was terrific! I substituted Bailey's Irish Cream for the chocolate syrup and it came out perfect! Make sure to whip the cream until soft peaks form so that it is not too runny! (it may seem to take forever, but it's worth it!!!). I also bought the already chopped Heath bits which saved on the prep time. I would highly recommend this to anyone who needs a quick, easy, and flavorful dessert! Thanks Jackie!!!!
This was wonderful. I also make it in a trifel bowl layering it. I also shaved bittersweet chocolate on the top of mine. Also if anyone of you are confused on how much coffee to use per water. I used 6 Tablespoons of coffee and brewed it with one cup of water. I was rather nervous thinking it may to strong. But it was perfect. I also make mine the night before and I think that was also the key. I will be making this again and again. And I may not always used the chocolate toffee bits maybe cocoa and a bittersweet chocolate bar shaved. It was great. Thanks
I like this dessert a lot, but do make a couple of very minor changes. (1) I use the larger (16 oz) frozen pound cake and cut into 12 slices, which fits perfectly in a 9" x 13" dish. (2) I use only 1 cup of heavy cream, which makes a heavier textured filling (using the 2 cups is why so many reviewers had to whip it up separately & then add to the cream cheese mixture). The two cup amount of cream just drowns the cake in "filling"; the one-cup amount gives it a nice custard-like layer. (3) I get a couple of Heath bars and chop them up for the topping. I found that when we use the toffee chips (like "Skor"), they do not stay crunchy for very long. It may not be a true traditional tiramisu, but it is VERY tasty, very easy, and very different from the usual desserts!
This was a very good alternative to the original tiramisu. I did mix the cream cheese, chocolate and sugar together and beat the whipping cream separately until stiff. I then gently folded the cream into the chocolate mixture. This created a creamy yet firm consistency. I think next time I will slice the pound cake thiner and make two layers of cake and icing. I will definitely make this recipe again.
This is a very yummy dessert that everyone I served it to loved. I too was a little confused by the "frosting" layer, so what I did was add half the whipped cream to the chocolate mixture and then used the rest of the whipped cream as the final layer. Turned out great. Thanks.
I will make this dessert over and over and over again. It was a HUGE hit! I got so many compliments that I starting getting embarrassed. I altered slightly. 1. Used 2 SaraLee frozen pound cakes. 2. Used International Cafe French Vanilla coffe with some Bailey's Irish Cream 3. Layered in triffle bowl as follows- cake, coffee, frosting, Heath Bar Crunchies, cake, coffee, frosting, Heath Bar Crunchies. Made the night before. There were no leftovers. I should have made two! I can't wait to make this again and again. Everyone must make this at least once!!
This is one of the easiest/tastiest tiramisus. I made this last Thanksgiving and the WHOLE family couldn't get enough of it. I followed the directions exactly. Nobody touched the pumpkin pie. Everyone asked me to bring again this year. Delicious. Total sucess!!
We used a 13x9 pan and ended up having to use almost two packages of pound cake.After reading the other reviews, we also added the Bailey's, and it definetly was well worth it! So moist, and light and delicious!Thank you Jackie for the recipe!
This dessert was a hit for me on three different occasions. It's easy to make and easy to transport too.
A definite keeper. Used Smuckers Caramel Syrup instead of the candy. (and 2 tbsps of Butterscotch Schnapps!) Lined the pan with the pound cake, poured over expresso and then swirled the Syrup...whipped cream separately. Then did another decorative swirl on top.....got rave reviews!!!!!
Oh my gosh this was FANTASTIC!! Made in a trifle bowl as another reviewer suggested (looked beautiful!), also used a fresh pound cake purchased in local bakery. Also, I used about 1/3 cup of Kahula in place of some of the coffee.
This recipe was very good, however I took the advice of a rater on here and used more pound cake than the recipe required and that was a BIG mistake, it made it very dry. Next time I make this I will use very little pound cake. I also subbed the coffee with Bayley's and used Heath bars. Overall, it would have been perfect had I not upped the pound cake.
This is REALLY easy. I am a lousy cook and it came out awesome. And, I bought all the ingredients for $6!
wow this is by far my most favorite dessert i've ever had. I made it as a fathers day gift for my dad and he loved it also did everyone else yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
we all really liked this recipe. However, too sweet and over powered by the chocolate. I think the amount of chocolate is too much. I will try half the amount next time and reduce the amount of sugar as well to see if I can get the coffee and cream flavors to come out more. I did use a shot of Kahlua.
