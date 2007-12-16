Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
These look so nice for Christmas with the red and green sprinkles.
Excellent cookie! It's a lot of trouble, but I developed a system that seemed to work for me. I put the parcels of dough in the freezer for a while, then was able to better shape them into round rather than square logs. I kept them in the freezer for a while longer and rolled them in the colored sugar. That also helped to round them. I returned them to the freezer for a while longer, then just brought out enough to cut for one cookie sheet. They were easy to slice, pretty much retained their shape, and didn't stick to the knife blade. While one sheet was in the oven I prepared the next one, and by the time it was ready to go into the oven, the dough was soft enough that I could easily tweak the shape if necessary. I used chopped pecans on top, and they added a wonderful toasted nut flavor. I used purchased colored sugar because I wanted the large crystals. One thing I noticed that no other reviewer seems to have mentioned is that the sugar caramelized a little and added an extra dimension of flavor and crunch. Definitely a good addition to any Christmas cookie tray.Read More
This recipe tasted bland, like something was definitely missing. It took a lot of time and trouble and I was disappointed with the results. I recommend skipping the red and green sugar crystals. Dip the cookies in powdered sugar. They taste very similar to sandtarts, but were too bland without something like powdered sugar.Read More
A costly cookie, but completely worth it! I have never made cream cheese cookies before, and I am so impressed by the moistness of this cookie. I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar, and rolled the cookies in a mixture of crushed pecans and white sugar before cutting, and skipped the extra pecan ontop. I used parchment paper instead of foil in the oven aswell. I cut the cookies a bit wider, so I had a smaller yield, but these cookies were so moist and yummy, and cooked perfectly in 20 minutes! I will make these cookies again and again.
These were delicious and they kept their shape well. Instead of circles, we shaped the logs into squares before we cut them. We already have enough round cookies. Also, they were much better when we are careful not to overbake them. They stay soft and delicious when they're only very lightly browned.
These cookies are yummy! I didn't let them sit overnight or wrap them, I just dropped them onto a cookie sheet (after a few minutes in the freezer) and pushed the sprinkles down on the top of them. I thought they were prettier this way, I didn't have to wait til the next day to finish them and they tasted just great!
Yummy! Very delicate cheesecakey kind of taste. Just one note - my oven is a bit hotter than most, so the bottoms are a bit black. Starting at 10 minutes, keep y our eye on them to make sure that the cookies don't burn!
These cookies are my holiday favorites. I have been baking them at Christmas every year for about ten years now. They have a great flavor and look festive on the cookie tray. Be careful not to overbake them - - very lightly browned is perfect for a slightly chewy, cheesecake taste.
Very delicate flavor. I did the first batch with the colored sugars. I had a problem keeping them the perfect shape. I was really hoping for a round cookie...not oblong. For my second batch I put them in the freezer for about an hour and it helped a lot. I also did crushed candy canes mixed with regular sugar and rolled the logs in that. I liked the peppermint taste with the delicate cream cheese. Good recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I think these cookies are great. I appreciate the fact that they are not overly sweet. I did make a few changes. I did not add the chopped pecans and I doubled the vanilla extract. Instead of pecan halves on top, I used candied cherry halves. I put red cherries on the ones rolled in green sugar and green cherries on the ones rolled in red sugar. They look so cute and festive!
These cookies are not only yummy, but very pretty! I love that you don't have to scoop them to make cookies. For some reason cutting logs is easier for me. It also allows me to make the dough and then bake when I want or need to. For putting the dough in the freezer - instead of foil I used waxed paper and dumped the dough in and loosely rolled it and then twisted up the sized to squeeze in the gaps. Kinda like taffy. This worked great and they came out almost perfectly round. I also found I only needed to bake these 12-13 minutes. You don't want to over bake them as they brown and aren't as pretty.
I love this recipe. These cookies are wonderful. Last year was the first for making them and I am about to make more. I put sprinkles on the outside and when I rolled dough flat and covered with sprinkles then rolled into rolls. Made the pinwheel effect. I also put m&m's in the center when they were cut!!
These cookies were very easy to prepare and after refrigerating they were easy to cut and baked up just right. Awesome flavor will definately make again. Wonderful cookie!
