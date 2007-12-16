Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

Getting the cookie dough together wasn't difficult at all. I LOVE the smell of cream cheese/butter/sugar....I was leaning over the mixer like a happy idiot. Rolling the dough was a whole other matter. What a pain. I couldn't get mine all pretty so my cookies look all wonky. (Not the submitters fault, all mine.) I couldn't find green sprinkles, so I used a combination of red and white. It wasn't difficult at all to roll it in the sugar, I just used the bottom of my broil pan and rolled the dough back and forth until it was covered. They taste really great and the smell while baking, wow. They aren't the prettiest cookie I've made but again, that's not the submitters fault. I sure would like to know how you get the dough into a nice roll. I tried and tried, taking it out of the fridge while it was cooling. EDITED: I'd like to figure out how to get the nuts on the inside of the roll next time, instead of sprinkling on top. EDITED AGAIN: These do not need to be baked that long, just until they've puffed up and firmed up. Be careful, they'll scorch real easily.