Absolutely delicious and easy to make.I made it the night before using a trifle dish and it looked great and tasted wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is so delicious!! I let my stand mixer whip the heavy cream for a good ten minutes while I got everything else ready, then I whipped it into the sugar, chocolate, and cream cheese mixture. It turned out really fluffy. I also baked my own pound cake in a 9x13 pan and poked it with a fork before pouring espresso over the whole thing. I drizzled extra chocolate syrup over the crushed heath bar, too. I will definitely make this again!
This dessert is fabulous. I made it for guests, and it was a big hit. I will definately use this easy dessert again. The recipe was a bit confusing re: the "frosting." I used a 8x8 pan, and layered the cake, coffee, and whipped filling. Then I did it again and covered with chopped Skor bar. It turned out perfectly.
This was a great, easy solution to those tiramisu cravings! Thanks!
I used low fat pound cake, low fat cool whip, and low fat cream cheese-turned out very well! I whipped the cream cheese, sugar and chocolate syrup together and gently folded it in to the defrosted cool whip. Still tasted great and makes you feel a little better about indulging!
A very fast delicious tiramisu dessert.
Use larger pound cake, mix whip cream first then fold in cream cheese, choc syrup and sugar. Layer in trifle bow.
Absolutely the best "big crowd" desert. Using homemade pound cake for it knocks it out of the park.
Very good. I substituted 1/2 cup sugar substitute for the sugar and all else was same as the recipe. I was going to add the 1/2 cup of remaining sugar but after tasting the 1/2 cup of sugar substitute was just right.
I followed the recommendations and made this recipe in a trifle bowl, in layers. It looked and tasted great!
instead of using poundcake, I used ladyfingers...rest of the ingredients are the same..very easy to make and wow my boyfriend everytime I made one :)
This is a "forever" recipe for my family and friends. I LOVE IT! I have made this over a dozen times and receive raves for it. I collect recipes and cookbooks so many times don't repeat stuff,(too many other recipes to try.) Not this one, it is forever a signature dessert for me. I did alter it a bit though. I baked my own pound cake and used the whole thing. I felt the frozen variety to small. Also, I mix Irish Cream Liqueur with the coffee mixture and used more coffee to pretty much drench the cake with. On top I put a layer of shaved chocolate and then the toffee bits. Make this quit a bit ahead of time to let the flavors meld. Bon Appetit!
I made this for a dinner party for neighbors and everyone raved about it. The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I am a die hard Tiramisu lover and if you are looking for a recipe that compares to the authentic dessert this is not it. I changed only a few things, one, I bought a box pound cake mix and made the cake myself as the frozen ones often lack any flavor. I also bought the bag of toffee chips in the baking aisle which is well worth the time and mess of doing it yourself. Also I followed another raters suggestion and did it like a trifle in a clear bowl. It really made a nice presentation, everyone was salivating just from the looks of it on the table. It is a good dessert just don't expect it to taste like the real thing.
OMG! This is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. I followed the others advice and whipped the cream separately. It only took about 2 minutes with my Mixmaster. Ditto for the cream cheese/choc/sugar mix. I ran out of both Baileys and only had about 1/4C of choc syrup, so I tossed in some Ghiardelli's cocoa powder and added about a tablespoon of Bacardi's rum. The filling could be a stand-alone dessert on it's own. I used instant espresso to make the coffee and used lady fingers in place of the pound cake, since that's what I had on hand. Made 2 layers and used the coffee soaked cakes, a handful of heath bar bits and the filling for each. Topped it with the filling, a generous drizzle of caramel syrup and sprinkled it over with more Heath Bits. Amazing and SO easy! I'd give this 10 stars if the option were there! Thanks again!
This was super easy and super good. The only thing that I changed was I used marscapone cheese instead of the cream cheese. I also didn't use 3/4 cup of coffee...probably more like 1/2 cup. Very rich and something out of the ordinary to bring to a potluck - everyone loved it!
Outstanding! I made this for my Moms and Step Dad's anniversary dinner. They loved it and so did I. Then i made it for a family party and every one wanted the recipe. Best taste ever. I recommend saving some whipping cream for the top (put some to the side) for the toffee and chocolate syrup. Also, add about one 1/4 cup of sugar to the whipping cream you put on top just an extra touch.sooooooooooooo good
This turned out great! I made this for a large dinner party and all my guests asked for the recipe. After reading other reviews, I used two small pound cakes and made it in two layers in a 9x13 oval dish. Very easy, fool-proof recipe.
