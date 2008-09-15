Tiramisu Toffee Dessert

I made this for a dinner party for neighbors and everyone raved about it. The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I am a die hard Tiramisu lover and if you are looking for a recipe that compares to the authentic dessert this is not it. I changed only a few things, one, I bought a box pound cake mix and made the cake myself as the frozen ones often lack any flavor. I also bought the bag of toffee chips in the baking aisle which is well worth the time and mess of doing it yourself. Also I followed another raters suggestion and did it like a trifle in a clear bowl. It really made a nice presentation, everyone was salivating just from the looks of it on the table. It is a good dessert just don't expect it to taste like the real thing.