I've been making these cookies for years since discovering it on allrecipes. These cookies are very good- tender and rich. My tips are to not refrigerate the dough at all and coat the logs in sugar right away. Then put the logs in the freezer for about an hour- this makes them easier to slice without them losing the round shape. I also skip the pecan on top because I could never get it to stick.
These are wonderful tastey cookies and fairly easy to make. If you like an uncomplicated buttery cookie these are for you. Those who said they were bland must like cookies with all kinds of spices in them. The only thing I did differently was to make the dough and refigerate it overnight in a covered bowl. The next day I divided the dough into four portions and rolled each into a log shape using wax paper. Then I rolled the logs in the colored sugar and rolled each log in foil, placed them back in the fridge to firm back up. An hour later they were ready to slice and bake. Thanks DeeDee. This is a keeper!
This is a great cookie recipe. The flavor is perfect. Not too sweet and I love the crunch that the nuts give it. They were easy to make too. They go perfect with a cup of coffee or cocoa. Thanks!
These cookies were great! Everyone loved them and they weren't difficult to make. The only problem I had was that my pecans kept falling off. I also made a batch with almonds instead of pecans and these were also wonderful.
This recipe is not sweet. I altered the recipe and added 1 1/2 cups of sugar to make it sweeter. I also added 2 eggs and 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder. I refrigerated the cookie mixture for 15 minutes before rolling into small balls. It was a real treat for adults but the children did not seem to enjoy them at all.
I've been looking for a cream cheese based recipes since my sister lost hers. I think this is as good if not better. I loved it with the pecans but might add chopped red and green candied cherries next time for color.
Loved this recipe as it goes great with warm drinks, and I love a good warm drink and cookie! though these are fantastic by themselves. Reminds me of a sugar cookie or short bread cookie. The cream cheese gives them something just a slight bit richer, as do the nuts. I love the colorful sprinkles. My family thought the green ones looked like zucchini slices hehe. so they are now called zucchini cookies.
giving 5 stars for the cookie potential i've made an orange butter cookie very similar to this without the cream cheese. i can't wait to try this version. one hint that i do; when making your log; put your colored sugar on a piece of waxed paper. form a cookie log with your hands and then lengthen the log by rolling in the sugar. twist the ends of the waxed paper with the roll inside and refrigerate or freeze until ready to use. mary
These r really e-z to make and they look great on a christmas tray... i've backed 6 dozen so far this year and they have all vanished at the end of the party. Another gReAt cookie recipe from allrecipies.com. THANK YOU!
These are delicious! Instead of using the pecans on the top, I mixed in 1/2 cup of chopped red cherries and 1/2 cup of green cherries. They looked very festive with the red and green sugar and tasted even better. I had to stick them in the freezer so I would have some left for the holidays! This recipe is a keeper!
This one of the best cookies I have made. Everyone loved them and I loved that fact they were nice and soft and tasty!! Will make these again!
I love these because you can make them waaay ahead of time, and bake them when you need them! Incredibly simple but they ended up becoming my aunt's new favorite holiday cookie! I made these exactly as the recipe called for, by the way. I am going to keep this recipe to make these cookies EVERY Christmas from now on!
After baking my first batch, I had to re read the recipe, to cut them at 1/4" and baked for 12-15 minutes, they were overbaked so I started cutting them at 1/2" and baked for 12 minutes. In my oven that is just about right. Also, I liked the nuts chopped rather than whole on the top. They are easy to make and look nice on a Christmas platter.
I LOVED these cookies! Dough is a little hard to get formed into perfect logs so getting them evenly covered in sugar took some work and they came out a little lumpy and less than uniform. Also even though the slight browning does not effect taste at all, i think they were avoided a bit by guests perusing the buffet. For those that took a chance on them, they gave RAVE reviews. They stay chewy for a long time and really taste like a cheese cake cookie!
These cookies were a breeze! Each year I am involved in a cookie exchange and have to make about 12-15 dozen. These were so simple and easy do-aheads! I added crushed peppermint to some as well! Very good!
We did not like these cookies. Too dry and tasted like flour. I followed directions as stated.
Excellent holiday cookies. Not really for kids.....we added them to the sugar and gingerbread men cookies and the adults seemed to have appreciated them. More of a shortbread cookie, but with that hint of cream cheese flavoring. I loved them. I think the only problem we had was keeping the pecan nut set on top to stay on. Otherwise this is an easy and tasty cookie.