This was great! Super easy. Used 2 regular sized Heath candy bars and should have had 3 or 4. The creamy part of the dessert made much more than I needed. Could have probably used a couple pound cakes and still had enough of the creamy filling. Served this to my girlfriends at a music in the park event and it was a huge hit.
This was simply wonderful! I wanted something different for dessert for Christmas eve dinner and this was perfect! It turned out light and delicious. I changed a few things only to cut down on the fat content. I used angel food cake instead of pound cake, fat free Cool Whip instead of the whipping cream and fat free cream cheese. The cream cheese stayed a bit lumpy so next time I will use low fat, but other than that, it was fantastic! Thank you for such a delicious recipe!
This is sooooo easy!!! Just made it for Christmas Dinner. The frosting is finger licking good, can't wait to taste! I am sure it will be devoured.
This dessert was pretty easy and very good! I made this in a 9x13 pan. Since I made it in a larger pan, I used 2 pound cakes. I took other reviewers advice and cut the cake in thin slices and made 2 layers. I did notice that the cake is a little soggy from the coffee, but it's not too bad. Overall, it turned out very well.
This was pretty good. I think the pound cake got too wet by the coffee, but maybe that's the way tiramisu is supposed to be. I made it for a banquet at my daughter's school and came home with an empty dish so it must've made a good impression on everyone else!!!
This was just ok. By the second day, it wasn't good at all, as the pound cake had a really nasty old coffee taste. Probably will not make again.
Very good, but too sweet. I made it the 2nd time using only 1/2 cup of sugar and we liked it much better.
Excellent dessert. Took it to my wine tasting group and it was a hit. I bought as Bubbly Moscato wine, which went great with it! However, the instructions were confusing. They repeat some of the same instructions in step 2 & 3, as if your are suppose to have 2 layers but it doesn't say to make 2 layers of the pound cake. Yet the picture shows 2 layers, and that it's round, which it calls for a rectangular pan. I made it a 2 layer (luckily I bought 2 pound cakes),and doubled coffee (for 2nd layer). The filling/frosting mix was plenty for 2 layers. I also did it in a larger pan, 11 X 13. I did use 4 candy bars though. Flavor was awesome. I will definitely make this many more times, now that I know what to expect!
Very good. The stronger the coffee you use the stronger the coffee taste so if you want it to be subtle don't use strong coffee like it suggests. I may make the coffee a little weaker next time.
WONDERFUL!! I ADDED A FEW DROPS OF IMITATION RUM TO THE CREAM, AND THAT GAVE IT A SUPER FLAVOR. VERY EASY TO MAKE, AND WORTH IT! A+
This was so quick and easy..I almost felt guilty. The whole family raved about it. I would love to make the authentic version with the lady fingers, but when time it limited this recipe is a great substitute.
Easiest recipe!!! I was super worried I would be overwhelmed making this but this recipe made everything so simple! I also added the Irish cream instead of chocolate sauce. Big fan!
Everyone loved this recipe and it was very easy to make. Will definately use again
This is a family favorite! So good and so easy to make. Just make it for yourself and see....you won't be disappointed. A little extra toffee on the top is always a welcomed goodie!
This dessert is wonderful! I get rave reviews every time I make it and it is so easy to do.
What's not to love? I had to please some weight conscious guests so I used light cream cheese, left out most of the sugar and replaced the Whipped cream with light Cool Whip. I also mixed 1/4 cup Kahlua in with the coffee. It was delicious and the effort to lighten it up was much appreciated.
Wonderful recipe and so very easy. Today I made a larger version for a church function(to serve approx 35)I used a 12x20 inch pan. baked one angel food cake in the bottom and followed the recipe by increasing the cream cheese to 5 pkges and then adjusted the syrup and cool whip instead of whipping cream. Topped it with a swirl of syrup and crushed chocolate covered skor bites. Looks perfect!
Very good, everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Also, very easy!!!
This is absolutely FABULOUS!!!
Very simple to make indeed! However, instead of layering the toffee, i blended it with the frosting (prior to folding in the whipped cream)... and laid some around the top... Thank you!
perhaps you didn't whip the whipping cream until it formed. Whipping cream needs to have air whipped into it and it will stiffen the rest of the ingredients. Try this again - I think you'll like it!
