Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

173 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 42
  • 3 18
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

These look so nice for Christmas with the red and green sprinkles.

By DeeDee Henderson

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
60 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and cream cheese. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until well blended. Stir in chopped pecans. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

  • On four sheets of aluminum foil, shape dough into four 6 inch rolls, 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each roll tightly in foil and refrigerate over night.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with foil. Remove rolls of dough from refrigerator one at a time. Coat each roll with red or green sugar crystals; cut dough into 1/4 inch slices.

  • Place on prepared cookie sheets; top each cookie with a pecan half. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottom of cookie is lightly browned when lifted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 52.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022