Easy, tasty & pretty! Great recipe.
These cookies were fun to make, tasted great and looked very festive. I followed the recipe exactly and loved them. Thanks for submitting this recipe.
Delicious and easy to make for beginners (like me lol). I used Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks (I am not vegan though, just curious what stuff tastes like.) instead of butter/margarine and it still tasted good. I didn't care much for the pecans, so I only put one on top of each cookie. They stay on the cookie pretty well as long as you push it in deep enough onto the cookie dough They would probably taste even better if dried strawberries/blueberries were substituted for the pecans.
Getting the cookie dough together wasn't difficult at all. I LOVE the smell of cream cheese/butter/sugar....I was leaning over the mixer like a happy idiot. Rolling the dough was a whole other matter. What a pain. I couldn't get mine all pretty so my cookies look all wonky. (Not the submitters fault, all mine.) I couldn't find green sprinkles, so I used a combination of red and white. It wasn't difficult at all to roll it in the sugar, I just used the bottom of my broil pan and rolled the dough back and forth until it was covered. They taste really great and the smell while baking, wow. They aren't the prettiest cookie I've made but again, that's not the submitters fault. I sure would like to know how you get the dough into a nice roll. I tried and tried, taking it out of the fridge while it was cooling. EDITED: I'd like to figure out how to get the nuts on the inside of the roll next time, instead of sprinkling on top. EDITED AGAIN: These do not need to be baked that long, just until they've puffed up and firmed up. Be careful, they'll scorch real easily.
A little on the rich side.
These cookies were amazing! I am so glad I made them!
This is a great cookie recipe, and easy to prepare. I found that putting the colored sugar into a large zipper bag and then dropping the whole roll in to coat it worked best. Also, make sure to push the pecan into the dough a bit on top so that it will stay put. I used my KitchenAid mixer to cream the sugar and cream cheese, I think it would be a bit difficult by hand. Also, doubling the recipe fills the kitchenaid bowl to the brim......
These taste magnificent!! Super easy to cut after 24 hours in the fridge :) I will definitely be making these again and again and again.
These are good cookies that have a nice cream cheese flavor as long as you don't overbake them. I left out the pecans because of personal preference but all the other ingredients were the same. The bake time listed is way too long for 1/4 inch cookies. 10 minutes was perfect.
I tried these cookies for the first time and they were great! Not too sweet or too bland. The cream cheese flavor was just right! They were a hit!
I found these to be a little "plain", like they didn't have enought sugar. My husband really liked them
Tasty and definitely not too sweet. Beautiful presentation. A great addition to a holiday cookie tray.
Can these cookies be made ahead, and put in freezer?
Great flavor, and the color really livens up the Christmas cookie platter.
These cookies are amazing! I never put the large pecan on each cookie and they still turn out incredible. They're a huge hit every year. Just watch them in the oven - they don't get very brown so don't just eyeball them, be sure to set a timer to know when to take them out.
These cookies might need to be outlawed around here. Biggest hit I have ever made. And I froze some on a whim and they worked fine 3 weeks later. If you like shortbread you will love them. If not then you will find them too bland.
I didn't bother with cutting, or adding the sprinkles, or chilling the dough over night. Instead, I added a lot of cocoa and made them into chocolate cheesecake type of cookies and dropped them on the tray. Turned out excellently!!
We like everything less sweet, so we were attracted by the criticism that this recipes wasn't "sweet enough". We omitted the nuts, replaced sugar with honey and added little white chocolate and dried cranberry (no sprinkles). Used this recipe for Valentine's Day and shaped them into hearts. They kept shape nicely and were delicious. I noticed they seemed to take a long time to brown, and then seemed to suddenly brown quickly at the end. I've tried many cream cheese cookies recipes, and this is the best I've found.
These were really good, but you have to refrigerate them for a long time. I had them in there for about 9 hours and it still wasn't long enough. The first batch looked really sloppy and disfigured! So with the rest of them I sliced the rolls and then molded the cookies with my hands to make nice circles. Then I dipped the tops of the cookies in the colored sugar and the ugly batch got dipped in chocolate. Yummy!
tried for the first time and was very happy with the results. I followed the recipe exactly with no problems
These so yummy, I made them for my family Christmas cookie exchange although they didn't quite come out in circles.