Everyone loved it. Not everyone could pronounce it correctly--but who cares if your mouth is full!
Excellent recipe!!!!Made it for many get-togethers and got many compliments.Definetly a hit....
Okay this dessert is delicious even without the coffee. To make a long story short I bought hazelnut creamer instead of coffee and used that to drizzle my cake, but everyone still loved it. This is awesome and I will be doing some adjustments myself just for experimentation purposes only. Great dessert and we will be having it again.
This is tasty and very easy. I made this according to the Taste of Home recipe, which calls for only 1 cup of heavy cream, whipped and then folded into the cream cheese mixture.
Yum! This is amazing. I used toffee baking chips b/c I couldn't find the candy bars.
A very nice & different dessert. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and also layered mine. I also suggest using a good pound cake. It really makes all the difference!
very easy to make and a real crowd pleaser - i got yums all around, everyone really enjoyed it! i too folded in the whipped cream which worked great. i actually made this twice, and the second time i cut the sugar in half - it really is sweet enough without so much sugar. also, i used marscapone instead of cream cheese which was amazing, but i'm sure either would be yummy.
very easy, very good!
Very simple but yummy desert! I layered this in a round dish and beat the whipping cream prior to adding to the cream cheese mix. Delicious. Big hit at my party, would make again and recommend.
i was quite surprised how popular this dessert was. it was so simple yet everyone enjoyed it...and went back for seconds. it is nice to have simpler desserts to prepare...so thank you!
My guests loved it. The recipe was great, but I didn't use enough of the "mousse" in the layers (resulting in thin layers and leftover mousse). Use all of the mousse that the recipe makes. :)
I think it would be interesting if the people would figure in the estimated cost of a recipe. For years I baked once a week until I had to resign because of a crippling back. And there at the last it was becoming very expensive !! ~ Dori ~
Based on the other reviews, it must be me. This turned out awful: the chocolate whipping cream & cream cheese combo would not stiffen. I tried to salvage it but in the end just threw out the whole thing. As a consideration to others, maybe try sweetened cocoa powder instead of syrup as sometimes the syrups are designed for milk and not whipping!
I don't think I used enough coffee, but oh so good! And so easy. I too folded the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture just for safety sake to be sure it was light and delicious... it was! And a big hit with my party of 20 guests.
Quick and easy. I actually used a pound cake mix and made my own, so that took a little bit longer, but VERY GOOD.
I'm making this tonight (just gave it a 5 because I couldn't post & not rate--seemed to be a number in agreement with others) & have a question: What is the frosting? I see cake layer, cream cheese layer & toffee bits. Is the cream cheese layer considered the "frosting" or has something been omitted from the recipe?
D' best! Thanks for sharing this awesomely delicious dessert. My whole family loved it!!!
Wow! Great recipe. I made this for a dinner party of 13 people (put it in a trifle dish) and there was barely any left over! I loved how quick and easy this was to make too. Some people said that it should have been called a mocha trifle rather than a tiramisu dessert, but regardless -- it was yummy!
LOVED IT...Wished I had my own batch only used one pound cake thought it was perfect.
I have made this 3 times, and it is always wonderful!! However, the 2nd and 3rd time, I changed up the recipe. First double your ingredients to fill a trifle bowl. Second, if u are dieting, try it this way: use 3 or packages of lady fingers instead of pound cake, second use phili fat free cream chz, use fat free cool whip instead of whip cream, and top the trifle by sprinkling cinamon, coconut, and choc syrup drizzle over a thin layer of coolwhip. it is fantastic, and no one thought this was low fat until i said so. Everyone thought it was so decadent!!!
To the previous reviewer...step 2 are your direction. Your confusion is likely that the last two sentences of the 2nd step are the same as the 1st two sentences of the third step. Combine all ingredients in step 2, spread them on the cake, then add the candy on top of that. Good luck.
Made this for Christmas. So good. Followed reviews and made a double layer.
Fabulous recipe and easy. I made it for Bunco and all the ladies wanted to know how to make this tasty decadent treat.
wonderful
This was delicious and got rave reviews from all who tried it. I made two layers in a rectangle baking dish. YUM!
I've made this recipe multiple times! It's quick, easy and always a hit!
