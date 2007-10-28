Hot Apple Cider

Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the apple cider and maple syrup into a large stainless steel saucepan.

  • Place the cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice berries, orange peel and lemon peel in the center of a washed square of cheesecloth; fold up the sides of the cheesecloth to enclose the bundle, then tie it up with a length of kitchen string. Drop the spice bundle into the cider mixture.

  • Place the saucepan over moderate heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cider is very hot but not boiling.

  • Remove the cider from the heat. Discard the spice bundle. Ladle the cider into big cups or mugs, adding a fresh cinnamon stick to each serving if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 0.1g; sodium 29.4mg. Full Nutrition