A very nice looking Christmas cookie but seemed to lack a little bit of flavor. My husband really like them though but I found the effort it took to make them (not a big fan of the two day process) wasn't worth the taste for me.
I love these cookies! The cream cheese adds an extra special something... I love the pecans on them, and they look so pretty! This recipe has become one of the cookies I make every year! Thanks for sharing!
These cookies are easy, festive and a BIG hit with my family!
These are as beautiful as they are yummy! I will make these every year. They take a bit of time, although they aren't difficult. Kids may not like them because of the nuts, but adults will love them.
Not very exciting. They do taste good, but the dough was very hard to work with, It was way to soft and sticky even after refridgerating overnight. They were hard to roll, hard to cut and didn"t come out looking very good. The colors and pecans do make them look festive. They were not a big hit. I probably won't make them again.
I didn't use the nuts, but these still looked really cute, and since they were uniform in size they fit better into storage containers. My boyfriend loved them, I thought they were missing something... sugar? vanilla? salt? frosting? A little bland, but still a great Christmas recipe.
These are rather a flat tasting cookie. Maybe appealing to someone drinking coffee but definitely not a keeper with the grandchildren or husband.
I made these for a cookies exchange and they were a huge hit! My family loved them too. They didn't last very long at my house. lol
I couldn't stop eating them and Santa loved them too!
i love these cookies! They are delious! I made a few ajustments and used butter flavored crisco instead of the butter to do this use 1 stick crisco and add 6 tbsp of water. i also did not add the nuts on top just in the cookie itself and rolled it in choclate sprinkles.
taste was nice, but i found it was a little crumbly. Probably won't try again for a while
I love this recipe thanks so much. My christmas platter would not have been complete without them. Wonderful recipe.
This was a super easy recipe to follow, and they turned out just like the picture. Everyone liked them a lot. Had a nice cream cheese flavor.
These are delicious cookies! The only thing I changed was to use 1 tablespoon of vanilla. The dough is no harder to work with than other roll type cookies. I refrigerated the dough for about an hour, then divided it into the 4 rolls and put the sugar on wax paper and coated the dough. Rolled the logs tightly in the wax paper and chilled overnight. These will make a wonderful addition to my give away cookie platters. Thank you!
These were fairly easy to make and looked very nice for the Christmas cookie tray. I even left them in the fridge for a couple days before I could get to baking the last two rolls. Turned out good. Nothing "delicious", but just a "good" cookie.
They looked good and were easy to make but they were dry and no one ate them. That was disappointing. I will not make them again
They are pretty cookies, however, I agree, they did taste like flour. I followed the recipe exactly.
Tried the recipe yesterday and can't stop telling people. Everyone that tasted the cookie loved it.
Great cookies! I did not realize that they do not increase in size as you bake them. I added 1/4 cup more white sugar to the dough - my kids said that it was not sweet enough - they turned out great!
These cookies are awesome! So much easier than cutting out shortbreads at Christmas and so delicious! I didn't change a thing in the recipe and everyone I've shared them with loves them. I have given the recipe to many friends. We all thank you!
I love these cookies, and I make them every year for my mom who is allergic to eggs. It is hard to find good cookies she can enjoy, and please everybody at the party.
These are delicious. They are a must every year. Thanks.
nice balance of sweet cream cheese and salty pecans (only used 1/3 cup pecans) Cream cheese is a bit subtle but still YUMMY. Rolling dough in parchment paper seems to work better. Had trouble getting sugar to stick - next time i will try coating it before i chill it while it is still soft.
These are awesome. Not too sweet but just enough sweetness in them. I did not add the nuts nor the extra sprinkled sugar and they are still great.
Love these! They look pretty and they are easy. I make them for the holidays, place them in the freezer after they are cooked, and they come out perfectly!
This is an easy recipe to make and I liked the fact I didn't have to bake them the same day. I'm glad I read the reviews because the day I baked them they were hard and the taste was disappointing, but the second day...yummy...they are delicious and soft. I will definitely make them again.