Awesome! My kind of recipe - easy and delicious. I brought it to a potluck dinner party and it was gone in 30 seconds - with other desserts untouched beside it! I followed others' recommendations and beat the whipped cream separately (that was the hardest part of this creation!) and folded it into the cream cheese mixture. I also halved the chocolate syrup to make way for Bailey's, and layered in a trifle dish. Next time I think I may try Kahlua instead of coffee for an added kick.
This is a super easy recipe and SO DELICIOUS! I used my Vietnamese coffee press so the coffee would be really strong. I only added 1/2 cup sugar with the cream cheese and substituted Kahlua for the chocolate syrup. I poured about a cup of the heavy cream in with it (this made the middle layer). I then beat the other cup of cream with about 1/4 cup of sugar and added about a 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla extract (next time I think I'll add rum instead). I spread this mixture on top and put the crushed up Heath bar on last. All you other alcoholics out there will love it this way...lol!
I loved the dessert but made some time saving changes. Instead of sugar and whipping cream, I used light cool whip from the freezer section at the grocery store. Next time I'm going to try thicker cake slices. Thanks for the recipe!
This was fantastic! I could not find a frozen pound cake, so I found a pound cake mix and made that instead. It was perfect! As mentioned in other posts, I whipped the cream separately then folded in the cream cheese mix. I also used Kahlua rather than coffee. I layered it all in a trifle bowl. It was such a delicious and easy dessert!
This was wonderful. We made it exactly the first time. The second time we added more coffee. It was very easy, and very delicious.
I made this for a family dinner at my mom's house, and everyone LOVED it. My Dad took the leftovers to his local hang-out, and it was gone faster than anyone could blink. So fast in fact, that I didn't get a piece. I doubled the recipe and layered it as others recommended. I only put the coffee on the bottom layer using decalf vanilla creme flavored coffee. I added the chocolate sauce to the first layer of cream filling and 1 tsp of vanilla to the second layer. I put a small pitcher of Bailey's Irish Cream on the table for anyone who wanted to add liquor to their dessert only because my brother would have killed me if I had liquored up his kids. :) It was fantastic and I will be forced to make it for every family dinner to come!!!
This was a fabulous dessert, and the day after I served it, I was asked to make more because we had ran out. It was so easy to make! I cut the pound cake up pretty small and thin and added more coffee to the mixture to give more of a mocha taste. For the topping I bought some Heath Bar Ball Bites and my family had great fun busting them all up for the dessert. I think I will try Bailey's or Frangelico maybe sometime, but so far this was great and a quick dessert to make when your oven is full of everything else for dinner.
I used one tub cool whip extra creamy in place of whipping cream and reduced sugar to 1/2 cup. Perhaps use powdered sugar next time to reduce graininess??? Layered cake in pan reserving small amount of coffee to drizzle over top cake layer. Only put toffee on top.
Awesome dessert! I added Kahlua into the coffee mixture, used only 1 cup whipping cream, and folded into cream cheese mixture. Make sure you mix your cream cheese mixture until all the sugar is incorporated, otherwise, you will feel the grains of sugar.
I love tiramisu! However, I HATE coffee, so instead I use chocolate milk. Normally I make with strawberries and chocolate chips but WOW the heath bars (as suggested by another review) was YUMMY. I will definitely make again.
A truly excellent dessert. I made this for Christmas and it went over very well with numerous requests for the recipe. I couldn't buy any poundcake as the stores were all sold out so I made buttermilk poundcake from this site in 2 loaf pans. I couldn't find any chocolate covered toffee bits so I put 2 dairy milk with toffee in the food processor. I also whipped the cream first and then whipped the cream cheese and chocolate and then mixed the two together. I layered everything twice. Thanks so much for the great recipe.
I also whipped the heavy cream separate (thanks for the advice) it was a HUGE hit, and I also made 2 layers.
This was so good! I made it the day before, I used just a hint of coffie (didn't want the pound cake to get soggie) And I used cool whip instead of the whipping cream. YUMMY!!
Very good, very easy
This stuff was great. I made it for Mothers Day and everybody loved it. They all wanted the recipe. I had forgotten to put coffee on the second layer and nobody could tell. I did use alot more toffee sprinkled on top and the middle. Thank you for a great recipe
Perfecto! Easy to follow instructions. Grazie une millione!
I had to buy a trifle dish to make it work but everyone loved it. I couldn't believe that 8 people could finish the WHOLE thing (with second and third helpings). I layer EVERYTHING each time and drizzle chocolate syrup on the top to make it pretty!