My husband said these are his "new favorite cookies." Can't get much better than that! :)
This cookie is not only easy to make i also double the batch and freeze great to have on hand for guests i have rolled in chopped nuts and shaved chocolate mmm good great cookie ellen
I found this recipe over 10 years now, This site was called CookieRecipe.com at that time. I have made them every year at Christmas time and LOVE them! This year I made the dough on Sunday evening knowing I would busy during the work week and just made them 2 days later and they turned out beautifully. Excellent cookie!
I feel like there is very little taste to these cookies. I have tons of cookies now so i'm trying to find a cream cheese icing to add some flavor....and i did everything to the T.
These cookies only got tastier and more complex with aging. I will definitely make them again for Christmas. No changes needed!
Out of all the cookies I made for Christmas, this is the one everyone wanted the recipe for! This one is a keeper!! Thanks!
These are a hit with my coworkers. Instead of refrigerating them overnight, I cut them after about 2.5 hours. This was plenty of time.
These were really yummy! My only addition was that I added about 2 of 3 tsps of Almost Extract as well. I got RAVE reviews at our Christmas Tree Decorating Party! This will be added to my holiday favorite recipes for sure. Thanks for sharing :)
After reading other reviews, I added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Another commenter said they set the dough in the freezer for a few minutes then dropped it on the prepared cookie sheet. I did that as well then sprayed the bottom of a glass with Pam, dipped into a mixture of colored sugar and remaining chopped pecan, and flattened the cookies. It is necessary to dip the glass in the sugar mixture before flattening each cookie. I will make these again.
Eh...these we're ok. I didn't top with the pecan and only refridgerated for 3 hours, but I don't think that was the problem. The dough was still easy to work with I just don't think they're very flavorful. Look pretty though for a christmas gift tray, but I probably won't make again.
I made them first thing in the morning and bake them late in the afternoon, second time and they don't last in the plate to long, kids and adults love them.
Wonderful recipe and sooo fun to make. Put colored crystals in a plastic bag and they adhered nicely when I added the logs and gently tossed them. They kept their shape perfectly when I sliced them with an electric knife. Decorated them with holly berry mix. Turned out picture perfect!!
Beautiful, delicious cookies! I brought these to work and they were gone within minutes! Everyone thought I'd spent hours in the kitchen, but they were actually very easy - even my 4-year-old daughter helped with the sugar and pecans. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
These tasted great! Not too sweet. Green & red sugar cystals made them look very pretty. I brought them into work and everyone loved them.
I gave these cookies 3 stars because they did look beautiful but they tasted plain and boring. you could taste a little bit of the cream cheese but that was the only flavor. I didn't like the texture either it was not chewy or cakey it was just different. My husband said they tasted like malt o meal.
For anyone who thought this was a bland cookie recipe try this! Better than alfajores in my opinion. I think this is an excellent recipe! I made sandwich cookies and they were awesome! I rolled the dough out about 1/4 inch thick and cut it with my square cookie cutter. I was able to make more than 40 cookies. I then filled them with dulce de leche! Yum! They looked beautiful too! Don't forget to dust them with powdered sugar! pretty pretty pretty! Thanks for this awesome recipe!
I could not put these down. They are so yummy!
Very good. Almost like a shortbread. I had enough baking done with nuts, so instead I used chopped red and green candied cherries. Next time I will double the amount to 1 cup.
I made this cookies for the first time for my Cookie platter. Was looking for a different type of cookie... and I found it. They taste so good and have nice flavor. The sugar crystalizes on the cookie and gives it a nice little crunch but the middles are nice and soft. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Because earlier reviewers reported these as being a bit bland, I added a teaspoon of nutmeg to the mix. They smelled wonderful baking and are very tasty and pretty. A nice addition to the Christmas cookie tray!
Just made these and I think they are wonderful! I did add a little extra vanilla and pressed some sliced almonds to the top. I also rolled them in green sugar and they look very pretty. Next time, I think I may use almond extract. They do tast like cheesecake! The contrast of the crunchy sugar around the outside and the soft and tender cookie adds a lot to the cookie. I will definetly be making these again.
These were easy to make and looked very pretty. However... we thought they were very dull - just not a lot of flavor. I do think I will try them again and maybe add some lemon flavoring. I am giving them this many stars because they looked beautiful on my cookie tray at Christmas.
Delicious! Didn't change recipe at all and turned out perfectly. Used serated knife to cut dough. Didn't have a problem at all and I only refrigerated for 2 hours. Will be a staple recipe throughout the year.
